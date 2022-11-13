Other voices: Poison pills

Brazilian Alex Pereira, left, kicks Nigerian Israel Adesanya in the first round of a middleweight bout at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event early Sunday, November 13, 2022 in New York City. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By DAN GELSTON

NEW YORK — Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya’s number in any combat sport — make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival’s UFC middleweight championship.

Pereira fought back after a slow start and rocked Adesanya in the fifth round to claim the TKO victory and claim the 185-pound championship in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Pereira, 35, beat Adesanya twice – once by knockout – in his kickboxing days and it sped the challenger to a title shot after just three UFC bouts.

His rapid rise to the title sent the Garden crowd wild as Pereira tagged Adesanya with a vicious right that sent the champion into the cage. Adesanya, the Nigerian-born, New Zealand-raised fighter, collapsed against the cage and Pereira landed the knockout blows, but the referee stopped the fight at 2:01 into the fifth.

Hit at times for his methodical style, 31-year-old Adesanya (23-2), known as ‘The Last Stylebender’, had the MSG crowd on his side once he hit Pereira with a swinging right, then a quick left hand to the face that ended the first round and sent the challenger reeling.

Trying to shake off the knocks, Pereira stood up and motioned for the fans to make more noise as they waited for the bell to signal the second.

He again raised his arms to the crowd, only in victory.

Adesanya’s loss ended his 12-fight winning streak at middleweight, just one shy of Anderson Silva’s division record.

Zhang Weili won the 115 belt for the second time and the inaugural Chinese UFC champion made quick work of Carla Esparza with a rear naked choke submission at 1:05 of the second round.

Zhang (23-3) patted his championship belt after UFC President Dana White wrapped it around his waist inside the octagon. Zhang only successfully defended the championship once during his first championship reign. She beat Jéssica Andrade in 2019 and won a decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk before suffering back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas.

Back in the title picture, Zhang did not disappoint and capped the victory with a cartwheel.

Esparza (20-7) was a two-time champion.

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar lost the last fight of his MMA career when he was dropped by Chris Gutierrez at 2:01 of the first round of their fight. Edgar, 41, absorbed a flying knee to the head for a brutal knockout loss in his last time in the cage in a career that began in 2005. Gutierrez and Edgar hugged for a long time after the dramatic arrival in the 135 pounds. fight that calmed another packed crowd at MSG.

A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Edgar finished his career at 24-11-1 overall and 18-11-1 in the UFC.

Edgar entered the night with a UFC record 7 hours, 55 minutes and 9 seconds of total fight time. His 1,799 major strikes were second-best and 73 takedowns were fourth on the career list. He held the lightweight championship for almost two years from 2010 to 2012.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the last fight of his illustrious Hall of Fame career,” octagon announcer Bruce Buffer told a roaring crowd.

The intros to a star-studded backyard that included Sylvester Stallone, Halle Berry, Miles Teller and Mike Tyson were about as long as the fight.

“I have my family here,” said a crestfallen Edgar. “It’s all that matters.”

Dustin Poirier tapped out Michael Chandler in the third round of the bloody slugfest that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Poirier hit on the rear naked choke to stop a frantic match that had both fighters seemingly on the verge of victory – official scorecards had the fight even entering the third round – repeatedly. By round two, Chandler had blood pouring out of his nose like an open faucet as he rode Poirier. Poirier complained that blood was pouring into his eyes and he told the referee that Chandler put his fingers in his mouth and pulled his head back.

“He was a little more durable than I thought,” Poirier said. “I thought if I hurt him, I was going to put him out.”

A knockout couldn’t stop this one. Poirier took his record to 21-6 in the UFC with the submission finish while Chandler fell to 2-3 since the former Bellator lightweight champion left for the UFC in 2020. Poirier became the sixth fighter in UFC history to win at least 21 fights,

The card fell on the 29th anniversary of the first Ultimate Fighting Championship event held in Denver and six years to the day of the first UFC card at Madison Square Garden. New York became the latest state to legalize mixed martial arts cards and it opened the door to some of the richest cards in UFC history at MSG and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie won three fights that night in Denver in a no-rules tournament that was just the start of a business that now bills itself as the world leader in mma.

“3 fights in one night, no time limit, no weight division, no gloves, no rules,” Gracie posted on Instagram.

A fan favorite, Edgar has seen the evolution of the UFC as much as any fighter since his 2007 debut in the company. The UFC has a year left on a five-year, $1.5 billion deal with ESPN that seemed as inconceivable in 2007 as it did in 1993.

Now look, Zhang is hugely popular and a key figure in the growing importance of MMA in China, Hollywood stars impersonating the cameras at the biggest events and the company’s attempt to skyrocket in a billion dollar business was a smash hit.