News
History, meaning, quotes and ways to be kind
Representative image. News18
World Kindness Day is celebrated around the world to promote the importance of being kind to one another. This special day is celebrated on November 13 every year as part of the World Kindness Movement. He is observed to make the world a better place by celebrating and promoting good deeds among people. The day also promises acts of kindness, whether as individuals or as an organization. In addition to spreading kindness, the day also aims to recognize good deeds in the community. These good deeds help bridge the gap between religion, gender and race. India celebrates World Kindness Day along with few other countries such as United States (US), Canada, Japan, Australia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
History and significance
In 1998, World Kindness Day was first commemorated by an organization called – The World Kindness Movement. It was formed from like-minded kindness organizations from around the world at a conference in Tokyo in 1997. It was in 1998 that the day became an annual celebration. Over the years, the kindness movement has grown in popularity and acceptance around the world.
According to reports, the UK kindness movement started in 2005 while Singapore joined the initiative in 2009. From there other countries joined the movement – Australia in 2012, France in 2015 and the United States. United in 2018. By 2019, the World Kindness Movement had reached 27 different countries.
Being kind is a win-win situation, especially during a difficult time. Small efforts can make a big difference in people’s lives. There are different ways to project kindness and inspire others to do the same. If one follows a kind act every day, the world will be a better place to live.
Quotes to share
– We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone – Ronald Reagan, 40th President of the United States.
-Perform a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, knowing that one day someone might do the same for you – Princess Diana, Princess of Wales – the first wife of King Charles III.
-Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are – Harold S. Kushner, prominent American rabbi and author.
Here are some ways to be kind to others
1. Express empathy and be a good listener.
2. Surprise your loved ones with unexpected gifts, visits or even a phone call.
3. Talk to your friend or family who comes to you for help.
4. Set a good example for friends and family, especially children.
5. Offer a helping hand first when you see others are reluctant.
6. Give someone an honest compliment, it will make them happy.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
18 Month Girl Organ Donation at AIIMS Delhi, 3rd Child in 6 Months
New Delhi:
The family of an 18-month-old girl, who was declared brain dead at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences here, donated her organs, giving new life to two patients.
Mahira, from Mewat in Haryana, had fallen from the balcony of her home on November 6 and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center in an unconscious state with signs of severe brain damage.
“She was declared brain dead on the morning of November 11,” AIIMS professor of neurosurgery Dr. Deepak Gupta told PTI.
He said his liver was transplanted into a six-month-old child at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), while his two kidneys were successfully transplanted into a 17-year-old boy at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). ).
His corneas and heart valves were saved for later use, Gupta said. After Master Rishant (16 months), Mahira is the second youngest Delhi/NCR child whose organs have been donated by the family.
Mahira is the third child in the past six months to donate his organs to the AIIMS Trauma Center.
“Rolly was the first child followed by Rishant, 16 months, whose organs were donated by his family in August. save other people’s lives. They then agreed to donate his organs,” Dr. Gupta said.
The parents of 6-year-old Rolly, who was declared brain dead from a gunshot wound, had donated his vital organs – heart, liver, kidneys and corneas – in April this year.
The professor noted that falling from height is the biggest killer of children in India and suggested that the height of the balcony should be twice that of the children in each house.
“Children often end up climbing the railing of the house onto the balcony unprotected and fall. Many of these children die or sustain serious head injuries. Such deaths and injuries are completely preventable,” he said. he told PTI.
He also said that awareness of organ donation in rural areas is not adequate and most rejections come from older members (grandparents/elders) who have not heard of this concept. “The law of our country needs to be reviewed and changed to ‘exclusion law’ (anyone who encounters an accident is presumed to be an organ donor) as opposed to ‘option in law’ (current law where consent of the family is required.) A majority of families refuse organ donation out of ignorance or their inability to understand the urgent need for organs to save the lives of those suffering from terminal illnesses”, underlined the Dr Gupta.
India has an organ donation rate of 0.4 per million population (the lowest in the world). The United States and Spain have an organ donation rate of 50 per million population. In India, on average, 700 organ donors donate organs after brain death, he said.
The United States recently completed 1 million organ donations in September of this year.
