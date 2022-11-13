Kerrod Frahm accused of not taking his son’s snakebite complaints seriously, Murgon, Qld

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Pictured: Tristian Frahm, who was 11 when he died of a snakebite
A father charged with manslaughter in the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him lie down after complaining of a fatal snakebite.
Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland’s South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
His father Kerrod Frahm, 31, reportedly ignored his son’s pleas for help, with the family going to bed that night as usual.
However, the schoolboy woke up hours later to vomit before dying alone near a shed.
Police arrested Frahm on Tuesday night and charged him with manslaughter, following a lengthy investigation into Tristian’s death.
Frahm was too upset to leave his bedroom when he was approached at home by Daily Mail Australia on Thursday, and his heavily pregnant girlfriend declined to comment.
Sources close to the family say media reports of Tristian’s death are “only half the story”, but do not elaborate on how their version of events differs from police allegations.
Tristian’s mother (pictured together) recently celebrated the birth of her third child with her new husband
Kerrod Frahm (pictured left) with Tristian a few years before the boy died of a snakebite
Frahm and his girlfriend have been together for over a year and are expecting their first child together in about six weeks.
A source who did not want to be named said the couple were devastated when Tristian died last year, but barely spoke to locals about it and stopped going to town for days after it happened .
Another said the boy must have been in “excruciating pain” when he died.
Tristian’s mother lives about three hours southeast of Murgon with her new husband and recently celebrated the birth of their first child together.
It is understood that tensions between Tristian’s parents were high long before the boy’s death, with disputes over custody and the boy’s well-being.
Tristian was bitten by a snake last year. Pictured left: Tristian dressed as Harry Potter for School Book Week
Tristian is pictured with his brother. His dad is also expecting a new baby with his girlfriend
Police launched Operation Uniform West a year ago to investigate Tristian’s sudden death last year, which resulted in charges being brought against the father.
His devastated aunt, Gemma Thorley, wrote a heartbreaking tribute to the boy on Facebook last November, a day after his body was discovered.
‘My little hero. I am so lost for words and the grief is unimaginable. I am still in disbelief. Couldn’t be luckier to have had a nephew like you,” she wrote.
‘Thank you for making me an aunt.
“I love you more than I ever thought possible, I miss you more and more every minute, there will be a hole your size in my heart forever.”
Frahm will appear in Murgon Magistrate’s Court on December 6.
It’s been more than 10 weeks since the first bus of migrant asylum seekers arrived in Chicago from the Texas border, and the steady stream of arrivals has yet to slow.
Since the first bus arrived in Chicago on August 31, the city has accepted 3,684 migrants from the Texas border.
Busing migrants is part of a controversial policy by Texas Governor Greg Abbott known as “Operation Lone Star”, which has also sent migrants to New York and Washington, DC.
Additionally, Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, airlifted migrant asylum seekers arriving in Florida to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, an island known as a summer vacation spot.
According to Abbott, the latest bus is the 300th bus to arrive in Chicago since late August.
City officials say many children and infants are among those seeking refuge in the United States, many of whom have traveled through multiple countries en route to Texas.
“Illinois is a welcoming state. We are committed to helping every family and individual, providing humane services with respect and dignity. We expect more arrivals to be welcomed and the city will continue to provide updates. daily updates on these arrivals,” city spokesman Joseph Dutra said. said.
Dutra added that upon arrival, migrants receive immediate shelter and support with thorough case management and links to city and community services and agencies.
Here’s a breakdown of what we know about politics, how Chicago is involved, and more.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched the ‘disembarkation’ policy in April this year, when he sent a busload of asylum seekers to Washington, D.C. to protest President Joe Biden’s immigration policies .
The operation stemmed from Abbott’s criticism of the Biden administration’s attempts to lift a Title 42 order that had allowed the United States to deny asylum seekers entry into the country during the COVID pandemic.
In addition to buses sent to Washington, DC in the spring, Abbott then sent migrant buses to New York in early August and sent the first bus to Chicago on August 31.
“President Biden’s inaction on our southern border continues to put the lives of Texans — and Americans — at risk and overwhelm our communities,” Abbott said in a statement at the time.
