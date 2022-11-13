hundreds of thousands of people gathered to defend the public health system – RT in French

This November 13 in the Spanish capital, several hundred thousand demonstrators gathered “to support the public health system against the plan to destroy it”.

Several hundred thousand demonstrators gathered on November 13 in Madrid to defend the public health system in the region of the Spanish capital, and against a project to reform this sector, according to an official source.

Behind the slogan “Madrid comes together to support the public health system against the plan to destroy it”, dense crowds formed in four places in the capital, before converging in the direction of the town hall. “A healthcare system for all, your health should never depend on your wallet”, proclaimed a large green banner, as thousands of demonstrators chanted “a public healthcare system!”.

The demonstration gathered 200,000 people, according to a regional government spokesman, 650,000 according to the organizers.

This demonstration, organized at the call of local associations and municipalities, targets the health policies of the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, one of the figures of the Popular Party (PP, right). The elected official wants to develop public/private partnerships and restructure the local healthcare system.

The socialist government of Spain gave its support to the demonstrators: “Madrid is the region which invests the least in health per inhabitant. The national average is 1,700 euros per inhabitant and in Madrid it is 1,300 euros,” said the Minister for the Presidency, Felix Bolanos.

“It is the region with the fewest doctors and nurses per capita,” he added. According to him, the crisis in the region’s public health system is due to “disastrous management” on the part of the PP regional government.

The demonstration comes ahead of a strike, announced for November 21, by 5,000 doctors, including paediatricians, who are protesting against their “work overload”, their “endless” appointment books and the “insufficiency time spent with [leurs] patient”. They will join a strike movement by medical staff recently launched against new non-hospital urgent care centers, some of which only offer video consultations for lack of staff.

According to the unions, local care services in the Madrid region have been under pressure for several years, due to a lack of resources and staff. And according to them, poor regional management has increased these difficulties.