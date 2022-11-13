News
Literary calendar for week of Nov. 13
WILL ALEXANDER: California poet celebrates publication of his latest book “Divine Blue Light (for John Coltrane),” which travels a path between surrealism and afro-futurism, in virtual conversation with poet and critic D.S. Marriott. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, presented by Rain Taxi Review. Registration required at crowdcast.io/e/will-alexander.
SHERRI/PEGGY BRENDEN: Sisters discuss Sherri’s book “Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX,” in which she traces her sister’s involvement in the court case that led to legislation forbidding discrimination in education. The book marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Stillwater Public Library, 224 3rd St. N., Stillwater.
LAN SAMANTHA CHANG: Introduces her new novel “The Family Chao” in University of Minnesota Edelstein-Keller Visiting Writer Series. Free. 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pillsbury Hall, 310 Pillsbury Dr. S.E., Mpls.
PETER GEYE: Minnesotan discusses his new novel, “The Ski Jumpers.” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.
MAGGIE GINSBERG: Discusses “Still True: A Novel” in conversation with Frank Bures. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
PENN JILLETTE: Magician, actor, musician, inventor, author, and half the team of Penn and Teller, discuses his new novel, “Random,” about a Las Vegas native who inherits his father’s gambling debts, pays them off, and realizes a new way of living. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Granada Theater, 3022 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., presented by Magers & Quinn. Ticketed event. Go to magersandquinn.com.
NICK HORNBY: One of the most influential people in British culture and bestselling author (“About a Boy”) virtually discusses his latest book, “Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius,” about connections between the British writer and the Minnesota rock star. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, presented by Club book. Go to thefriends.org.
WILLIAM KAUFMANN: Presents “The 2nd Coming of Orlando Rock, featuring music by John Seymour. 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
MAREN ELLINGBOE KING: Signs copies of “Fresh Midwest: Modern Recipes From the Heartland.” 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
MINNESOTA MYSTERY NIGHT: Presents Matt Goldman, Emmy Award-winning comedy writer (“Seinfeld” and “Ellen”), and bestselling author, in conversation with Pioneer Press books editor Mary Ann Grossmann. 5 p.m. dinner, program at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Axel’s Restaurant, 1318 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota. Reservations at 651-686-4840.
MATT RASMUSSEN: Minnesota poet is featured speaker at Concordia University’s 2022 Heginbotham Literary Lecture. His poetry collection “Black Aperture” won the Walt Whitman Award from the Academy of American Poets and the Minnesota Book Award for poetry. He is co-founder of the independent poetry press Birds, LLC and teaches at Gustavus Adolphus College. Free. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Buetow Music Center, 1282 Concordia Ave., St. Paul.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Featuring Sagirah Shahid, Black American Muslim poet; Janna Knittel, poet; Richard Terrill, essayist, writer and jazz saxophonist, and poet Mary Easter Moore. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
Biden huddling with Asian allies over North Korea and China threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek feedback on the management of China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of its scheduled face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders are then due to sit together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.
The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as allies put in place guard against an imminent risk that the isolated country will carry out its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden intended to use the meetings to bolster the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“What we would really like to see is enhanced trilateral security cooperation where the three countries come together,” he said. “This is particularly true with regard to the DPRK because of the common threat and challenge we all face, but it is also true, more broadly, with regard to our ability to work together to build peace. and overall stability in the region”.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have skyrocketed in recent months as the North continues its weapons demonstrations and the United States and South Korea have launched intensified joint defense drills. Earlier this month, the South Korean military said two B-1B bombers trained with four US F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the final day of drills. air force spouses “Vigilant Storm”. It was the first time since December 2017 that the bombers had been deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involved a total of around 240 combat aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.
North Korea responded with its own show of force, flying large numbers of warplanes inside its territory.
The Biden administration said it sent repeated requests to negotiate with North Korea without preconditions on curbing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but Kim Jong Un’s government did not respond.
Biden said he plans to pressure Xi to use China’s unique influence over North Korea to limit its aggressive behavior, in what is expected to be a high-profile bilateral meeting in margins of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.
China “has an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies,” Sullivan said on Saturday. “Whether they choose to do so or not is of course up to them.”
Biden told reporters on Sunday that he had “always had direct discussions” with Xi, and that had prevented either of them from “miscalculating” their intentions. Their meeting comes weeks after Xi strengthened his grip on China’s political system with the conclusion of the Community Party Congress in Beijing that earned him a groundbreaking third term as leader.
