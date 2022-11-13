Two planes crashed in midair during an air show Saturday afternoon in Dallas, according to the FAA.
Immigration, solution to the “demographic winter of Europe” according to Borrell – RT in French
For the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, extra-European immigration is a solution to the declining birth rate on the Old Continent.
“Love it or hate it, rejoice it or regret it, Europe’s demographic winter – to some extent – is being met by inflows from the rest of the world,” Josep said. Borrel.
During a river interview of nearly two hours, conducted on November 11 by Darius Rochebin for LCI, the head of European diplomacy was asked about immigration. More specifically on demography, a subject that would be, according to Rochebin, dear to the Spanish-Argentine politician. “You are very concerned about demography,” the journalist told him.
“Europe’s demographic winter is filled by contributions from the rest of the world.” The head of European diplomacy @JosepBorrellF guest of @LCI believes that migration compensates for the European birth rate “Whether we like it or not, it’s a fact.” pic.twitter.com/6Eztnlm7KA
— Darius Rochebin (@DariusRochebin) November 11, 2022
“We represent 5% of the world’s population, 5% is not a lot,” said the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, commenting on the disparities in population between the European continent and countries such as than China and India. “You have to be aware of this and you have to know that our neighbors are much younger than us,” continued the diplomat, referring to the African continent.
Immigration “already compensates” for the birth deficit
“Should we have the frankness to say – whether we deplore it, whether we rejoice at it or simply say that it is inevitable – that migration will compensate for this birth rate deficit? “, then pushed the presenter. “She is already compensating,” Josep Borrell replied on the fly.
The latter then brandishes the case of his native country, of which he was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Spain. “We receive 400,000 Latin American immigrants every year,” he stressed, before continuing: “without that, I assure you, many social services could not function.”
The interview comes against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions between member states on the migration issue. Paris and Rome thus oppose on the reception of the Ocean Viking and its 234 illegal immigrants. The Italian refusal to accept this building, chartered by the association SOS Méditerranée, provoked the ire of the French government. The latter claimed to go so far as to take retaliatory measures against its Alpine neighbour. Rome, for its part, opposed the French government’s accusations of inhumanity that Italy has already received more than 88,000 migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean this year.
In 2020, almost 2 million individuals immigrated to the European Union, where 23 million non-EU nationals live.
RT All Fr Trans
Heat arena could be in for another name change amid collapse of FTX
Amid the liquidity issues of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and possible takeover by Binance, the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s arena have come into question 17 months after the facility formally changed to FTX Arena from AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Heat on Wednesday said, “It is far too premature for us to comment,” even as it is possible FTX soon will cease to exist.
Miami-Dade County in March 2021 agreed to a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX for naming rights to the facility alongside Biscayne Bay, with the official renaming coming three months later.
Last month, the FTX logo was formally placed on the arena’s roof, replacing the airplane logo of American Airlines.
South Florida has had an uneven history of naming rights with its sporting venues.
It wasn’t until March 2021 that Marlins Park became LoanDepot Park. Hard Rock Stadium previously went without a title sponsor as Dolphins Stadium from 2005 to 2009. And the Florida Panthers currently are without a title sponsor for their Sunrise Arena, which is currently being called FLA Live Arena.
FTX made a significant splash with its entry into the sports realm. Beyond the Heat’s arena, the company has a sponsorship-patch agreement with Major League Baseball for umpire uniforms, a Formula 1 sponsorship with Mercedes, the naming rights for Cal-Berkley’s football field, and marketing agreements with Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Sohei Otani, among others.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem is featured in a commercial for FTX that plays inside the arena and on the team’s broadcasts.
Upon review
As seemingly has become the norm for the Heat and their opponents this season, the latest set of NBA last-two-minute officiating reports shows another moment that got away.
In the lone officiating error cited by the NBA over the final two minutes of the Heat’s 110-107 Monday night loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, the league said the Heat should have been awarded a free throw for a defensive-three-seconds violation by Portland’s Justise Winslow with 55.7 seconds to play with the score tied 102-102 at the time.
The Heat lost that game on a Jason Hart 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Shorthanded opponent
The Charlotte Hornets, who are scheduled to visit Thursday, again listed LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward as out for their Wednesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Also, Cody Martin, twin brother of Heat forward Caleb Martin, has been dealing with a quadriceps issue.
“We haven’t played one game with everybody healthy,” Hornets forward PJ Washington told the Charlotte Observer. “So for everybody out there that’s thinking we are just losing or whatever, I mean we haven’t had our main guys at the end of the day. So once they get back, everything is going to change.”
()
The creator of “The Terminal” dies at the French airport – AFP – RT Games & Culture
An Iranian exile who was stuck for more than a decade in a French airport, inspiring a Steven Spielberg film, died of natural causes just weeks after returning to the transport hub he long called home, has reported Agence France-Presse.
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who claimed to have left Iran in 1977, died in terminal 2F of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on Saturday, the news agency said quoting an airport official. He was 77 years old.
Nasseri, who was granted refugee status in Belgium, traveled across Europe in November 1988 in an unsuccessful attempt to find his mother. Lacking a visa, he was refused entry to the UK, Germany and the Netherlands before arriving at Paris airport, where he was detained and released in the Terminal 1 building.
He stayed there with just his suitcase, living off the food given to him by airport workers and calling himself “Mister Alfred.” A French court ruled in 1992 that Nasseri could not be forcibly removed from the airport, but he also could not be allowed to enter the country. He was granted residency as a refugee in 1999, but by then he no longer wanted to leave the airport.
Nasseri’s story later caught the attention of Spielberg, who offered him $250,000 for the rights to make it into a movie. The 2004 movie, ‘The terminal,’ starred Tom Hanks as an Eastern European man who finds himself stranded in an American airport after being refused entry and his own country being taken over during a ‘a coup.
That same year, Nasseri’s autobiography – co-written by British author Andrew Dorkin – was published. He finally left the airport in 2006, when he was hospitalized. He returned a few weeks ago, having spent most of his Hollywood money, the airport official told AFP. Several thousand euros were found in his possession.
RT
Flight is hijacked when passenger is seen with cutter, airline says
A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa, Fla., was diverted to Atlanta on Friday night after a passenger was seen with a box cutter, the airline said.
No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where the passenger, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested by Atlanta police , Frontier spokeswoman Jennifer F. de la Cruz said in a statement. E-mail.
“All passengers have disembarked from the plane and are staying at the hotel for the night in Atlanta,” she said. “A new flight is scheduled for tomorrow morning to carry passengers from Atlanta to their final destination of Tampa.”
Atlanta Airport spokesman Tim Turner said the passenger, a man whose name he did not know, was threatening to stab passengers and crew on the plane.
Authorities found the cutter on the man after he was taken into custody, Turner said, and on Saturday afternoon the Transportation Security Administration said a second cutter was found in the man’s carry-on luggage.
Officials at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, where the flight originated, did not respond to requests for comment.
The Atlanta Police Department said it helped the FBI detain the suspect and referred additional questions to the bureau, which did not immediately comment on Saturday.
It was not immediately clear how the man was able to get a box cutter onto the plane. The TSA, which has authority over passenger security and screening at US airports, said box cutters were banned in the cabin but allowed in checked baggage.
The agency said it had begun an internal review of what happened by reviewing camera footage and airport security checkpoint operations.
“The situation with the Frontier flight is being investigated by the US Attorney’s Office, as it is the federal agency responsible for this matter,” said TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha.
Representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia could not be immediately reached on Saturday.
Box cutters were banned on planes as part of a security overhaul after 9/11, when four domestic flights were commandeered by al-Qaeda operatives wielding box cutters.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
California Daily Newspapers
Planes collide mid-air during Wings Over Dallas event, footage shows
“A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas at approximately 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday,” a statement from the company said. the FAA. “At this time, it is not known how many people were on the two planes.”
It was not clear if there were any injuries.
Dallas Airport Executive, which hosted the event, said fire and rescue crews were responding. The FAA will participate in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the release.
Police were diverting traffic from nearby Interstate 87.
Videos, believed to have come from the area, showed one plane hitting another in mid-air with people on the ground gasping.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
washingtonpost
Have businesses lost billions to fake Twitter accounts with Blue Tick? Theories veer amid Elon Musk’s overdrive
New Delhi:
The flood of ‘verified’ blue accounts on Twitter earlier this week – a spinoff of Elon Musk’s idea to make it available to anyone paying $8 a month – cost some companies ‘billions’, many have alleged. industry watchers on social media platform. . They blamed copycats who used the company’s name, logo and a similar-sounding handle, had the handle ‘verified’, then tweeted ‘decisions’ that spooked investors, causing the price to plummet actions.
Many have cited the impersonation of US arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin. A handful called @LockheedMartini (note the extra ‘I’ at the end) used the company’s name and tweeted: “We will begin to stop all arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United States until further investigation into their record of human rights violations”.
On the same day, the company’s stock price fell 5% on the New York Stock Exchange, with many linking the fake tweet to the drop. “Twitter Blue wiped out a couple billions in market cap for Lockheed Martin,” one user said.
Or is it because the whole defense industry is down? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CtfSlQN69j
— T(w)itter Takeover News (@TitterTakeover) November 11, 2022
But others countered the theory, showing that the defense industry in general was in decline.
Or is it because the whole defense industry is down? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CtfSlQN69j
— T(w)itter Takeover News (@TitterTakeover) November 11, 2022
Similar theories have swirled about drugmaker Eli Lilly, which also lost around 5% of the stock price the day a parody account with a verification mark said it would provide insulin for free.
But Twitter users argued there were other reasons behind the downfall: “It’s not all about Twitter.
Apparently it’s not because of this tweet. 👇🏾
— Nicki Minaj’s twerk wind ᴺᴹ (fan account, parody) (@Muslissa) November 11, 2022
The impersonation accounts were later suspended – like many others – as Elon Musk announced that these accounts should clearly be marked as “parody”. Shortly after, Twitter Blue was put on hiatus, just days after it launched after Musk took over two weeks ago.
For the record, there was a way to verify authenticity: the “official” tag on the actual Twitter accounts of these companies. But that beacon also came and went and then came back for some, adding to the confusion triggered by Elon Musk’s many moves towards his stated loss-cutting goal.
Stock market losses or not, companies have certainly suffered from an image problem.
Pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly apologized and said he would not provide free insulin. In this case, another impersonator account, also verified, had also tweeted a fake apology: “We can do it whenever we want and there’s nothing you can do about it.” For years, campaigners have been saying life-saving insulin should be given out for free.
Activism or political commentary was a common theme. Another verified account, since suspended, claiming to be British Petroleum tweeted: “Just because we killed the planet doesn’t mean we can’t miss it.”
One account even impersonated Tesla – Elon Musk’s car company – using a verified @TeslaReal handle, and called its electric cars “the world’s most advanced explosive device”. The handle has since returned, without those tweets or the blue tick.
The massive layoffs – Elon Musk has laid off half of the company’s roughly 7,500 employees – mean it is extremely difficult to verify accounts at checkout. Hence Blue’s pause until his next move.
ndtv
