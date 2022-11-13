In the wilderness of Washington state’s North Cascades — a vast expanse of glacier-capped peaks, rugged valleys, and ancient forests — grizzly bears once thrived.
Magic’s Gary Harris feels ‘close’ to making season debut after knee surgery – The Mercury News
Orlando Magic veteran Gary Harris feels he’s ‘closer’ to his season debut after being sidelined from the first 13 games while recovering from an arthroscopic meniscectomy he had suffered on August 31 in the left knee after tearing the meniscus.
Proximity remains unknown.
“I can’t really say one day or the other because some days are better than others right now, but it feels good right now,” Harris told the Orlando Sentinel ahead of the home win. Friday against the Phoenix Suns. “I just try to keep it that way.”
Harris, who was also kicked out of training camp, told the Sentinel he didn’t feel any pain.
He added that he had “ups and downs all over the court” with coaches playing 4v4 and 5v5, confirming what coach Jamahl Mosley recently told reporters.
Mosley said confronting coaches is what Harris did in Saturday’s practice.
Harris got hits before the game last week at the Amway Center, usually an encouraging sign for a player’s return to play progress.
“I’m moving around a bit right now,” Harris said. “I’m really trying to find my timing. Return to basketball form. I test stuff every day. I feel more comfortable on the court.
The Magic went 3-2 in their single-season, seven-game home game, which ends in matchups against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
When asked if he could come back before the home stretch was over, Harris replied, “Man, I just gotta take it one day at a time.”
“[Friday] was a good day,” he said. “I hope we have another good day [Saturday] and keep moving and see how it goes.
He added that he didn’t have “certain expectations or days” when asked if he thought he would be back on the floor now.
Harris, who had an expiring 2021-22 contract that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially begins on July 1.
He has a fully guaranteed salary of $13 million for the 2022-23 season and a non-guaranteed salary of $13 million for 2023-24. His 2023-24 salary becomes fully guaranteed after June 30, 2023.
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3 for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage – a formula that adjusts so that 3 points are worth more than 2 points.
He is coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he has played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was also the highest since then.
Harris has suffered various minor injuries throughout his career, but the meniscectomy was his first surgery, he said, posing different challenges during the rehabilitation process.
“It’s just different,” Harris said. “Different movements. It’s something I need to feel comfortable and familiar with after my first. Just seeing how my body reacts.
Harris was one of six players who were ruled out on Friday, along with Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Jonathan Isaac (recovering from a left knee injury) and Moe Wagner (right midfoot sprain).
Mosley said Banchero trained on Saturday, adding: “He did all the drills we gave him.”
The coach said Banchero’s status remains day-to-day and he will be a game decision for Monday.
“[Isaac and Harris are] still doing what they’ve been doing for the past few days, going up against coaches,” Mosley said. “Markelle always does her individual work, not necessarily against the coaches but [an] individual agreement without contact. Similar, non-contact Moe Wagner follows his own routine and stabilizes this foot.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Prize to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Feds study return of endangered grizzly bears in Washington state
The new effort comes two years after the Trump administration ended a previous attempt to bring the endangered species back to the Cascades, a volte-face that scuttled half a decade of federal planning.
“This is an opportunity to make progress for wild places, to restore the last missing piece of the North Cascades,” said Graham Taylor, Northwest program manager for the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association. “We were so close last time. I hope we can really get there this time.
Ranchers and farmers have historically opposed the reintroduction of the bear, whose population was devastated by hunters in the 19th and 20th centuries, while conservationists say restoring the grizzly bear to the state of Washington is long overdue. The bear is a key part of the ecosystem and is culturally important to Indigenous peoples – and the North Cascades offers some of the best grizzly bear habitat in the contiguous United States, according to the National Park Service.
An online public meeting Tuesday will mark an “entirely new” assessment by the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that will consider options for bringing grizzly bears to the area, the agencies said in a statement Thursday.
From 2020: Conservation groups upset over North Cascades grizzly bear decision
It’s an effort with a decades-long history. The North Cascades is one of six ecosystems designated for grizzly bear recovery in the lower 48, but it has been nearly 30 years since these recovery areas were established. While other areas in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have grizzly bear populations, lands in Washington state have no known bear populations, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
“This is a first step towards restoring ecosystem balance and restoring some of the natural and cultural heritage of the Pacific Northwest,” said National Park Superintendent Don Striker. of North Cascades, in the release.
