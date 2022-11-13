Literary calendar for week of Nov. 13

A trio of mermaids saved a man from drowning after he passed out near the end of his scuba dive in California.

Pablo Avila, his son and a friend had chosen to go scuba diving on a trip to Catalina Island – the southernmost island of California’s Channel Islands – on Sunday October 23, which fell on the second day of a mermaid training course at Casino Point, which is also located on Catalina Island.

Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, a professional mermaid and diver who has six years of experience, was teaching an advanced mermaid course certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).

“It was my first time teaching the class in California,” Jimenez told Fox News Digital.

Around noon, Jimenez and his class heard someone shout, “Help! He passed out!” a short distance from where they were training in open water.

Jimenez and her students Elaina Marie Garcia, 26, and Great Chin Burger, 37, sprang into action to rescue while donning their mermaid fins.

Garcia, from Avalon, California, has a PADI certification in scuba diving and works as a firefighter – while Burger, who is from Sinajana, Guam, has a PADI certification in free diving safety.

Jimenez, Garcia, and Burger were the only mermaids who could provide assistance, as the rest of the class were not certified in rescue or instruction. That’s according to Julie Andersen, Global Brand Manager for San Diego-based PADI Worldwide, who was present during the mermaid course and witnessed the incident.

“We kept our distance safely making sure not to complicate the situation,” Andersen told Fox News Digital.

The three-piece mermaid pod swam to Avila and her dive mates and helped them remove their heavy diving gear.

“Elaina came to Pablo first, and right after Great Chin then me,” Jimenez said.

“I think we all went into automatic mode – and our backup mode kicked in.”

Garcia said Avila had foam in his mouth and was unconscious when they reached him.

“I gave him artificial breaths in the water,” Garcia told Fox News Digital. “My training started and I had the muscle memory I needed to remove his scuba gear quickly and efficiently. Great Chin helped me remove his weights, while breathing every five seconds.”

Jimenez and Garcia can be seen wearing signature mermaid monofins, while Burger wears bifins.

Amid the chaos, mermaid-class photographer Darren Joshua Leonardi, owner of NATIV Productions, captured photos of the rescue.

Footage shows the trio of mermaids hoisting Avila and her scuba tank near the surface of the Gulf of Santa Catalina.

Leonardi helped the mermaids bring Avila ashore, Jimenez told Fox News Digital.

“I think we were all destined for these roles and this moment proved that we were exactly where we needed to be,” Jimenez said.

Looking back, Jimenez said she was focused on saving the life of another diver.

She trusted her monofin and her mermaid tail because she knows “how efficient and fast they are”.

Jimenez said it was “incredible” to know that a group of mermaids could save a diver in the blink of an eye.

This includes one of Avila’s diving buddies, who reportedly received swimming tips and soothing breathing techniques after noticing he was panicking and in distress.

“It was both empowering and humbling,” Jimenez said.

Considering herself a “lifetime mermaid”, Garcia said she received her diving certification at age 14. She then became a springboard diver and mermaid enthusiast.

“I’ve always been drawn to water,” she told Fox News Digital. “I officially started making mermaids with a tail four years ago and found my passion again.”

“It’s surreal to have saved Pablo like that. I feel so many emotions,” she continued.

“I’m proud of the way we handled the rescue. It was absolutely a team effort. I also feel great relief that Pablo survived, as I think it’s rare to come back after needing help. full CPR for breathing, talking and smiling.”

“It’s amazing to know that I was not only able to help save someone.”

Garcia added that she feels a strong bond with Jimenez, Burger and Leonardi.

She said, “We will always be friends.”

Burger, who has three years of experience as a freediver and one year of experience as a mermaid, said “it’s unreal” to have rescued someone in a setting “supposed to be fun”.

“We all dove in to help,” Burger told Fox News Digital. “It’s amazing to know that not only was I able to help save someone, but that person recovered well. [after] the last time he was in our arms, unconscious and not breathing.”

Burger said she couldn’t help but cry whenever she thought of Avila’s frightening state during the rescue – but seeing him smile and laugh afterwards makes her “heart so happy”.

She noted that some people find it hard to believe her when she tells them that she works as a professional mermaid and mermaid tail ambassador.

“I hope this incident helps the mermaid community get the respect we deserve and shows others that this is a serious sport,” Burger said.

“It’s not just pretty tails and smiles, but we can also save lives…with grace.”

Emergency responders on land credited the quick action of Jimenez, Garcia and Burger as the reason for Avila’s “revival” and “healthy recovery,” Andersen told Fox News Digital.

She remembers seeing crowds of snorkelers and scuba divers on Catalina Island that day.

She said the scuba gear includes a complete cold water kit, “which can weigh 30 to 40 pounds – and underwater weights, which can weigh at least 35 pounds.”

“We didn’t know how much the [mermaids] really are.”

According to Andersen, Avila and her dive group thanked PADI and the mermaids for the remarkable storybook rescue.

As a student of Jimenez’s advanced mermaid course, Andersen learned firsthand that it’s not an easy sport.

“While many imagine a mermaid class to be all about bubble kisses, glitter makeup and dolphin kicks, our pool session on Saturday proved it was a small game. “Andersen said.

“We were quickly immersed in the athleticism, confidence and composure needed for the course.”

“To put it bluntly, not only is mermaid not as easy as PADI certified mermaids make it seem, but the discipline requires a considerable amount of grace, aquatic skill and, most importantly, safety training” , she continued.

“The PADI Mermaid Rescue Team reminded me that not only are mermaids real, but they are the superheroes our blue planet needs – with the power to step up and spread hope everywhere where they turn their tails.”

Avila’s son and friend spoke to FOX 11 Los Angeles in October. They said Avila was recovering.

“We had seen the mermaids before we started our dive. And we thought how cute they were,” Javier Claramunt, Avila’s son, told the local news station.

“We didn’t know how well trained they really were,” he said.