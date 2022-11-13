News
Hundreds of millions disappear from collapsed cryptocurrency giant – RT World News
An estimated $662 million worth of digital assets was removed from FTX in ‘unauthorized transactions’
Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has started moving assets offline, after more than $600 million worth of tokens were allegedly stolen from digital wallets on its platform.
After filing for bankruptcy with creditors on Friday, FTX “launched precautionary measures to move all digital assets to cold storage,” said Ryne Millergeneral counsel for the US branch of the firm. “The process was expedited tonight to mitigate damages when observing unauthorized transactions.”
However, considerable damage had already been done. According to an estimate by blockchain research firm Nansen, $662 million came out of FTX’s U.S. and international exchanges. The company’s main wallet, which was used to process withdrawals, was emptied of its entire balance of 45.8 million FTT tokens, worth an estimated $97.2 million, Nansen said.
The main FTX wallet used to process withdrawals is emptied of all its FTT balance 1 hour ago45.8 million FTT tokens withdrawn, worth approximately $97.2 million pic.twitter.com/rVNc8ayLxw
— Martin Lee | Nansen 🧭 (@themlpx) November 12, 2022
A separate review by another analytics firm, Elliptic Connect, valued the thefts at $473 million. The administrator of the FTX community on Telegram said the exchange had been hacked. FTX apps are infected with malware, according to the admin, who also warned subscribers against loading the exchange’s website.
Bahamas-based FTX and about 130 affiliates have started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings Friday in Delaware. The company also announced that Democratic Party donor Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO.
Bankman-Fried, who reportedly ranked behind lone billionaire political activist George Soros in 2022 pledges to Democratic Party candidates, saw his entire $16 billion fortune wiped out this week, according to Bloomberg, which called the collapse “one of the greatest wealth destructions in history.”
Miller, the general counsel, said the exchange was “investigate anomalies with portfolio movements related to the consolidation of FTX balances on exchanges.”
READ MORE:
JPMorgan warns of Bitcoin crash
RT
News
11 Temple University students robbed in off-campus Philadelphia
CNN
—
Eleven students from Temple University in Philadelphia were held hostage and robbed by two masked men with fists early Friday, authorities said.
Police said officers responded to a report at an off-campus property around 6 a.m.
The students were sleeping when the two suspects broke in, rounded them up and took them to the property’s basement, police said.
One of the victims was tied up, the others were not, according to Philadelphia police.
According to the police, no student was injured.
Temple University spokeswoman Deirdre Childress Hopkins said the students were not physically injured.
“The safety of the Temple community remains the university’s top priority,” said Childress Hopkins, adding that the university launched a program this week to help students “find off-campus housing that meets certain criteria for safety and security”.
Police were looking for the suspects, who fled with cellphones, debit and credit cards in a stolen silver 2015 Lincoln MKZ.
Cnn
News
Blake Masters Rips McConnell – “He Doesn’t Deserve To Be A Majority Leader Or A Minority Leader”
On Friday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Blake Masters, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee from Arizona, claiming to be still in the running for Arizona’s disputed U.S. Senate seat, questioned the decision by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to devote resources to supporting Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) against Republican Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska while agreeing to support Masters in Arizona.
Masters has made it clear that he will not back McConnell as caucus leader if he wins the Arizona seat.
“I think Arizonans deserve a lot better, and when Kari Lake is governor they will get it,” he said. “And so, the Maricopa County elections — maybe they’re working hard. God bless them. This is, at best, just incompetence. But you know who else is incompetent? The establishment, the people whose purse strings they controlled, the Senate Leadership Fund. Mitch McConnell, McConnell decided to spend millions of dollars attacking a fellow Republican in Alaska instead of helping me defeat Senator Mark Kelly. If he had chosen to spend the money in Arizona, this race would be over. We would be celebrating a majority in the Senate right now.
“And so, my message to the people of Maricopa County, actually to my fellow Republican senators in my future colleagues — let’s not vote his McConnell out for the leadership. He does not deserve to be a majority leader or a minority leader. You have the choice. You can support your constituents and support Americans, or you can support Mitch McConnell. Tucker, if I’m lucky enough to represent Arizona in the US Senate next year, I think what I’m going to stand for is that clear.
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Breitbart News
News
After slow start, Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has his swagger back
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made history on Friday night in Seattle. What else is new? The soon-to-be-38-year-old led the Wild to a 1-0 victory over the Kraken at Climate Change Arena, shutting out his 28th different team, an NHL record.
“Uhh,” Fleury said with a bashful pause after the game. “I don’t know. I guess it just means I’m old. I’ve been playing for a while.”
Indeed. He’s played 950 games in his NHL career, and despite his early struggles, Fleury doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
“I didn’t change my game,” he said when asked about his turnaround this season. “Just got back on the ice and practiced.”
That’s the only thing Fleury could do amid a disastrous stretch during which he gave up 11 combined goals in back-to-back losses to start the season. He looked completely out of sorts in Game 1 against the Rangers and got pulled in Game 2 against the Kings.
