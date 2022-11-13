News
Lisbon climate protesters storm building, urge minister to resign | Portugal
Hundreds of protesters angry over the climate crisis took to the streets of Lisbon on Saturday, and dozens stormed a building where Portuguese Economy Minister António Costa e Silva was speaking, demanding the resignation of the former oil executive.
Holding banners and chanting slogans, protesters demanded climate action. When protesters burst into the building, those outside shouted, “Out Costa e Silva!
The police dragged the protesters out of the building. Portuguese broadcaster RTP reported that the minister left the building through a back door.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment.
The protest in Portugal came as world leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered at the UN Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, where they hope to keep alive the goal of averting the worst effects of climate change.
But some activists don’t believe COP27 will solve the problem.
“The cops are not designed to deal with climate change because it would take more involvement from civil society, less involvement from fossil industry lobbyists,” said Pedro Franco, a 27-year-old student.
Joao Duarte, 23, also pointed the finger at governments for favoring the “monetary interests” of big business instead of putting climate change at the top of the political agenda.
“There will be no change until governments stop being the best friends and allies of big business,” he said.
UN experts said in a report on Tuesday that pledges by companies, banks and cities to achieve net-zero emissions often amount to little more than greenwashing.
“The situation is serious and urgent,” said Marta Leandro, vice president of Portuguese environmental group Quercus, at the protest in Lisbon. “What we do or don’t do in this decade will have a big impact on climate security.”
Class 5 football state quarterfinal: Corey Bohmert’s heroics lead Mahtomedi past St. Thomas Academy
As St. Thomas Academy’s last-gasp overtime pass attempt on fourth-and-15 hit the ground, Mahtomedi’s Corey Bohmert unexpectedly broke into tears.
“It just started,” he said. “Like ‘Wow, we just beat the Cadets in the state tournament, we’re going to the Bank.’ ”
The Zephyrs knocked off the previously unbeaten Cadets 20-14 in overtime at Woodbury High School in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. They did so on the back of their star running back.
While Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel led a jubilant postgame team huddle, Bohmert was off to the side with the team’s trainer, assessing his body after four-plus quarters in which the senior carried the ball 46 times for 276 yards and three scores, while also playing the majority of the defensive snaps — even recovering a fumble from his safety spot.
“My wrist is a little bit puffy, my neck is …,” he said with his voice trailing off. “But I could run another 45 (times) if that’s what it takes to beat the Cadets.”
It indeed took everything to get past the Zephyrs’ rival Saturday.
A rematch of a regular-season meeting won 28-14 by St. Thomas Academy, Saturday’s game had the look of a track meet early. Both teams scored on their opening possessions, with Bohmert scoring from 20 yards out to put Mahtomedi (10-1) in front, before the Cadets (10-1) responded with a 15-yard run from Savion Hart.
But the defenses tightened up from there. Bohmert did give Mahtomedi a 14-7 advantage in the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run. That was where the score stood with two minutes to play.
Mahtomedi was punting away on 4th down from its own 27 yard line with 1 minute, 49 seconds to play. The Cadets were out of timeouts and staring down the need to drive the length of the field with an ineffective passing game. Then chaos struck.
The Mahtomedi snap went over the punter’s head. As the ball rolled toward the end zone, it was scooped up by Cadets’ senior Jonny Miller for the score. St. Thomas Academy lined up to go for two to take the lead, but a false start caused the Cadets to instead tie the game with an extra point.
Bohmert led Mahtomedi down the field in short order on the ensuing drive to set up a 37-yard field goal try at the end of regulation that went awry and off to overtime the game went.
In the extra session, Bohmert broke the plane on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line on the Zephyrs’ opening possession. But Mahtomedi missed the extra point, meaning the Cadets were a score and an extra point away from advancing.
All the bounces late were going the Cadets’ way.
“We had a chance,” St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien said. “It was one of those deals where I’m like, ‘Hey, you know what? This thing is setting up. The football gods are with us.’ ”
But Mahtomedi responded to every piece of adversity in strong fashion. The defense took the field on the final possession and delivered, as it had done much of the game.
