News
Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News
Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News
Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday. Here are the Live Streaming details of the PAK vs ENG final match.
When will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match be played?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played on November 13, 2022, Sunday.
What time will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
What time does the toss between Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match take place?
The toss of the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
Where will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match be played?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match?
Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match in India.
When and where to watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match online?
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match.
Download Our Android App And Get Quick Updates On Your Phone Absolutely Free
The post Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Sydney Sweeney rips internet trolls for tagging family in captured nude scenes: ‘Disgusting’
Sydney Sweeney battles internet trolls.
The 25-year-old actress has slammed netizens who took screenshots of her nude scenes in “Euphoria” and tagged her family members on social media.
“My cousins don’t need this. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” the Emmy nominee said in an interview with British GQ.
SYDNEY SWEENEY SAYS THE DECOR AT HER MOTHER’S MAGA-LIKE BIRTHDAY PARTY WAS ‘WILDFIRE’
Sweeney spoke candidly about her popular role on “Euphoria” as high schooler Cassie Howard and said the internet trolls who sent her family members explicit photos of her on the show are an example of the sexualization at that women face in society.
“EUPHORIA” STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY ON BEING A SEX SYMBOL, WHY SHE “WON’T STOP” DOING NUDE SCENES
“You have a character reviewing being a sexualized person in school and then an audience doing the same thing,” the ‘White Lotus’ star explained.
‘EUPHORIA’S’ SYDNEY SWEENEY FACES THE HEAT FOR MOM’S DAY IN MAGA HATS, ‘BLUE LIVES MATTER’ SHIRT
Despite earning two Emmy nominations for her roles in HBO’s “White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” Sweeney has opened up about her experience and maintained that those heinous acts wouldn’t stop her from doing nude scenes.
“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off even more,” Sweeney remarked.
She continued to discuss her childhood insecurities and noted that she was constantly trying to prove to others that she was more than her body.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” Sweeney added.
“I was embarrassed and never wanted to change in the locker room. I think I took on this weird persona that other people had of me because of my body.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I’ve played every sport and studied really hard…I’ve done everything people wouldn’t think I would, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am.”
Fox
News
Tiffany Trump is married: Donald Trump’s daughter marries Michael Boulos
Tiffany, 29, and Michael, 25, made their romance Instagram official in January 2019, with the former first daughter sharing a photo of the two posing in front of a White House Christmas tree. At the time, People reported that the duo first met at Lindsay Lohan‘s club in Mykonos, Greece in the summer of 2018.
In January 2021, at the end of her father’s term as president, Tiffany announced that Michael and Michael were engaged.
“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, nothing more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael,” she captioned the two , in which she can be seen wearing a diamond ring. “I feel blessed and excited for the next chapter!”
Michael posted the same photo to his social media pages, writing, “I got engaged to the love of my life! Can’t wait to move on to the next chapter together.”
Entertainment
News
Robert Griswold: Paralympic gold medalist swimmer accused of raping and abusing his teammate
CNN
—
Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold “was maliciously targeted,” groomed and sexually abused a younger, intellectually disabled teammate, according to a civil lawsuit filed Friday in Colorado.
He allegedly abused Parker Egbert, now 19, who has suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability throughout his life, making him “significantly more vulnerable to abuse”, during the Tokyo Paralympics and at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (OPTC) located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied the odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life completely shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a member of the team that was a violent sexual predator,” the lawsuit said.
Directly as a result of Griswold’s “vicious acts” and the “repeated failures of the USOPC (the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee) and SafeSport to perform their duties”, the lawsuit states that Egbert “suffered severe physical injuries, pain and suffering, and extreme mental disorders. and emotional distress, most of which is likely to last for the rest of his life.
Griswold had not responded to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.
Contacted by CNN, Egbert’s attorneys said they would speak with their client before making a statement.
The lawsuit also alleges that the USOPC and SafeSport — an independent, nonprofit organization committed to ending abuse and harassment against athletes — failed to “warn, supervise, and/or protect plaintiff,” intentionally omitting or by negligence to respect their respective duties.
“The allegations made in the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously,” the USOPC said in a statement to CNN.
“We have made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also halted the work of several contractors with US Paralympics Swimming. We are also continuing to investigate the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action. »
SafeSport and USA Swimming did not respond to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.
Griswold was temporarily suspended by the US Center for SafeSport on August 23, 2022 due to “allegations of misconduct” and placed on a database designed for abuse prevention and education in sports.
The Colorado Springs Police Department had not responded to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.
Egbert was born with autism, did not speak until age six, and “currently has the mental capacity of a five-year-old,” the lawsuit states.
Swimming became a form of “recreation, therapy time,” his mother says in the lawsuit, and he found success in the pool, competing in three different events at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games held in August and September 2021.
According to the lawsuit, during the June 2021 Paralympic Trials, Griswold “made a concerted effort to ‘befriend each other’ [Egbert]constantly referring to [Egbert] as her “boyfriend”.
During the Games, Griswold ensured that Egbert was always “seated next to him on plane and bus journeys and had extended unsupervised access” since they shared a room in the Olympic Village, and “the grooming escalated,” the lawsuit states.
