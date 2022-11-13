ISTANBUL – Turkish media reported on Sunday that an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue injured a number of people.
Hyde5: Ride big plays, watch Chubb and Garrett – five ways the Dolphins win against Cleveland
Every week there’s a path to winning for the Dolphins. Here’s this week’s way:
1. Ride the big play. This game’s strength for the Dolphins plays directly into Cleveland’s weakness. The Dolphins’ big-play passing game with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has been dynamic the last couple of games against troubled Detroit and Chicago defenses. Cleveland is a similar defense. It ranks 28th in giving up 11.1 yards per completion. Tagovailoa ranks first among quarterbacks in 9.2 yards per completion. Waddle ranks fifth among receivers at 17.3 yards per catch and Hill is 16th at 14.6 yards per catch. Throw in the fact the Browns’ defense gives up 24.9 points a game (same as the Dolphins) to rank 25th and this should be a game people walk away from again marveling at the Dolphins’ deep passing game.
3. Nick Chubb vs. Dolphins rushing defense. Chubb averages 105.1 yards a game to rank only behind Derrick Henry’s 108.8. But he averages 5.6 yards a carry compared to Henry’s 4.8 so you can see the damage he can do. The Dolphins run defense has been middle-of-the-pack statistically – 14th in yards per game, (117.4), 19th in yards per attempt (4.6) and 13th in rushing first downs (13). It’s better than those numbers, though, because running quarterbacks are their problem. Lamar Jackson (119 yards rushing), Justin Fields (178) and Josh Allen (47) were the leading rushers in those games. The New York Jets’ Breece Hall ran for 97 yards on 18 carries to be the most effective running back against them. Dalvin Cook ran for 77 yards on 13 carries, but that included a 53-yarder in the final minutes with the Dolphins losing. Is this a good run defense? The nightmare of Tennessee last January still looms. Chubb will put it to the test.
3. Myles Garrett vs. the Dolphins tackles. Garrett can rush from either side, has 7.5 sacks and is essentially the Browns pass rush. He’s really their defense. The rest of the team has 8.5 sacks to tell you how much of a force he is. Left tackle Terron Armstead can handle Garrett about as well as anyone (with the weekly qualifier that Armstead plays with his bad toe). The question is if the Browns tend to place Garrett up against right tackle Brandon Shell (or Greg Little). Then it’ll be a team effort with keeping a tight end or running back to help out on Garrett. The Dolphins pass protection has been good of late in part because it’s improved and in part because they’ve faced teams that don’t have a pass rush. Cleveland isn’t a great pass-rushing team, ranking 14th in sack percentage. But Garrett is a force.
4. Home and the fourth quarter. If it’s close, it’s fine. The Browns defense ranks 32nd in surrendering fourth-quarter points (10.4 a game). That’s the kind of opponent you want to play in today’s NFL considering so many games come down to the fourth quarter. The Dolphins’ defense hasn’t exactly been good there, ranking 22nd. But the Dolphins defense at home is different than the Dolphins defense on the road. At home, they’ve given up 7 points to New England, 19 to Buffalo, 10 to Pittsburgh and 24 to Minnesota. That’s a good defense compared to the numbers on th road: 38 to Baltimore, 27 to Cincinnati, 40 to the Jets (with the offense’s help), 27 to Detroit and 32 to Chicago.
5. Don’t sleep on the Browns. They’re 3-5 and Jacoby Brissett is their starter (the Dolphins missed Deshaun Watson’s comeback by a week). But the Browns stack up statistically in some parts: ranking third in red-zone trips to the Dolphin’ 12th); fourth in first downs to the Dolphins’ 11th; 12th in incompletions to the Dolphins 14th. These are some of th numbers I look at and it says Cleveland can play better than their record suggests.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Browns 23.
2. Myles Garrett
()
Twitter erupts after UFC 281 double knockdown – RT Sport News
Across a stacked card that boasted plenty of epic upset fights, a rare double knockdown of two featherweights in the UFC 281 prelims got Twitter going.
Seungwoo Choi and Michael Trizano squared off hours before Alex Pereira’s stunning TKO victory over former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at Madison Square Garden.
Just 20 seconds into their fight, Choi and Trizano knocked each other down at the exact same time in what proved a crazy precursor to a wild first round of three scheduled.
Fighting for his UFC career in the final fight of his contract, Trizano, who had also lost weight, landed a brutal knockout over Choi with seconds to spare in the first round.
Regarding the “super rare” double knockdown, however, which has received much more attention.
“I can’t believe this just happened” said an MMA reporter on Twitter.
“Imagine if it was a double knockout” another concluded.