Love Adebayo and Hart, St. Thomas Academy’s talented running back duo, each went over 100 yards on the ground. But in overtime, Mahtomedi stuffed the Cadets’ first two rushing attempts. Then St. Thomas Academy tossed a pair of incompletions, sending Mahtomedi to the state tournament semifinals. The defending Class 5A runner-up will meet Elk River at 2 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.
“That’s what impressed me the most,” Muetzel said. “As a 50-year old, my heart is stopping, but you’ve got 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids, but there wasn’t a letdown. They kept confidence and they kept battling. That was the neatest part for me to see.”
Asked if he was heading for an eight-hour ice bath after the game, Bohmert smiled.
“Yeah, something like that, I’d assume,” he said.
Muetzel noted the Zephyrs coaching staff asked the star back — who is now up to 2,210 yards and 27 touchdowns this season — every possession if he needed a break. The answer was consistent throughout: “No.”
“It’s tough mentally, but my teammates obviously do it for me, so I have to do it for them,” Bohmert said. “We’ve worked hard all year, so I just do it for them. That’s why I push myself, because I’ve played with them my whole life, and it’s what I love to do.”
13-year-old Maryland boy shot and killed while raking leaves
A 13-year-old from Maryland died after being shot while raking leaves.
The shooting took place Tuesday night in Hillcrest Heights, Md., and officers located the teen with gunshot wounds, according to FOX 5.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The teenager’s mother, Juanita Agnew, said her son died after the shooting.
ALABAMA COUNCILOR ARRESTED AFTER CUTTING MAYOR OVER ‘VULGAR AND DISGUSTING COMMENTS’
Agnew said she has seen other mothers suffer gun violence before.
“He doesn’t hit home until he hits home,” Agnew said. “I’ve seen gun violence before, and I’ve seen where other moms go through that, but it doesn’t hurt as long as you’re not really the one getting that kind of call.”
MARYLAND COUPLE CONVICTED OF SELLING SECRET DATA ON NUCLEAR WARSHIP
No suspects are in custody, police said.
People with information about the incident are asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.
High school football roundup: Rogers rallies past Robbinsdale Armstrong in Class 5A quarters
CLASS 5A
Rogers 34, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23
Rogers trailed Robbinsdale Armstrong 23-7 in the third quarter before Anthony Powell got busy. Powell delivered a pair of long touchdown runs — one from 50 yards out, the other from 57 — to key the Royals’ come-from-behind victory in which Rogers (9-3) scored the game’s final 27 points.
Powell finished with three rushing scores, while Thomas Dickerson returned a fumble 19 yards for a late touchdown to put the game on ice.
Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-3) got three scores from Jamen Malone, a 24-yard rushing score and pair of long passing touchdowns.
Elk River 44, Moorhead 20
Gavin Schmidt ran for three touchdowns as Elk River (11-0) went over the 40-point mark for the ninth time in 11 games this season. The Elks have not scored fewer than 30 points in any contest.
Gavin Quade threw three touchdown passes for Moorhead (5-6). The Spuds struck first before Elk River responded by scoring the next 20 points.
