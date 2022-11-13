News
Other voices: Poison pills
Many a pundit predicted that in the first elections since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer, crime and inflation would overshadow abortion rights in turning people out to the polls. Tuesday night, Americans around the country proved them wrong.
Five states had abortion-related measures on the ballot, and in an all five, the pro-choice contingent won out. In exit polls, Democratic voters reported being driven primarily by concerns over abortion. It turns out that access to choice is and will likely remain a powerful motivator for many voters, a reality predicted by none other than Donald Trump, who in a classic bit of double-talk earlier this year said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision — one made possible enabled by his own nomination of three hardline conservatives to the court — would be “bad for Republicans.”
While the former president was right about that, he was very wrong about voters’ affinity for him and his brand of politician. In high-profile race after high-profile race, both statewide contests and swing congressional districts, Trump’s motley crew of handpicked candidates underperformed. His star power notwithstanding, Dr. Oz fell to John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Doug Mastriano, who participated in the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, lost his gubernatorial bid in that same state. Herschel Walker is headed to a Senate runoff in Georgia.
In Maryland and Massachusetts, Republican primary voters nominated full-fledged Trumpers — and decisively surrendered governorships to Democrats. Other Trump acolytes were defeated or are trailing in still-uncalled races, like election denier Kari Lake in her bid for Arizona governor. (Trump and his minions did notch some victories, but the most notable GOP win may have been one that threatens the former president’s shot at remaining the Republican standard-bearer: the easy re-election of Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.)
We can’t help but think that one of the things that energized Democrats and many others exhausted by Trump’s brand of politics was the news late last week that he’s all but ready to leap into the 2024 race.
The conventional wisdom has long been that there’s nothing Trump can ever do to lose the support of his core base. The midterms are the clearest sign yet that his hold is weakening. Huzzah.
— The New York Daily News
US plans to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korea for Ukraine
CNN
—
The United States intends to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korean arms manufacturers to supply to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to to find weapons available for the high intensity battles taking place in Ukraine.
As part of the deal, the United States will purchase 100,000 155mm howitzer rounds, which will then be transferred to Ukraine via the United States.
The arrangement allows South Korea to honor its public promise not to send lethal aid to Ukraine. In a statement released on Friday morning, South Korea’s defense ministry said it had not changed its stance on shipping weapons to Ukraine and believed “the end user” ammunition was the United States.
“Negotiations are ongoing between US and Korean companies to export ammunition, to fill the shortage of 155mm ammunition stocks in the United States,” the ministry said. The Pentagon said in a statement that it was “in discussions” about “potential sales” of munitions by the United States from South Korea.
But statements from South Korea and the United States make it clear that the deal, which has been in the works for months, has yet to be finalized. The purchase of such a quantity of artillery ammunition is very sensitive for South Korea, especially given the recent missile launches and weapons tests conducted by North Korea.
South Korea participated in the meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the multinational group set up by the United States to identify the stockpiles of weapons available and ship them to Ukraine. But Seoul has so far publicly refused to send lethal aid to Ukraine, providing only non-lethal and humanitarian aid, such as medical supplies and body armor.
The news of the transfer, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as the United States warned that North Korea was secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells for the war in Ukraine. The planned transfers from Pyongyang and Seoul highlight the strain the war has placed on the defense industrial bases of the United States and Russia.
“There is no doubt that this puts a strain on our own stocks,” said Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, speaking to reporters during a virtual meeting of the project for the media and the National Security from George Washington University. “It puts pressure on our own industrial base. This is the case with our allies.
Since the first months of the war, artillery has been one of the main weapons supplied to Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces. The Ukrainian military previously relied on Soviet-era 152mm artillery pieces, but as that supply of ammunition dried up, the United States and Western nations switched them to 155mm howitzers. mm to NATO standards. To date, the United States has sent 142 of these artillery pieces.
The challenge has been ammunition supplies as the war nears its 9 month mark.
“[The war] revealed that we have work to do to make our defense industrial base more agile, more responsive, more resilient,” Kahl said.
The United States has sent nearly one million rounds of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine in recent months. Last week, a defense official said Ukraine was firing 4,000 to 7,000 rounds of artillery a day, while Russia fired around 20,000 rounds.
Although the focus is now on air defense systems to protect Ukraine against Russian drones and missiles, artillery remains essential in ground combat.
The officials stressed that the agreement between the United States and South Korea would not affect the readiness of either country.
