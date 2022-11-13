News
New poll shows DeSantis has SEVEN-point advantage over Trump in 2024 GOP presidential primary
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now seven points ahead of former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll that rates potential candidates for the 2024 presidential primaries.
The YouGov poll is the first poll looking at the 2024 election cycle — as well as being the first since February 2016 to suggest that Trump’s dominance over the GOP is weakening.
The poll suggests that 42% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents now favor DeSantis over Trump to be the party’s standard bearer in 2024.
However, neither has announced their candidacy for the next election cycle.
Republicans and Republican-leaning independents now favor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former President Trump to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee
A YouGov poll found 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they would rather DeSantis run for Trump in 2024
Just 35% of those polled support Trump – who ruled until his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.
However, those who considered themselves 45% “strong Republicans” were even more likely to support a third presidential race for Trump.
DeSantis seemed to fare better among Republican “learners.” In this group, 45% preferred DeSantis against 21% who wanted Trump.
Of those who responded by identifying as “not very strong Republicans,” 38% said they would rather see DeSantis, compared to 31% who wanted the former president.
Only 35% of respondents said they would rather Trump run for DeSantis to run in 2024
The poll of 1,500 Americans was conducted within three days of last Tuesday’s election and included 413 people who identified as Republicans and those who leaned toward the GOP.
Last weekend, the former president mocked the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” before releasing a statement claiming DeSantis’ rise to prominence.
On Tuesday, Trump then threatened to share private information about his potential main challenger “that won’t be very flattering” if he chooses to run against him.
“I think if he runs he could get hurt really badly,” Trump said. “I know more about him than anyone – except, maybe, his wife,” he added.
The results are a complete reversal from an October YouGov poll that was conducted three weeks before last week’s midterms.
On Tuesday, Trump then threatened to share private information about his potential main challenger “that won’t be very flattering” if he chooses to run against him.
Last weekend, the former president mocked the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” before releasing a statement claiming DeSantis’ rise to prominence.
Then, 45% of Republicans appeared to support a third Trump run for the White House, according to YouGov.
Only 35% chose DeSantis who ended up winning re-election by 19 points.
The majority of Trump-backed candidates have suffered humiliating defeats.
In the February 2016 poll, when Trump was last beaten, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll saw Texas Senator Ted Cruz with a 2-point lead over Trump.
The results are a complete reversal from the October poll that saw DeSantis polling 10 points behind Trump.
Viewing the Florida governor as his most formidable enemy in the Republican Party, the former president sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in elevating the relatively obscure congressman to the rank of leader of one of the largest American states.
DeSantis, for his part, has long praised Trump and emulated his style, but notably refused to set aside his own White House ambitions.
In the clearest sign of tension, the pair staged dueling rallies in Florida in the closing days of this year’s midterm elections. At his event, Trump unveiled his derisive new nickname for DeSantis, calling him Ron DeSanctimonious.
The simmering rivalry between the Republican Party’s biggest stars is entering a new, more volatile phase after the GOP’s disappointing performance in what was supposed to be a blockbuster election year.
DeSantis, who won a dominant re-election, is increasingly seen as the future of the party, while Trump, whose favored candidates have lost races from Pennsylvania to Arizona, is widely accused of holding the party back.
That leaves Trump in perhaps his most vulnerable position since he sparked the violent insurgency on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
As he moves forward with plans to announce a third presidential bid on Tuesday, Trump turns to a playbook that has served him through decades of personal, financial and political turmoil: focusing on perceived weaknesses. of his enemies and hit them with repeated attacks.
In the days following Tuesday’s election, Trump made racist remarks about Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, another potential Republican presidential candidate, saying his name sounds Chinese. He lambasted the coverage of Fox News, which, like much of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, has shifted its tone on Trump in recent days. But much of his vitriol is directed at DeSantis, a sign of the threat Trump perceives from the Florida governor.
In a lengthy statement, Trump called DeSantis “an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations” and expressed fury that DeSantis hadn’t publicly ruled out challenging him.
The approach recalls Trump’s strategy in 2016, when he wiped out a field of nearly a dozen rivals with a scorched-earth approach that involved insulting the appearance of his rival’s wife at the time. , Ted Cruz, and to claim that his father may have played a role in John F. Kennedy. assassination. Cruz later became a top ally in Congress.
dailymail us
News
Lewis leads WC in OT thriller at Raizk Memorial
WILMINGTON — Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and a jumper in the final seconds of overtime and Wilmington College women’s basketball took advantage with a 62-59 overtime victory Saturday in the championship game of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament at Hermann Court.