The restoration planning process was underway in 2020 when the Trump administration’s Interior Department shut it down, citing local opposition led by Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), who said that farmers, ranchers and others did not want grizzly bears in the area.
“People who live and work in north-central Washington have made it clear that they do not want grizzly bears reintroduced to the North Cascades,” Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt said in a statement. at the time, pledging to keep improving the Grizzly. people from other parts of the country.
At the time, voters said they feared the bears would attack their livestock or jeopardize their safety, according to local news reports. at a 2019 meeting with Newhouse, about 450 people showed up, many to voice complaints, Northwest Public Radio reported.
Newhouse, whose office did not immediately respond to a Washington Post request for comment on Saturday, tweeted criticism of the government’s decision to reopen the issue on Thursday, urging voters to submit comments to the National Park Service to help “put this erroneous proposition to rest, once and for all.
“The introduction of grizzly bears to the North Cascades would have a direct and negative impact on the people and communities I represent,” he wrote. “It’s disappointing that our voices are being ignored again.”
The federal process will include four online video meetings over the next three weeks, all open to the public. Members of the public can submit comments until December 14.
Stretching across a wide swath of north-central Washington state, the North Cascades ecosystem includes alpine meadows and rugged mountains, fir forests and diverse habitats and continues into Canada, according to the North Cascades Institute. Covering the ancestral homeland of several indigenous tribes and nations, it includes the North Cascades National Park, national forests and wilderness areas.
The North Cascades are good for bears for many reasons, including an abundant supply of blueberries, a highly diverse ecosystem and very few roads, especially in the heart of the region, conservationists said. Grizzlies are “nature’s gardeners,” spreading nutrients and seeds and helping the ecosystem, said Kathleen Callaghy, Northwest field representative for Defenders of Wildlife, a conservation group.
“If you protect their well-being, then ecosystem well-being tends to go with them,” Callaghy said.
Because there are no grizzly bear populations close enough for bears to migrate, bears will have to be brought in from other parts of the country. The assessment process, known as an Environmental Impact Assessment, will examine ways to achieve this.
The federal government will also consider a designation that would give local land managers more flexibility to deal with bears that may come into contact with humans. Fans hope that might make opponents more comfortable this time around.
“It’s a big deal because it really reduces what some would call the burden of recovering endangered species,” Taylor said. “It’s 100% a response to local concerns and questions about how this will work. … It’s a very clear sign that the government is listening to local people.
Conservationists say encounters between grizzly bears and humans are rare in areas where bears currently live.
“Our people and the grizzly bear coexisted here for 10,000 years before the first Europeans arrived in this area,” said Scott Schuyler, a political representative for the Upper Skagit tribe. “When you have a healthy ecosystem in place, the bear will be there, should be there, just like all other creatures. Its role is very important.
If the bears were reintroduced, the plan could bring back five to 10 bears each year, with the hope of reaching a population of 25 – a “tiny” number for the size of the ecosystem, said Joe Scott, who leads the Conservation Northwest’s work on grizzly bears. bear.
The process would be slow, in part because grizzly bears do not reproduce quickly. It would then probably take about a century to reach a population of 200 bears or more. In the greater Yellowstone area, about 728 grizzly bears lived in 2019, according to the National Park Service.
“We hope we get to the point where federal managers and wildlife biologists can start moving bears here. It’s not an easy process,” Scott said. “We would love it if we had a reasonable expectation of having 200 bears there in 50, 60, 80 years.”
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in film set after settlement last month
Los Angeles:
American actor Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against four people involved in the Western film ‘Rust’, claiming they were negligent in supplying him with a firearm which discharged, killing the director of film photography.
The October 21, 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins sent shockwaves through Hollywood and sparked a series of civil lawsuits.
Baldwin, 64, is suing the film’s gunsmith and assistant prop Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; assistant director David Halls; props Sarah Zachry; and Seth Kenney, who provided weapons and ammunition to the film set, according to a filing Friday in a Los Angeles court.
