Online sports betting apps face customer complaints over delays in withdrawing funds
The Better Business Bureau has collected thousands of player complaints in recent years, with some citing long waiting times for withdrawals.
Timberwolves have a decision to make with D’Angelo Russell
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch finally his hit breaking point Friday in Memphis.
The Timberwolves were on defense and trailing the Grizzlies by 11 points with five minutes to play. D’Angelo Russell was defending Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, a general non-factor on offense, who was standing in the corner. Russell was sagging far off Aldama, potentially thinking he would be in better help position.
But as the possession ensued, Russell entirely lost sight of his man. Aldama cut behind him and was hit for an easy alley-oop to grow Memphis’ lead to 13. Finch, who watched Aldama’s cut take place right in front of him, threw his arms to the sky and immediately pointed to Jordan McLaughlin to enter the game for the first time in the second half.
Watch this play…
And then watch what Chris Finch does… pic.twitter.com/hccAnKn1R1
— Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) November 12, 2022
“Just was looking for defense, somebody who could get into the paint, just trying things at this point in time,” Finch said after the game.
The defense is the major sticking point. Memphis was obviously targeting Russell at various points in Friday’s game. When Russell was guarding sharpshooter Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies ran Bane off a number of screens that inevitably led to open looks. Russell was eventually moved onto Dillon Brooks, and Brooks subsequently waltzed to the rim for a layup.
Minnesota has a number of issues at the moment that extend far beyond Russell’s play, but the point guard is certainly a part of the problem. Through 13 games, Russell is shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep. Those struggles make it hard to justify playing time for the guard, given his defensive deficiencies and the fact Russell is currently 18th worst in the NBA in turnover percentage (18.4 percent).
Russell also was the guy who failed to realize which player he was checking in for Wednesday against Phoenix, leading to Minnesota playing a possession 5 on 4, with the Suns burying a three-pointer as Russell remained at the scorer’s table.
This is an all-timer! Russell not realizing he’s supposed to be on the court, Suns play a possession 5-on-4, make a 3-pointer. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/3hrT51FGKO
— Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 10, 2022
Throughout the rough stretch, Finch has continued to say Russell needs to maintain confidence in his game. Russell himself has said he’s in a shooting “slump.” That can be used to write off the first 13 games of this season, but it becomes more difficult to stomach when considering Russell’s poor play over the final two months of last season.
There was a reason Russell was benched at the end of Game 6 of last year’s first-round playoff series loss to Memphis.
Evidence is mounting that perhaps a change needs to be made. Kyle Anderson played a fair amount of point guard Friday. Finch said he hasn’t mapped out the number of minutes he would like to have Anderson running the offense but added it’s “something we’ve been trying and wanting to do more of.”
“Thought he looked pretty good out there,” Finch said of Anderson.
And then there’s McLaughlin, who has been effective for Minnesota, yet played just eight minutes Friday.
Finch said Thursday he wasn’t yet looking at a change to Minnesota’s starting lineup. It’s likely the coach didn’t want to push any buttons too early in the season. But Minnesota has now lost six of its last seven games, so change could be warranted, regardless of how it would look in terms of optics or how feelings would be affected.
Last season, it was a starting lineup swap — moving Patrick Beverley into the first five — that played a role in sparking the Timberwolves into the playoffs.
And if a change is to be made, Finch may have tipped his hand as to what it will be.
Wolves vs Arsenal: Premier League – live | premier league
Key events
2 minutes : Arsenal spend the first 90 seconds passing, passing, passing and feeling the ball. But the game stops as Xhaka doubles down. Looks like he’s feeling a little uncomfortable. The trainer arrives.
Arsenal opens the ball. It’s up versus down!
The teams are out! Wolves in old gold, Arsenal in red with white sleeves. Classic look. We’ll be leaving in a few minutes…one of them being dedicated to silent reflection in honor of the dead. The lights go out. The last post. A perfectly observed moment.
Julen Lopetegui doesn’t officially take charge of Wolves until Monday, but he received a sensational welcome after being introduced to the people of Molineux. Sky asks caretaker manager Steve Davis what the Spaniard’s contribution was coming into this game. “None really. He stayed away. I watched a bit of training yesterday. We had a meeting, we talked about the players and general things. He seems like a good guy and a good candidate for the club. The players have done their best, they are working as hard as they can, we just need to reverse our results.
Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta adds: “It’s a big night and we know how difficult it will be here. We have to perform well and deserve the right to win. We are only focused on ourselves.
