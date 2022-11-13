ISTANBUL – Turkish media reported on Sunday that an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue injured a number of people.
Lorraine Hamilton’s Amazin’ career behind the scenes with the Mets earns her spot in NY Baseball Hall of Fame
When looking back at the biggest events and celebrations in Mets history, it’s the details that stand out.
The members of the 1986 Mets coming through the stands at Shea Stadium during their 20th anniversary celebration. The reenactment of the fan parachuting onto the field. Tom Seaver throwing out the first pitch to Mike Piazza before the opening of Citi Field. The family of Seaver sitting in the front row as his statue was unveiled.
Few fanbases revel in nostalgia like Mets fans, hanging on to every milestone, good, bad, controversial or comical. The person behind all of those events, longtime Mets executive Lorraine Hamilton, has never wanted any credit, preferring to let the legends on the field be the center of attention, but she’ll finally be recognized Sunday night when she’s inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame, along with the late Tommie Agee and Bobby Ojeda.
It’s a recognition of 34 years of service with the Mets and acknowledgment of the lasting legacy she leaves as she retires.
“There’s really something special about Lorraine, just as a human,” Sarah Seaver Zaske told the Daily News. “I’m sure you’ve been told time and time again how great she is at her job. But honestly, she is so much more than that.”
Hamilton, the executive director of broadcasting and special events, has been an unsung hero of sorts since the 1980s. She’s been behind the scenes coordinating some of the most memorable moments in team history and she was a trailblazer as one of few women to hold an executive role with a Major League Baseball team early in her career.
The list of hats she has worn and roles she has played is endless: Hamilton coordinated live broadcasts, handling everything from the production trucks, to the broadcast booth space, to the camera positions. She scheduled national broadcasts. She told the SNY team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling what to promote on air and when.
“We all have people that we come across in business that are a little bit understated, but their presence is so strongly felt because they take care of so many things without a lot of fanfare,” said Gregg Picker, the senior coordinating producer of Mets’ broadcasts on SNY. “Lorraine has always been one of those people. taking care of stuff for our announcers, for our producers, for our crew. You can rely on her to get things done.”
The professionalism has endeared her to some of the more outsized personalities that exist in the Mets’ realm. She has had to navigate fractured relationships between the club and their former players and deftly manage the politics that naturally exist in professional sports.
“She has no ego,” Picker said. Because of her experience, she’s able to work with people of all different personalities. Whether they’re loud and bombastic or reserved and shy she finds a way to make everybody feel comfortable.”
When looking at the body of work, it becomes apparent that Hamilton has been influential in bridging past generations of Mets greats to the current generation of fans.
She has been influential in bridging past generations of Mets greats to the current generation of fans. She has had to navigate fractured relationships between the Mets and their former players.
“There’s just nobody better,” Piazza told The News through his agent, Alan Nero. “It’s going to be an unbelievable loss, not just to the Mets but to all those who had the pleasure and the luxury of dealing with her. It was a privilege.”
Hamilton grew up in Oceanside on Long Island and was hired by the Mets in 1980 as a public relations assistant to Jay Horwitz, another longtime figure with the club. She left in 1984 to do PR and events in Manhattan, but she returned to the Mets in 1994 with a desire to raise her son in Flushing. Like so many women, Hamilton wanted a balance between motherhood and career and the Mets offered that for her.
That balance can be difficult to find. The double standards that exist for women in high-level positions were challenging for Hamilton to navigate. If you’re friendly, no one takes you seriously. Too forceful? Then, well, you’re just too angry and emotional.
“There was a fine line,” Hamilton said. “You couldn’t be too fun. You had to make it very clear that you were representing the club. And that what you were saying was not a suggestion, but was what needed to happen.”
Never was this more true than with her first conversation with Seaver. She was assigned to act as a handler of sorts for the Hall of Famer and found his larger-than-life persona to be intimidating. But Hamilton had to get the message across that they would be working together closely and he would have to follow the guidelines laid out for him.
