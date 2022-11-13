Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction worker dies after ‘traffic incident’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A worker at the Hinkley Point C construction site in Somerset died on Sunday morning after a “traffic incident on the site”, EDF Energy announced.

Hinkley Point C is the name of a nuclear power station which is currently under construction after Hinkley Point A and B.

Hinkley Point C is an environmentally controversial project, with some campaigners saying the government should fund renewable fuels instead.

The circumstances leading up to the incident and the exact nature of the incidents themselves are currently unknown.

Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were called at around 8.30am to reports that a man had been injured by machinery at Hinkley Point C.

The incident happened at Hinkley Point C in Somerset early on Sunday morning

Hinkley Point C is under construction and is owned by EDF, which owns the UK’s eight nuclear power stations

The site has been a construction hive for months, with EDF previously saying construction was going well

The force said: ‘Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later.

“His loved ones have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We are in contact with the Health and Safety Executive and our investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

According to EDF, around 8,000 people are currently working on the Somerset site, which is to house two brand new nuclear reactors.

The French company EDF operates Britai’s eight nuclear power plants, which supply around 13% of the country’s electricity.

Hinkley Point A Generating Station is currently being decommissioned and consultation on the decommissioning of Generating Station B has been opened.

EDF has been contacted for comments.