Newcastle United have just beaten Chelsea 1-0 to reclaim third place from Spurs, who earlier overtook them with a 4-3 win over Leeds. On today’s Premier League results, there were two others which affected Wolves and Arsenal. Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace means Wolves are now bottom, although they will climb to 18th with a win tonight. Anything else, and they’ll be down by Christmas. Meanwhile, Brentford’s sensational 2-1 victory at Manchester City means that whatever happens here tonight, Arsenal are guaranteed to enter the World Cup break as leaders in the title race. But will they be two, three or five points ahead of the champions? Lots to play for tonight at both ends, yes sir!
Wolves make two changes to the side beaten 3-2 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. Toti and Adama Traoré are in the game; Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan are absent.
Arsenal are in If It Ain’t Broke mode. No change in the XI named for the 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend.
The teams
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Collins, Gomes, Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Goncalo Guedes.
Replacements: Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Sarkic, Mosquera, Ronan, Matheus Luiz, Hodge, Campbell, Lembikisa.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.
Replacements: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cédric, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Alencar, Turner.
Arbitrator: Stuart Atwell (Warwickshire).
Preamble
The club that owned the 1950s recaptures the dominant force of the 1930s. That’s one way of looking at it anyway. Either way, both clubs approach things from a different angle in the 2020s. Mikel Arteta’s rising mobile side are looking to reaffirm Arsenal as the best in the country. By contrast, Wolverhampton Wanderers, under new boss Julen Lopetegui, are simply hoping to retain their top-flight status. Contrasting objectives, same importance given to the seizure of the three points. The kick-off under the famous floodlights of Molineux is given at 7:45 p.m. GMT. It’s on!
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.
Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the state’s new voting law. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner.
The Nevada race took on added importance after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was declared the winner of his reelection campaign in Arizona on Friday night, giving his party 49 seats in the chamber. Republicans also have 49.
If Cortez Masto wins, Democrats would maintain their control of the Senate given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Laxalt wins, the Georgia Senate runoff next month would determine which party has the single-vote Senate edge.
Cortez Masto was only a few hundred votes behind Laxalt, with most of the remaining uncounted ballots in heavily Democratic Clark County, which includes Las Vegas. Democrats were confident those ballots would vault their candidate into the lead.
Laxalt has said he expects to maintain his advantage and be declared the victor. But on Saturday he acknowledged in a tweet that the calculus has changed because Cortez Masto had performed better than Republicans expected in Clark County ballots counted over the past few days.
“This has narrowed our victory window,” he tweeted, acknowledging the race comes down to the final Clark ballots.
“If they are GOP precincts or slightly DEM leaning then we can still win,” Laxalt tweeted. “If they continue to trend heavy DEM then she will overtake us.”
If the race remains too close to call after Saturday, a few thousand more ballots could be added to the totals early next week. Mail ballots with clerical errors can be “cured” by voters until the end of the day Monday, and then added to the totals. And a few thousand provisional ballots also remain, votes that election officials must double-check are legally countable by Tuesday before they can be tallied.
“We know that this is a serious count. There are people nationwide who are looking to these results,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, said at a press conference Saturday. “We know that people need to see that count. We’re not going to delay it any further.”
Gloria said all 22,000-plus remaining ballots would be tabulated by Saturday evening. There are also 7,100 ballots being “cured” and 5,555 provisional ballots. Clark County accounts for three-quarters of Nevada’s population.
Gloria noted that it takes a couple of cycles to adjust ballot-counting to the all-mail system that Nevada switched to during the 2020 pandemic. He also noted that state law requires him to accept ballots until Saturday. “We couldn’t be done any earlier, even if we wanted to,” Gloria said.
In another key race, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak lost his reelection bid to his Republican challenger, sheriff Joe Lombardo, on Friday night.
Nevada, a closely divided swing state, is one of the most racially diverse in the nation, a working class state whose residents have been especially hard hit by inflation and other economic turmoil.
Roughly three-fourths of Nevada voters said the country is headed in the wrong direction, and about 5 in 10 called the economy the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of 2,100 of the state’s voters.
Voters viewed the economy negatively, with VoteCast finding nearly 8 in 10 saying economic conditions are either not so good or poor. Only about 2 in 10 called the economy excellent or good. And about a third of voters said their families are falling behind financially.
But that didn’t necessarily translate into anger at President Joe Biden or his party. About half considered inflation the most important issue facing the U.S., but they were evenly split over whether they think higher prices are due to Biden’s policies or factors outside his control.
According to VoteCast, 7 in 10 voters in Nevada wanted abortion kept legal in all or most cases, and Cortez Masto and other Democrats made preserving the right a centerpiece of their campaigns.
Republicans, however, relentlessly hammered the economic argument, contending it was time for a leadership change. They also sought to capitalize on lingering frustrations about pandemic shutdowns that devastated Las Vegas’ tourist-centric economy in 2020.
