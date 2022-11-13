News
Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad named Arizona Fall League MVP
Despite enduring an early-career odyssey, Heston Kjerstad spent most of his first season playing in the Orioles’ farm system showing how talented he remains.
He put that on display throughout his time in the Arizona Fall League, earning the offseason development league’s Most Valuable Player honors. Playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions alongside fellow minor leaguers from the Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants, Kjerstad led the league in hits, doubles, extra-base hits and total bases, with his five home runs one off the AFL lead while his 1.007 OPS ranked sixth among qualified players. Former winners of the AFL MVP award include All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr., Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado.
A 23-year-old outfielder ranked as Baltimore’s No. 8 prospect according to Baseball America, Kjerstad was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, with the power potential he showed from the left side at the University of Arkansas prompting the Orioles to draft him several picks earlier than he was expected to go. But he didn’t get the chance to try to prove himself to be the correct choice until exactly two years later, with his professional debut delayed by the heart condition myocarditis, which he developed shortly after the selection, and a severe left hamstring strain suffered this spring.
He finally played in a game in June, and in 65 appearances between Low-A Delmarva and High-A Aberdeen, Kjerstad hit .309 with an OPS of .851, with much of that success coming with the Shorebirds as he slashed .463/.551/.650 in 98 plate appearances. Although he mostly struggled after his promotion, he hit .300 with an .846 OPS in his final 13 games for Aberdeen.
He carried that success to Arizona. Kjerstad was a “Fall Star,” batting third for the American League team in the AFL’s all-star contest, and finished as the runner-up in the AFL home run derby.
Given how he performed in the AFL among other talented prospects, Kjerstad might have positioned himself to start next season with Double-A Bowie, within reach of an MLB debut by the end of the year. But given how his career has gone, he’ll likely be happy to start the season with any affiliate, as long as it means he’s playing baseball.
hundreds of thousands of people gathered to defend the public health system – RT in French
This November 13 in the Spanish capital, several hundred thousand demonstrators gathered “to support the public health system against the plan to destroy it”.
Several hundred thousand demonstrators gathered on November 13 in Madrid to defend the public health system in the region of the Spanish capital, and against a project to reform this sector, according to an official source.
Behind the slogan “Madrid comes together to support the public health system against the plan to destroy it”, dense crowds formed in four places in the capital, before converging in the direction of the town hall. “A healthcare system for all, your health should never depend on your wallet”, proclaimed a large green banner, as thousands of demonstrators chanted “a public healthcare system!”.
The demonstration gathered 200,000 people, according to a regional government spokesman, 650,000 according to the organizers.
The management of the regional government singled out
This demonstration, organized at the call of local associations and municipalities, targets the health policies of the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, one of the figures of the Popular Party (PP, right). The elected official wants to develop public/private partnerships and restructure the local healthcare system.
The socialist government of Spain gave its support to the demonstrators: “Madrid is the region which invests the least in health per inhabitant. The national average is 1,700 euros per inhabitant and in Madrid it is 1,300 euros,” said the Minister for the Presidency, Felix Bolanos.
“It is the region with the fewest doctors and nurses per capita,” he added. According to him, the crisis in the region’s public health system is due to “disastrous management” on the part of the PP regional government.
The demonstration comes ahead of a strike, announced for November 21, by 5,000 doctors, including paediatricians, who are protesting against their “work overload”, their “endless” appointment books and the “insufficiency time spent with [leurs] patient”. They will join a strike movement by medical staff recently launched against new non-hospital urgent care centers, some of which only offer video consultations for lack of staff.
According to the unions, local care services in the Madrid region have been under pressure for several years, due to a lack of resources and staff. And according to them, poor regional management has increased these difficulties.
Business People: Hormel augments Brand Fuel leadership with Scott Aakre
OF NOTE- FOOD
Hormel Foods Corp., an Austin, Minn.-based provider of grocery store prepared food brands, announced the appointment of Scott Aakre as senior vice president of Brand Fuel, a Hormel center of excellence focused on consumer insights and innovation. Aakre has been with Hormel Foods since 1990.
AIRLINES
Twin Cities-based Sun Country Airlines announced the appointment Jennifer L. Vogel to its board of directors; Vogel was senior vice president, general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer at the former Continental Airlines.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Golden Valley-based engineering and consulting firm WSB announced that Ryan Earp has joined the organization as director of public engagement. Earp most recently was principal consultant with Environmental Resources Management.