Parents call for systemic reform after their son was killed in a crash by a driver for multiple crimes
Nicole Byrd and Jackie Peer are suffering after their son was killed in a car accident on October 5. “I miss her smile. I miss sitting in the back talking to her late at night,” Peer said. “He just misses his growth as a person, you know. Seeing the different stages and now not being able to see what was next for him. I just miss my son.” “He was so silly and funny and he brought out the awkwardness in both of us,” Byrd said. Their son Danari Peer died on October 5 in a car accident. His friend Jaiquann McMurtry was driving. Police say McMurtry was driving another car on Appleton Avenue near Lancaster, crashing into a tree at 109 miles per hour. Peer died from blunt force trauma. “Every day I usually tell him, ‘I love you, Pooh,’ or say, ‘Pooh, I love you,’ but I just can’t remember if I said that to him,” Byrd said. , crying. At the time of the crash, records show McMurtry was already charged with crimes in three separate cases involving firearms or possession of cocaine. In these cases, the judge granted a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond. The district attorney’s office tells us that its prosecutors recommended a higher bail amount than the judge ultimately set. After the fatal crash, the prosecutor charged McMurtry with second-degree reckless homicide, which he recommended, and the judge granted $50,000 bond. Records show McMurtry posted that bond a week later. “You give this person chance after chance after chance and he’s shown you that he’s reckless in his behavior and disobeying the law,” Peer said. Peer’s family said the whole system was broken and called for top-down reform. “I’ll be honest with you, I definitely and wholeheartedly blame Attorney Chisolm’s office for this,” Byrd said. “They give someone probation or no time at all. It’s ridiculous,” Byrd said. “It’s a problem that other families have contacted us to experience something very similar, where the bond has been set so low, $3,000, $5,000, $10,000 where these people are back in the street in a few hours or a few days.” “Of course we want justice for Danari, but that won’t stop once Danari’s case is closed,” Peer said. “We’re going to keep pushing. We can’t keep allowing families to go through this.” The prosecutor’s office told WISN 12 News that the judge or commissioner in each case determines the amount of bail. The DA can simply offer recommendations. Chief Justice Mary Triggiano told WISN 12 News that the courts cannot comment on pending cases.
Nicole Byrd and Jackie Peer suffer after their son was killed in a car accident on October 5
“I miss his smile. I miss sitting in the back talking to him, late at night,” Peer said. “I just miss his growth as a person, you know. Seeing the different stages and now not being able to see what was next for him. I just miss my son.”
“He was so silly and funny and he brought out the awkwardness in both of us,” Byrd said.
Their son Danari Peer died on October 5 in a car accident. His friend Jaiquann McMurtry was driving.
Police said McMurtry was driving another car on Appleton Avenue near Lancaster, crashing into a tree at 109 miles per hour. Peer died of blunt force trauma.
“Every day I usually tell him, ‘I love you, Pooh,’ or I say, ‘Pooh, I love you,’ but I can’t remember if I said that to him,” Byrd said tearfully .
At the time of the crash, records show McMurtry was already charged with crimes in three separate cases involving firearms or possession of cocaine.
In these cases, the judge granted a signature bond of $1,000 and a cash bond of $500. The district attorney’s office tells us that his prosecutors recommended a higher bail amount than the judge ultimately set.
After the fatal crash, the prosecutor charged McMurtry with second-degree reckless homicide, which he recommended, and the judge granted $50,000 bail.
Records show McMurtry posted that bond a week later.
“You give this person chance after chance after chance and he’s shown you that he’s reckless in his behavior and disobeying the law,” Peer said.
Peer’s family said the whole system was broken and called for top-down reform.
“I’ll be honest with you, I definitely and wholeheartedly blame Attorney Chisolm’s office for this,” Byrd said.
“They give someone probation or no time at all. It’s ridiculous,” Byrd said. “It’s a problem that other families have contacted us to experience something very similar, where the bond has been set so low, $3,000, $5,000, $10,000 where these people are back in the street in a few hours or a few days.”
“Of course we want justice for Danari, but that won’t stop once Danari’s case is closed,” Peer said. “We’re going to keep pushing. We can’t keep allowing families to go through this.”
The prosecutor’s office told WISN 12 News that the judge or commissioner in each case determines the amount of bail. The DA may simply offer recommendations.
Chief Justice Mary Triggiano told WISN 12 News the courts could not comment on pending cases.
Tommies’ 23-0 win over Stetson clinches share of Pioneer Football League title
St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso’s usual postgame address to the team at midfield featured some extra words on Saturday at O’Shaughnessy Stadium following the Tommies’ 23-0 victory over Stetson. In essence, it focused on the program’s embarrassment of riches.