“You don’t want it to last too long,” Fleury said. “You want to get out of that cycle quickly.”
That’s exactly what Fleury did, finding joy in the little moments, and slowly rediscovering his game.
“He admitted he was just trying to do a little bit too much instead of just doing his job,” said coach Dean Evason, who noted that Fleury was being too hard on himself. “When we get back to doing our job, and committing to that like he has, it gives us a chance to win every night.”
As of late the Wild definitely have a chance to win every night Fleury is in net. He is 6-2-1 since his early struggles, posting a 2.08 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in that span.
“He’s got that swagger,” defenseman Jake Middleton said. “It’s a confidence that he’s had for a long time here. He’s definitely got it back now. It’s really nice to play in front of that.”
Asked about Fleury’s success as of late, winger Mats Zuccarello was adamant that he’s been good all season, even during the rough start.
“We played awful defense,” Zuccarello said. “We didn’t help at all. Overall he’s been really good. He’s a game-changer.”
It’s not surprising that Fleury’s teammates are so complimentary of him considering how complimentary he is of them whenever he gets a chance.
“That’s the type of teammate he is,” Evason said. “He’s just so appreciative when he comes to the bench during timeouts. Just tapping everybody and talking to the ‘D’ about what they did. He’s a leader. He doesn’t wear a ‘C’ or an ‘A’ or whatever, but he’s certainly a leader on our hockey club.”
Not bad for a future hall of famer who many people wrote off a month ago.
“I think a lot of it is up here, right?” Fleury said, pointing to his head. “Making a few saves and being confident out there. Just being relaxed and not tense or mad based on how things were happening. It’s those little things that help me have success.”
News
Literary pick: Dancer turned poet Mary Moore Easter ‘tells on herself’ in new memoir
The woman on the cover of “The Way She Wants to Get There” is caught by the camera in mid-flight. Wearing a filmy white dress that floats around her, we see an image of a dancer whose joy in movement is written on her smiling face.
That dancer is Mary Moore Easter, known for her poetry readings around town. But she was first a dancer, fighting to fulfill her need to dance even though she was older than most in her early classes with the Hauser dance company and had two daughters and a husband who wanted the house to be clean.
Easter reveals all in her memoir, subtitled “Telling on Myself,” in which she traces her development as a dancer during the decade between 1968 and 1979, when she tried to balance her “trickster body’s” need to move with her duties as the wife of a staff member at Carleton College in Northfield.
She writes about being the first Black family in Northfield where she was startled to see the congregation stand before church services and sing the Norwegian national anthem — in Norwegian. She wasn’t on the East Coast anymore.
A born rule-breaker, Easter was raised in Petersburg, Va., where her parents were on the Faculty of Virginia State College (now University) in a talented family of musicians and educators. Her husband grew up in the Bronx in New York, but both their families set the highest priority on education.
While working with the dance program at Carleton, Easter met prominent visiting dancers who helped her make contacts in New York. Somehow, she managed to move back and forth between Northfield and the high-level studios in the East. Finally, she was an independent dancer/choreographer who called on her Black heritage while embracing the new, modern dance movement. She danced to other people’s choreography and to her own, accompanied by music written by her musician mother.
Multi-talented Easter founded and directed Carleton’s dance program at the same time she was a Cave Canem Fellow at the Foundation for African American poetry. She has won awards in poetry and dance and is now Rae Schupack Nathan Professor of Dance and the Performing Arts Emerita at Carleton, where the dance studios are dedicated to her.
Throughout her story, Easter weaves in our nation’s history of race relations, from slavery to the murder of George Floyd, although she never mentions his name.
“Tracing one Black woman’s efforts toward the goal of an artistic career lays bare contributing factors for 2020’s tumultuous racial upheavals, new understandings of American racial history and global attention to racial injustice,” she writes in the Introduction to her book.
Conversation with Mary Moore Easter
Easter will discuss her memoir (Nodin Press, $19.95), at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
The program is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP.
Go to magersandquinn.com/events.
News
Get $1,250 on Caesars for College Football
New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer deal with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUPLEIN. Find out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars, ahead of the Washington Huskies at the Oregon Ducks.
New bettors to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports bet, up to a value of $1,250. As far as risk-free betting offers go, Caesars offer is definitely one of the best, with a very generous offer that gets your new sports betting account off to a good start.
College football pick
One of the West Coast’s biggest rivalries resumes this weekend when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the No. 25 Washington Huskies.
The Ducks have won eight straight games to place in the top six in college football playoff standings, and the Huskies are 7-2. Both teams relied on their offenses to get to this point, which is why Caesars Sportsbook has the total for this game pegged at 72.5 points.
That’s definitely a lot of points, but I still think this game tops that number. Oregon is third in the nation with 43.1 points per game while the UW is not far behind, scoring 38.6 points per game.