Abbott chose the destinations because of their status as “sanctuary cities,” which include policies prohibiting authorities from asking residents about their immigration status while refraining from disclosing information to federal authorities.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sent asylum-seeking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, marking the fourth location where asylum-seeking migrants arriving in the United States have been sent .
Under Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance,” officials will not ask about immigration status, nor will they release such information to federal authorities. Services will not be denied based on immigration status, according to a document released by the city.
St. Croix Lutheran Academy had to overcome plenty during its run to the Class 3A football state tournament. But once the Crusaders got there, they simply didn’t have enough firepower to overcome Fairmont.
After absorbing an early punch and throwing one of its own, the undersized and undermanned Crusaders just couldn’t keep pace with the Cardinals in a 49-7 loss Saturday afternoon in a quarterfinal matchup at Burnsville High School.
In a rematch of the 2011 Class 3A state championship game, Fairmont (10-2) scored on each of its first five possessions in the first half, producing touchdowns of 67, 35 and 77 yards in length to build a 28-point halftime lead, one that could have been even more if not for a last-minute goal-line stand by St. Croix Lutheran (5-6) that prevented another short touchdown run.
Fairmont quarterback Brendan Schmidtke finished the game completing 11 of 12 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns, an onslaught that began on the Cardinals’ second play from scrimmage when Schmidtke hit Landen Meyerdirk on a quick screen pass. Meyerdirk snared the pass, tiptoed down the sideline and raced 67 yards for a quick 7-0 lead just over four minutes into the game.
The Crusaders answered right back, however, as senior running back Evan Valleau took a handoff and ran 66 yards right up the gut on first play of the ensuing drive. The extra point tied the score 7-7.
“We were right back in it, right back where we started. That was a nice response,” Crusaders coach Adam Frey said his his team’s first-quarter touchdown. “Unfortunately, that was the only one of those we had. We were hoping we could break a couple more of those. It just wasn’t in the cards today.”
Schmidtke hit Levi Pooley for a 35-yard touchdown before the end of the first quarter, then Fairmont’s 21-point second quarter gave the Cardinals a lead that would be next to impossible for St. Croix Lutheran to overcome.
Injuries had the Crusaders playing with Jack Thome at quarterback; he was the team’s fifth-string signal caller at the start of the season. A tremendous athlete, Thome began the year as the starting running back. Valleau, who carried 15 times for 117 yards, began the year at tight end before shifting to the backfield once Thome was moved to quarterback.
“Our passing game isn’t our strong suit, so it’s tough to come back from deficits,” Thome said. “We have some big-play potential … but we fought out there. Even though we were playing from behind, each guy out there was working as hard as they could. I’m proud of every single brother on this team.”
Maakestad added his second touchdown of the game on a 25-yard connection on Fairmont’s initial drive of the second half before James Johnson converted a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line for a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
“In our offense, it’s tough to go down like that,” Frey said. “We don’t have the firepower to score quickly unless we break a long run. But it’s tough when you go down that much that early.”
The defeat ended the Crusaders’ first trip to state since 2017, which capped a run of seven consecutive trips to the tournament, a stretch that included two state championships. Despite the injuries and a roster that will return plenty of experience next season, getting back to the state tournament — a place where the Crusaders spent a bulk of the 2010s — was quite the accomplishment this season.
“It means so much,” Valleau said. “We went for seven years in a row, and my freshman year, we didn’t go. But to get us back, it feels really good.”
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters protested the country’s cost-of-living crisis on Saturday, blaming it on the center-left government.
Opposition supporters gathered outside the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party must step down.
The protest was mostly peaceful, but in the end some broke the police cordon and sprayed red paint on the main doors of the government building. Others lit candles to commemorate two people killed by police in recent years.
The police intervened and at least one protester was taken away.
Albania has seen an 8% price hike this year, especially for staple foods and fuel following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Opposition supporters have also blamed Rama for the thousands of young men who leave the country every year in search of a better life.
Rama says his cabinet has kept inflation low compared to double-digit inflation elsewhere in Europe, and noted that the government subsidizes electricity for families and small businesses.
