Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the United States
For the third year in a row, Atherton, California is the most expensive ZIP code in the United States to own a home.
Homes in the exclusive Bay Area town sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, up 0.56% from 2021, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The top spot ranking dates back three years, when annual rankings were first tracked.
Close to Stanford University and home to tech executives and venture capitalists, Atherton has resisted the development of multi-family properties, which has allowed homes to remain large and exclusive.
In second place is Sagaponack, New York, an enclave of a few hundred residents in the Hamptons, followed by the upscale Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. Third place is perhaps the most famous zip code in the United States: 90210 – namesake of the 90s teen melodrama “Beverly Hills, 90210”.
Below are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale price:
1. Atherton, CA (94027)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $9,000,000
2.Sagaponack, New York (11962)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,972,500
3. Beverly Hills, CA (90210)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,699,500
4.Boston (02199)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,200,000
5. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,100,000
6. Watermill, New York (11976)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $5,500,000
7. Montecito, CA (93108)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,995,000
8. Ross, CA (94957)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,699,500
9. Newport Beach, CA (92662)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,674,750
10. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,395,000
New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are among the wealthiest cities in the world, so it’s no surprise that ZIP codes in or near these cities dominate the rankings.
The median home price for the 100 most expensive ZIP codes was $2,749,500 in 2022, an increase of 11.03% from last year, according to the study.
To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at prices for all home types in every zip code nationwide, between January 1, 2022 and October 19, 2022. Listings with invalid zip codes, including building zip codes single, were excluded.
Heat’s Gabe Vincent ready to toe the line at moments of truth, with no outside concerns
Bam Adebayo shuddered when the subject regarding Miami Heat teammate Gabe Vincent was broached.
“Now why would you jinx my man like that?” Adebayo responded incredulously to the question.
Vincent, by contrast, did not take umbrage, but only after he offered mock indignation by his locker.
“I got confidence in myself,” he said with a smile, “so I think I’ll be alright.”
In a statistic the Heat themselves have tracked for months, Vincent went into Saturday night’s game against the visiting Charlotte Hornets having not missed a free throw in the fourth quarter or overtime dating to last season, 28 of 28 entering Saturday over that span.
Vincent said preparing for such moments leaves him ready for such moments.
“For sure,” he said. “I think that’s just the reason for routines. I think that’s why everyone has their own free-throw routine, is to kind of just get back to zero, get back to your baseline and focus on your shot at hand.
“It’s the only time you’ll be unguarded like that.”
Vincent said the streak is particularly meaningful because it often comes during a quarter when his shot is not where he wants it to be from the field.
“So if I have an opportunity to score, get an easy one at the free throw line, I’m definitely seeking it out,” he said.
For as loud as the Heat’s late-arriving crowd can get during those game-deciding fourth-quarter moments, an adjustment is required when a home player then goes to the foul line, the crowd often at an eerie hush.
“I just see myself and the rim, to be honest with you,” he said of blocking all else out.
In fact, rather than talk of streaks perhaps being a jinx, Vincent said such distractions are more likely to be provided by opponents.
For example, between a pair of crucial closing free throws during Thursday’s victory over Charlotte, Hornets guard Terry Rozier playfully attempted to slap Vincent’s hand after he made the first.
“Terry tried to touch my hand. I said, ‘Get outta here,’ ” Vincent said with a smile. “He tried to jinx it, I said, ‘Get outta here.’ “
The mere fact that Vincent has gone from undrafted out of UC-Santa Barbara in 2018 to crunch-time closer for the Heat says plenty about even being at the foul line in such situations.
“I’ll tell you this, I definitely don’t take it for granted,” the 26-year-old fourth-year veteran said. “As far as that respect and trust, it’s earned every day, I feel like. I never want to let my teammates down and take it for granted when I have those opportunities.”
Just as teammates do not take him for granted.
“Gabe is not scared. Gabe is built for this,” teammate Jimmy Butler said. “He’s had an incredible journey and path to get to where he is today, so it’s been way more difficult than two free throws at the end of the game.
“I love Gabe. He plays so hard. He plays the right way. He tries to do right by everybody. To me, even sometimes that’s wrong, because he’s very, very unselfish, as well. And I’m so glad that he’s on my team, because he saves my tail on a lot of possessions both offensively and defensively.”
Aside from his concerns about jinxes, Adebayo said Vincent at the line is a reassuring moment.
“Muscle memory,” he said. “I’d count on Gabe to make a free throw.”