In a statement, the Pentagon said South Korea had a “world-class defense industry that regularly sells to allies and partners, including the United States.”
The United States “has had discussions about potential sales of ammunition to the United States by South Korea’s non-governmental industrial defense base,” Lt. Col. Martin Meiners said. The Pentagon would not comment on details of the talks, including specific numbers or timelines.
In August, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he wanted to make the country one of the world’s top arms suppliers. Yoon’s goal is to make Seoul the world’s fourth largest supplier, behind the United States, Russia and France. Although South Korea has been willing to supply arms to Europe – in July it signed its biggest arms deal to supply Poland with tanks, artillery and fighter jets – it has so far refused to sell or deliver arms directly to Ukraine.
Cnn
The school divide that helps explain the midterms
Here is a representation of all the districts won so far in the 2022 election – 203 by Democrats, 211 by Republicans. Twenty-one districts remain uncalled as of November 12.
Let’s take these districts and sort them into four groups, dividing them by the percentage of residents who have a college degree.
Already, the trend is clear: Democrats have continued to outperform in precincts where more voters have a bachelor’s degree, while Republicans have won more precincts where fewer voters have a college education. .
And while not all votes were counted, these numbers largely continue a trend that was already strongly in effect in 2020. After the last election, the 15 districts with the highest share of college-educated adults were all represented by Democrats – and they will be again in 2023.
The lack of dramatic swings between major electoral blocs helps explain the GOP’s struggles to retake the House, which remains unconvened on Saturday.
Politices
Pereira upsets Adesanya and wins middleweight title at MSG – Orange County Register
By DAN GELSTON
NEW YORK — Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya’s number in any combat sport — make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival’s UFC middleweight championship.
Pereira fought back after a slow start and rocked Adesanya in the fifth round to claim the TKO victory and claim the 185-pound championship in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Pereira, 35, beat Adesanya twice – once by knockout – in his kickboxing days and it sped the challenger to a title shot after just three UFC bouts.
His rapid rise to the title sent the Garden crowd wild as Pereira tagged Adesanya with a vicious right that sent the champion into the cage. Adesanya, the Nigerian-born, New Zealand-raised fighter, collapsed against the cage and Pereira landed the knockout blows, but the referee stopped the fight at 2:01 into the fifth.
Hit at times for his methodical style, 31-year-old Adesanya (23-2), known as ‘The Last Stylebender’, had the MSG crowd on his side once he hit Pereira with a swinging right, then a quick left hand to the face that ended the first round and sent the challenger reeling.
Trying to shake off the knocks, Pereira stood up and motioned for the fans to make more noise as they waited for the bell to signal the second.
He again raised his arms to the crowd, only in victory.
Adesanya’s loss ended his 12-fight winning streak at middleweight, just one shy of Anderson Silva’s division record.
Zhang Weili won the 115 belt for the second time and the inaugural Chinese UFC champion made quick work of Carla Esparza with a rear naked choke submission at 1:05 of the second round.
Zhang (23-3) patted his championship belt after UFC President Dana White wrapped it around his waist inside the octagon. Zhang only successfully defended the championship once during his first championship reign. She beat Jéssica Andrade in 2019 and won a decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk before suffering back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas.
Back in the title picture, Zhang did not disappoint and capped the victory with a cartwheel.
Esparza (20-7) was a two-time champion.
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar lost the last fight of his MMA career when he was dropped by Chris Gutierrez at 2:01 of the first round of their fight. Edgar, 41, absorbed a flying knee to the head for a brutal knockout loss in his last time in the cage in a career that began in 2005. Gutierrez and Edgar hugged for a long time after the dramatic arrival in the 135 pounds. fight that calmed another packed crowd at MSG.
A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Edgar finished his career at 24-11-1 overall and 18-11-1 in the UFC.
Edgar entered the night with a UFC record 7 hours, 55 minutes and 9 seconds of total fight time. His 1,799 major strikes were second-best and 73 takedowns were fourth on the career list. He held the lightweight championship for almost two years from 2010 to 2012.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the last fight of his illustrious Hall of Fame career,” octagon announcer Bruce Buffer told a roaring crowd.
The intros to a star-studded backyard that included Sylvester Stallone, Halle Berry, Miles Teller and Mike Tyson were about as long as the fight.
“I have my family here,” said a crestfallen Edgar. “It’s all that matters.”