“The USOPC observed Griswold engage in this conduct and permitted him to continue,” the lawsuit adds.
Griswold, who was born with cerebral palsy, won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020.
Another athlete, who was not identified in the lawsuit, allegedly witnessed the abuse suffered by Egbert de Griswold, according to the lawsuit, and he became so angry that he punched the wall of the room where the three athletes were staying.
In December of that year, Egbert won three gold medals at the U.S. National Paralympic Swimming Championships and was invited to live and train at the OPTC in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Egbert and Griswold became roommates there, allowing the abuse to continue and escalate, according to the lawsuit.
Egbert “refused to take showers where Griswold would rape and sexually abuse him,” according to the lawsuit, and he began writing stories as a means of escape, including one he titled “Spookley and the Hurricane “.
The story, according to the lawsuit, was about a group of friends who were “brave” in beating “a mighty hurricane called Hurricane Robert”, which Egbert called a “monster”.
After his parents questioned Egbert about the story, he revealed Griswold’s abuse to them, but when they raised concerns, “the USOPC declined to answer the question,” the lawsuit states.
Due to the “acts and omissions” of Griswold, USOPC and SafeSport, according to the lawsuit, Egbert “had to make the difficult decision to leave behind his lifelong dream” of being a Paralympic swimmer.
The lawsuit goes on to allege that “Griswold used his status in the Olympic and Paralympic swimming community to commit a systematic pattern of abuse, whereby he sought out and groomed vulnerable athletes, particularly underage and disabled Paralympic athletes living and training in the United States”. United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center located in Colorado. »
The USOPC and SafeSport knew of “credible allegations” of abuse against Griswold, according to the lawsuit, “but conspired to cover up such allegations” due to his success as a Paralympic swimmer.
Sports
News
Running back Mo Ibrahim continues climb up Gophers, Big Ten record books
Enjoy it while it lasts.
Star tailback Mo Ibrahim has up to four games left in a Gophers jersey, and the sixth-year senior showed how special the journey continues to be in a 31-3 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
While rushing 36 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns, Ibrahim climbed up three different rushing lists.
In the first quarter, he moved past friend and former teammate Rodney Smith into second place on the Gophers all-time rushing list.
“I looked up to Rodney when I first got here,” Ibrahim said. “He showed me a lot of things. He showed me how to prepare for a game, how to take care of your body and how to deal with going through hard times. … I didn’t know I passed him, but it’s an honor to pass him.”
Ibrahim now has 4,264 career rushing yards; Smith is third with 4,122 yards; while Darrell Thompson remains in first at 4,654.
“(Smith) probably shot me a text saying congratulations,” Ibrahim said. “But that is big bro, I look up to him.”
In the second quarter, Ibrahim scored his 50th touchdown, which tied him with Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor for sixth-most rushing scores in Big Ten history. He ended Saturday with 51. Wisconsin’s Montee Ball set an untouchable record with 77 from 2009-12.
In the fourth quarter, Ibrahim’s third TD of the game gave him 18 for the season and moved into him into a tie with Gary Russell for the program’s single-season rushing touchdown record set in 2005.
Shirtless ‘Backers
Saturday’s kickoff temperature was 29 degrees, making it the eighth-coldest in the history of Huntington Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin recalled midweek the third-coldest game, when fellow LB Kamal Martin came out of the locker room shirtless for early pregame warmups.
“I’m like, I better go inside (the locker room) and take my shirt off,” Sori Marin said Tuesday. Martin, who went on to play in the NFL, was a physical specimen at 6-foot-3 and a chiseled 240 pounds. He had no need to be self-conscious of how he looked bare-chested.
“Look the part, not look the part — we are going to have our shirts off,” Sori-Marin said Tuesday.
The U linebackers followed through Saturday, and Northwestern followed suit. After a few Minnesota players did it, the entire Wildcats team came out sans shirts — even the big offensive linemen.
“That’s good for them,” Ibrahim said.
Briefly
Safety Tyler Nubin had his team-leading fourth interception Saturday. … Linebacker Cody Lindenberg led Minnesota in tackles for a second-straight week with six. … Defensive end Danny Striggow missed his first game after injuring his arm in the 20-13 win over Nebraska last week. … Defensive tackle Gage Keys suited up after missing the last three games with an arm injury but did not play. … Running back Zack Evans made his first collegiate appearance, contributing six carries for 29 yards and a touchdown.
News
California hospitals use overflow tents for growing number of flu patients
Several Southern California hospitals have started using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to deal with increasing numbers of patients with influenza and other respiratory illnesses.
The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that overflow tents had been set up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa to deal with the an increase in respiratory diseases.
Scripps hospitals and doctors’ offices have reported 1,695 positive flu tests since Sept. 1, up from 471 in the same period a year ago.
The move comes amid an increase in flu symptoms among emergency room patients in San Diego County. About 9% of those patients had flu symptoms last week, up from 7% two weeks ago, according to a county report.