DEVELOPMENT
LISC Twin Cities (Local Initiatives Support Corp.), St. Paul, announced its 2022 Developers of Color Initiative Cohort, focused on projects in Minneapolis recovery areas such as Lake Street, George Floyd Square, North Minneapolis, and a site in Brooklyn Center: Oduwa Aganmwonyi, Global Equity Holdings; Liam Cavin, ADL Urban Developers; Belkis Cruz, LBR Partners; Abe (Ibrahim) Demmaj, Grass Roots; Kamillah El-Amin, Hurriya Village Developments; Ephraim Eusebio, Modus Locus; Jennifer Kuria, Amani Construction & Development/Jenny Investments; Jimmy Loyd, Loyd Real Estate Partners; Wilson Molina, Molina Realtors; R. Lynn Pingol, MaKee Co.; Nawal Noor, Noor Companies; Olivia Maria Rodriquez Arrellin, Monarcas LVC; Nesret Theba, A.T.J.W., and Victoria Yepez, VY Management.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
JNBA Financial Advisors, Bloomington, announced that for the eighth year in a row, Barron’s has named CEO Richard S. Brown to its list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors. JNBA said Brown ranked tops on the list for Minnesota and 51st highest in the country. … U.S. Bancorp, Minneapolis, announced the election of Loretta E. Reynolds as a director of the company. Reynolds is a retired 3-star lieutenant general in the U.S. Marine Corps and is founder and chief executive officer of LEReynolds Group, an IT risk management consulting firm for business.
HEALTH CARE
Pathways, a Minneapolis nonprofit provider of holistic healing services for people with life-threatening and chronic physical illnesses, announced it has named Erika Backberg as executive director. Backberg previously was chief impact officer at the Kresser Institute for Functional Medicine. … Starkey, an Eden Prairie-based provider of hearing aids, announced the hire of Kenny Landherr as chief financial officer.
HONORS
The Minnesota National Guard announced that it has named Prime Therapeutics, an Eagan-based pharmacy benefits manager, as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon company for its efforts in supporting military veterans and service members. … The Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District announced that family farmers Dave and Maureen Fasbender have been named 2022 Outstanding Conservationist. … The Sea Tow Foundation, in conjunction with its Boating Safety Advisory Council, announced that Minneapolis advertising agency Colle McVoy received Second Place in the National Boating Industry Safety Awards in the Marine Public Relations, Advertising or Marketing category for its work for the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, promoting boating and fishing safety.
LAW
Larkin Hoffman, Minneapolis, announced the addition of Heidi J. Bassett to its business litigation team. … Cozen O’Connor announced the addition of Miguel Alexander Pozo to its Minneapolis commercial litigation department. Pozo was most recently a senior vice president, general counsel and compliance officer at Minnesota Community Care.
SERVICES
Dog Training Elite, a national provider of dog training services, announced the opening of a franchise in the Twin Cities area, owned and operated by George Rehbein.
TECHNOLOGY
Yardstik, an Edina-based technology internet security company tailored to gig marketplaces and SaaS platforms, announced the promotion of Andrew Johnson from vice president of revenue and Go-to-Market at Branch, to chief operating officer. … Calabrio, a Minneapolis-based provider of customer engagement software, announced the hire of Dave Orstad as senior vice president of professional services and support. Previously, Orstad led global professional services at Accruent Software.
Germany should reduce dependence on China: Habeck – POLITICO
Berlin wants to diversify its business interests in Asia and become less dependent on China, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview with DW in Singapore on Sunday.
“We are, of course, interested in trade with China, but not in stupid trade with China,” Habeck said in the interview with the German media.
He said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had highlighted the danger of overreliance on one country.
“Goods from critical sectors like telecommunications, the energy sector, chips and semiconductors need to be protected,” Habeck said. “That doesn’t mean there’s no opportunity to do business. But we have to make sure we have [our] own sovereignty in this area, and that is what we are doing now.
Last week, Habeck blocked Chinese investors from buying a German chip factory, saying the country needed to protect key industries from potential security threats.
Habeck said there could be certain sectors where Chinese investment would be “problematic”, including airports, hospitals or ports.
His comments come after Berlin gave Chinese state-owned Cosco the go-ahead to acquire part of a terminal in the strategically important port of Hamburg last month. The investment in the port was a watered down version of what Cosco had originally planned, but which still caused consternation within the ruling coalition in Berlin. Habeck, who opposed the investment, pointed out that the deal was watered down.