“His situation has changed, to state the obvious, back home,” Biden said of Xi. Biden argued his own did too, saying that after Democrats retained control of the Senate in the midterm elections, “I know I’m getting stronger.”
Monday’s meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Biden was elected to the White House. In the past, US officials have expressed frustration that lower-level Chinese officials have proven unable or unwilling to speak on Xi’s behalf, and hope the face-to-face summit will lead to progress on areas of interest. commonality – and, more importantly, a shared understanding of each other’s limitations.
“I know him well, he knows me,” Biden said. “We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us, over the next two years.”
As president, Biden has repeatedly blamed China for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, business practices coercive measures, military provocations against autonomous Taiwan and differences over Russia’s pursuit of its war against Ukraine.
Xi’s government has criticized the Biden administration’s stance on Taiwan – which Beijing seeks to unify with the communist mainland – as undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese president also hinted that Washington wants to stifle Beijing’s growing influence as it tries to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy.
Biden also held a side meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who requested his own meeting with Xi this week in a bid to ease Chinese sanctions against his country.
Sullivan said Biden would also ask the leaders of Japan and South Korea what issues they wanted him to discuss with Xi, although that was not the main discussion at their trilateral meeting.
“One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is to preview what he intends to do,” Sullivan said, “and also ask the leaders (of South Korea) and from Japan, ‘What do you want me to lift? What do you want me to go with?’”
A lot of things DeSantis does that hate left are normal, education bill was about ‘doing things in schools like we did five years ago’
On Friday’s show of HBO’s ‘Real Time’, host Bill Maher said he thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been politically effective because he can do things that the conservatives like, but that’s pretty normal legislation, like parental rights in education. law, which he says could be called the “Let’s Do Things in Schools Like We Did Five Years Ago” law. And the abortion legislation DeSantis signed is “similar” to abortion laws in Europe.
While discussing the abortion, Maher said, “I think Florida – I think one of the reasons he did well in Florida, [is] because he didn’t have a 15 week period? Which is similar to what they have in Europe.
He later added, “The reason I think DeSantis is so strong is because he can do both things. He can do the performance art that seems to have you [panelist Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)] so exercised at the base, most of which I don’t really know if it’s that damaging. He fights with Disney, does it really affect anyone? I mean, I read the don’t say gay law — which isn’t the name of the law — they called it the don’t say gay law. It could have been called the Let’s Do Things in Schools Act like we did five years ago. It really could have. So what I’m saying is he can do both, but he – yeah, he knows how to piss off the base, I agree. He’s a politician. But he can also be a normal Governor. In other words, after the storm, he can stand with President Biden like a normal governor does and work with him, and then send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Maher also said he disagreed with DeSantis’ handling of Disney’s criticism of the Education Act.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Countdown to Christmas one chocolate treat at a time | Chocolate
Imagine how difficult it is to pre-test Advent calendars, forcing yourself to open each window, well before the actual date. It’s wrong, triggering long-buried superstitious genes. But that was before I collided Gabrielle Cugno£55 Advent Calendar which made the whole process… easy. Regular readers might remember her Easter Eggs to end all Easter Eggs and her bars in general, which sell out when they’re generally released. Readers end up hating me for it and it will be no different. I am sorry. But! I forced Cugno to withhold half the post until this column appeared, so if you’re quick you can still get one.
This year is Cugno’s first foray into Advent calendars and his is pretty simple to look at and made entirely out of paper. But behind each window (and there are 24 of them) hides a little bit of perfection: a chocolate like you would find in a box of chocolates or like a delicious chocolate thing at the end of a good meal. There are two of each flavor so you can track down your favorites or if you want – gasp – you can share, but really this is all about you and me. It’s not for those with nut allergies. Flavors include specially selected pistachio rock, black sesame praline, Earl Gray and shortbread. I loved all but one (cassis, you can have that one); there’s a lot of caramel and a lot of praline and if you only have one chocolate advent calendar, get this one.
Others worth mentioning are Luisa’s Vegan Craft Advent Calendar, £26. fifth dimension The £45 box of Advent chocolates, as the name suggests, has no window to open, but every day you can find out more about the global inspiration behind each chocolate in a fun way to plan a vacation for 2023.
Follow Annalisa on Twitter @AnnalisaB
Shooting outside Orlando high school football game leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A shooting outside a football game at an Orlando-area high school left one dead and two injured Saturday night.
Orlando police say officers were working additionally at the Jones High School Athletic Complex for the football game between Jones High and Wekiva High when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot around 8:22 p.m.
When officers arrived at the field north of the soccer field, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
3 ARRESTED, GUN RECOVERED AFTER REPORTED THREAT AT TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER GAME
Hours later, around 10:30 p.m., police were notified of a third gunshot victim.