“Finally, a prediction of Tony Ferguson has come true”, a combat enthusiast with a vivid memory pointed elsewhere.
“How is it possible that we’re not even two minutes away from Seung Woo Choi vs. Mike Trizano? So much has happened! said another MMA reporter, between the two main incidents of the fight.
Speaking after his victory as he improved to 11-3, Trizano, who was 1-3 in his last four fights before this one, told commentator Joe Rogan: “I wasn’t going to be turned down.”
“I was going to come out on my shield, or swept out of here, I don’t care,” he claimed.
Choi dropped to 10-6 with his loss and could also be dropped from the elite MMA promotion after now dropping his last three fights.
If this is the end of the road for him, at least Choi left his mark on UFC history with a freak event that should be remembered for good.
Leonard Greene: Nets making Kyrie Irving jump through too many hoops
Good news: Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic.
So say two leading authorities on the subject, the commissioner of the NBA and the owner of the Brooklyn Nets.
Bad News: Kyrie Irving is still a pain in the neck.
The suspended point guard met separately late last week with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, weeks after tweeting a link to a controversial documentary laced with anti-Semitic themes.
Silver and Tsai, as it turns out, reached the same conclusion as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who posted an hourlong rant on the issue — that Irving is not a purveyor of hate toward Jews.
“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an anti-Semitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group,” Silver, who is Jewish, told The New York Times.
“Whether or not he is anti-Semitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.”
Tsai, whose wife and co-owner Clara Wu Tsai sat in on the meeting, agreed.
“Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday,” Tsai tweeted Friday. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group. The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness.”
Tsai is the one who signed off on an emasculating list of conditions under which Irving can return to the team:
1. Issue an apology for posting the movie, condemn its content and make clear he has no anti-Jewish beliefs.
2. Complete the anti-hate programs that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon, plus donate $500,000 to causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.
3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.
4. Complete anti-Semitic/anti-hate training created by the Nets.
5. Meet with representatives of the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn.
6. Meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai and other franchise officials to prove he understands how harmful his actions were, while also assuring he won’t repeat this kind of behavior.
But why stop there? Why not have Irving rake the leaves outside Tsai’s Central Park penthouse in the order they fell from the trees, or sink a shot from half court blindfolded?
Irving’s actions were inexcusable, and he deserved to be reprimanded and punished.
But for a guy who excels at hoops, the Nets have placed way too many for him to jump through.
Instead of using this as a teaching moment, the team has seemed more intent on publicly humiliating Irving than helping him learn from his mistakes.
It is possible that Irving will never wear a Nets uniform again, and that could be what the team prefers.
And if that’s the case, they should just cut him or trade him. Why the song and dance?
The chances of him completing the checklist, to the team’s satisfaction, are about as good as his chances of getting a COVID booster.
If team executives were so outraged by Irving’s actions, they would not have waited so long to condemn them.
Then they compounded the image imbroglio by publicly lusting after suspended scandal-scarred coach Ime Udoka, who was sidelined by the Boston Celtics six weeks ago for reportedly having an improper intimate relationship with a female subordinate within the organization.
The Nets backed off, naming interim coach Jacque Vaughn as the permanent replacement for fired coach Steve Nash.
One controversy at a time is enough.
Irving has served his time. The Nets need to let him play. Anybody who can put Silver and Tsai on the same page with Farrakhan deserves another chance.
Explosion on the pedestrian avenue of Istanbul; several injured
Video posted online showed erupting flames and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and fled.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was unclear. Social media users said shops had been closed and the avenue had been closed.
Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined with shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. (1:30 p.m. GMT).
Giants look like a playoff team, but must keep pace without Xavier McKinney against Texans
The Giants will make the playoffs this season unless the bottom falls out.
They’re frequently irrelevant by Thanksgiving. But this year, they’re on track for their first postseason appearance since 2016.
Their 6-2 start behind first-year coach Brian Daboll places them in the NFC’s sixth seed at the moment, with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) in the seventh and final spot.
The stat website FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an 80% chance to make the playoffs.
Any threat to knock the Giants out would have to come from the likes of Washington (4-5), Atlanta (4-6) or Tampa (4-5), if the Bucs somehow don’t win the NFC South.
The Rams (3-5) and Packers (3-6) look unsalvageable, even with half a season to play.
So the only real threat to the Giants’ playoff hopes is themselves.
Daboll said that’s why he hasn’t addressed the topic with his players yet.
“We just live in the moment,” Daboll said. “At the end of the year, wherever you’re at, you’re at. I think if you lose focus on what’s important … If you get too far ahead of yourself, it brings you back to reality real quick.”