The demonstration was organized by the center-right opposition Democratic Party, in the presence of its leader Sali Berisha, a 78-year-old former president and prime minister, and former president Ilir Meta, now leader of the Left Freedom Party.
Albania holds municipal elections in May.
Berisha called on Albanians to support the opposition, which has pledged to double salaries and pensions if it returns to power.
But his party has been embroiled in infighting after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last year barred Berisha and her close relatives from entering the United States for “corrupt acts that undermined the democracy” during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2005 to 2013.
Starting center Nic Claxton says a Nets team that has been playing better without Kyrie Irving (suspended) will take it to another level when he returns to the rotation.
“I feel like once we get him back, the way we’re playing right now, it’s going to break the game wide open,” Claxton said after practice on Friday. “He can adapt to any system, and you know, that’s 30 points we’re missing out there.”
It might look like the Nets are playing a different style of basketball with Irving out of the rotation serving a five-game suspension, but the team maintains it’s not, that the 3-1 record without Irving and the 2-6 record with him is a byproduct of a once-lackadaisical team merely starting to give a you know what.
The Nets’ success through the turmoil — the backlash following Irving’s controversial post, the head-coaching change eight games in, plus injury recovery up and down the roster — is a testament to the depth on a roster general manager Sean Marks reconstructed over a chaotic offseason.
Without Irving, the Nets, of course, have leaned heavily on Kevin Durant, but it’s everyone else on the roster picking up the slack to compensate for Irving’s 27-point-per-game absence that has helped change the tide in Brooklyn.
As well as a slightly more forgiving schedule, though that is set to change in the coming days.
“No,” Claxton replied when asked if the team runs different sets without Irving than they did with him. “Just building game-by-game learning to each other. Different guys stepping up. When guys are out, I think it’s just us trusting and addressing each other, playing hard.”
So might Irving’s status. The star guard embroiled in off-court issues has met with multiple parties, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Nets owner Joe Tsai and the National Basketball Player’s Association, after the franchise deemed him “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” for “failure to disavow antisemitism” after his social media post.
Both Tsai and Silver said last week they do not believe Irving is antisemitic, and the NBPA has had representatives express concern with the terms of Irving’s reinstatement, which included six tasks he must complete to the floor.
The breadcrumbs suggest Irving could return sometime after the Nets’ four-game West Coast road trip.
“Hopefully,” said starting forward Royce O’Neale. “We just want everybody to come back together and have the team continue to keep building chemistry and keep moving forward.”
That means the Nets, who have already welcomed back a healthy Joe Harris and Seth Curry with Ben Simmons turning a corner in his rehab, will be as close to full strength as they’ve been all season. And they’ll be welcoming back one of the league’s most prolific isolation scorers.
There’s a long history, though, suggesting isolation scorers, Irving included, have a tendency to stop the ball from hopping.
The Nets have won these games in large part due to selflessness with the basketball (recording 30 assists in their blowout win against the Knicks on Wednesday) and with a heightened defensive effort that’s earned Brooklyn the title of best statistical defense since Jacque Vaughn took over for Steve Nash.
“I think we just had a sense of urgency defensively. I think our communication has gone up a lot,” said starting center Royce O’Neale. “We’re all covering for each other. That leaves for easy offensive breaks, fast breaks, the offense just moving the ball and then spacing out for each other.”
How does Irving’s pending return impact the team on both ends of the floor?
“I think that’s to be determined,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said at Nets practice on Friday. “When that happens, we’ll address it. I think I’ve given this group: Don’t use any excuses. So the excuse right now is nothing. We’re going to play with this group right now.”
O’Neale says the team will continue to play the same way they’ve been playing without him.
“He’s a great player, All-Star,” he said. “I feel like you can adapt to whoever. We know what he brings to the table and we need that going forward.”
After a 1-3 start to the season, the Patriots have rebounded in recent weeks to enter their bye week at 5-4 as the NFL season reaches the halfway point.
