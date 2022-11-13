Kraken Exchange CSO Claims Team Identified FTX Hacker

The Kraken staff was able to identify him with the help of their KYC.

The FTX “Hacker” had recently used Kraken to fill his TRX wallet.

In response to Mario Nawfal’s tweets, Kraken Exchange’s Chief Security Officer Nick Percoco tweeted that the Kraken team has identified the individual responsible for the FTX hacking. Since the hacker dumped the stolen money on the Kraken exchange, the Kraken staff was able to identify him with the help of their KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure.

On Twitter, Mario Nawfal, founder and CEO of IBCgroup.io, speculated that an insider was behind the attack. YouTuber and cryptocurrency advocate Satoshi Stacker weighed in on the topic. Noting that the FTX “Hacker” had recently used Kraken to fill his TRX wallet.

Rug Pull or Exit Fraud

Hacken.io’s CEO and co-founder Dyma Budorin has lauded just.money’s Tobias Silver for his meticulous investigation of the FTX Tron accounts. Considering the hacker’s inability, Budorin determined that an insider was responsible for (the FTX) rug pull or exit fraud.

There will likely be joint efforts by Kraken and law enforcement now to locate the named suspect. Moments after FTX said it was filing for voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy, news of a $600 million hack began to circulate. A day before the incident, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned. According to the document, some 130 other organizations with links to FTX are also involved in the proceedings.

According to rumors, approximately $1 billion in customer deposits vanished from the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and it is suspected that Bankman-Fried utilized a “backdoor” in FTX’s book-keeping system to secretly siphon off the funds. The FTX crisis has prompted other market participants to follow Binance CEO CZ’s lead and publish evidence of reserves.

Recommended For You:

Celsius and Voyager Digital Disclose Exposure to FTX