The victory assured the Tommies (9-1, 7-0 Pioneer Football League) at least a share of the conference title. They can win the title outright with a win at Butler next Saturday. The Tommies saluted 21 seniors prior to the game, and those who will not be returning next season will leave the program having never lost a home game.
“When winning a share of our conference championship in your 15th month is the second-most important thing that happens on the day, that’s pretty awesome,” Caruso said. “The most important was getting the chance to thank and honor our seniors.”
Center Matt Weimann and linebacker Trent Meyer, who represented the senior class in postgame interviews, celebrated the fact that it has never known defeat on its home field. The Tommies have won 25 home games in a row.
“We’re so comfortable playing here,” Meyer said. “The alumni that comes back for games, that just gives us a good feeling to know that they care so much about us to come back and watch us play.”
Added Weimann: “We have a goal to win all our games, but especially all the games here.”
As Caruso pointed out, the group has been through a lot, from being part of Division III championship teams, to being kicked out of the MIAC for being too dominant to losing a season because of COVID to transitioning to Division I.
“Before they played their first game (at Division I) they weren’t getting any credit and were ranked 128 out of 128 (schools),” Caruso said. “But they kept pounding the rock and staying with it and believing in each other. They are guys whose names we have been saying forever, and they are going to leave some pretty big shoes to fill.”
Sophomore running back Shawn Shipman, who started in place of the injured Hope Adebayo, rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown. The Tommies defense held Stetson (3-6, 1-5) to 52 yards of offense in the first half and 113 for the game in earning its first shutout of the season.
The Tommies controlled the game from start to finish. After coming up short on a fake field goal from inside the red zone on their first possession, the Tommies took a 7-0 lead on their next possession when Shipman carried in from the 3-yard line.
St. Thomas took advantage of a Stetson fumble midway through the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead on a 34-yard field goal by Stephen Shagen. The lead grew to 17-0 late in the first half when quarterback Cade Sexauer carried for the touchdown from two yards out. The touchdown was set up by Shipman’s 57-yard run to the Stetson 5-yard line.
A 10-yard touchdown pass from Sexauer to freshman tight end Matthew Rink gave the Tommies a 23-0 lead late in the third quarter.
The Tommies’ defense never gave the Hatters room to breath, completely shutting down the running game and putting constant pressure on the quarterback.
“It seems like we should have had a couple of more shutouts because our defense has been so stalwart,” Caruso said. “(Defensive coordinator) Wallie Kuchinski, who professionally is my everything, I could not do anything I do without him. When you can stop the run like we did today (38 yards for an average of 1.5 yards per carry) you can do a lot of different things, so your offense doesn’t have to take on a lot of risk.
“Frankly, the offense didn’t produce tremendously well today but was able to move the ball when we needed to. When the wind got stronger and it got colder, it was nice to know you could run the ball on offense and know that the defense could produce in the manner we did.”
On camera, a B-17 bomber collides with another aircraft in flight at a US airshow
United States:
Two planes – a Boeing B-17 bomber and a smaller plane – collided mid-air during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday, immediately falling to the ground and bursting into flames.
The condition of the pilots in both aircraft has not yet been determined, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
Dramatic visuals captured by people attending the air show show the larger B-17 bomber flying, not very high off the ground, in a straight line, while the smaller plane – a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, hurtles in its direction from left. The smaller plane crashes over the B-17, a World War II plane, and immediately the two planes separate into pieces, as seen in the visuals.
Within seconds, the planes are on the ground, covered in a ball of fire.
— Giancarlo (@GianKaizen) November 12, 2022
The crash happened during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show, the Associated Press reported, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.
The B-17, a four-engine bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a reputation as a workhorse, it became one of the most produced bombers of all time. The P-63 Kingcobra was a fighter aircraft developed during the same war by Bell Aircraft but used in combat only by the Soviet Air Force.
One of the last major B-17 crashes occurred on October 2, 2019, when seven people died in a crash at an airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
(With contributions from AFP)
