Journalist’s notebook: a brief overview of the “victory” in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine – It felt like a “victory” celebration in Kyiv. A small but noisy crowd, singing songs, waving flags and chanting slogans. Everything follows the entry of Ukrainian troops into the key southern city of Kherson after more than eight months of Russian occupation.

The elated residents of Kherson itself wasted no time in coming out, waving flags and embracing their saviors… the Ukrainian soldiers.

In a televised address, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called the moment “historic”.

Earlier, Russian troops were spotted sneaking across a makeshift pontoon bridge to reach the opposite bank, still occupied by Russia.

“No casualties of military personnel were allowed,” noted a Russian military spokesman.

Still, it is believed that some soldiers may have been left behind and turned into “civilians” to try to blend in with the crowd.

Ukraine will make short work of it, we were told during a Zoom call with the mayor of neighboring Mykolaiv.

“We are ready to move forward and clear our land of all occupiers,” Oleksander Senkevych said.

The events in Kherson are not good news for Russian President Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. He has definitely kept a low profile over the past week.

As we have seen, however, it was great news for a country looking for some sort of respite after being battered by months of fighting.

And feel particularly affected as winter approaches as Russian strikes hit the power grid here.

We asked a young person at the impromptu rally in Kyiv how she was feeling. “Incredible,” she replied. “Kerson? ” I asked. “Ukraine!” she answered.

I asked another gentleman why he was so happy, to which he replied, “Because Kherson is free!”

And then there was a lady who usually lives in Kherson and stayed in Kyiv for five months to get away from the Russians. She told me she didn’t believe this turn of events would happen.

“Feel the time,” she said. In fact, it was quite hot that night. “Just like at home in Kherson,” she explained.

The fact is that many fear that this is probably just a brief respite from the cold winds of war, which continue to blow over Ukraine.