Baldwin’s complaint follows a complaint filed against him and others on set last year by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell for their alleged role in the filming which caused him great emotional distress.
In his lawsuit, Baldwin accuses Gutierrez-Reed of failing to verify that a Colt revolver he was using in rehearsal was safe. The lawsuit also says Halls failed to check the gun before declaring it safe and turning it over to Baldwin, and that Zachry failed to ensure the guns used on the New Mexico set were safe.
All of those named in the lawsuit have denied any guilt.
The gun Baldwin was holding during rehearsal – supposedly only loaded with blanks – instead fired live ammunition, killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza.
Baldwin last month reached a civil settlement with Hutchins’ family, details of which have not been disclosed. A judge has yet to approve the settlement.
Baldwin, who was both producer and star of ‘Rust,’ previously said he didn’t pull the trigger, though an FBI report determined the gun couldn’t have detonated otherwise. .
Production on the film will resume in January, the filmmakers announced, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, taking on the role of executive producer.
“I have no interest in indulging in recriminations or assigning blame,” Hutchins said in an earlier statement. “We all think Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”
New Mexico investigators did not file any criminal charges, but did not rule them out.
In August, Baldwin said he did not believe he would be charged.
Although there was never any doubt that the gun was in Baldwin’s hands when it detonated, it remains unclear how it was loaded with live ammunition.
Gutierrez-Reed sued the film’s ammunition supplier, accusing it of leaving real bullets among the dummy cartridges.
The incident led to calls in Hollywood for guns to be permanently banned from sets.
Democrats are in charge in Minnesota. Here’s what to expect.
Democrats will be fully in charge of state government in Minnesota come January.
Following Tuesday’s election, majorities in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party will control both the state House and Senate, as well as the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.
That hasn’t happened since 2014.
The recent years of divided government in Minnesota — most significantly between the House, Senate and governor’s office — have meant that changes in state policy have generally been incremental. Countless ideas from either side have failed to garner enough bipartisan support to be adopted, and even bipartisan plans have fallen victim to the raw politics that result when each side stymies the other.
Much of that can change now — for DFL-backed ideas — since the Democrats won’t need a single Republican vote to make law. The lack of a Republican attorney general, for example, reduces the likelihood of potential roadblocks to the Democrats’ agenda from the other powers of state government, and no Republican-generated ideas can find a back door through the other constitutional offices.
Here’s what to expect for the next two years, and some things to watch for:
Can Democrats stay unified?
Democrats will have to stay unified to accomplish their priorities.
The DFL will hold the narrowest majority — a single seat, 34-33 — in the Senate.
The margin in the House looked to be slim as well Friday. If two potential recounts in two northeastern Minnesota districts don’t change the current outcomes, Democrats will hold a 70-64 majority. Not a lot of wiggle room.
That could be a challenge for the DFL, which historically has had to balance the positions of progressives from the Twin Cities, moderates from the suburbs, and members from Greater Minnesota, where mining, logging and farming interests often hold sway and sometimes are at odds with more liberal environmental policies, for example.
Republicans will look for any opportunity to peel off even single Democrat if it can mean blocking something they oppose, said incoming Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, who was elected by his peers Thursday to succeed Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona.
Abortion, ERA
But there already appears to be a sense of inevitability for certain issues.
For example, outgoing Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina, said Wednesday that she was certain her caucus is fully unified behind supporting abortion rights. Lopez Franzen, who did not seek re-election, will be succeeded by Sen. Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, who was elected Senate majority leader Thursday night by her colleagues.
That makes it likely that Minnesota will soon have abortion access, currently guaranteed by a Minnesota Supreme Court case, put into state law.
Expect a push for another initiative historically tied to women’s rights: ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment via a ballot question — a perennial DFL priority that has been blocked by Republicans for years.
Legalizing marijuana
Legalizing recreational marijuana use is another prospect with a bright future.
News broke Thursday that Gov. Tim Walz’s office had been in contact with former Gov. Jesse Ventura, a longtime proponent, on the matter. Walz and leaders of the DFL-controlled House, which will remain under the leadership of House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, have generally been on board with fully legalizing pot, but the GOP-controlled Senate hasn’t.