Hardaway honored
As the Heat have done when players with retired numbers have their banners amended to include Hall of Fame induction, Tim Hardaway was brought to the team’s arena Saturday for such a commemoration.
Hardaway’s No. 10 was retired Oct. 28, 2009 by the Heat, with the former All-Star guard enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
From the Chicago Botanical Garden to the Brookfield Zoo, here’s where to catch a dazzling light show this holiday season – NBC Chicago
With colder temperatures, early nights, and snowfall potentially on the way, the holiday season is right around the corner.
Several dazzling light shows across the Chicago area help ring in the season, turning many of the area’s best-known attractions into winter wonderlands.
With Christmas still over a month away, some light shows have already begun, with Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe kicking off yesterday.
From ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo to the Chicago Christmas Tree at Millennium Park, here are twinkling light shows that will brighten up the season in the area.
Bright scenery at the Chicago Botanical Garden
The Chicago Botanical Garden takes visitors past pine trees draped in fairy lights, candle-lined walkways, and a variety of other holiday light formations.
A new exhibit called Starscape features a 130-foot-long tunnel adorned with a series of more than 700 hand-made twinkling acrylic stars.
Lightscape opened for the season on November 11 and will run until January 8. Ticket prices range from $14 to $30.
ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo
ZooLights, one of Chicago’s most colorful holiday staples, is about to return to center stage at Lincoln Park Zoo.
The long-standing tradition will mark its 28th edition on November 18, with a slate of attractions in store for visitors. A Ferris wheel, expansive light tunnel and redesigned light shows are some of the highlights of the event, according to the zoo.
ZooLights will run from 4:30-10 p.m. November 18-23, December 25-30, December 2-14, January 16-23, 26-31, and January 1. Among the dates, tickets for the show will be free on December 21 and 28, as well as on December 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Tickets are available here and cost $5 Tuesday through Sunday.
The Chicago Christmas Tree at Millennium Park
A 55-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce will be the centerpiece of the town this winter.
The tree, which has graced the lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the town’s “official” Christmas tree for 2022.
The tree will be lit on November 18 and will remain lit throughout January 8.
The tree matches a long-standing Chicago tradition, as this year will become the city’s 109th. Each year, the tree can be seen twinkling near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.
Brilliant light show
Shine Light Show will allow visitors to experience synchronized holiday presentations from the comfort of their car. The show will feature a twinkling tunnel of over a million LED lights coupled with holiday music.
The event will take place on November 18 and end on January 1 at two locations: Northbrook and Schaumburg. Tickets are $32.99 for weekdays and $42.99 for weekends, holidays, and some weekdays. One ticket will be required per vehicle.
The Magnificent Mile Festival of Lights
Traditionally, about 200 trees along North Michigan Avenue have been lit to signal the start of the holiday season in Chicago.
The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will ring in the holiday season with a parade and free, family-friendly celebrations along Michigan Avenue on November 19. The event will be crowned by a fireworks display.
Illumination: tree lights at Morton Arboretum
From November 19 to January 7, the Morton Arboretum will highlight the holiday festivities with its annual Illumination light show. Over 50 acres of arboretum trees will be adorned with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.
Along the one-mile arboretum trail, guests can listen to seasonal music, sit by a fire, roast marshmallows, and grab a take-out snack or drink. The show will also include six new exhibitions, including a “reinvented” finale that will take place in the new Grand Jardin of the arboretum.
The light show will be open every evening from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with last entry at 8:30 p.m. Due to holidays, the exhibition will be closed on Nov. 21, 24, and 28. Nov. 5, 12, 24, and 25.
Tickets are available for purchase.
Light up the lake at Navy Pier
Considered the largest indoor lighting experience in the Chicago area, Light Up the Lake will take place November 25 through January 7 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall.
Guests can interact with light shows, go ice skating, visit Santa and more. Tickets for the event, which range in price from $17 to $27, also include a ride on Navy Pier’s 200-foot Centennial Wheel.
Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo
Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo will return for its 41st year on November 25, with over two million immersive LED lights and holiday events planned for visitors.
Tickets will be required for admission. Times and dates will vary throughout the season and the event will end on December 31.
Gophers will start quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis against Northwestern
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will start his second career collegiate game against Northwestern on Saturday, a source told he Pioneer Press.
Kaliakmanis stepped in for Tanner Morgan and led Minnesota to a 20-13 comeback win over Nebraska last weekend.
Morgan, who was deemed to have an upper-body injury, was knocked out of two games over a four-week span, including on a big hit as the U trailed Nebraska 10-0 at the half last week.