Dustin Poirier tapped out Michael Chandler in the third round of the bloody slugfest that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Poirier hit on the rear naked choke to stop a frantic match that had both fighters seemingly on the verge of victory – official scorecards had the fight even entering the third round – repeatedly. By round two, Chandler had blood pouring out of his nose like an open faucet as he rode Poirier. Poirier complained that blood was pouring into his eyes and he told the referee that Chandler put his fingers in his mouth and pulled his head back.
“He was a little more durable than I thought,” Poirier said. “I thought if I hurt him, I was going to put him out.”
A knockout couldn’t stop this one. Poirier took his record to 21-6 in the UFC with the submission finish while Chandler fell to 2-3 since the former Bellator lightweight champion left for the UFC in 2020. Poirier became the sixth fighter in UFC history to win at least 21 fights,
The card fell on the 29th anniversary of the first Ultimate Fighting Championship event held in Denver and six years to the day of the first UFC card at Madison Square Garden. New York became the latest state to legalize mixed martial arts cards and it opened the door to some of the richest cards in UFC history at MSG and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie won three fights that night in Denver in a no-rules tournament that was just the start of a business that now bills itself as the world leader in mma.
“3 fights in one night, no time limit, no weight division, no gloves, no rules,” Gracie posted on Instagram.
A fan favorite, Edgar has seen the evolution of the UFC as much as any fighter since his 2007 debut in the company. The UFC has a year left on a five-year, $1.5 billion deal with ESPN that seemed as inconceivable in 2007 as it did in 1993.
Now look, Zhang is hugely popular and a key figure in the growing importance of MMA in China, Hollywood stars impersonating the cameras at the biggest events and the company’s attempt to skyrocket in a billion dollar business was a smash hit.
California Daily Newspapers
Leader of the AAP, denial of a civic poll in Delhi, climbing the tower and going online
New Delhi:
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader climbed to the top of a telephone tower on Sunday and went live on Facebook after he was unsuccessful in the upcoming civic body elections in Delhi.
Haseeb-ul Hasan, a former east Delhi councilor, was seen hanging from the tower as he alleged that AAP leaders Atishi and Durgesh Pathak were not returning his documents.
AAP management has yet to respond to the allegations.
Turning his camera to the ground to show how high he climbed, Mr Hasan blamed the AAP and the two leaders if he falls and dies.
“Durgesh Pathak and Atishi from AAP will be responsible if anything happens to me today, or if I die. They have my original documents including my bankbook. Tomorrow is the last day to submit applications but they don’t give me my documents,” he said in the video.
He said he didn’t care whether the party would run him in the municipal elections, but he wanted his documents back.
Mr Hasan had made headlines earlier this year with a dramatic act of cleaning up sewage. In March, he jumped into an overflowing sewer in Shastri Park to clean it up. Standing chest-deep in the drain in a shiny white kurta, Mr Hasan was seen trying to remove floating debris with a rake.
ndtv
Literary calendar for week of Nov. 13
WILL ALEXANDER: California poet celebrates publication of his latest book “Divine Blue Light (for John Coltrane),” which travels a path between surrealism and afro-futurism, in virtual conversation with poet and critic D.S. Marriott. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, presented by Rain Taxi Review. Registration required at crowdcast.io/e/will-alexander.
SHERRI/PEGGY BRENDEN: Sisters discuss Sherri’s book “Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX,” in which she traces her sister’s involvement in the court case that led to legislation forbidding discrimination in education. The book marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Stillwater Public Library, 224 3rd St. N., Stillwater.
LAN SAMANTHA CHANG: Introduces her new novel “The Family Chao” in University of Minnesota Edelstein-Keller Visiting Writer Series. Free. 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pillsbury Hall, 310 Pillsbury Dr. S.E., Mpls.
PETER GEYE: Minnesotan discusses his new novel, “The Ski Jumpers.” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.
MAGGIE GINSBERG: Discusses “Still True: A Novel” in conversation with Frank Bures. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
PENN JILLETTE: Magician, actor, musician, inventor, author, and half the team of Penn and Teller, discuses his new novel, “Random,” about a Las Vegas native who inherits his father’s gambling debts, pays them off, and realizes a new way of living. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Granada Theater, 3022 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., presented by Magers & Quinn. Ticketed event. Go to magersandquinn.com.
