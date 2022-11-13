ISTANBUL — An explosion Sunday in one of the busiest shopping thoroughfares in this Turkish city killed at least four people and injured 38 others, officials said.
News
Israeli president invites Netanyahu to form government
Jerusalem
CNN
—
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday asked Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, giving the former prime minister the country’s top job for a record sixth time and extending his record as leader the oldest in the country.
Netanyahu, who served as prime minister for 12 years before stepping down in 2021, was recommended by party leaders representing more than half of Israel’s 120 members of parliament or Knesset after the president reached a political consultation with them.
“Israeli citizens need a stable and functioning government,” he said in remarks after the closed-door meeting with Netanyahu. “A government that serves all the citizens of Israel, both those who supported and voted for it and those who opposed its establishment; a government that works on behalf of and for the benefit of all shades of the Israeli mosaic, of all communities, sectors, faiths, religions, ways of life, beliefs and values, and treats them all with sensitivity and responsibility.
“Please God, this will be a stable, successful and responsible government of all the people of Israel,” Netanyahu said, speaking alongside Herzog. “We are brothers and we will live together side by side.”
Israelis voted on November 1 for the fifth time in four years to break the political deadlock in the country.
Netanyahu’s Likud party has the most seats in the Knesset, and the former prime minister will have 28 days to form a coalition government, with the possibility of a two-week extension.
But Netanyahu is not on the right track: he is now likely to lead a still polarized country and perhaps one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history.
During the negotiations, he will have to distribute the ministries between his coalition partners and haggle over the policies.
This is where things get interesting. The five factions allied with Netanyahu’s Likud have a four-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, and failing to give any of them what they want could tempt them to bring down the coalition.
As for the ultra-Orthodox parties, their demands are uncontroversial when it comes to Netanyahu: bigger budgets for religious schools and the right not to teach their children secular subjects like math and science. English.
The real confrontations are likely to come with his new far-right allies. Netanyahu came to power thanks to a stunning performance by the Religious Zionism/Jewish Power slate, which with 14 seats is now the third-largest group in the Knesset. Its leader, Itamar Ben Gvir, convicted of incitement to anti-Arab racism and support for terrorism, has asked to be appointed Minister of Public Security, in charge of the Israeli police.
Ben Gvir’s partner is Bezalel Smotrich, who has described himself as a “proud homophobe”. He said Israel should be run according to Jewish law. He talked about reducing the power of the Supreme Court and striking out the crime of breach of trust – which just so happens to be part of the indictments against Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trials. Netanyahu has long denied all charges. If Smotrich wins the Justice Department he covets, he may be able to make these things happen, ending Netanyahu’s legal worries.
Yet that may be the least of his concerns. Having joined forces with those of the far right, Netanyahu’s sixth reign could end up further alienating the half of Israel that did not vote for the bloc of parties supporting him.
Assuming Netanyahu can reach a coalition agreement by the December 11 deadline, the Knesset speaker will call a confidence vote within seven days. If all goes as planned, his government will then take office.
Cnn
News
Saratoga Community Briefings for the week of November 18 – The Mercury News
YSI Programs
Good news for budding young environmental scientists in the South Bay: The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has strengthened its partnership with the nonprofit Youth Science Institute to lead educational programs in two local parks. Programs will continue for the next five years at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos and Sanborn County Park in Saratoga.
The renewed partnership went into effect last month, under which the county provides facilities and, instead of renting, YSI offers some of its programs free to children and families in both locations.
To learn more about YSI, visit
Opening of warming centers
As cold weather approaches, the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management is offering warming centers — often public buildings like libraries and community centers — for residents without reliable access to shelter and warmth during extreme weather conditions. During these times, the Valley Transportation Authority offers free bus rides to approved warming centers. For a complete list of these centers, visit or call 408-385-2400.
Water consumption decreases
After exceeding its water conservation goal in consecutive months, Santa Clara County fell just short of the 15 percent goal set by Valley Water in September. According to Valley Water, countywide water use is down 13% from the same time in 2019. As of September 2021, residents and businesses have saved only 7%.