“I think it’s only half a measure, half a victory in a way,” Habeck said. “But we have to have unity in the Cabinet. And that was the only way to get that unity. So it was a step forward, but not all the way.”
News
Hyde5: Ride big plays, watch Chubb and Garrett — five ways Dolphins win against Cleveland Browns
Every week there’s a path to winning for the Dolphins. Here’s this week’s way:
1. Ride the big play. This game’s strength for the Dolphins plays directly into Cleveland’s weakness. The Dolphins’ big-play passing game with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has been dynamic the past couple of games against troubled Detroit and Chicago defenses. Cleveland is a similar defense. It ranks 28th in giving up 11.1 yards per completion. Tagovailoa ranks first among quarterbacks in 9.2 yards per completion. Waddle ranks fifth among receivers at 17.3 yards per catch and Hill is 16th at 14.6 yards per catch. Throw in the fact the Browns defense gives up 24.9 points a game (same as the Dolphins) to rank 25th and this should be a game people walk away from again marveling at the Dolphins’ deep passing game.
2. Nick Chubb vs. Dolphins rushing defense. Chubb averages 105.1 yards a game to rank only behind Derrick Henry’s 108.8. But he averages 5.6 yards a carry compared to Henry’s 4.8 so you can see the damage he can do. The Dolphins run defense has been middle-of-the-pack statistically — 14th in yards allowed per game, (117.4), 19th in yards allowed per attempt (4.6) and 13th in rushing first downs allowed (13). It’s better than those numbers, though, because running quarterbacks are their problem. Lamar Jackson (119 yards rushing), Justin Fields (178) and Josh Allen (47) were the leading rushers in those games. The New York Jets’ Breece Hall ran for 97 yards on 18 carries to be the most effective running back against them. Dalvin Cook ran for 77 yards on 13 carries, but that included a 53-yarder in the final minutes with the Dolphins losing. Is this a good run defense? The nightmare of Tennessee last January still looms. Chubb will put it to the test.
3. Myles Garrett vs. the Dolphins tackles. Garrett can rush from either side, has 7.5 sacks and is essentially the Browns pass rush. He’s really their defense. The rest of the team has 8.5 sacks to tell you how much of a force he is. Left tackle Terron Armstead can handle Garrett about as well as anyone (with the weekly qualifier that Armstead plays with his bad toe). The question is if the Browns tend to place Garrett up against right tackle Brandon Shell (or Greg Little). Then it’ll be a team effort with keeping a tight end or running back to help out on Garrett. The Dolphins’ pass protection has been good of late in part because it’s improved and faced teams that don’t have a pass rush. Cleveland isn’t a great pass-rushing team, ranking 14th in sack percentage. But Garrett is a force.
4. Home and the fourth quarter. If it’s close, it’s fine. The Browns defense ranks 32nd in surrendering fourth-quarter points (10.4 a game). That’s the kind of opponent you want to play in today’s NFL considering so many games come down to the fourth quarter. The Dolphins defense hasn’t exactly been good there, ranking 22nd. But the Dolphins defense at home is different than the Dolphins defense on the road. At home, they’ve given up 7 points to New England, 19 to Buffalo, 10 to Pittsburgh and 24 to Minnesota. That’s a good defense compared to the numbers on the road: 38 to Baltimore, 27 to Cincinnati, 40 to the Jets (with the offense’s help), 27 to Detroit and 32 to Chicago.
5. Don’t sleep on the Browns. They’re 3-5 and Jacoby Brissett is their starter (the Dolphins missed Deshaun Watson’s comeback by a week). But the Browns stack up statistically in some parts: ranking third in red-zone trips to the Dolphin’ 12th); fourth in first downs to the Dolphins’ 11th; 12th in incompletions to the Dolphins 14th. These are some of the numbers I look at and it says Cleveland can play better than their record suggests.
PREDICTION: Dolphins 30, Browns 23.
Biden and Xi to meet looking for ‘red lines’ — RT World News
US and Chinese leaders to hold first face-to-face summit amid rising tensions over Taiwan and Ukraine crisis
As U.S.-China relations languish at their lowest in recent memory, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet for a summit on Monday in hopes of clearly establishing boundaries that must be honored to avoid a potentially catastrophic conflict between the two world powers. .
The leaders will converge in Indonesia for their first face-to-face since Biden took office as president in January 2021. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated over the past 21 months as tensions escalate, in particularly about Taiwan and Russia-Ukraine. conflict.