The San Diego-Union Tribune also reported an increase in the number of patients with symptoms of COVID-19, but not as quickly, according to the county’s weekly respiratory disease report.
FIRST AND SURPRISING INCREASE OF RSV IN CHILDREN, HOSPITALS AND MEDICAL CENTERS ARE CONCERNED
“The fear is that everything will bounce off everything else and once you’ve been through the flu you could still get hit by COVID or whatever virus you’re going to catch,” said Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Scripps Health’s chief medical officer. acute care operations and clinical excellence.
“I’m hopeful, but we still expect it to be like this until February,” Sharieff said.
Typically, the flu hits hardest from late December through February.
The southern hemisphere also had to deal with an earlier than usual flu season. Flu positivity rates in Chile reached epidemic thresholds as early as January, several months earlier than usual.
PRESCRIBED AMOXICILLIN FOR CHILDREN IS IN SHORTAGE, SAYS FDA
Health experts said it was not immediately clear whether flu cases would peak earlier than usual in California, which typically sees the bulk of cases from December through February, or a flu season. prolonged.
Much of the United States is experiencing a rapid start to flu season. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more flu cases were being reported than generally expected at this time.
JUST 2 SUBVARIANTS OF OMICRON MAKE UP 44% OF ALL COVID CASES IN THE US
On Friday, the CDC reported that influenza and similar viral illnesses were particularly high in Georgia, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, DC.
“Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. Southeast and south-central regions of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity, followed by mid-Atlantic regions and the west coast of the central south.” the CDC said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Most of them are influenza A, especially a strain called H3N2. Although any version of the flu can be dangerous for vulnerable populations, this strain is known to cause more serious illnesses.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Magic’s Gary Harris feels ‘close’ to making season debut after knee surgery – The Mercury News
Orlando Magic veteran Gary Harris feels he’s ‘closer’ to his season debut after being sidelined from the first 13 games while recovering from an arthroscopic meniscectomy he had suffered on August 31 in the left knee after tearing the meniscus.
Proximity remains unknown.
“I can’t really say one day or the other because some days are better than others right now, but it feels good right now,” Harris told the Orlando Sentinel ahead of the home win. Friday against the Phoenix Suns. “I just try to keep it that way.”
Harris, who was also kicked out of training camp, told the Sentinel he didn’t feel any pain.
He added that he had “ups and downs all over the court” with coaches playing 4v4 and 5v5, confirming what coach Jamahl Mosley recently told reporters.
Mosley said confronting coaches is what Harris did in Saturday’s practice.
Harris got hits before the game last week at the Amway Center, usually an encouraging sign for a player’s return to play progress.
“I’m moving around a bit right now,” Harris said. “I’m really trying to find my timing. Return to basketball form. I test stuff every day. I feel more comfortable on the court.
The Magic went 3-2 in their single-season, seven-game home game, which ends in matchups against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
When asked if he could come back before the home stretch was over, Harris replied, “Man, I just gotta take it one day at a time.”
“[Friday] was a good day,” he said. “I hope we have another good day [Saturday] and keep moving and see how it goes.
He added that he didn’t have “certain expectations or days” when asked if he thought he would be back on the floor now.
Harris, who had an expiring 2021-22 contract that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially begins on July 1.
He has a fully guaranteed salary of $13 million for the 2022-23 season and a non-guaranteed salary of $13 million for 2023-24. His 2023-24 salary becomes fully guaranteed after June 30, 2023.
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3 for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage – a formula that adjusts so that 3 points are worth more than 2 points.
He is coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he has played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was also the highest since then.
Harris has suffered various minor injuries throughout his career, but the meniscectomy was his first surgery, he said, posing different challenges during the rehabilitation process.
“It’s just different,” Harris said. “Different movements. It’s something I need to feel comfortable and familiar with after my first. Just seeing how my body reacts.
Harris was one of six players who were ruled out on Friday, along with Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Jonathan Isaac (recovering from a left knee injury) and Moe Wagner (right midfoot sprain).
Mosley said Banchero trained on Saturday, adding: “He did all the drills we gave him.”
The coach said Banchero’s status remains day-to-day and he will be a game decision for Monday.
“[Isaac and Harris are] still doing what they’ve been doing for the past few days, going up against coaches,” Mosley said. “Markelle always does her individual work, not necessarily against the coaches but [an] individual agreement without contact. Similar, non-contact Moe Wagner follows his own routine and stabilizes this foot.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Prize to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
California Daily Newspapers
Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News
Sydney Sweeney rips internet trolls for tagging family in captured nude scenes: ‘Disgusting’
Tiffany Trump is married: Donald Trump’s daughter marries Michael Boulos
Robert Griswold: Paralympic gold medalist swimmer accused of raping and abusing his teammate
Running back Mo Ibrahim continues climb up Gophers, Big Ten record books
California hospitals use overflow tents for growing number of flu patients
Magic’s Gary Harris feels ‘close’ to making season debut after knee surgery – The Mercury News
Feds study return of endangered grizzly bears in Washington state
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in film set after settlement last month
Democrats are in charge in Minnesota. Here’s what to expect.
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?