In Lincoln, Neb., Kaliakmanis stepped in to lead a stretch of 20 answered points in the comeback 20-13 win. The redshirt freshman completed 6 of 12 passes for 137 yards, including long passes of 45 and 38 yards, and had three rushes for 27 yards.
Morgan suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 26-14 loss to Illinois, with Kaliakmanis finishing the game. He missed the next game.
Kaliakmanis made his first career start against Penn State in the White Out game in Happy Valley on Oct. 22.
Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger allegedly had box cutters
A Frontier Airlines flight passenger who allegedly boarded the plane with two box cutters and was seen acting erratically was taken into custody after an emergency landing on Friday evening, according to the airline and the Transportation Security Administration.
Several passengers on the flight, including veterans and a former law enforcement officer, helped crew members subdue the man after he landed, according to eyewitnesses.
The flight was en route to Tampa from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport when it was diverted to Atlanta “after a passenger on the plane was observed in possession of a cutter,” said Frontier in a press release.
The TSA said in a statement that the plane was diverted around 9:30 p.m. “after a disturbance involving a disruptive passenger, in possession of a cutter was declared”. After a search, a second box cutter was found in the unidentified passenger’s carry-on, according to the TSA.
Atlanta police assisted federal partners in detaining the suspect, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Officer John Predmore said. Predmore directed further questions to the FBI, which is investigating. ABC News has contacted the FBI for more information.
No injuries to passengers or crew were reported, the airline said.
Before the emergency landing, several passengers noticed the man acting erratically, eyewitnesses said.
Passenger Ben Mutz told ABC News he spoke to the person who sat by the window next to the man after he disembarked. The passenger told Mutz that the man ‘pointed a knife at me and said, ‘I want to kill or I want to stab people,’” Mutz said.
Larry Cumberbatch sat in the third row, flying from Cincinnati to Tampa to visit his son for his birthday. He told ABC News that a woman who was initially seated in an aisle seat next to the man said she saw “some kind of knife” and was afraid for her safety.
Flight attendants asked if anyone had a military or police background and would change seats or go to the back of the plane, he said. Cumberbatch, a Navy veteran, volunteered to switch seats with the woman, he said.
At the rear of the plane, Cumberbatch found the man leaning against the passenger in the window seat, his feet in the aisle seat, before getting up to go to the bathroom.
When the man came out of the bathroom, he confronted Cumberbatch in the aisle, in what Cumberbatch described as a “confrontation”.
“People there, you could literally see they were scared. That’s why I stood there, to give them a calming presence and let this guy know there’s someone watching, someone you’ll have to deal with if you take it to the next level,” Cumberbatch said.
Cumberbatch said a former law enforcement officer spoke to the man upon landing to calm him down.
Once the plane landed, passengers were asked to leave without taking any of their belongings, according to Mutz. He said he and others didn’t know they had made an emergency landing until they turned on their phones and realized they were in Atlanta.
Cumberbatch and an army veteran remained on the plane as the former officer helped escort the man down the aisle, he said. When officers arrived, the man “got agitated” and the former officer gave him a warning before tackling him, Cumberbatch said.
“In my mind, he was really the hero at that time,” Cumberbatch said.
The man was later taken into police custody, according to Cumberbatch, who said he spoke to FBI agents after the incident.
Cumberbatch said he “wasn’t surprised” the veterans responded in the moment.
“We will take control of any situation we find ourselves in,” he said.
The flight passengers were accommodated at the hotel and rebooked on a new flight to Tampa on Saturday morning.
Box cutters are prohibited in the cabin, but permitted in checked baggage.
The TSA said it was conducting an internal review of the incident and would review surveillance footage and “airport security checkpoint processes/operations.”
Two CUNY bigwigs get big $90,000 raises as enrollment dips
The City University of New York handed out big raises to top administrators, with two big bosses getting an extra $90,000 a year.
Hector Batista, chief operating officer of the public university system, saw his salary rise from $330,000 to $420,000 — a 27% increase — after the board approved the raises last month.
Batista, a former nonprofit executive who has worked for CUNY since July 2019, also gets a car and is driven around by various college peace officers, an insider said.
Derek Davis, the senior vice attorney and general counsel who came to CUNY in 2019 from Harvard Law School, got a 30% raise from $300,000 to $390,000.
The board also approved double-digit increases for other trustees, including 15% increases for vice-chancellors Doriane Gloria and Maria Junco Galletti.