Washington has tried unsuccessfully to get Beijing to join the West in a sanctions campaign against Russia, rather than remain neutral on the Ukraine crisis, while China has sought to make clear its intolerance for the actions that ‘it sees as infringing on its sovereignty over Taiwan. China severed military and climate ties with the United States in August, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Xi’s government warnings and made a controversial visit to Taipei, potentially encouraging the separatists on the autonomous island.
Speaking to reporters Sunday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Biden said he aimed to have “direct” talks with Xi. “We have very few misunderstandings” he said of his past conversations with the Chinese leader. “We just have to understand what the red lines are.”
For China, Taiwan is clearly one of those red lines. Beijing intends to reintegrate Taiwan, preferably by peaceful means. “We reserve the right to take all necessary measures”, Xi said last month at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. “It only targets the interference of outside forces and a few separatists seeking Taiwan independence.”
The highest-ranking US general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, pledged on Wednesday to continue supporting the Taiwanese military with weapons and training. He also accused China of seeking “world military superiority”. China remains the top national security threat to the United States, the Pentagon said last month.
READ MORE:
China remains the main threat to the United States – Pentagon
Chinese officials have lamented what they see as a “outdated Cold War mentality” in Washington and asked “win-win cooperation”. American foreign policy is guided by “the logic of domination and hegemonism and tells all about the bad intention of the United States to contain and suppress China under various false pretenses”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said earlier this month.
READ MORE:
China says it will ‘never seek hegemony’
Heat waive Dru Smith, add center Orlando Robinson on two-way amid Omer Yurtseven doubt
Amid the uncertainty surrounding center Omer Yurtseven, who is expected to miss extensive time due to the ankle injury that has had him sidelined since the preseason, the Miami Heat are bringing in additional size.
Rookie center Orlando Robinson, who played for the Heat during the preseason and has thrived with the team’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, is being added to the Heat’s mix on a two-way contract.
With teams limited to two such players, the Heat have waived guard Dru Smith, who currently is with the Skyforce, from his two-way contract. Forward Jamal Cain holds the Heat’s other two-way contract. Cain was recalled Friday from Sioux Falls and played in Saturday night’s victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.
Players on two-way deals are limited to 50 games on NBA active rosters, with the amount of such games prorated based on when a player is signed. Robinson will be eligible for 43 games on the Heat active roster out of the 69 that remain.
Unlike adding a veteran into vacancy on the Heat’s standard roster, which is one shy of the league maximum of 15, players on two-way contracts do not count against the NBA salary cap or luxury tax.
Had the Heat instead added a veteran big man, with DeMarcus Cousins, Tristan Thompson and Hassan Whiteside among those available, it would have put the team into the onerous luxury tax.
In addition to Yurtseven facing possible surgery for a fracture of a bone spur, the Heat also have uncertainty with veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon, who has missed two games due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot and had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s victory with the ailment before pushing through.
With the Heat downsizing their power rotation in the wake of the offseason loss of veteran P.J. Tucker in NBA free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, the only remaining true power players on the roster beyond starting center Bam Adebayo, had been Dedmon, seldom-used captain Udonis Haslem and neophyte 19-year-old first-round pick Nikola Jovic.
The Heat have been starting wing player Caleb Martin at power forward, with undersized Haywood Highsmith having received nominal minutes in a power role.
Robinson, who went undrafted out of Fresno State in June, appeared in all four of Sioux Falls’ games this season, averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds, while shooting .541 from the field.
Listed by the Heat at 6 feet 11, 245 pounds, Robinson is coming off a 16-point, nine-rebound performance in the Skyforce’s Saturday victory in Fort Wayne. Robinson appeared in four of the Heat’s five exhibitions in October, for a total of 48 minutes.
Robinson started 90 games at Fresno State, averaging 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.01 blocks in 30.9 minutes, shooting .476 from the field and .322 on 3-pointers. He then thrived with the Heat during summer league, earning his invitation to training camp.
Smith, who made the roster off a solid preseason after working with the Heat’s G League affiliate, had been considered backcourt insurance for the knee issue that has had guard Victor Oladipo out since the preseason.
Smith’s lone appearance with the Heat was a six-minute stint in the team’s lopsided road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 26, when he had two points and one assist. The guard who went undrafted out of Missouri in 2021 then had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a G League victory for the Skyforce on Saturday night over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