“I kind of handed him a schedule and told him what I was expecting,” Hamilton said. “And he just kind of looked at me like I had three heads.”
What she didn’t know at the time was that he was joking. Seaver was testing her to see how she could handle his humor. The two became close friends as Hamilton accompanied Seaver to various alumni and charity events. Along the way, Hamilton became part of the Seaver family and remains close to his widow, Nancy, and his daughters Sarah and Anne.
It’s no secret that Seaver and the Mets had a fraught relationship at times. This was true of many players who took issue with the way the organization treated its former players. Hamilton was able to help Seaver and his family repair those tensions.
“I can’t speak for all of the other players and instances, but dad definitely had a rocky relationship at different points with the Mets. And through that all, I really think that Lorraine was monumental in getting him sort of back into the fold,” Seaver Zaske said. “He trusted Lorraine implicitly and he would always be up and willing to do whatever she asked him to do.”
Hamilton pushed for years for the Mets to honor Seaver. She finally saw those efforts come to life with the street renaming ceremony. She later worked with the family and William Behrends, the sculptor who created his statue, even traveling with Seaver Zaske to North Carolina to meet with Behrends to see his studio and the progress of the bronze depiction.
“It gave us a really wonderful chance to kind of talk about that and process that a little bit and kind of mourn him, which we weren’t able to do during COVID,” Seaver Zaske said. “She’s just full of amazing stories and interactions with dad and all the players that she was so close to, or is so close to still.”
Hamilton’s legacy with former players will be the personal elements she was able to capture and implement. She’s so well-known and so well-liked in broadcast circles that mention of her name elicits admiration and respect.
But now the respect comes from Hamilton to the other women in the industry carrying on yet another one of her legacies. The industry has transformed over the past two decades and there are women at several levels of sports and media. They’re on the sidelines, in the TV trucks and front offices. The industry is in a better place than when she entered.
“I would say it’s been very gradual. I do think that women do gravitate to the event side, more so than other areas of the sport,” Hamilton said. “But when I started, there were not literally none. I would say probably around 2000 is when it started to get a little more of an even playing field. But it’s been very gradual. It’s been a slow evolution.”
Hamilton credits women like Bernadette McDonald, MLB’s senior vice president of broadcasting and the woman she calls her “north star,” and Marla Miller, the league’s senior vice president of special events for helping her forge a path in baseball.
When Hamilton is inducted Sunday night in Ballston Lake, she’ll join former Mets media relations official Shannon Forde, who was inducted posthumously in 2021 and became the first-ever woman to be selected. Forde passed away in 2016 at the age of 44 after a battle with breast cancer.
“She was really a tremendous role model,” Hamilton said. “I feel very proud to be following in her footsteps going into the New York State Hall of Fame. She was a tremendous employee and person.”
As for what’s next, Hamilton is unsure. For someone who has spent nearly three decades programming baseball presentations, she isn’t quite sure how to program the next phase of her life just yet. Her son Timothy is now 35 and she’s planning on spending more time with him. After years of missing holidays and family gatherings, she’s looking forward to finally being present for them.
But for now, she’s going to enjoy her Hall of Fame honor. Hamilton, who memorialized so many historic Mets moments, will now become a part of Mets history herself.
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia – POLITICO
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday accused Western leaders of seeking to militarize Southeast Asia to contain Moscow and Beijing’s interests in the region.
“The United States and its NATO allies are trying to master this space,” Lavrov told reporters in Cambodia.
He was speaking at a press conference at the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh and ahead of the G20 summit in Bali later this week.
Lavrov is representing Moscow at the G20 meeting in Indonesia after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend.
Lavrov said the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy, which President Joe Biden was championing at the ASEAN summit, ignores “inclusive structures” of regional cooperation and will lead to “the militarization of this region with an obvious emphasis on controlling China and controlling Russian interests”. in Asia-Pacific,” Reuters reported.