Although their play rocked in the extreme for most of the first nine games, the Patriots’ record actually reflects slightly better than the projected rating bettors gave them at the start of the season. The majority of sportsbooks listed the Patriots’ win total at 8.5 at the start of the year, down from the 10-7 record they had in 2021.
However, the toughest part of the New England season awaits them, especially after two of its scheduled opponents had better-than-expected starts. The Patriots host the Jets 6-3, who are also bye bye this week, in Week 11 before facing the Vikings 7-1 on Thanksgiving night.
The Patriots schedule remains tough the rest of the way. They face the Bills twice and host the defending AFC champion Bengals and Dolphins 6-3. Even the road matchups against the disappointing Cardinals and Raiders could be tough, with those games taking place back-to-back weeks, likely keeping New England in the Vegas area for the week leading up to Game 2.
All of those factors put together and the Patriots have one of the toughest, if not the toughest, schedules remaining. In terms of winning percentage, the Patriots’ remaining opponents have the second-best in the league (.603 combined).
The Athletic’s Austin Mock calculated how tough the rest of the schedule is for each team using several different variables, making the Patriots’ remaining schedule the toughest in the league. Mock found the Patriots’ remaining opponents would win 54.3% of their games against an average league opponent.
Now the Patriots could get injury breaks along the way. For their part, it looks like center David Andrews will return for the Week 11 game against the Jets after missing the previous two games with a concussion. He trained in New England’s only session during the bye week. Running back Damien Harris missed the Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Colts with illness while wide receiver DeVante Parker and defensive tackle Christian Barmore’s knee injuries are believed to be short-term injuries, this which would also allow them to return right after the goodbye.
However, a few of the Patriots’ next opponents are injured as well. The Jets lost offensive line Alijah Vera-Tucker and running back Breece Hall for the week season before facing the Patriots in Week 8. Their absences weighed heavily as the Patriots defense constantly pressured Zach Wilson, who threw three interceptions in that game.
The Raiders placed a pair of notable offensive players on injured reserve this week in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Typically, both players will be forced to miss the next four games, but this comes close to their matchup with the Patriots in Week 15.
Then there’s Josh Allen. The Bills’ superstar quarterback injured his right elbow at the end of their Week 9 loss to the Jets when his arm was placed in an awkward motion as he attempted to throw the ball. He is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after missing a pair of practices, but the injury is believed to be one he will likely have to deal with in the coming weeks. The Patriots host the Bills in Week 13.
With all of that considered, can the Patriots make the playoffs? Well, they will probably have to play better than they have in recent weeks as they are ready to face tougher opponents, especially in attack. New England has scored just two offensive touchdowns in its last two games, one of them after a blocked punt put the unit at the 2-yard line.
Mac Jones’ second slump was the storyline for the Patriots’ offensive woes. He threw for 1,140 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions, giving him a league-worst 76 passer rating. The upcoming schedule presents Jones with a mix of opportunities. While they have four games against teams that rank in the top 10 in DVOA in pass defense (Bills 5th; Jets 7th; Bengals 8th), the Patriots also face the two worst teams in DVOA in pass defense. (31st Dolphins; 32nd Raiders).
It’s a similar story for the Patriots defense. New England’s play on this side of the ball has been exceptional over the past two weeks, but they will face tougher opponents along the way. The Patriots defense, which ranks fifth overall in the DVOA, will also play four games against teams that are in the top 10 in the overall DVOA offensive rankings (Dolphins 2nd; Bills 6th; Bengals 9th).
Going into Week 10, the Patriots hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC, leaving them just one spot outside of the playoffs. Of the nine AFC teams with winning records, the Patriots will face four and have five more games against them.
Luckily for New England, two of its top challengers for wildcard spots right now in the Bengals and Chargers have the second and third toughest schedules, respectively, according to The Athletic.
But since they hold +145 chances of making the playoffs (according to DraftKings Sportsbook), there’s no denying the Patriots have a tough hill to climb and need to play better to qualify for the playoffs.
Coach Jamahl Mosley’s mantra has been simple when the Orlando Magic have dealt with injury-related absences: Next man up.
