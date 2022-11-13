FLORENCE, Italy — Art restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to virtually clean up and “unveil” a long-censored nude painting of Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art.
News
Interactive Maps: Find out how San Diego County voted in the general election
Voters appear to be split along party lines in their support for sheriff candidates. Democratic-leaning precincts support Deputy Sheriff Kelly Martinez, and Republican-leaning precincts lean toward retired Chief Prosecutor John Hemmerling.
Most of the city of San Diego leans toward Martinez, as does much of northern and southern counties. Hemmerling is a leader in communities further inland, from Jamul to Lakeside, Ramona and Valley Center. It also draws support from Rancho Santa Fe and the surrounding area.
Nine incorporated cities contract with the sheriff’s department to provide policing and patrol services. Voters in seven of those cities — Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, San Marcos, Solana Beach and Vista — appear to be opting for Martinez. Voters in Poway and Santee are split in their support for the two.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Artemisia Gentileschi’s 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled
The work to reveal the image as it was originally painted comes as Gentileschi’s contribution to Italian Baroque art is garnering renewed attention in the #MeToo era, both for his achievements but also for entering the male-dominated art world after being raped by one. art teachers.
His work was featured in an exhibition in 2020 at the National Gallery in London.
“Through her, we can talk about the importance of restoring works of art, of bringing women’s stories back to the fore,” said Linda Falcone, coordinator of the Artemisia Up Close project.
“Allegory of the Inclination” was originally commissioned for the family home of Michelangelo Buonarroti the Younger, the famous artist’s great-nephew. The building later became the Casa Buonarotti Museum, and the painting was until recently displayed on the ceiling in a gilded frame. When chief curator Elizabeth Wick removed the painting in late September, a rain of 400-year-old dust was released.
Wick’s team of restorers uses ultraviolet light, diagnostic imaging and X-rays to differentiate Gentileschi’s brushstrokes from those of the artist who covered the nudity. The public can watch the ongoing project at the museum until April 23.
Restorers will not be able to remove the veils because the covering was done too soon after the original, increasing the risk of Gentileschi’s painting being damaged in the process.
Instead, the restoration team plans to create a digital image of the original version to be featured in an exhibit when the project opens in September 2023.
Gentileschi arrived in Florence shortly after her rapist’s Rome trial, in which the 17-year-old was forced to testify with ropes tied around her fingers that gradually tightened in a test of honesty .
She also had to undergo a physical examination in the courtroom behind a curtain to confirm that she was no longer a virgin. Eventually, her rapist was found guilty and sentenced to eight months in prison.
“Anyone else would have been crushed by this experience,” Wick said. “But Artemisia bounces back. She approaches Florence. She obtains this marvelous order to paint a nude figure in full length for the ceiling of the Casa Buonarroti. So I think she’s showing people, ‘This is what I can do.’
While in Florence, Gentileschi also won commissions from the Medici family. His distinctive, dramatic and energetic style emerged, drawing inspiration from the most renowned Baroque painter of the time, Caravaggio. Many of his paintings featured female heroines, often in violent and often nude scenes.
She was 22 when she painted “Allegory of the Inclination”, which was commissioned by Michelangelo Buonarroti the Younger. Another family member, Leonardo Buonarroti, decided to have it embellished to protect the sensitivity of his wife and children.
“This is one of her first canvases. In the Florentine context, it was her first painting, the same year she was then accepted into the Academy of Drawing, which was the first drawing academy in Europe in the time,” Falcone said.
With the young Michelangelo as patron, Gentileschi entered the cultural milieu of the time.
“She got to rub shoulders with Galileo and other great thinkers. So this almost illiterate woman was suddenly at university level, producing works of art that were then, you know, appreciated by the Grand Duke,” Falcone said. “And she became a court painter from then on.”
washingtonpost
News
Twitter manager vomited after Elon Musk told him to fire employees: report
According to a new report from New York Times.
The report titled “Two Weeks of Chaos: Inside Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter” outlines details of the mass layoffs, Mr. Musk’s decision to transform the company and new production deadlines set by “Chief Twit”. He also clarified that at least 36 Twitter employees were interviewed for the report.