This person reportedly went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT DEAD, 4 OTHERS INJURED IN SHOOTING AFTER FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and those affected attended the football game, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
Orlando police said four minors were arrested and one was carrying a gun. A potential suspect is also believed to be in custody.
It is not known if any of those detained are affiliated with either high school.
The shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
Cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docks in Sydney
—
A cruise ship with hundreds of Covid-positive passengers has docked in Sydney, Australia, after being hit by a wave of infections.
The Majestic Princess cruise ship was about halfway through a 12-day voyage when an outbreak of cases was noticed, Carnival Australia president Marguerite Fitzgerald told reporters at a conference on Saturday. hurry.
The ship had 4,600 passengers and crew on board at the time, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.
After mass testing 3,300 passengers, around 800 tested positive for Covid-19, as did a small number of crew, Fitzgerald said.
“All of the positive cases were mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, and those guests self-isolated in their cabins and then separated from unaffected guests,” Briana Latter, a representative for parent company Princess Cruises, told CNN.
Cruise operators separately escorted those infected off the ship and advised them to complete a five-day period of isolation, CNN affiliate Nine News reported.
Those who tested negative were allowed to leave the ship, a statement from New South Wales Health said.
“Carnival has informed NSW Health that they are assisting passengers with Covid-19 to arrange their journey safely,” the statement added.
The latter said the outbreak aboard the Majestic Princess “reflected an increase in community transmission in Australia”.
Australia has recently seen an increase in Covid cases, which has led to greater government caution.
The New South Wales Department of Health recorded 19,800 new cases of Covid-19 and 22 deaths last week.
The Majestic Princess cruise ship has since left Sydney on its next voyage to Melbourne and Tasmania.
In a later statement, Fitzgerald said Carnival Australia had completed more than 50 international and domestic trips “with a large majority of over 100,000 guests unaffected by Covid”.
“However, the emergence of Covid in the community has meant that we have seen an increase in positive cases over the last three trips,” she said.
Fitzgerald said the company has implemented “the most rigorous and stringent measures that go well beyond current guidelines,” including requiring 95% of customers over the age of 12 to be vaccinated and testing the staff and passengers for Covid before they board.
“We take our responsibility to keep everyone safe very seriously. This extends not only to the care of our customers, but also to the wider community in which we operate and visit,” said Fitzgerald.
The Majestic Princess is not the first Carnival cruise to be hit by a Covid outbreak.
At least three other ships in the company’s Princess fleet – the Ruby Princess, the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess – experienced outbreaks earlier in the pandemic.
Three California mermaids save diver from drowning: ‘Not just pretty tails and smiles’
A trio of mermaids saved a man from drowning after he passed out near the end of his scuba dive in California.
Pablo Avila, his son and a friend had chosen to go scuba diving on a trip to Catalina Island – the southernmost island of California’s Channel Islands – on Sunday October 23, which fell on the second day of a mermaid training course at Casino Point, which is also located on Catalina Island.
Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, a professional mermaid and diver who has six years of experience, was teaching an advanced mermaid course certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).
THE MERMAID GROWS IN POPULARITY AMONG SWIMMING PROFESSIONALS AND HOBBYISTS
“It was my first time teaching the class in California,” Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
Around noon, Jimenez and his class heard someone shout, “Help! He passed out!” a short distance from where they were training in open water.
Jimenez and her students Elaina Marie Garcia, 26, and Great Chin Burger, 37, sprang into action to rescue while donning their mermaid fins.
Garcia, from Avalon, California, has a PADI certification in scuba diving and works as a firefighter – while Burger, who is from Sinajana, Guam, has a PADI certification in free diving safety.
Jimenez, Garcia, and Burger were the only mermaids who could provide assistance, as the rest of the class were not certified in rescue or instruction. That’s according to Julie Andersen, Global Brand Manager for San Diego-based PADI Worldwide, who was present during the mermaid course and witnessed the incident.
MERMAID MOMENT: WOMAN TEACHES PEOPLE ‘HOW TO BE’ AN OCEAN MERMAID
“We kept our distance safely making sure not to complicate the situation,” Andersen told Fox News Digital.
The three-piece mermaid pod swam to Avila and her dive mates and helped them remove their heavy diving gear.
“Elaina came to Pablo first, and right after Great Chin then me,” Jimenez said.
“I think we all went into automatic mode – and our backup mode kicked in.”
Garcia said Avila had foam in his mouth and was unconscious when they reached him.