AIIMS Delhi has recently made changes to the organ procurement activities under the new management, which has resulted in a significant increase in organ donations over the past six months. Fourteen organ donations have taken place at AIIMS Delhi this year, the highest number since 1994, Dr Gupta added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Over 66% of voters in Himachal Pradesh brave the cold and plod through the snow
ndtv
News
Heat finally find their easy button, rout Hornets 132-115
This was the reminder that Miami Heat games can be more than hair-raising thrill rides decided in the final nerve-racking seconds.
Saturday night’s 132-115 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets actually was – dare we say it? – fun.
While the record remains south of .500, at 6-7, Saturday night offered 25 Heat points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, an 11-of-11 shooting start to the second half and enough of a cushion that Kyle Lowry didn’t have to push to the finish for a triple-double.
But that also also wasn’t the lone cushion on a night of frivolity against the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
There also was the pink cushion at the feet of DJ Khaled as he sat next to the Heat bench on the north sideline, showing off his new signature Jordan Brand sneakers.
And the celebration began even before the final buzzer, with the Heat honoring point guard Timn Hardaway at halftime for his September Basketball Hall of Fame induction with a warm and passionate ceremony.
Heck even Jamal Cain got to make his NBA debut, and score his first NBA points. And Nikola Jovic played.
As for the game, the Heat made their statement when they emerged from the intermission to outscored the Hornets 45-25 in the third quarter.
Guard Max Strus led the Heat with 31 points, shooting 8 of 14 on 3-pointers. Center Bam Adebayo provided the power play, with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
As for filling out the boxscore, Jimmy Butler closed with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Heat, with Lowry with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 34-33 at the end of the first quarter, trailed 59-57 at halftime and then led 102-84 going into the fourth.
Even then, there was a degree of trepidation for a team that had already blown a pair of 15-point leads earlier in the week, on Monday in a loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, then doing the same Thursday against the visiting Hornets before recovering for an overtime victory.
Charlotte, in fact, got the deficit down to 102-91 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
But this time, no need to play until the final ticks, as the Heat pushed the lead to 19 with 7:20 to play, cruising from there.
2. Fresh outlook: The Heat came out of the intermission percolating, hitting their first 11 shots, including 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. The streak did not end until Lowry was off on a 3-point attempt with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
The Heat closed that third period 16 of 21 from the field, 6 of 9 on 3-pointers and 7 of 8 from the line, while outrebounding Charlotte 15-5 in the period.
The Hornets shot 1 of 8 on 3-pointers in the third.
3. Strus loose: For as much as 3-point shooting has been a struggle for the Heat, including their 6 of 21 in the first half, Strus helped make things right in the third, by converting all three of his 3-pointers in the period.
He kept going from there, with his seventh 3-point attempt moving him past Antoine Walker for 24th on the Heat all-time list.
4. Herro out again: Tyler Herro missed his third consecutive game with an ankle sprain suffered Nov. 9 against the Indiana Pacers.
“He’s done work at shootarounds and everything behind the scenes,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Sometimes those things just take a little bit more time than what you want it to. And that’s where we are right now. But he’s doing everything he needs to do to give himself a chance.”
Strus again started in place of Herro, making it Strus’ sixth start in the Heat’s 13 games, at a time he was expected to shift into the sixth-man role Herro held last season.
5. Still FTX: While the goal remains to scrub the name of the arena’s former naming-rights holder, there still was ample FTX presence, including the logo of the failed cryptocurrency exchange prominently displayed on each side of the court.
While not a formal policy, the team has taken to calling the facility “The Heat’s House” when identification is necessary.
()
News
Democrats keep control of Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto win in Nevada
BREAKING Democrats keep control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto retained Adam Laxalt to win a tight race in Nevada with a seat still up for grabs in Georgia
- The AP called Nevada’s race for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday night
- That gives Democrats 50 Senate seats and means they keep control
- Chuck Schumer says voters rejected ‘extremist MAGA Republicans’
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Democrats will retain control of the Senate after multiple news outlets announced on Saturday night that Catherine Cortez Masto would retain her seat.
That means Democrats won 50 seats, enough to hold a majority with Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote — and with a race still undecided in Georgia.
Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
“Thank you, Nevada,” she wrote in a one-line tweet.
Laxalt’s loss cements a poor performance for Republicans, who had hoped President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, a cost-of-living crisis and the usual backlash against the ruling party would bring them sizable gains.
Trump himself has become a scapegoat for the GOP as many of his picks have gone wrong.
GOP challenger Adam Laxalt (left) lost to Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (right) in the Nevada Senate race. That means Democrats retain control of the Senate
Democrats retained control of the Senate with a 50th seat called for the party on Saturday
Democrats responded with joy.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, who expects to return as majority leader, said the result was a victory for the American people and a vindication for his party.
“There were three things that helped the Senate get a majority: first, our great candidates; second, our program and achievements; and third, the American people rejected MAGA’s anti-democratic and extremist Republicans.
Democratic Senate Campaign Committee Chairman Sen. Gary Peters said, “Voters across the country have brought resounding approval to the majority of Democrats in the Senate.”
“These historic results race after race speak for themselves and reflect the strength of our candidates, the popularity of the Senate Democrats’ message to the American people, and the GOP’s embrace of extremism.”
Republicans are already embarking on a post-mortem examination, with some key voices asking if they need a more positional message — rather than just bashing Democrats.
Most forecasters predicted a narrow Republican advantage in the battle for control of the Senate.
However, key races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and now Nevada have all gone to Democrats.
They could still clinch one more seat in Georgia, where Sen. Raphael Warnock faces former soccer star Herschel Walker in a runoff in December. Walker has been rocked by repeated allegations that he paid for abortions and pressured women to abort despite running for an anti-abortion platform.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Class 4A state volleyball: Wayzata turns back Lakeville North to win third straight title
Lakeville North knew its margin was thin.
Facing Wayzata in the Class 4A state volleyball championship match Saturday, the Panthers needed to capitalize on openings when they arose. Against the two-time defending champion Trojans, every opportunity is valuable.
The chance came in the first set. After fending off three set points the Panthers looked to have Wayzata on the ropes, finally drawing even after trailing for most of the set. But two quick and decisive kills by Gophers commit Oliva Swenson promptly ended the hope of any comeback in the set — and in turn the match.
From there Wayzata cruised to a 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 win for its third consecutive state championship at the Xcel Energy Center.
Emily Ramsey led the Panthers with 10 kills and 18 digs. Swenson had a match-high 14 kills.
The Panthers (29-5) fought desperately to keep pace with Wayzata (30-4) in the first set. They never left the deficit stretch past four points, repeatedly rallying to get back within a point or to even the score. But each time Lakeville North sustained a mini-rally, the Trojans had a counter.
That swift change in momentum continued into the opening of the second set as the Trojans scored eight of the first nine points. Wayzata’s lead grew as large as 14 points before closing the second set out 25-12.
Lakeville North remained resilient in the third set, again falling behind by a significant margin before mounting a late charge. The Panthers erased a 18-10 deficit, tying the match at 23, but just like the first set, Wayzata responded with back-to-back kills, the last by Swenson to end the match.
The Panthers made the state tournament in the previous two years it was held (2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic), but fell in the first round each time. The run to the state championship this year was Lakeville North’s runner-up best at the state tournament since winning the title in 2017.
News
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, NBC News Projects – NBC Chicago
- Democrats will retain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News predicted.
- The party will hold at least 50 seats after that senses. Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto withstood the challenges, and Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman toppled the state’s GOP-held seat, NBC predicted.
- Republicans tried to take advantage of economic volatility and public discontent in their bid to win a majority in the House.
The Democrats will hold their wafer-thin majority in the US Senate, NBC News projects, avoiding a huge effort by Republicans to leverage economic volatility and public discontent to take control of the upper house of Congress.
The party will hold at least 50 Senate seats in the next Congress, after incumbents held firm in key races and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman flipped the seat held by the Pennsylvania GOP. An uncalled race, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia defends his seat against Republican Herschel Walker, will be decided in a runoff Dec. 6. Democrats currently control the Senate, which is divided 50-50 by party thanks to the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
While the GOP held key advantages over the Democrats throughout the cycle, analysts saw the battle for the Senate as a virtual coin toss before Election Day. Incumbent Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada both prevailed in their hotly contested races, NBC projected after days of counting in both states, winning the House of Democrats.