As the rainy season continues, Valley Water reminds residents to turn off irrigation systems. Under new outdoor watering restrictions, residents and businesses are prohibited from watering landscapes during and 48 hours after rainfall. Repeat violations could result in fines.
Visit watersavings.org for conservation information.
California Daily Newspapers
News
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in downtown Istanbul blast
Ali Yerlikaya, the regional governor of Istanbul, shared the preliminary toll in a tweet. He previously said an explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time on Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district, causing “deaths and injuries”.
Unverified videos shared on social media showed people running after the sound of an explosion. Some footage appeared to show bodies lying on the ground.
Ambulances could be seen running from the scene shortly after the blast, through crowds of tourists. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu called for calm on social media and called on people to help authorities at the site.
Turkish authorities did not immediately release information about the cause of the explosion.
Istiklal Street, sometimes called Istanbul’s Champs-Elysées, was the scene of a suicide bombing in March 2016 that killed five people, including two US nationals, and injured dozens more.
Timsit reported from London.
washingtonpost
News
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in explosion on Istanbul’s famous Istiklal Avenue
The explosion rocked a busy street in Istanbul, Turkey on November 13, 2022. Twitter/@pushholder
New Delhi: At least four people were killed and 38 injured in an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, on Sunday, local officials were quoted by local media as saying.
Turkish media reported that the blast occurred on the city’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue.
Video posted online showed erupting flames and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and fled.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion is not yet clear. Social media users said shops had been closed and the avenue had been closed.
The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined with shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. local time, PA reported.
The area was evacuated AFP reported.
Footage shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated that it could be heard from afar and that there was also flames.
A large black crater is also visible in the images along with several nearby ground bodies.
Turkey was hit by a series of deadly attacks between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State and banned Kurdish groups.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
BYJU’S expects 3X revenue growth in FY22
New Delhi:
Edtech major BYJU expects to triple revenue and halve losses in fiscal 2022, according to a senior company official.
BYJU Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran at a kick-off event on Friday also defended soccer star Lionel Messi as a global ambassador amid job cuts at the company, saying the decision was taken six months ago.
“Speaking to a gathering of entrepreneurs and investors at Tech Sparks 2022, Byju Raveendran said the company, which has more than 150 million learners, is on the right path to profitability as it expects 3x revenue growth and more than halving losses in FY22, according to a clip from the event shared by BYJU’s with PTI.
BYJU’s had recorded a loss of Rs 4,588 crore and revenue of Rs 2,428 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.
BYJU co-founder Divya Gokulnath had announced the layoff of about 2,500 people from the company as it carves its way to profitability by March 2023 and hires 10,000 more teachers over the course of the year. coming year, adding to its current staff of 20,000 teachers.
Byju Raveendran said India deserves over 75,000 startups and he sees potential for one million entrepreneurs in the country.
He further argued that if each of these million startups only employs 100 people, there will be 100 million new jobs in India.
“When pressed to discuss the company’s current environment, Byju alluded to the fact that 261 of the company’s 300 founding employees are still with the company and committed to BYJU’S mission.
“He further stated that four of the five integrations, i.e. acquisitions, are proceeding seamlessly and working well. Aakash, since integrating with BYJU’S, has tripled,” the company’s memo reads.
On hiring Lionel Messi as his global brand ambassador, he said the announcement coincided with the layoffs and the decision was made six months ago.
“It is insane to even think that one can hire Lionel Messi in 5-7 days. The decision to bring Lionel Messi on board was taken 6 months ago and the announcement could not have been delayed , due to the World Cup window and rules.
“Lionel Messi would not be allowed to make any brand announcements during the World Cup. It’s just a coincidence that the news, streamlining and integration of Messi coincided,” he said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Lionel Messi is BYJU’s Global Brand Ambassador for…
ndtv
News
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction worker dies after ‘traffic incident’
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction worker dies after ‘traffic incident’
- Hinkley Point C in Somerset will be the site of two new nuclear reactors
- Emergency services were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
- The site, managed by EDF, employs 8,000 people to participate in the construction of the plant
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A worker at the Hinkley Point C construction site in Somerset died on Sunday morning after a “traffic incident on the site”, EDF Energy announced.