MERMAID SHANNON MAKES A SPLASH AS A PROFESSIONAL AQUARIUM MERMAID
“I gave him artificial breaths in the water,” Garcia told Fox News Digital. “My training started and I had the muscle memory I needed to remove his scuba gear quickly and efficiently. Great Chin helped me remove his weights, while breathing every five seconds.”
Jimenez and Garcia can be seen wearing signature mermaid monofins, while Burger wears bifins.
Amid the chaos, mermaid-class photographer Darren Joshua Leonardi, owner of NATIV Productions, captured photos of the rescue.
Footage shows the trio of mermaids hoisting Avila and her scuba tank near the surface of the Gulf of Santa Catalina.
Jimenez and Garcia can be seen wearing signature mermaid monofins while Burger wears bifins.
Leonardi helped the mermaids bring Avila ashore, Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
“I think we were all destined for these roles and this moment proved that we were exactly where we needed to be,” Jimenez said.
DRONE FOOTAGE SHOWS WOMAN IN MERMAID COSTUME SWIMMING
Looking back, Jimenez said she was focused on saving the life of another diver.
She trusted her monofin and her mermaid tail because she knows “how efficient and fast they are”.
Jimenez said it was “incredible” to know that a group of mermaids could save a diver in the blink of an eye.
This includes one of Avila’s diving buddies, who reportedly received swimming tips and soothing breathing techniques after noticing he was panicking and in distress.
“It was both empowering and humbling,” Jimenez said.
THE REAL “MERMAID” SWIMS WITH WHALES FOR A GOOD CAUSE
Considering herself a “lifetime mermaid”, Garcia said she received her diving certification at age 14. She then became a springboard diver and mermaid enthusiast.
“I’ve always been drawn to water,” she told Fox News Digital. “I officially started making mermaids with a tail four years ago and found my passion again.”
“It’s surreal to have saved Pablo like that. I feel so many emotions,” she continued.
“I’m proud of the way we handled the rescue. It was absolutely a team effort. I also feel great relief that Pablo survived, as I think it’s rare to come back after needing help. full CPR for breathing, talking and smiling.”
“It’s amazing to know that I was not only able to help save someone.”
Garcia added that she feels a strong bond with Jimenez, Burger and Leonardi.
She said, “We will always be friends.”
Burger, who has three years of experience as a freediver and one year of experience as a mermaid, said “it’s unreal” to have rescued someone in a setting “supposed to be fun”.
“We all dove in to help,” Burger told Fox News Digital. “It’s amazing to know that not only was I able to help save someone, but that person recovered well. [after] the last time he was in our arms, unconscious and not breathing.”
Burger said she couldn’t help but cry whenever she thought of Avila’s frightening state during the rescue – but seeing him smile and laugh afterwards makes her “heart so happy”.
She noted that some people find it hard to believe her when she tells them that she works as a professional mermaid and mermaid tail ambassador.
“I hope this incident helps the mermaid community get the respect we deserve and shows others that this is a serious sport,” Burger said.
“It’s not just pretty tails and smiles, but we can also save lives…with grace.”
Emergency responders on land credited the quick action of Jimenez, Garcia and Burger as the reason for Avila’s “revival” and “healthy recovery,” Andersen told Fox News Digital.
She remembers seeing crowds of snorkelers and scuba divers on Catalina Island that day.
She said the scuba gear includes a complete cold water kit, “which can weigh 30 to 40 pounds – and underwater weights, which can weigh at least 35 pounds.”
“We didn’t know how much the [mermaids] really are.”
According to Andersen, Avila and her dive group thanked PADI and the mermaids for the remarkable storybook rescue.
As a student of Jimenez’s advanced mermaid course, Andersen learned firsthand that it’s not an easy sport.
“While many imagine a mermaid class to be all about bubble kisses, glitter makeup and dolphin kicks, our pool session on Saturday proved it was a small game. “Andersen said.
“We were quickly immersed in the athleticism, confidence and composure needed for the course.”
“To put it bluntly, not only is mermaid not as easy as PADI certified mermaids make it seem, but the discipline requires a considerable amount of grace, aquatic skill and, most importantly, safety training” , she continued.
“The PADI Mermaid Rescue Team reminded me that not only are mermaids real, but they are the superheroes our blue planet needs – with the power to step up and spread hope everywhere where they turn their tails.”
Avila’s son and friend spoke to FOX 11 Los Angeles in October. They said Avila was recovering.
“We had seen the mermaids before we started our dive. And we thought how cute they were,” Javier Claramunt, Avila’s son, told the local news station.
“We didn’t know how well trained they really were,” he said.
