History, meaning, quotes and ways to be kind

World Kindness Day is celebrated around the world to promote the importance of being kind to one another. This special day is celebrated on November 13 every year as part of the World Kindness Movement. He is observed to make the world a better place by celebrating and promoting good deeds among people. The day also promises acts of kindness, whether as individuals or as an organization. In addition to spreading kindness, the day also aims to recognize good deeds in the community. These good deeds help bridge the gap between religion, gender and race. India celebrates World Kindness Day along with few other countries such as United States (US), Canada, Japan, Australia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

History and significance

In 1998, World Kindness Day was first commemorated by an organization called – The World Kindness Movement. It was formed from like-minded kindness organizations from around the world at a conference in Tokyo in 1997. It was in 1998 that the day became an annual celebration. Over the years, the kindness movement has grown in popularity and acceptance around the world.

According to reports, the UK kindness movement started in 2005 while Singapore joined the initiative in 2009. From there other countries joined the movement – Australia in 2012, France in 2015 and the United States. United in 2018. By 2019, the World Kindness Movement had reached 27 different countries.

Being kind is a win-win situation, especially during a difficult time. Small efforts can make a big difference in people’s lives. There are different ways to project kindness and inspire others to do the same. If one follows a kind act every day, the world will be a better place to live.

Quotes to share

– We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone – Ronald Reagan, 40th President of the United States.

-Perform a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, knowing that one day someone might do the same for you – Princess Diana, Princess of Wales – the first wife of King Charles III.

-Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are – Harold S. Kushner, prominent American rabbi and author.

Here are some ways to be kind to others

1. Express empathy and be a good listener.

2. Surprise your loved ones with unexpected gifts, visits or even a phone call.

3. Talk to your friend or family who comes to you for help.

4. Set a good example for friends and family, especially children.

5. Offer a helping hand first when you see others are reluctant.

6. Give someone an honest compliment, it will make them happy.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.