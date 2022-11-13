Immigration, solution to the “demographic winter of Europe” according to Borrell – RT in French

For the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, extra-European immigration is a solution to the declining birth rate on the Old Continent.

“Love it or hate it, rejoice it or regret it, Europe’s demographic winter – to some extent – ​​is being met by inflows from the rest of the world,” Josep said. Borrel.

During a river interview of nearly two hours, conducted on November 11 by Darius Rochebin for LCI, the head of European diplomacy was asked about immigration. More specifically on demography, a subject that would be, according to Rochebin, dear to the Spanish-Argentine politician. “You are very concerned about demography,” the journalist told him.

“Europe’s demographic winter is filled by contributions from the rest of the world.” The head of European diplomacy @JosepBorrellF guest of @LCI believes that migration compensates for the European birth rate “Whether we like it or not, it’s a fact.” pic.twitter.com/6Eztnlm7KA — Darius Rochebin (@DariusRochebin) November 11, 2022

“We represent 5% of the world’s population, 5% is not a lot,” said the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, commenting on the disparities in population between the European continent and countries such as than China and India. “You have to be aware of this and you have to know that our neighbors are much younger than us,” continued the diplomat, referring to the African continent.

Immigration “already compensates” for the birth deficit

“Should we have the frankness to say – whether we deplore it, whether we rejoice at it or simply say that it is inevitable – that migration will compensate for this birth rate deficit? “, then pushed the presenter. “She is already compensating,” Josep Borrell replied on the fly.

The latter then brandishes the case of his native country, of which he was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Spain. “We receive 400,000 Latin American immigrants every year,” he stressed, before continuing: “without that, I assure you, many social services could not function.”

The interview comes against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions between member states on the migration issue. Paris and Rome thus oppose on the reception of the Ocean Viking and its 234 illegal immigrants. The Italian refusal to accept this building, chartered by the association SOS Méditerranée, provoked the ire of the French government. The latter claimed to go so far as to take retaliatory measures against its Alpine neighbour. Rome, for its part, opposed the French government’s accusations of inhumanity that Italy has already received more than 88,000 migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean this year.

In 2020, almost 2 million individuals immigrated to the European Union, where 23 million non-EU nationals live.