On Saturday, Biden pledged at the ASEAN summit to help fight China’s growing dominance in the region, saying, “We will build an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure. “
Russia has been seeking closer ties to Asia since Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Hyde5: Ride big plays, watch Chubb and Garrett – five ways the Dolphins win against Cleveland
Every week there’s a path to winning for the Dolphins. Here’s this week’s way:
1. Ride the big play. This game’s strength for the Dolphins plays directly into Cleveland’s weakness. The Dolphins’ big-play passing game with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has been dynamic the last couple of games against troubled Detroit and Chicago defenses. Cleveland is a similar defense. It ranks 28th in giving up 11.1 yards per completion. Tagovailoa ranks first among quarterbacks in 9.2 yards per completion. Waddle ranks fifth among receivers at 17.3 yards per catch and Hill is 16th at 14.6 yards per catch. Throw in the fact the Browns’ defense gives up 24.9 points a game (same as the Dolphins) to rank 25th and this should be a game people walk away from again marveling at the Dolphins’ deep passing game.
3. Nick Chubb vs. Dolphins rushing defense. Chubb averages 105.1 yards a game to rank only behind Derrick Henry’s 108.8. But he averages 5.6 yards a carry compared to Henry’s 4.8 so you can see the damage he can do. The Dolphins run defense has been middle-of-the-pack statistically – 14th in yards per game, (117.4), 19th in yards per attempt (4.6) and 13th in rushing first downs (13). It’s better than those numbers, though, because running quarterbacks are their problem. Lamar Jackson (119 yards rushing), Justin Fields (178) and Josh Allen (47) were the leading rushers in those games. The New York Jets’ Breece Hall ran for 97 yards on 18 carries to be the most effective running back against them. Dalvin Cook ran for 77 yards on 13 carries, but that included a 53-yarder in the final minutes with the Dolphins losing. Is this a good run defense? The nightmare of Tennessee last January still looms. Chubb will put it to the test.
3. Myles Garrett vs. the Dolphins tackles. Garrett can rush from either side, has 7.5 sacks and is essentially the Browns pass rush. He’s really their defense. The rest of the team has 8.5 sacks to tell you how much of a force he is. Left tackle Terron Armstead can handle Garrett about as well as anyone (with the weekly qualifier that Armstead plays with his bad toe). The question is if the Browns tend to place Garrett up against right tackle Brandon Shell (or Greg Little). Then it’ll be a team effort with keeping a tight end or running back to help out on Garrett. The Dolphins pass protection has been good of late in part because it’s improved and in part because they’ve faced teams that don’t have a pass rush. Cleveland isn’t a great pass-rushing team, ranking 14th in sack percentage. But Garrett is a force.
4. Home and the fourth quarter. If it’s close, it’s fine. The Browns defense ranks 32nd in surrendering fourth-quarter points (10.4 a game). That’s the kind of opponent you want to play in today’s NFL considering so many games come down to the fourth quarter. The Dolphins’ defense hasn’t exactly been good there, ranking 22nd. But the Dolphins defense at home is different than the Dolphins defense on the road. At home, they’ve given up 7 points to New England, 19 to Buffalo, 10 to Pittsburgh and 24 to Minnesota. That’s a good defense compared to the numbers on th road: 38 to Baltimore, 27 to Cincinnati, 40 to the Jets (with the offense’s help), 27 to Detroit and 32 to Chicago.
5. Don’t sleep on the Browns. They’re 3-5 and Jacoby Brissett is their starter (the Dolphins missed Deshaun Watson’s comeback by a week). But the Browns stack up statistically in some parts: ranking third in red-zone trips to the Dolphin’ 12th); fourth in first downs to the Dolphins’ 11th; 12th in incompletions to the Dolphins 14th. These are some of th numbers I look at and it says Cleveland can play better than their record suggests.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Browns 23.
Myles Garrett
Twitter erupts after UFC 281 double knockdown – RT Sport News
Across a stacked card that boasted plenty of epic upset fights, a rare double knockdown of two featherweights in the UFC 281 prelims got Twitter going.