Kennedy Lewis made two free throws with three seconds left in overtime to seal the victory for the Quakers.
Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and a jump shot in the final seconds of regulation and the teams went to overtime.
Lewis finished the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks to beat the Quakers.
Marisa Seiler had 11 points and four assists. JaKaia Lotz had six rebounds from the bench.
Wilmington went 18 of 20 from the free throw line in the victory. After a pedestrian 17-for-25 performance in the opener, WC went 43-for-49 from the line in the final two games.
Zahrya Bailey is 10-10 from the line this season while Lewis has made 16 of 17 the past two games.
Bailey has made his last 18 free throw attempts, dating back to the 2021-22 season. Her last miss came on January 15, 2022, when she was 0 for 5 from the line.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Nets dial in on defense in win over Clippers, 110-95
If it was a question of whether or not the transformed Nets’ defense could hold up against a quality opponent, the answer is a resounding yes.
That much became clear, quickly, in Brooklyn’s 110-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, the Nets’ fourth win in their last five games under newly promoted head coach Jacque Vaughn.
The Nets, who owned the NBA’s worst defense before Vaughn stepped in, have found their identity on that end of the floor. They held the Clippers under the 100-point mark and continue to rank league-best in opponent points per game.
Even Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted his pleasure with the performance: “Great win! Elite defense.”
Truer words couldn’t have been spoken: The Nets held their fifth consecutive opponent below 100 points. It’s their longest such streak in the past eight seasons. It also ties any team’s longest streak from last season.
And on Wednesday night, it was Kevin Durant who stepped up and took the challenge neutralizing star Clippers forward Paul George. George took more shot attempts than he scored points, shooting 5-of-21 from the field for his 17 on the night. Durant was on George like a bill collector on the phone: He was unrelenting and never let the Clippers’ All-Star get into a rhythm.
George entered the game averaging 25.4 points per game on almost 49% shooting from the field.
While he was the answer on defense, Durant — as Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said — remained a problem on offense. Yet another 25-plus point performance to continue his streak: Durant scored 27 on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor. He had two blocks and two steals, and against a Clipper defense that sometimes faked triple-team blitzes at him, only turned the ball over three times.
Durant only scored two of his points in the fourth quarter. That was when an offense that was behind schedule finally started clicking. It was Seth Curry, after scoring 23 points on Wednesday against the Knicks, who lit it up once again. He got hot in the fourth quarter after missing open in the first half and finished with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting.
The Nets have another opportunity to see if their defense will hold against a quality opponent. In the second game of a back-to-back, they will face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook’s underachieving Los Angeles Lakers squad.
The Clippers have separated themselves as the better team in LA, but the Nets handled them with ease, which should bode well for Brooklyn in the next three games of their West Coast road trip.
()
News
Voters didn’t like Democrats, but preferred ‘out of touch’ party to party that was crazy’
On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour” program, New York Times Columnist David Brooks said voters in the 2022 midterm election said “we don’t like Democrats,” but ultimately the best summary is that voters “preferred a party that was somehow disconnected from a party that was crazy to them.
Host Judy Woodruff asked, “David, were you surprised in the end?”
Brooks replied, “I think I was. Well, what had happened was that two weeks before the race, or three weeks, the wildcard ballot really worked in favor of the Republicans. And there was a moment when it looked like, if this was going to keep moving, then Republicans are going to have a good night. But then, over the last two weeks, it sort of – like Jonathan said, it just stabilized. And so the Republicans haven’t continued to make gains on this thing. And I think that was the voters saying, we don’t like Democrats, but we — there was a good summary. They preferred a party that was somehow disconnected to a party that was completely crazy to them.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
Magic’s Gary Harris feels ‘close’ to making season debut after knee surgery
Orlando Magic veteran guard Gary Harris feels like he’s “getting close” to making his season debut after being sidelined for the first 13 games while recovering from an arthroscopic meniscectomy he had Aug. 31 on his left knee after tearing his meniscus.
How close remains unknown.