Republicans had hoped, and many had openly anticipated, a “red wave” that would drive Democrats out of their majorities in both branches of the legislature. A reversal of the leadership of Congress would have threatened the president Joe Bidenlegislative agenda and his ability to advance key appointments for his next two years in office.
But this wave never materialized. Democratic candidates up and down the ballot exceeded the expectations of many analysts who predicted that Biden’s unpopularity, coupled with historic election trends and persistently high inflation, could spell a rout for the ruling party.
Senate Democrats will instead hold their majority — and could even add to it if Warnock defeats Walker. That gives the party another check against the GOP if Republicans return control of the House.
NBC News has yet to project control of the House as states continue to count the votes in tight races.
NBC estimates that Republicans could win 219 House seats once all uncalled races are settled — barely enough for a majority — while Democrats could win 216. The projection carries a margin of error of more or least four seats.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
NBC Chicago
News
Winderman’s view: Finally, more than a split personality from the Heat
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 132-115 victory the Charlotte Hornets:
– This time no split personality.
– The two previous games with the Toronto Raptors? A win and a loss.
– The previous two against the Golden State Warriors? A win and a loss.
– The two against the Sacramento Kings? A win and a loss.
– The two against the Portland Trail Blazers? A win and a loss.
– And now these two against the Charlotte Hornets?
– A win and a win.
– Which is what a good team does.
– And maybe this finally is trending there after so many shaky moments.
– Yes, the first half was uneven.
– Yes, they allowed the Hornets to still make a game early in the fourth.
– But Erik Spoelstra’s team showed the ability to take it to another level against the worst team in the East.
– Now they need to do it Monday against one of the best in the West, when they host the Phoenix Suns.
– Because 7-7 would feel a lot more comforting going into a four-game trip that includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then the height of the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back.
– Max Strus again stepped in for Tyler Herro in the starting lineup.
– Strus has now started six of the Heat’s 13 games.
– Rounding out the Heat first five were Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin.
– The game was Lowry’s 800th career regular-season start.
– The Hornets opened with LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee.
– Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent again entered together as first three off the Heat bench.
– Inactive for the Heat were Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith, who is on G League assignment.
– Jamal Cain was active upon his return from the G League.
– It was the fourth time Cain was active this season, allowed to be active a maximum of 50 games on his two-way contract.
– Butler’s second free throw was the 3,800th of his career.
– Strus’ seventh 3-point attempt moved him past Antoine Walker for 24th on the Heat all-time list.
– Herro missed his third game due to a sprained ankle.
– “He’s done work at shootarounds and everything behind the scenes,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Sometimes those things just take a little bit more time than what you want it to. And that’s where we are right now. But he’s doing everything he needs to do to give himself a chance.”
– Spoelstra also spoke pregame of the Hornets getting LaMelo Ball back in their mix for the first time this season, raising one comparison to Lowry.
– “He’s one of the very best in just changing the speed, pace of a game,” Spoelstra said. “And regardless of whether he’s 100 percent or not, he and Kyle are best pitch-ahead guys in the league.”
– Of his instructions going in, in what was his first game coaching Ball, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said, “What I’ve talked to him about is setting a tone on every possession.”
– While the Hornets were measuring Ball’s minutes, that task became simpler when Ball was called for his third foul with 8:59 left in the second period.
– The Heat’s G League affiliate won 124-114 Saturday night over Fort Wayne.
– Smith, on loan to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, had 18 points and 11 rebounds in that win.
()
History, meaning, quotes and ways to be kind
18 Month Girl Organ Donation at AIIMS Delhi, 3rd Child in 6 Months
Heat finally find their easy button, rout Hornets 132-115
Democrats keep control of Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto win in Nevada
Class 4A state volleyball: Wayzata turns back Lakeville North to win third straight title
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, NBC News Projects – NBC Chicago
Winderman’s view: Finally, more than a split personality from the Heat
Democrats will retain control of the Senate in 2023 as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is declared the winner in Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto expected to win Nevada race
Two planes collide mid-air during an air show in Dallas
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?