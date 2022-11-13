New poll shows DeSantis has SEVEN-point advantage over Trump in 2024 GOP presidential primary

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now seven points ahead of former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll that rates potential candidates for the 2024 presidential primaries.

The YouGov poll is the first poll looking at the 2024 election cycle — as well as being the first since February 2016 to suggest that Trump’s dominance over the GOP is weakening.

The poll suggests that 42% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents now favor DeSantis over Trump to be the party’s standard bearer in 2024.

However, neither has announced their candidacy for the next election cycle.

Just 35% of those polled support Trump – who ruled until his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

However, those who considered themselves 45% “strong Republicans” were even more likely to support a third presidential race for Trump.

DeSantis seemed to fare better among Republican “learners.” In this group, 45% preferred DeSantis against 21% who wanted Trump.

Of those who responded by identifying as “not very strong Republicans,” 38% said they would rather see DeSantis, compared to 31% who wanted the former president.

The poll of 1,500 Americans was conducted within three days of last Tuesday’s election and included 413 people who identified as Republicans and those who leaned toward the GOP.

Last weekend, the former president mocked the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” before releasing a statement claiming DeSantis’ rise to prominence.

On Tuesday, Trump then threatened to share private information about his potential main challenger “that won’t be very flattering” if he chooses to run against him.

“I think if he runs he could get hurt really badly,” Trump said. “I know more about him than anyone – except, maybe, his wife,” he added.

The results are a complete reversal from an October YouGov poll that was conducted three weeks before last week’s midterms.

Then, 45% of Republicans appeared to support a third Trump run for the White House, according to YouGov.

Only 35% chose DeSantis who ended up winning re-election by 19 points.

The majority of Trump-backed candidates have suffered humiliating defeats.

In the February 2016 poll, when Trump was last beaten, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll saw Texas Senator Ted Cruz with a 2-point lead over Trump.

Viewing the Florida governor as his most formidable enemy in the Republican Party, the former president sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in elevating the relatively obscure congressman to the rank of leader of one of the largest American states.

DeSantis, for his part, has long praised Trump and emulated his style, but notably refused to set aside his own White House ambitions.

In the clearest sign of tension, the pair staged dueling rallies in Florida in the closing days of this year’s midterm elections. At his event, Trump unveiled his derisive new nickname for DeSantis, calling him Ron DeSanctimonious.

The simmering rivalry between the Republican Party’s biggest stars is entering a new, more volatile phase after the GOP’s disappointing performance in what was supposed to be a blockbuster election year.

DeSantis, who won a dominant re-election, is increasingly seen as the future of the party, while Trump, whose favored candidates have lost races from Pennsylvania to Arizona, is widely accused of holding the party back.

That leaves Trump in perhaps his most vulnerable position since he sparked the violent insurgency on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

As he moves forward with plans to announce a third presidential bid on Tuesday, Trump turns to a playbook that has served him through decades of personal, financial and political turmoil: focusing on perceived weaknesses. of his enemies and hit them with repeated attacks.

In the days following Tuesday’s election, Trump made racist remarks about Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, another potential Republican presidential candidate, saying his name sounds Chinese. He lambasted the coverage of Fox News, which, like much of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, has shifted its tone on Trump in recent days. But much of his vitriol is directed at DeSantis, a sign of the threat Trump perceives from the Florida governor.

In a lengthy statement, Trump called DeSantis “an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations” and expressed fury that DeSantis hadn’t publicly ruled out challenging him.

The approach recalls Trump’s strategy in 2016, when he wiped out a field of nearly a dozen rivals with a scorched-earth approach that involved insulting the appearance of his rival’s wife at the time. , Ted Cruz, and to claim that his father may have played a role in John F. Kennedy. assassination. Cruz later became a top ally in Congress.