“I can’t really say one day or the other because some days are better than others right now, but it’s feeling good right now,” Harris told the Orlando Sentinel ahead of Friday’s home win over the Phoenix Suns. “Just trying to keep it that way.”
Harris, who was also sidelined for training camp, told the Sentinel he’s pain-free.
He added that he’s been getting “up and down fullcourt” with coaches playing 4-on-4 and 5-on-5, confirming what coach Jamahl Mosley recently told reporters.
Mosley said going up against coaches is what Harris did during Saturday’s practice.
Harris has been getting up shots pregame this past week at Amway Center, typically an encouraging sign for a players’ return-to-play progress.
“I’m moving around a little bit right now.,” Harris said. “I’m really trying to get my timing back. Get back in basketball shape. I’m testing stuff out each day. I get more comfortable around the court.”
The Magic have gone 3-2 so far in their season-long seven-game homestand, which ends with matchups vs. the Charlotte Hornets Monday and Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.
When asked if he could return before the homestretch ends, Harris responded “man, I just got to take it one day at a time.”
“[Friday] was a good day,” he said. “Hopefully we have another good day [Saturday] and keep it moving and see how it goes.”
He added he didn’t have “certain expectations or days” when asked if he thought he’d be back on the floor by now.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract for 2021-22 that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1.
He has a $13 million, fully-guaranteed salary for the 2022-23 season and a $13 million non-guaranteed salary for 2023-24. His 2023-24 salary becomes fully guaranteed after June 30, 2023.
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
He’s coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was the highest it has been since then, too.
Harris has suffered various minor injuries throughout his career but the meniscectomy was his first surgery, he said, providing different challenges during the rehab process.
“It’s just different,” Harris said. “Different movements. It’s something I have to get back comfortable and familiar with after my first one. Just seeing how my body responds.”
Harris was one of six players who was sidelined Friday, along with Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
Mosley said Banchero practiced Saturday, adding “he went through all the drills we put forth for him”, that his status remains day to day and he’ll be a game-time decision for Monday.
“[Isaac and Harris are] still doing the things they were doing the past couple of days, going up against coaches,” Mosley said. “Markelle is still doing his individual work, not necessarily going against coaches but [an] individual non-contact deal. Moe Wagner, similar, no-contact, going through his own routine and getting that foot stable.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Austin Jones says USC running backs ‘have to step in’ for injured Travis Dye
LOS ANGELES — After Austin Jones catapulted himself into the end zone, bouncing off a defender as he traveled through the air, the USC running back raised two fingers and then moved to six before point to the sky.
As the Trojans put the finishing touches to a 55-17 win over Colorado, it was impossible for Jones to shake the thought of fellow running back Travis Dye. The senior transfer who had enjoyed himself throughout the USC locker room, Dye left the field on a cart in the second quarter on Friday, his left leg in a cast after collapsing under him during a carry.
Before the cart could leave, however, the entire USC sideline crowded around the deceased main boss. Closest to him were quarterback Caleb Williams and the entire back room at USC.
“I know it’s his last year. I had to throw up the 2-6 for him,” Jones said. “He was always cheering me on, I was always cheering him on. We stayed together. Seeing him go out like this hurts me.
Prior to what is expected to be a season-ending injury, Dye had become an irreplaceable part of the USC locker room since transferring from Oregon in January.
Besides being the race leader and a reliable pass blocker, Dye was the Trojans’ voice of reason. The former Norco High star challenged them to work harder in training and strive to improve even amid an unbeaten start.
When head coach Lincoln Riley said USC wouldn’t be sitting there, 9-1 and ranked eighth nationally, without Dye, Williams and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu nodded firmly at the statement. .
Beyond that, Dye and Jones had developed a close relationship, both transferring to USC together from Pac-12 rivals.
“We always laugh with each other, we always joke with each other every day,” said Jones, a transfer from Stanford. “Even before games, we still go to each other’s hotel rooms, sit, chat and stuff.”
Dye will always be in the squad, as evidenced by his jovial demeanor on the sidelines while on crutches on Friday. But if he can continue to be a leader and a voice in the locker room, USC will have to replace his production on the court.
Jones got the lion’s share of the work after Dye’s injury, rushing 11 times for 74 yards while leading USC with four receptions. Freshman Raleek Brown had plenty of chances – seven carries for 52 yards – while Darwin Barlow came in late and rushed for a touchdown.
“I know what they’re capable of, so it doesn’t surprise me,” Jones said.