Seungwoo Choi and Michael Trizano squared off hours before Alex Pereira’s stunning TKO victory over former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at Madison Square Garden.
Just 20 seconds into their fight, Choi and Trizano knocked each other down at the exact same time in what proved a crazy precursor to a wild first round of three scheduled.
Fighting for his UFC career in the final fight of his contract, Trizano, who had also lost weight, landed a brutal knockout over Choi with seconds to spare in the first round.
Regarding the “super rare” double knockdown, however, which has received much more attention.
“I can’t believe this just happened” said an MMA reporter on Twitter.
“Imagine if it was a double knockout” another concluded.
“Finally, a prediction of Tony Ferguson has come true”, a combat enthusiast with a vivid memory pointed elsewhere.
“How is it possible that we’re not even two minutes away from Seung Woo Choi vs. Mike Trizano? So much has happened! said another MMA reporter, between the two main incidents of the fight.
Speaking after his victory as he improved to 11-3, Trizano, who was 1-3 in his last four fights before this one, told commentator Joe Rogan: “I wasn’t going to be turned down.”
“I was going to come out on my shield, or swept out of here, I don’t care,” he claimed.
Choi dropped to 10-6 with his loss and could also be dropped from the elite MMA promotion after now dropping his last three fights.
If this is the end of the road for him, at least Choi left his mark on UFC history with a freak event that should be remembered for good.
Leonard Greene: Nets making Kyrie Irving jump through too many hoops
Good news: Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic.
So say two leading authorities on the subject, the commissioner of the NBA and the owner of the Brooklyn Nets.
Bad News: Kyrie Irving is still a pain in the neck.
The suspended point guard met separately late last week with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, weeks after tweeting a link to a controversial documentary laced with anti-Semitic themes.
Silver and Tsai, as it turns out, reached the same conclusion as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who posted an hourlong rant on the issue — that Irving is not a purveyor of hate toward Jews.
“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an anti-Semitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group,” Silver, who is Jewish, told The New York Times.
“Whether or not he is anti-Semitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.”
Tsai, whose wife and co-owner Clara Wu Tsai sat in on the meeting, agreed.
“Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday,” Tsai tweeted Friday. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group. The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness.”
Tsai is the one who signed off on an emasculating list of conditions under which Irving can return to the team:
1. Issue an apology for posting the movie, condemn its content and make clear he has no anti-Jewish beliefs.
2. Complete the anti-hate programs that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon, plus donate $500,000 to causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.
3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.
4. Complete anti-Semitic/anti-hate training created by the Nets.
5. Meet with representatives of the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn.
6. Meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai and other franchise officials to prove he understands how harmful his actions were, while also assuring he won’t repeat this kind of behavior.
But why stop there? Why not have Irving rake the leaves outside Tsai’s Central Park penthouse in the order they fell from the trees, or sink a shot from half court blindfolded?
Irving’s actions were inexcusable, and he deserved to be reprimanded and punished.
But for a guy who excels at hoops, the Nets have placed way too many for him to jump through.
Instead of using this as a teaching moment, the team has seemed more intent on publicly humiliating Irving than helping him learn from his mistakes.
It is possible that Irving will never wear a Nets uniform again, and that could be what the team prefers.
And if that’s the case, they should just cut him or trade him. Why the song and dance?
The chances of him completing the checklist, to the team’s satisfaction, are about as good as his chances of getting a COVID booster.
If team executives were so outraged by Irving’s actions, they would not have waited so long to condemn them.
Then they compounded the image imbroglio by publicly lusting after suspended scandal-scarred coach Ime Udoka, who was sidelined by the Boston Celtics six weeks ago for reportedly having an improper intimate relationship with a female subordinate within the organization.
The Nets backed off, naming interim coach Jacque Vaughn as the permanent replacement for fired coach Steve Nash.
One controversy at a time is enough.
Irving has served his time. The Nets need to let him play. Anybody who can put Silver and Tsai on the same page with Farrakhan deserves another chance.