The outlet said the fallout was “excruciating”, after interviewing 36 employees and going through internal documents and workplace chat logs. The documents showed that some of the top executives were summarily fired by email and added that an engineering manager, after being ordered to cut hundreds of workers, “vomited into a trash can while d ‘others slept in the office as they worked grueling hours to meet Mr. Musk’s order.’
Read also : When is Twitter’s $8 blue service back? Elon Musk responds
On Nov. 2, employees came across an open channel in the internal Slack messaging system where human resources and legal teams were discussing layoffs. In a message seen by NYT, an employee said 3,738 workers could be laid off, or about half of the workforce. The message was widely shared internally. Employees began exchanging personal information to stay in touch and immediately began saying goodbye.
Mr Musk also alluded to the social media platform going bankrupt, after the company saw several senior executives leave the company. The billionaire told Twitter employees on a call he couldn’t rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion – a deal that credit experts say , has left Twitter’s finances in a precarious position.
After the departure of three privacy and compliance officers, the US Federal Trade Commission said it was watching Twitter closely with “deep concern” that the company may violate legal requirements.
Featured Video of the Day
Over 66% of voters in Himachal Pradesh brave the cold and plod through the snow
ndtv
News
US Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold is accused of sexually abusing his teammate
Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold has been accused of raping and sexually abusing a young teammate.
A civil lawsuit filed in Colorado on Friday alleged that Griswold “maliciously targeted,” groomed, and sexually abused a younger, intellectually disabled teammate, Parker Egbert.
Egbert, now 19, is a Paralympic swimmer, who was born with autism and suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability all his life, which would have made him “much more vulnerable to abuse”.
He competed for the United States at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo and was “violently and repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed by teammate, defendant Robert Griswold”, the lawsuit alleges.
The alleged cases of abuse allegedly took place during the Tokyo Paralympic Games and at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center (OPTC) located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied the odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life completely shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a member of the team that was a violent sexual predator,” the lawsuit said.
Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold was charged with raping and sexually abusing a young teammate in a civil lawsuit filed Friday in Colorado
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the US Center for SafeSport — a Denver-based nonprofit created in 2017 to protect athletes from sexual assault and abuse — are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also claims that Egbert “suffered severe physical injury, pain and suffering, and extreme mental and emotional distress, most of which will likely last for the rest of his life” as a result of Griswold’s alleged actions. and the failures of the USOPC and SafeSport in their duties.
He alleges that the USOPC and SafeSport failed in their obligations because they failed to “warn, supervise and/or protect the plaintiff”.
“The allegations raised in the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously,” said Jon Mason, a USOPC spokesperson.
“We have made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also halted the work of several contractors with US Paralympics Swimming. We are also continuing to investigate the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action.
Griswold, who was born with cerebral palsy, won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020. He was Egbert’s teammate and traveled with him to the event in Japan, which took place in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the lawsuit, during the June 2021 Paralympic Trials, Griswold “made a concerted effort to ‘befriend each other’ [Egbert]constantly referring to [Egbert] like her ‘boyfriend’.’
During the Games, Griswold ensured that Egbert always “sat next to him on plane and bus journeys and gave him extended unsupervised access” since they shared a room in the Olympic Village, and “the grooming escalated,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also alleges that Griswold was assigned to be Egbert’s supervisor during the competition, rather than a certified adult supervisor.
DailyMail.com has contacted Griswold for comment.
Griswold (centre), born with cerebral palsy, won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020
“Remarkably, Defendant USOPC and Defendant US Center for SafeSport allowed Griswold to supervise and share a room with Plaintiff without any supervision, despite the fact that USOPC and SafeSport had received information that Griswold was sexually assaulting other teammates,” the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit also alleges that the USOPC observed the behavior but allowed it to continue.
Another unidentified athlete witnessed the abuse, according to the lawsuit, and got so angry in one instance that he punched the wall of the room the trio were staying in.
The lawsuit alleges that Egbert was repeatedly assaulted and raped throughout the competition in 2021, so much so that he required surgery for the damage caused by Griswold.