The increases for the four executives were retroactive to Dec. 31, 2021, according to academic documents.
The salary increases come as CUNY enrollment has declined, falling to 243,000 in the fall of 2021 from 271,000 two years earlier.
The state budget approved by Governor Hochul in April included an additional $1.2 billion for CUNY over the previous year, which the university said would be used to hire more faculty, help tuition and other programs. But The Post reported that the university’s security department could not attract enough officers due to poor pay.
“They’d rather take care of themselves than worry about the safety of students and staff,” an insider complained of the executive’s reminders.
Another employee noted that “enrollments are down throughout the university and they are lining their pockets.”
CUNY assistants, who teach many of the university’s courses, have also long advocated for better pay.
“If the CUNY Board of Trustees feels that management deserves such large increases, then our underpaid full-time faculty and staff, as well as our adjunct faculty who often struggle to afford even the living expenses of base in New York, deserve a substantial raise in the next contract,” said Penny Lewis, secretary of the Professional Staff Congress, the teachers’ union.
A CUNY spokesperson said, “The university’s executive compensation plan is periodically reviewed to ensure our senior executives’ earnings are on par with other public higher education institutions locally. and national”.
“We are in a challenging job market and CUNY recognizes that it must remain competitive in order to recruit and retain talented leaders, particularly as we work to drive pandemic-related enrollment declines and secure new- Yorkers the help they need to get back to college,” the spokesperson said.
Keith Levene, founding member of the Clash, dies at 65 | Public Image Ltd
Keith Levene, the innovative guitarist who was a founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died aged 65.
Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk, leaving a lasting legacy of influence on British rock music.
His influence on the post-punk music scene was hailed by musicians upon news of his death. Among his fans is Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, who once described his style as “spectacular”, saying “he explored the possibilities of what you can do with the guitar”.
Forming the Clash with guitarist Mick Jones and bassist Paul Simonon when he was just 18, it was Levene, alongside band manager Bernard Rhodes, who asked 101ers frontman Joe Strummer to the time, to join them. Luckily for the Clash, Strummer had just seen the Sex Pistols play the Nashville Rooms in London and had become convinced that punk was the way to go.
Levene, who was born Julian Levene in Muswell Hill, north London, stayed with the Clash long enough to appear in early gigs and contribute songs, including What’s My Name on their 1977 debut album. moved away from the increasingly political direction of the Clash and enjoyed greater success with PiL.
When the Sex Pistols disbanded in January 1978, lead singer John Lydon (formerly known as Johnny Rotten) and Levene formed the new band with bassist John Wardle (known as Jah Wobble). “John made a wise choice in getting Keith,” Wobble said in 2012.
Their first album, Public image: first issuereached No. 22 in 1978 and was preceded by the classic single Public Image, which reached the Top 10. Their second album, 1979’s metal box, is considered a post-punk classic. Along with various drummers, the lineup introduced inventive new forms of post-punk, dub, free-form jazz and classical music to the Top 20.
Levene said in 2012: “People thought I had a classical education, which was bullshit. I knew the E chord and ventured into E minor. We laid out the music on a plate for Lydon. He was very hip at the time and did a very good job. He played synthesizer on the 1981s The flowers of romancewhich was his last work released with PiL, but he performed again with Wobble in the following years.
In 2021, the Quietus website described him as “one of the architects of post-punk sound, his guitar style occupying a space between angular abrasion and pop opulence”.
Levene enjoyed building guitars and had worked on a book on PiL with writer Adam Hammond. His partner, Kate Ransford, who along with her sister, Jill Bennett, and her husband were with him in his final hours, said he died “peacefully, settled, comfortable and loved”. The family asked for privacy.
The death is the second high-profile loss for rock music to be announced in 24 hours. A spokesperson revealed on Friday that Nik Turner, the co-founder of British space rock band Hawkwind, had died aged 82.
Announcing the death of the Oxford-born multi-instrumentalist, a statement posted on social media said that ‘the Mighty Thunder Rider’ had “passed away peacefully at home”, adding: “He has moved on to the next phase of his cosmic journey. , guided by the love of his family, friends and fans.
When Turner was 13, his family moved to Margate, Kent, the town where he was first exposed to rock music. After a period in the merchant navy, he traveled and worked throughout Europe, studying saxophone in his early twenties.
In Berlin he was introduced to free jazz and became convinced that self-expression in music was more important than technique. “I decided what I wanted to do was play free jazz in a rock band. What I was trying to do in Hawkwind, basically,” he said Mojo reviewed in 1999.