Explosion on the pedestrian avenue of Istanbul; several injured
Video posted online showed erupting flames and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and fled.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was unclear. Social media users said shops had been closed and the avenue had been closed.
Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined with shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. (1:30 p.m. GMT).
Giants look like a playoff team, but must keep pace without Xavier McKinney against Texans
The Giants will make the playoffs this season unless the bottom falls out.
They’re frequently irrelevant by Thanksgiving. But this year, they’re on track for their first postseason appearance since 2016.
Their 6-2 start behind first-year coach Brian Daboll places them in the NFC’s sixth seed at the moment, with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) in the seventh and final spot.
The stat website FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an 80% chance to make the playoffs.
Any threat to knock the Giants out would have to come from the likes of Washington (4-5), Atlanta (4-6) or Tampa (4-5), if the Bucs somehow don’t win the NFC South.
The Rams (3-5) and Packers (3-6) look unsalvageable, even with half a season to play.
So the only real threat to the Giants’ playoff hopes is themselves.
Daboll said that’s why he hasn’t addressed the topic with his players yet.
“We just live in the moment,” Daboll said. “At the end of the year, wherever you’re at, you’re at. I think if you lose focus on what’s important … If you get too far ahead of yourself, it brings you back to reality real quick.”
So the threat only becomes real if the Giants collapse and start losing to the likes of the lowly Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The threat only becomes real if they lose one or two in their two upcoming head-to-head games against Washington on Dec. 4 and 18, as well.
Even with games remaining against the Cowboys, Vikings and Eagles (twice), there are plenty of beatable opponents in the Texans, Lions, Colts and Washington (twice) to maintain the Giants’ first-half pace into a postseason berth.
That’s what makes Sunday’s game against Houston intriguing, even if it isn’t a sexy matchup: These are the games that will solidify the Giants as a playoff team if they win.
Unfortunately, the week began ominously already for Daboll’s Giants.
Starting safety Xavier McKinney reported back from the bye week without the use of his left hand. His injuries required surgery following an off-roading accident in Cabo, Mexico.
The full extent of McKinney’s injuries still are not known. He claimed he only broke a couple fingers, but he couldn’t say if he’ll be able to play again this season.
That likely means coordinator Wink Martindale will be starting three rookies on his 11-man defense Sunday: first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge, fifth-round pick Micah McFadden at weak side linebacker and fourth-round pick Dane Belton at safety.
Martindale admitted McKinney’s injury will have an impact. But he said it’s up to the Giants to not let that setback dictate their fate.
“I think there will be an effect,” Martindale said. “It could be a good effect or a bad effect. We’re going to find that out. I always talk to the defensive guys about [how] we control the narrative of every situation. … I think we’ve done a good job of that so far, for the most part. It’s just another injury that we’re going to have to deal with.”
McKinney’s loss could be felt immediately in part because Houston is more competitive than its 1-6-1 record shows.
Quarterback Davis Mills is a capable passer despite only leading the Texans to 16.6 points per game.
He’s thrown for 240 yards or more four times this season, including 302 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. And he’s thrown two TD passes in four of his eight games.
Daboll’s Giants are not talented or superior enough to strut into a stadium any week and just win, regardless of their opponent’s record. They know that.
They know Lovie Smith’s Houston team is coming off a mini-bye themselves, having played on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
And they know the Texans trailed the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in that game by only four points heading to the fourth quarter before losing, 29-17.
Daniel Jones insisted the Giants won’t overlook Houston. Daboll knows he has Saquon Barkley — third in the NFL with 779 rushing yards — going up against the NFL’s worst rushing defense in Houston (180.6 yards allowed per game).
Look for a lot more ‘Power’ runs from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, like that final drive in Jacksonville, with starting O-linemen Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson still out.
“I think they’re a good team,” Jones said. “They do a lot of good things on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve got a lot of good players, good sound scheme. Everyone in this league is good. We’ll need to play our best game.”
The Giants’ best will beat Houston. Anything less risks disaster.
