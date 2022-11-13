Minnesota Deer Hunters Association hires new director

A Twin Cities native who has been working in Colorado in recent years is the new head of the state’s largest deer hunters advocacy group.

Jared Mazurek has been hired as the new executive director of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association and will move his family to Grand Rapids, Minn., where the group’s headquarters is located.

Mazurek replaces Craig Engwall as the hunting and conservation organization’s executive director. Engwall recently took a position with the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources in St. Paul.

Mazurek, 31, has been leading the Poudre Learning Center near Greeley, Colo., a nonprofit focused on environmental studies for K-12 students.

“Jared will fill a crucial role within the organization and we fully anticipate his presence will ensure MDHA will not only succeed, but grow for many years to come,” Denis Quarberg, president of the association, said in a news release.

Mazurek completed a master’s degree in teaching at Colorado College and undergraduate degrees in environmental science, geography and Spanish at the University of Denver. His studies have taken him to remote places throughout the southwestern United States, Nicaragua and Ecuador.

Mazurek, who said he is a lifelong hunter, will be responsible for the leadership and management of MDHA in accordance with the strategic plan, corporate bylaws and MDHA’s mission of “working for tomorrow’s wildlife and hunters today.”

“I am honored to be joining such an amazing group of passionate individuals and fulfilling such an important mission of conserving Minnesota habitat and traditions,’’ he said in the news release.