Gun control
Red-flag laws that make it easier for guns to be taken away from potentially dangerous people are likely to get a big push next year, as will an effort to expand the type of gun sales and transfers subject to background checks.
How far Democrats might go — such as creating a statewide gun registry or banning certain types of firearms altogether — remains to be seen.
Education spending, social programs
Expect Walz to propose a two-year budget that will seek to increase state funding for public schools — and expect Democrats to support at least the bulk of it. The idea that Democrats have supported is to try to offset the increased cost of services for students with special needs. Those services, which often include tutoring or extra staff time, are mandated by federal law but have never been fully funded federally or from the state, leaving the costs to be borne by local taxpayers.
Democrats have also said they plan to push for mandated paid family and sick leave, which could be funded through payroll taxes much like unemployment.
What about taxes?
Johnson on Thursday said a top Republican priority is “permanent and ongoing tax relief” — a mantra from the party during the previous two years.
There’s bipartisan support for this. Last year, Walz and leaders from both parties agreed on a plan that might have amounted to the largest tax cut in the history of the state. A cornerstone of the plan was eliminating the state income tax on Social Security benefits for higher earners. That deal, which fell apart amid election-year politicking, could still be adopted at any time.
It could be paid for — at least at first — from the state’s massive budget surplus, which is likely to be between $7 billion and $8 billion — although that could change if the economy changes significantly.
But things quickly get complicated when you start looking at taxes. Both parties want to claim victory for some measure to offset the higher costs Minnesotans are paying for necessities such as food and energy, and even Democrats haven’t rallied unanimously around one idea.
Walz, for example, said this week that he still likes the idea of sending rebate checks to all or most Minnesotans. Not all DFL lawmakers have been on board with that.
The surplus
Expect a pile of ideas from Democrats of all stripes on how to spend much of the budget surplus.
Many, including Walz, moderates and Republicans, will be pushing for money to hire more police officers. That was part of this year’s agreement. Both incoming GOP leaders — the Senate’s Johnson and incoming House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring — listed public safety as a top priority, but steered clear of discussing specific proposals.
However, how much money — and in exchange for what sorts of new restrictions and oversights of police — could become a thorny issue. The most progressive elements of the DFL, including the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, which has a presence in both chambers, has been a passionate force in calling for sweeping changes to address racial disparities in law enforcement, especially police use of force against Black men.
Be patient
Don’t expect much of this to happen too quickly.
In theory, many stand-alone policy initiatives, such as the right to an abortion, could happen right out of the gate when the new Legislature convenes Jan. 3.
But if history is any guide in a year when the Legislature and governor are required to agree on a two-year balanced budget, don’t be surprised if lawmakers and Walz — even if they’re all in the same party — are haggling over details at midnight in the middle of May.
The Legislature adjourns May 22.
Does it matter how you pay? Consumer advocates cite privacy and emergency preparedness as arguments for the money
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco’s tech community has embraced cashless transactions. Thus, some businesses have gone from accepting alternatives to cash to refusing cash payments altogether. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors stepped in by passing an ordinance requiring businesses to accept cash.
“I always say ‘cash is king,’” says former San Francisco supervisor Vallie Brown. “If you have cash, you should be able to go wherever you want.”
Now Congress is following the city’s lead, The Payment Choice Act (HR4395 – 117th Congress (2021-2022): Payment Choice Act of 2021), would require physical businesses to accept payments made in dollars and cents.
“I think right now this topic of cashless businesses and the use of cash is really, really interesting to people,” says Linda Sherry of Consumer Action, “and I hope the project of law will move forward soon.”
MORE: Is cash king? New bill in Congress would force retailers to accept cash
The FDIC reports that a quarter of US households are part of a vulnerable unbanked or underbanked population. For millions it means they have no way to pay except cash. Even those who cannot imagine being part of a vulnerable population can land in this category. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, many ATMs were overwhelmed, broadband went out, and cash was suddenly king.
Dr. Scarlett Heinbuch is a payment risk expert with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. She says: “In times of crisis, such as during a war or a hurricane, or whether it’s a man-made or natural disaster, the ‘go-to’ for people is l ‘cash.”