On Thursday morning, The Associated Press declared Republican Stavros Anthony the winner in the lieutenant governor race, while Republican Andy Mathews was elected state controller.
The state’s lone Republican congressman, Mark Amodei, easily won reelection in his mostly rural district in northern Nevada. The state’s three Las Vegas-area Democratic members of the House were also reelected.
___
Associated Press writer Scott Sonner in Las Vegas contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.
New York man steals a subway passenger’s bag and slits the face of the victim who confronted him
The New York Police Department is looking for a man accused of committing a robbery Friday at the Union Square subway station.
Authorities said a 27-year-old man was driving a southbound “N” train around 3:47 p.m. ET.
When the subway train doors opened at the 14th Street station, a stranger grabbed his bag and started walking down the platform heading south.
The bag contained construction tools and a pair of boots, and the approximate total value of its contents was $420.
NYC POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT AFTER SUBWAY GUARD IS ATTACKED WITH METAL PIPE
The victim followed the man in an attempt to recover the property.
However, following a verbal argument, the man who had stolen her property slashed the left side of her face with a knife.
He quickly fled.
NYC MAN KILLED AFTER SHOOTING POLICE OFFICERS
Emergency medical services responded to the scene and treated the man for a minor laceration.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips on the Stoppers website at crime or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
All calls to the NYPD are strictly confidential.
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Colts’ Jim Irsay makes mockery of NFL coaching profession with Jeff Saturday hiring
It’s hard to believe that Twitter’s new blue check policy resulted in several fake breaking news items in professional sports the past week, and Jeff Saturday’s hiring as Indianapolis Colts head coach wasn’t one of them.
Owner Jim Irsay’s tabbing of Saturday to replace the fired Frank Reich was a slap in the face to the entire coaching profession, to assistants grinding day and night for a chance that Irsay handed to the inexperienced, paid team consultant already in his ear.
More discouragingly, while Irsay promised to follow the Rooney Rule and interview minority candidates for the full-time position at season’s end, Irsay saying Saturday’s hiring was “for eight games, hopefully more” spit in the face of the rule’s spirit.
It said the quiet part out loud: that Brian Flores’ pending lawsuit didn’t manifest out of thin air. That many times, Black or minority candidates are interviewed only to fulfill the rule’s requirements, while ownership already has its candidate in mind.
How did this happen?
Well, future Hall of Fame lineman Joe Thomas’ scathing description of Saturday as Irsay’s “drinking buddy” on NFL Network might not have been far off.
League sources believe celebrations surrounding the Colts’ Oct. 30 Ring of Honor induction of former tackle Tarik Glenn — the week of quarterback Matt Ryan’s benching — afforded an opportunity for Irsay, Saturday and others to rub elbows and commiserate.
Two days later, the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who wasn’t even calling the plays. The following Sunday, Irsay reportedly called Saturday in the middle of a beatdown by the Patriots to ask the former All-Pro Colts center what was wrong with Indy’s pass protection.
By Monday, Reich was out as head coach and Saturday was in.
At a circus news conference introducing Saturday, Irsay claimed GM Chris Ballard’s job is safe. Multiple league sources have told the Daily News they do not believe that is true.
And Ballard pushed back strongly against any suggestion that the Colts are tanking for a high draft pick, but the fact is a tank comes down to the owners’ actions, even as the coaches and players try to win.
When Irsay’s franchise has succeeded, it’s been because the Colts found their way to No. 1 overall picks to take Peyton Manning (1998) and Andrew Luck (2012).
Now they are starting sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger at quarterback behind a sieve offensive line with a first-time head coach taking over midseason.
Actions speak louder than words.
Saturday, for his part, was working as an ESPN analyst while also being paid as a Colts consultant before taking the coaching gig. Good work if you can get it.
He is the first person with no college or pro coaching experience to become an NFL head coach since 1961, when Norm Van Brocklin took over as the Minnesota Vikings’ expansion head coach.
Van Brocklin won the MVP award for the champion Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, joined the Vikings as head coach the following year, and posted a 29-51-4 record in six seasons with no playoff appearances.
Saturday by all accounts is a respected professional in the business. But he is the central figure in one of the most ridiculous developments in NFL history.
And it’s going to take a lot of work to make lemonade in Indy, beginning with Sunday’s visit to the Raiders (2-6) in Las Vegas.
SHAME, SHAME, SHAME
The office of Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell accusing them of colluding to deceive and mislead customers about their investigation of the team’s workplace for financial gain.