NICK HORNBY: One of the most influential people in British culture and bestselling author (“About a Boy”) virtually discusses his latest book, “Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius,” about connections between the British writer and the Minnesota rock star. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, presented by Club book. Go to thefriends.org.
WILLIAM KAUFMANN: Presents “The 2nd Coming of Orlando Rock, featuring music by John Seymour. 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
MAREN ELLINGBOE KING: Signs copies of “Fresh Midwest: Modern Recipes From the Heartland.” 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
MINNESOTA MYSTERY NIGHT: Presents Matt Goldman, Emmy Award-winning comedy writer (“Seinfeld” and “Ellen”), and bestselling author, in conversation with Pioneer Press books editor Mary Ann Grossmann. 5 p.m. dinner, program at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Axel’s Restaurant, 1318 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota. Reservations at 651-686-4840.
MATT RASMUSSEN: Minnesota poet is featured speaker at Concordia University’s 2022 Heginbotham Literary Lecture. His poetry collection “Black Aperture” won the Walt Whitman Award from the Academy of American Poets and the Minnesota Book Award for poetry. He is co-founder of the independent poetry press Birds, LLC and teaches at Gustavus Adolphus College. Free. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Buetow Music Center, 1282 Concordia Ave., St. Paul.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Featuring Sagirah Shahid, Black American Muslim poet; Janna Knittel, poet; Richard Terrill, essayist, writer and jazz saxophonist, and poet Mary Easter Moore. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
Biden huddling with Asian allies over North Korea and China threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek feedback on the management of China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of its scheduled face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders are then due to sit together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.
The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as allies put in place guard against an imminent risk that the isolated country will carry out its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden intended to use the meetings to bolster the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“What we would really like to see is enhanced trilateral security cooperation where the three countries come together,” he said. “This is particularly true with regard to the DPRK because of the common threat and challenge we all face, but it is also true, more broadly, with regard to our ability to work together to build peace. and overall stability in the region”.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have skyrocketed in recent months as the North continues its weapons demonstrations and the United States and South Korea have launched intensified joint defense drills. Earlier this month, the South Korean military said two B-1B bombers trained with four US F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the final day of drills. air force spouses “Vigilant Storm”. It was the first time since December 2017 that the bombers had been deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involved a total of around 240 combat aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.
North Korea responded with its own show of force, flying large numbers of warplanes inside its territory.
The Biden administration said it sent repeated requests to negotiate with North Korea without preconditions on curbing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but Kim Jong Un’s government did not respond.
Biden said he plans to pressure Xi to use China’s unique influence over North Korea to limit its aggressive behavior, in what is expected to be a high-profile bilateral meeting in margins of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.
China “has an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies,” Sullivan said on Saturday. “Whether they choose to do so or not is of course up to them.”
Biden told reporters on Sunday that he had “always had direct discussions” with Xi, and that had prevented either of them from “miscalculating” their intentions. Their meeting comes weeks after Xi strengthened his grip on China’s political system with the conclusion of the Community Party Congress in Beijing that earned him a groundbreaking third term as leader.
“His situation has changed, to state the obvious, back home,” Biden said of Xi. Biden argued his own did too, saying that after Democrats retained control of the Senate in the midterm elections, “I know I’m getting stronger.”
Monday’s meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Biden was elected to the White House. In the past, US officials have expressed frustration that lower-level Chinese officials have proven unable or unwilling to speak on Xi’s behalf, and hope the face-to-face summit will lead to progress on areas of interest. commonality – and, more importantly, a shared understanding of each other’s limitations.
“I know him well, he knows me,” Biden said. “We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us, over the next two years.”
As president, Biden has repeatedly blamed China for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, business practices coercive measures, military provocations against autonomous Taiwan and differences over Russia’s pursuit of its war against Ukraine.
Xi’s government has criticized the Biden administration’s stance on Taiwan – which Beijing seeks to unify with the communist mainland – as undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese president also hinted that Washington wants to stifle Beijing’s growing influence as it tries to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy.
Biden also held a side meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who requested his own meeting with Xi this week in a bid to ease Chinese sanctions against his country.
Sullivan said Biden would also ask the leaders of Japan and South Korea what issues they wanted him to discuss with Xi, although that was not the main discussion at their trilateral meeting.
“One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is to preview what he intends to do,” Sullivan said, “and also ask the leaders (of South Korea) and from Japan, ‘What do you want me to lift? What do you want me to go with?’”
New York Post