Neither side has been particularly stingy in defense either, so there will be plenty of chances to score points. Finally, the rivalry play factor must be taken into account because one of these teams could increase the score if given the chance and the most could strike that way.
The pick: OVER 72.5 points in Oregon vs. Washington
How to Claim the Caesars Offer for New Customers
- Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
- Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
- Enter the required details and verify your information.
- When prompted for a promotional code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL.
- Make your initial deposit.
- Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250.
- If your bet wins, you will be paid in cash.
- If your bet loses, your free bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.
- You must use free bets within seven days of being awarded or they will expire.
Increase in Caesars profits
21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full terms and conditions apply.
Who doesn’t like a little more bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to many types of bets.
Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that apply exclusively to Straight only bets, Parlays only or even Parlays with a defined number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear on your bet slip.
Keep an eye out for all profit boosts in your “bonus drawer” on Caesars Sportsbook.
New York Post
News
Your Money: There’s a lot of noise out there — don’t listen to it
Market “noise” is any information that distorts underlying trends in the economy or financial markets. We’re seeing lots of it in the daily scrum of ads from financial companies and self-serving opinions from investment pundits.
Many market participants use noise rather than factual information to make trading decisions, relying on news trends, apparent surges or declines in prices or word of mouth rather than the hard work of analyzing companies. The problem with market noise — and why you should avoid it — is that it can make it difficult to determine what’s really driving a trend, if a trend is changing, or the market is merely experiencing short-term volatility. Generally, the shorter the time frame, the more difficult it is to separate meaningful market movements from distorting noise.
They’re called commercials for a reason
With stock market tickers scrolling constantly on cable TV, you need to think about how these channels are paid: by Wall Street firms that promote their services on those very same channels. Wall Street is geared to drive stock prices up, since not only do they benefit from selling those stocks but are paid to promote companies that pay them to issue those stocks. Wall Street wants the public to take actions that benefit Wall Street. It may or may not benefit the public at large.
What media should you treat with a healthy dose of skepticism?
• Shows that teach you HOW to invest yourself — These programs operate under a simple premise: make enough bets and you win. Or do you? Suspect programs typically promote such “get-rich” schemes as how to use other people’s money to buy real estate or such system-beaters as how to use puts, calls or options to boost returns. What they don’t tell you is how leverage and derivatives can work the other way, too. And while it’s possible that you can follow the stock and bond markets and make great investment decisions, and even may have fun doing it, you need to remember that there’s someone on the other side of every trade. Professional investors have access to deep research, specialized knowledge of industries, markets and geographies. They have reams of data to support their investment decisions, and the time and determination to develop and implement a strategy.
• Shows that tell you WHAT to invest in — The list is endless. Purported market specialists promise to show you — for a fee, of course — the inside track on how to invest in the “hottest” asset classes, such as Bitcoin, foreclosed mortgages, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or Icelandic certificates of deposit (CDs). They tout the benefit of making huge, concentrated bets in a single asset class, often promising outsized returns. Often, these recommendations come after the big money has already been made.
• Phone solicitations — Years ago, Bruce got a call from someone trying to sell him an initial public offering (IPO). He asked the caller how he knew this investment was good for him. The caller replied that it was “good for anybody…a ground floor opportunity.” Bruce told the caller that would be like him offering to sell 50 pound bags of dog food for a dime a bag. You’ll never see dog food this cheap again in your life. But what if you don’t own a dog? You would have absolutely no reason to buy the dog food. The point is, if you don’t know me, or my financial situation, how do you know this investment is right for me?
• Newsletters and websites — The financial media, which include social media, investment-oriented newsletters and websites, ratchet up anxiety by zeroing in on financial things that investors have zero control over, such as inflation, oil prices or interest rates. Or they focus on strategies that they say will exploit market bubbles and corrections. The problem with these unregulated channels is that they tend to work: One-third of Americans act on financial advice found on social media, and 32% say they trust social media influencers and celebrities’ financial advice. If such “sure-fire” strategies really were successful, why would promoters be out selling them? They’d be on the beach. Sensible investors know that making the right market calls is fiendishly difficult, and that time in the market is far more helpful than market timing.
Do what the rich and famous do
Fabulously successful investors’ situations are very different from the regular investors the noise-makers target. Great wealth comes from either having concentrated equity in a business (think Warren Buffett with Berkshire Hathaway or Bill Gates at Microsoft); phenomenal personal brands (Oprah, Jimmy Buffett, or Michael Jordan); or through inherited wealth. But none of these ultra-wealthy people became rich on their own! Most have had a team of advisers their entire careers to help them.
The rest of us mostly build our nest eggs through some combination of career earnings, a company-sponsored retirement plan and personal investments — and having a plan, knowing what to invest in and why. If you don’t have the time or inclination to do this work yourself, seek out a qualified financial adviser who can help prepare you for market downswings, seek new opportunities in the markets and, perhaps most of all, help you tune out the market noise.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