So the threat only becomes real if the Giants collapse and start losing to the likes of the lowly Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The threat only becomes real if they lose one or two in their two upcoming head-to-head games against Washington on Dec. 4 and 18, as well.
Even with games remaining against the Cowboys, Vikings and Eagles (twice), there are plenty of beatable opponents in the Texans, Lions, Colts and Washington (twice) to maintain the Giants’ first-half pace into a postseason berth.
That’s what makes Sunday’s game against Houston intriguing, even if it isn’t a sexy matchup: These are the games that will solidify the Giants as a playoff team if they win.
Unfortunately, the week began ominously already for Daboll’s Giants.
Starting safety Xavier McKinney reported back from the bye week without the use of his left hand. His injuries required surgery following an off-roading accident in Cabo, Mexico.
The full extent of McKinney’s injuries still are not known. He claimed he only broke a couple fingers, but he couldn’t say if he’ll be able to play again this season.
That likely means coordinator Wink Martindale will be starting three rookies on his 11-man defense Sunday: first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge, fifth-round pick Micah McFadden at weak side linebacker and fourth-round pick Dane Belton at safety.
Martindale admitted McKinney’s injury will have an impact. But he said it’s up to the Giants to not let that setback dictate their fate.
“I think there will be an effect,” Martindale said. “It could be a good effect or a bad effect. We’re going to find that out. I always talk to the defensive guys about [how] we control the narrative of every situation. … I think we’ve done a good job of that so far, for the most part. It’s just another injury that we’re going to have to deal with.”
McKinney’s loss could be felt immediately in part because Houston is more competitive than its 1-6-1 record shows.
Quarterback Davis Mills is a capable passer despite only leading the Texans to 16.6 points per game.
He’s thrown for 240 yards or more four times this season, including 302 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. And he’s thrown two TD passes in four of his eight games.
Daboll’s Giants are not talented or superior enough to strut into a stadium any week and just win, regardless of their opponent’s record. They know that.
They know Lovie Smith’s Houston team is coming off a mini-bye themselves, having played on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
And they know the Texans trailed the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in that game by only four points heading to the fourth quarter before losing, 29-17.
Daniel Jones insisted the Giants won’t overlook Houston. Daboll knows he has Saquon Barkley — third in the NFL with 779 rushing yards — going up against the NFL’s worst rushing defense in Houston (180.6 yards allowed per game).
Look for a lot more ‘Power’ runs from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, like that final drive in Jacksonville, with starting O-linemen Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson still out.
“I think they’re a good team,” Jones said. “They do a lot of good things on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve got a lot of good players, good sound scheme. Everyone in this league is good. We’ll need to play our best game.”
The Giants’ best will beat Houston. Anything less risks disaster.
Biggest catch of a day from customs at Mumbai airport
Mumbai:
Customs officers seized 61kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore in separate operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, making it the highest seizure by the department at the airport in a single day, an official said Sunday.
At least seven travellers, five men and two women, were arrested in the seizures made on Friday, the official said.
It is the largest single-day seizure in the history of customs at Mumbai airport, he claimed.
In the first operation, four Indians returning from Tanzania were found carrying 1kg gold bars, which were concealed in specially designed belts with multiple pockets, the official said.
Officials recovered 53kg of UAE-made gold bars worth Rs 28.17 crore from the belts the passengers had been wearing around their torsos, he said.
The belts were handed over to travelers by a Sudanese national at Doha airport during transit time, the official said.
The four travelers were arrested and remanded to 14 days in police custody by a court, he said.
Similarly, customs officers seized 8kg of gold worth Rs 3.88 crore from three passengers who arrived from Dubai, he said.
The trio, including two women, were carrying gold dust in the form of wax, he said.
The gold was ingeniously concealed in the waistline of the jeans the travelers had worn, the official said.
One of the women was in her late 60s and was in a wheelchair, he said, adding that the trio had been arrested and taken into custody.
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 10 game at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears enter Week 10 hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats. As the 3-6 Bears welcome the 2-6 Detroit Lions to Soldier Field, here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
The Fields follow-up
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Read the full story here.
Changing of the vanguard?
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
Read the full story here.
The latest in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Read the full story here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Lions game — plus our Week 10 predictions
- 12 eye-catching numbers to know as the Bears prepare to face the Lions in Week 10
- After a whirlwind week, Chase Claypool has his feet on the ground and sights set on making a big impact for the Bears
- Bears Q&A: How would you evaluate GM Ryan Poles? What happens if OC Luke Getsy gets a head coaching job?
- Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields Fever reached new levels with an electric Week 9 outing. What will it mean for the offense going forward?
- Michael Vick reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’
- Arlington Heights OKs agreement to move forward with new Bears stadium