Additionally, Griswold told Egbert he would “get in trouble” and “the police would come” if he told anyone about the alleged assaults.
Griswold of the United States competes in the men’s SM8 200m individual medley qualification on day six of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in June
“Remarkably, Defendant USOPC and Defendant US Center for SafeSport allowed Griswold to supervise and share a room with Plaintiff without any supervision, despite the fact that USOPC and SafeSport had received information that Griswold was sexually assaulting other teammates,” the lawsuit reads.
In December 2021, Egbert won three gold medals at the USA National Paralympic Swimming Championships and as a result was invited to live and train at the OPTC in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
However, the abuse was allowed to continue and escalate at the OPTC as Egbert once again became roommates with Griswold.
The lawsuit says tats Egbert “refused to take showers where Griswold would rape and sexually abuse.”
He adds that he would use story writing as a means of escape. One particular story, titled “Spookley and the Hurricane”, was about a group of friends who were “brave” in beating “a mighty hurricane called Hurricane Robert”, which Egbert called a “monster”.
When his parents pressed him about the story, Egbert revealed Griswold’s abuse to them.
They reportedly voiced their concerns to the USOPC, but the USOPC “refused to answer the question,” according to the lawsuit.
Due to the “acts and omissions” of Griswold, USOPC and SafeSport, Egbert was forced to “make the difficult decision to leave his lifelong dream behind,” the lawsuit adds.
Griswold (centre) won the gold medal in the men’s 200m individual medley SM8 final at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships
He also claims that “Griswold used his status in the Olympic and Paralympic swimming community to carry out a systematic pattern of abuse, whereby he sought out and groomed vulnerable athletes, particularly underage and disabled Paralympic athletes living and training at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center located in Colorado.’
It goes on to allege that the USOPC and SafeSport knew of “credible allegations” of abuse against Griswold, according to the lawsuit, “but conspired to cover up such allegations” due to his success as a Paralympic swimmer.
“Parker Egbert filed a lawsuit today in federal court in Colorado against Robert Griswold, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the US Center for SafeSport. The lawsuit sets out serious allegations of sexual abuse by Mr. Griswold and claims the committees were responsible and complicit in allowing these heinous acts to occur,’ Frank Salzano of Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson and Elizabeth Kramer of Erickson Kramer Osborne said in a report.
“The facts and circumstances are set out in detail in the court filing and for this reason the Egbert family will not make any statement in this regard at this time. As you can imagine, this ordeal has been extremely difficult for the Egbert family, as well as other victims and families who have been affected, so we ask that their privacy be respected.
As part of the lawsuit, Egbert and his family seek a lawsuit for damages caused by Griswold’s alleged ongoing assaults on Egbert, and the USOPC for allegedly covering up the attacker’s conduct.
dailymail us
News
Man who lived at Paris airport for 18 years dies there – NBC Chicago
An Iranian who lived for 18 years at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and whose saga loosely inspired Steven Spielberg’s film ‘The Terminal’ died on Saturday at the airport he long called home, it has been announced officials.
Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of a heart attack in the airport’s terminal 2F around noon, according to a Paris airport official. Police and a medical team treated him but could not save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.
Nasseri lived in Terminal 1 at the airport from 1988 to 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice.
Year after year, he slept on a red plastic bench, befriended airport workers, showered in staff facilities, wrote in his diary, read magazines and surveyed passing travelers.
The staff nicknamed him Lord Alfred and he became a mini-celebrity among the passengers.
“Eventually I will leave the airport,” he told The Associated Press in 1999, smoking a pipe on his bench, looking frail with long fine hair, sunken eyes and sunken cheeks. “But I’m still waiting for a passport or a transit visa.”
Nasseri was born in 1945 in Soleiman, a part of Iran then under British jurisdiction, to an Iranian father and a British mother. He left Iran to study in England in 1974. Upon his return, he said, he was imprisoned for protesting against the shah and deported without a passport.
He requested political asylum in several European countries. UNHCR in Belgium issued him a refugee certificate, but he said his briefcase containing the refugee certificate was stolen from a Paris train station.