But if anyone is ready to fill the workaholic role that Dye filled at the end of the season, it’s Jones.
In his final two seasons at Stanford, Jones completed more than 100 runs each year. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he averaged 21 carries per game.
Early in this campaign, USC initially split running back duties between Dye and Jones, waiting to see who ran away with the job. In Fresno State’s Week 3 win, Dye and Jones each exceeded 100 rushing yards. But Jones’ opportunities dwindled, hitting five carries over the next five games.
Now USC will need him, Brown and Barlow to elevate their games in Dye’s absence.
“We have to step up for him. We have to take what he does so well and keep improving,” Jones said. “We just have to keep working.”
California Daily Newspapers
News
Chicago Bulls are struggling to finish games as they come up short in close losses: ‘We’ve got to sharpen up some things’
Barely a month into the season, the Chicago Bulls are setting a high bar for late-game adrenaline.
Almost every game has felt as if it has gone down to the wire — and that’s for a good reason. Besides getting blown out by 32 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their third game, the Bulls are dropping losses by a margin of only 8.7 points — 4.8 minus without the the Cavs loss.
“Those are just toss-it-up-in-the-air games,” second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu said.
The Bulls have recorded a 1.6-point scoring margin against opponents through 13 games, a promising sign for the team’s ability to keep games close. Yet they are 6-7.
So what’s keeping the Bulls out of the win column? The key to flipping the team’s record appears to lie in the final minutes of the game, but it often starts much earlier as slow starts have plagued them.
“All those games are coming down to the wire, but a lot of it is where we’re trying to come from behind,” coach Billy Donovan said. “It hasn’t been necessarily the last possession. A lot of it’s been us trying to come from behind where we’ve been down by seven, eight points and there’s been less than five minutes to go and we’re trying to fight our way back in.”
The Bulls often feel as if they hold the ultimate weapon in the fourth quarter: late-game wizard DeMar DeRozan, who earned his nickname “King in the Fourth” years ago with his ability to clinch close games.
But DeRozan’s magic has been confined this season, especially under the pressure of double teams and traps angled to prevent him from taking shots in the fourth.
“You can’t always ask DeMar to shoot the ball all the time,” Donovan said.
When the Bulls enter close-game situations in the fourth quarter, Donovan wants them to buck the impulse to immediately look to DeRozan. In recent games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors, Alex Caruso, Dosunmu and Nikola Vučević took the attempts at tying and go-ahead shots in the fourth quarter.
Donovan emphasized the Bulls won’t escape close games if they only rely on All-Stars DeRozan and LaVine. Even when those early/-season attempts weren’t successful, he feels they will build a pattern for future success as the Bulls learn to balance their late-game approach.
“Our guys need to be in those situations,” Donovan said, “because you get later in the season, you get against better teams and they’re going to say, ‘Listen, we’re just not gonna allow this guy to shoot.’ So the other guys have got to be in these situations where they’re asked to step up.”
Still, the Bulls need to improve their performance in clutch situations to avoid slipping further down the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games behind the Milwaukee Bucks entering Saturday as they sit seventh in the East.
With improved execution in the fourth quarter, the Bulls could be a one- or two-loss team. As they navigate the next month of the regular season, flipping the script in the final quarter will be the key to moving back up the ladder in the East.
“We’re getting the shots that we want,” Dosunmu said. “We’re getting the ball in the hands of the players who we feel give us the best chance to win games. We’ve got to sharpen up some things, but I think that us being in that situation is going to continue to help us.”
()
New poll shows DeSantis has SEVEN-point advantage over Trump in 2024 GOP presidential primary
Lewis leads WC in OT thriller at Raizk Memorial
Nets dial in on defense in win over Clippers, 110-95
Voters didn’t like Democrats, but preferred ‘out of touch’ party to party that was crazy’
Magic’s Gary Harris feels ‘close’ to making season debut after knee surgery
Austin Jones says USC running backs ‘have to step in’ for injured Travis Dye
Chicago Bulls are struggling to finish games as they come up short in close losses: ‘We’ve got to sharpen up some things’
Witold Pilecki’s son sues Polish government over father’s execution
Gophers win third straight, 31-3, over Northwestern, climb into better spot in Big Ten West
CM1 student saves choking classmate: ‘I’m glad she’s alive’
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!