It’s the cliché response nearly every coach gives but has been especially true for the Magic (4-9), who’ve had 5-7 players sidelined because of injuries for each game with this.
With rookie forward Paolo Banchero, the team’s leading scorer, sitting the last two games because of a sprained left ankle, that’s meant more playing time — and a starting role — for third-year forward Chuma Okeke.
He’s capitalized on the opportunities, especially defensively, and was a key reason the Magic slowed down star wings Luka Dončić and Devin Booker in Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks and Friday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.
“You talk about a young man who’s willing to step in and be as versatile and guard any position — he’s done that,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s taken on the challenge. He’s done a great job of stepping into his role.”
It isn’t a coincidence Dončić and Booker had their worst shooting performances against the Magic with Okeke as their primary defender.
His defensive versatility helped him remain a positive contributor last even when his offensive production waned.
“With him having long arms, very mobile, really good moving his feet, I think that’s what gives him that advantage,” Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. said of Okeke. “He’s big enough to guard guys who like to post up but quick enough to guard some of the guards. He has a really good defensive IQ. He knows guys’ tendencies and makes them do things they don’t want to do.”
The Magic’s gameplan against Dončić was simple even if the execution isn’t easy.
“Pressure him,” Okeke said, “and make nothing easy.”
The mission was accomplished, with Okeke being a significant reason why.
Okeke spent 25.9 partial possessions guarding Dončić, according to the league’s official matchup data, which was the most on the team.
Although Okeke’s individually credited with holding Dončić to 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting, the stats don’t fully capture his impact.
Okeke guarded Dončić fullcourt and picked up the 1-on-1 pressure once they crossed halfcourt, forcing Dončić to work and use energy to get to his spots, which also took time off the shot clock.
At 6-foot-7 and 229 pounds with a wingspan of 7 feet, Okeke has the physical tools to match Dončić’s physicality. That helped Okeke not give up an inch of space in the post or on the perimeter without being blown by on drives.
Okeke does well with shadowing players’ movements and being active with his hands, poking the ball loose, cutting off potential passing lanes and making ball handlers uncomfortable.
This was evident when Okeke knocked the ball out of Dončić’s hands on a dribbling sequence in the fourth quarter with five seconds remaining on the shot clock and 4:19 remaining on the game clock with the Magic leading 89-83.
Off the ball, Okeke navigated through screens well so Dončić wasn’t comfortable on the initial catch, forcing him to work more to create an advantage.
The result was Dončić, who averages 33.6 points, scoring 24 points on 9-of-29 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists against the Magic to end his streak of consecutive games scoring at least 30 points to start the season at nine.
“He has a great knack for getting after the basketball,” Mosley said, “so he keeps guys a little bit off balance and guessing.”
The Magic’s gameplan for Okeke was similar against Booker: Provide fullcourt pressure, stay attached on screens and don’t let him get comfortable.
It worked again, with Booker, who averages 26.7 points, being held to 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting Friday.
“Chuma has the size, he moves well, he’s strong — the combination of those things help make him a really good defender,” Terrence Ross said. “Makes him very versatile. His activity and energy slowed everybody down. He played great on Booker. He made it a point to get him uncomfortable and he did it. That was big time.
Even when Dončić or Booker got the best of Okeke — which all great players will no matter the defender — they had to work for their shots and maneuver around the defensive pressure Okeke brought.
“It’s so important — wearing guys down, picking them up fullcourt, getting into their bodies early [and] applying a ton of pressure,” Mosley said. “Chuma’s done a great job of that.”
Although he was the primary defender, Okeke wasn’t the only reason for the Magic’s success against Dončić and Booker.
They switched most on-ball screens they were involved in, often resulting in Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton or Bol Bol finishing possessions on Dončić or Booker — and doing a good job doing so — after Okeke contained them early.
Individual defensive stats don’t show the full significance of the early 1-on-1 pressure Okeke brought Dončić and Booker this past week, but his impact was reflected in their scoring numbers and efficiency.
“You’re not necessarily playing one-on-one,” Mosley said. “Guy’s got to feel 1-on-5 and that’s a lot of what the switching provides.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_pri