“For years, the team and its owner have caused very real and very serious harm and then lied about it to dodge accountability and to continue to rake in profits,” Racine said at a news conference. “So far, they seem to have gotten away with it. But that stops today.”
The lawsuit seeks financial penalties. Racine’s office said it also will seek a court order to force the NFL to release the findings of a previous investigation of the team’s workplace conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson — which curiously never produced a written report of her findings at the enabling of the league.
The Commanders of course made a bad situation worse when they heard Racine was going to hold a news conference. Their attorneys released a tone-deaf statement that tried to use running back Brian Robinson Jr.’s recent shooting to their benefit in their fight against the impending lawsuit.
The statement read: “Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight. Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC” and went on to complain about the AG’s behavior surrounding the investigation.
Another pitiful display of unprofessionalism from a sideshow organization. Snyder can’t sell soon enough.
The NFL called Racine’s allegations “legally unsound and factually baseless” and said the league would “vigorously defend against those claims.”
AROUND THE LEAGUE
There are no indications that Raiders first-year head coach Josh McDaniels is on the hot seat, but it’s fair to say there would be no excuse for a loss to Saturday’s Colts on Sunday. … Rams receiver Cooper Kupp cost his team the game in last week’s loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by sliding inbounds short of the first-down marker. The Rams’ focus was running the clock down as far as they could to start their final fourth quarter drive, but it’s on the player to make a judgment call to end the game. And Kupp made the wrong decision. … NFLPA president JC Tretter called this weekend for the league to immediately replace and ban all ‘Slit Film Turf’ playing surfaces, including the controversial turf at MetLife Stadium that the Giants and Jets call home. The league released a chart this week that showed turf and grass ‘non-direct contact injuries’ occurred at a nearly identical rate in 2021, compared to a clear disparity and higher injury rate on synthetic surfaces in previous seasons. This issue is not going away.
HOW ‘BOUT THEM GIANTS?
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson counsels numerous current NFL head coaches, and Giants coach Brian Daboll is one of them.
Johnson told The Athletic’s Dan Pompei for a recent feature that Daboll called him for advice in his first season as an NFL coach and they spent “about an hour” on the phone.
“[Daboll] asked me about the biggest jump from being a coordinator to being a head coach,” Johnson said. “I told him when you are a coordinator and you walk down the hall, nobody really gives a s—t. But now you walk down that hall and every head will turn — every secretary, every administrative assistant, every coach.
“If you are going to get the most out of this organization, you have to have interaction,” Johnson continued. “No one likes to be ignored, but especially nobody likes to be ignored by the leader. He said, ‘I’m taking pizza down to the equipment people.’ If everybody in an organization is on the same page, it creates the culture that you want.”
THEY SAID IT
“We’re the fourth winningest franchise in the league since 2007. That means in the upper quartile of winners, we’re in the top quartile of that upper quartile.” — Colts owner Jim Irsay, speaking a language only he can understand
Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the United States
For the third year in a row, Atherton, California is the most expensive ZIP code in the United States to own a home.
Homes in the exclusive Bay Area town sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, up 0.56% from 2021, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The top spot ranking dates back three years, when annual rankings were first tracked.
Close to Stanford University and home to tech executives and venture capitalists, Atherton has resisted the development of multi-family properties, which has allowed homes to remain large and exclusive.
In second place is Sagaponack, New York, an enclave of a few hundred residents in the Hamptons, followed by the upscale Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. Third place is perhaps the most famous zip code in the United States: 90210 – namesake of the 90s teen melodrama “Beverly Hills, 90210”.
Below are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale price:
1. Atherton, CA (94027)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $9,000,000
2.Sagaponack, New York (11962)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,972,500
3. Beverly Hills, CA (90210)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,699,500
4.Boston (02199)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,200,000
5. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,100,000
6. Watermill, New York (11976)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $5,500,000
7. Montecito, CA (93108)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,995,000
8. Ross, CA (94957)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,699,500
9. Newport Beach, CA (92662)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,674,750
10. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,395,000
New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are among the wealthiest cities in the world, so it’s no surprise that ZIP codes in or near these cities dominate the rankings.
The median home price for the 100 most expensive ZIP codes was $2,749,500 in 2022, an increase of 11.03% from last year, according to the study.
To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at prices for all home types in every zip code nationwide, between January 1, 2022 and October 19, 2022. Listings with invalid zip codes, including building zip codes single, were excluded.
To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at prices for all home types in every zip code nationwide, between January 1, 2022 and October 19, 2022. Listings with invalid zip codes, including building zip codes single, were excluded.
Don’t miss: You Can Retire Abroad For Less Than $2,000 A Month In Tokyo, Berlin And These 8 Other Cities