Dr. Heinbuch has written several articles on the Payment Choice Act for the Atlanta Fed blog.
The Federal Reserve does not comment on pending legislation and therefore the Fed does not take a position,” she told 7 On Your Side.
MORE: Let’s take a closer look at cashless stores
However, the Fed is aware and watching.
“What the Fed is doing, however, is looking at these policies and these issues from a holistic perspective, and trying to understand the needs of people in the payments system on both sides,” says the Dr. Heinbuch. “Whether it’s the consumer or the business, how they’re building that relationship so that everyone can succeed in an economy that really works for everyone, whether you provide a business or want to use that business.”
The harmonious and fair functioning of the economy. For many, that choice is privacy, which often means money.
MORE: The shift to a cashless society due to a pandemic
“The one that doesn’t get as much attention as the privacy,” Linda Sherry of Consumer Action told 7 On Your Side. “When you use your debit card or credit card, these companies track what you buy and use that information to market products to you and send you emails and other communications about the things they’re trying to sell you, so a lot of people would rather that didn’t happen to them.”
The sticking point now is the Senate, where this bill has not been picked up.
Afton Alps’ new general manager has long history with Vail Resorts
It will be a homecoming of sorts for Trevor Maring when Afton Alps opens for the season Friday, Nov. 18. Maring, who grew up skiing and snowboarding at Afton, was named general manager of the ski resort in mid-October.
Maring, 33, comes to Afton from Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, where, over the course of 10 years, he worked his way up from parking-lot attendant to director of operations. Both resorts are owned by Vail Resorts.
“We are really, truly beyond excited for this upcoming season,” Maring said. “We have a new reinvestment and a new direction, which has set us up for success this winter. We’re ready to come out of the gates strong and bring the fun back to Afton Alps.”
Key to Afton Alps’ success, he said, is a hike in the employees’ base pay to $20 an hour.
Staffing shortages last year led company officials to shorten Afton Alps’ operating hours. This year, the hours will be back to pre-pandemic levels, including a return to a 10 a.m. midweek opening time. Last season, the resort opened at 1 p.m.
Officials also will limit daily lift-ticket sales on peak days this season. The move is designed to make sure that visitors to the ski area, especially the resort’s Epic Pass holders, “have the best possible experience … on those busy days,” Maring said.
Maring started working for Vail Resorts in 2012. Prior to being named director of operations in 2020, he served as manager of resort operations and senior manager of fleet maintenance.
While at Breckenridge, Maring also served as president of the Alpine & Breckenridge Mountain Metropolitan Districts and was on the boards of the Breckenridge Mountain Masters Association and the I-70 Coalition.
Maring graduated from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School in 2007 and from the University of Minnesota with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science in 2011.
He and his wife, Katy, have a 3 1/2-month-old son named Benjamin. The couple has bought a house in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood.
Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from Georgia home
DALLAS, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a Paulding County home where a dogfighting operation was underway.
Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday on one count of aggravated animal cruelty and dog fighting, but the sheriff’s office said he ‘expects more an additional hundred counts against Burrell as this case continues to unfold,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Burrell is being held without bond at Paulding County Jail. It is unclear whether he is represented by a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Burrell is accused of facilitating a massive dogfighting operation at his Dallas home and raising the dogs, officials said. During the investigation, detectives said they found 106 dogs tied to various objects with large, extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars.
“Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs,” the sheriff’s office said. “The sad thing is that the vast majority of these animals simply needed the love and attention of the deputies and detectives who were on the scene.”
Some dogs were left outside with little or no shelter for days, authorities said. Other dogs were kept in the basement of the house, where detectives said the smell of urine and feces was so strong they had to wear protective gear to safely enter the room. house and save the animals.
Authorities said the animals were also not regularly cared for or vaccinated by a veterinarian.
“The conditions in which the dogs were housed, both inside and outside this property, were not suitable for humans, let alone dogs,” officials said.
All dogs have been placed in various rescue facilities, where they can begin their rehabilitation.
“I am grateful that these dogs are safe now. The dark and sinister world of dogfighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world,” said Sheriff Gary Gulledge.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