The French police arrested him later, but could not deport him anywhere because he had no official documents. He found himself at Charles de Gaulle in August 1988 and stayed there.
Further bureaucratic blunders and increasingly strict European immigration laws kept him in a legal no-man’s land for years.
When he finally received the refugee papers, he described his surprise and insecurity about leaving the airport. He reportedly refused to sign them and ended up staying there for several more years until he was hospitalized in 2006, then lived in a Parisian refuge.
Those who befriended him at the airport said the years spent in that windowless space took a toll on his mental state. The 1990s airport doctor worried about his physical and mental health and described him as “fossilized here”. A ticket agent friend compares him to a prisoner unable to “live outside”.
In the weeks leading up to his death, Nasseri had again been living at Charles de Gaulle, the airport official said.
Nasseri’s mind-blowing tale loosely inspired 2004’s “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, as well as a French film, “Lost in Transit,” and an opera titled “Flight.”
In “The Terminal,” Hanks plays Viktor Navorski, a man who arrives at New York’s JFK airport from the fictional Eastern European country of Krakozhia and finds that an overnight political revolution has invalidated all his travel documents. Viktor is thrown into the airport’s international lounge and told he must stay there until his status is sorted out, which drags on as the unrest in Krakozhia continues.
No information was immediately available on the survivors.
NBC Chicago
News
San Jose resident’s ballot found abandoned in Santa Cruz County along with dozens of others
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — As tens of thousands of ballots continued to be processed in Santa Clara County on Saturday, Lou Witkin’s ballot was missing.
Witkin, who lives in San Jose, was told his ballot was found, along with other ballots, in a pile of mail that was thrown down a ravine near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County. He also received a photo showing his ballot among the mail.
“There were definitely half a dozen ballots. And mine was very visible. And it was definitely my signature,” Witkin said.
“Along with the ballots were Christmas cards, packages, letters that I could see in the photos. So it looks like the ballots went missing while in the possession of the Postal Service,” said Shannon Bushey of the Santa Clara County Registrar of Electors.
MORE: California 2022 midterm election results: Who won gubernatorial race, proposals
Bushey has worked at the office of the Registrar of Electors for 27 years and says she has never encountered such a situation. She believes that up to two dozen ballots could be found.
“I am very concerned about this issue, and hope for a quick resolution and investigation by the Postal Service, so we can determine what happened,” she said.
In an email to ABC7 News, the United States Postal Service said: “This matter is being investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. They will release more information as the case progresses. appropriate.”
MORE: CA Proposal Results: From Abortions to Electric Vehicles, Here’s What Should Pass or Fail
Bushey says that after the investigation, county officials will then have to decide whether the ballots can still be accepted.
“Once we can get the ballots into our possession, we are also working with our county council to determine in these unique circumstances, what we can do with those ballots,” Bushey said.
Witkin and his wife, whose ballot was also found, say they mailed in their ballot last Saturday. He does not suspect any foul play. So far, the candidates and proposals he has voted for are winners. So, he says, if his ballot isn’t counted, he won’t be upset. But he wants answers.
“Something unusual happened. And certainly I expect them to investigate, find out what caused it and take corrective action,” Witkin said.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Shooting in New York leaves one dead and two injured
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Manhattan on Saturday night, police said.
Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired outside 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th Avenues in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said.
At the scene, the police found three people with gunshot wounds.
A 42-year-old man had been shot several times over his body. He was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported by EMS to Bellevue, where she was in stable condition late Saturday.
A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs and was privately transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.
No arrests were made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
New York Post
Interactive Maps: Find out how San Diego County voted in the general election
Artemisia Gentileschi’s 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled
Twitter manager vomited after Elon Musk told him to fire employees: report
US Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold is accused of sexually abusing his teammate
Man who lived at Paris airport for 18 years dies there – NBC Chicago
San Jose resident’s ballot found abandoned in Santa Cruz County along with dozens of others
Shooting in New York leaves one dead and two injured
Trump 2024 support remains consistent, DeSantis on the rise
Ethiopian and Tigrayan military leaders agree on roadmap for peace : NPR
Pakistan v England: T20 World Cup Final – Live | T20 World Cup 2022
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games