Hinkley Point C is the name of a nuclear power station which is currently under construction after Hinkley Point A and B.
Hinkley Point C is an environmentally controversial project, with some campaigners saying the government should fund renewable fuels instead.
The circumstances leading up to the incident and the exact nature of the incidents themselves are currently unknown.
Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were called at around 8.30am to reports that a man had been injured by machinery at Hinkley Point C.
The incident happened at Hinkley Point C in Somerset early on Sunday morning
Hinkley Point C is under construction and is owned by EDF, which owns the UK’s eight nuclear power stations
The site has been a construction hive for months, with EDF previously saying construction was going well
The force said: ‘Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later.
“His loved ones have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“We are in contact with the Health and Safety Executive and our investigations into the incident are ongoing.”
According to EDF, around 8,000 people are currently working on the Somerset site, which is to house two brand new nuclear reactors.
The French company EDF operates Britai’s eight nuclear power plants, which supply around 13% of the country’s electricity.
Hinkley Point A Generating Station is currently being decommissioned and consultation on the decommissioning of Generating Station B has been opened.
EDF has been contacted for comments.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Russians ‘destroyed all critical infrastructure’, left explosives across Kherson: Ukrainian official
Ukrainians raced to restore electricity and drinking water services in the recaptured city of Kherson on Sunday, with local officials describing a “humanitarian catastrophe” caused by the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday evening that troops had already removed nearly 2,000 mines, tripwires and other explosives left by Russian troops across the city. Russian forces also intentionally destroyed as much infrastructure as possible before fleeing Kherson and retreating across the Dnieper, officials said.
“Occupiers destroyed all essential infrastructure – communication, water supply, heating, electricity,” Zelenskyy said in a televised address. “But we will restore everything. Believe me. Although it will take time, it is already clear to everyone that the result will be ours, Ukraine’s.
Officials in Kherson and its outlying villages said they had prioritized restoring electricity and clean water to residents of a city scarred by nearly nine months of war.
Russian troops captured Kherson in late February, just days after the war began. Their withdrawal from Kherson marks arguably the greatest humiliation of the entire conflict for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claimed just two months ago that Moscow was “annexing” the entire province of Kherson to Russia.
Instead, his troops abandoned the city, fueling hopes in Kyiv and among Ukraine’s western allies that the tide has completely turned in Ukraine’s favor.
“The Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the only regional capital that Russia captured in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag. And that’s a pretty remarkable thing,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said over the weekend.
Indeed, Mr. Zelenskyy promised that Ukrainian troops would press the advantage and seek to drive Russian forces out of all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which Russia and its proxy forces seized in 2014.
But Ukraine’s leaders also face the daunting task of rebuilding war-torn cities. In Kherson, authorities are reportedly maintaining a strict 5 p.m. curfew as a safety measure and to allow crews to work around the clock to begin restoring vital services.
“The enemy has mined all critical infrastructure objects,” Yaroslav Yanushevych, governor of the Kherson region, said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Other local officials said most homes had no electricity or running water. Mobile phone service was also largely wiped out.
Kherson and its surrounding villages also face severe shortages of food and medicine. A Ukrainian official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the situation inside the city was nothing short of a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
• This article is based in part on reports from the telegraph services.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Israeli president invites Netanyahu to form government
Saratoga Community Briefings for the week of November 18 – The Mercury News
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in downtown Istanbul blast
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in explosion on Istanbul’s famous Istiklal Avenue
BYJU’S expects 3X revenue growth in FY22
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction worker dies after ‘traffic incident’
Russians ‘destroyed all critical infrastructure’, left explosives across Kherson: Ukrainian official
6 dead after vintage plane crashes at Dallas Air Show
‘The Crown’ actor James Murray says he had ‘great fun’ playing the disgraced Prince Andrew
Explosion on Istiklal Avenue kills 4: NPR
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident