Parents and educators at Marine Park JHS want principal Kerri Moser out
The principal of a Brooklyn college has ruined his once-proud reputation and should step down, parents and staff told The Post.
Teachers at JHS 278 in the Marine Park have taken two votes of no-confidence against Kerri Moser since her arrival in 2019 and have filed numerous complaints with Department of Education superiors without success, insiders said.
“She is always there terrorizing the community. The community is done with it,” said William Mauras, who led the 2019 Parents Association last spring and whose two eldest children attended the school.
Mauras said he would send his youngest child elsewhere.
The number of Marine Park students who met or exceeded state standards in math rose from 46% in 2019 to 33% in 2022, while English scores rose from 58% in 2019 to 62% in 2022, according to DOE data.
Educators are fleeing the school — which serves about 1,200 students in grades six through eight — rather than deal with Moser, who recently assigned non-Spanish speaking teachers to teach Spanish classes, officials said. initiates.
“You have gym teachers and social studies teachers who teach Spanish,” one educator said.
They also argue that she downplayed the school’s arts program, which included an award-winning band.
Moser stays in her office watching hallway cameras on a giant television she bought rather than walking the halls to restore order, and fighting has escalated, insiders claim.
In another head-scratching move, Moser spent about $400,000 replacing relatively new furniture with new chairs whose wheels wouldn’t lock, insiders said.
“What did the children do? They turned the chairs into bumper cars,” said a union official familiar with the school.
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition over the past two years to remove Moser.
“What she was able to do as principal was to unite the staff in hatred towards her,” said an educator.
Moser and the DOE did not immediately return requests for comment.
Additional reporting by Susan Edelman
‘Dads Trip’ brings out ‘a little bit of a hockey nerd’ in the fathers of Chicago Blackhawks players
Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell knew his dad, Jim, who was his youth hockey coach growing up, would appreciate getting to peek behind the curtain to see what really goes on in the day-to-day life of the NHL.
“He says there’s a lot of food involved,” Blackwell told the Tribune after Friday’s practice at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
“It’s been a lot of fun, certainly a lot of food,” Jim said later.
The Hawks invited players’ fathers to the team’s road swing through Los Angeles and Anaheim, Calif. The annual “Father and Son Road Trip,” or “Dads Trip” for short, had been postponed a couple of seasons because of the pandemic.
But the roster has turned over quite a bit recently, so a lot of dads — including Juhjar Khaira’s father, Sukhjinder, and Taylor Raddysh’s father, Darren — are newcomers.
“It’s really just (attending) meetings and (seeing) how detail-oriented a lot of them are from other teams’ systems,” Blackwell said. “He’s a pretty knowledgeable hockey guy, but (he didn’t know) some of the modern-day lingo, something that he might not have said or done when he was coaching me growing up.
“So just being part of those meetings, from penalty kill and how some of those systems are set up to try to shut down the other team’s best players … There’s a lot of cool things that I think, as a little bit of a hockey nerd, he loves that.”
Jim Blackwell concurred.
“That’s the best part of it,” he said. “Having been a part of his life early on, coaching, this is where I feel the most comfortable: underneath the rink, not up in the stands, just in the locker room, looking at the equipment, just being a part of everything that is their daily life.”
Colin Blackwell, who’s in his first season with the Hawks, said Jim attended dads trips in the minors, but “we weren’t doing charters and stuff along those lines like this, so it’s a little bit different hospitality, and they treated us really well.”
And walking alongside some more recognizable dads — namely Patrick Kane Sr. and Bryan Toews — brings attention too.
“Last night was a blast to be up in the suites with all the dads wearing our jerseys,” Jim said of the game against the Los Angeles Kings. “And even walking around there’s 50 of us or so, we were embraced by other Chicago fans that were in the stands last night. There were quite a few other red jerseys. I was thrilled to see that.
“I’m more behind-the-scenes fun. But it was fun to be treated like a celebrity to come in on the bus to go underneath, to take the elevator up to the suite.”
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson didn’t say it outright but he likely wants to make sure all the fathers see their sons on the ice between the two games.
“We’d like to get everybody a chance to play on a special trip like this,” he said. “I know it’s professional hockey and it’s business, but everybody’s been deserving.”
Khaira and defenseman Filip Roos were back in for Saturday’s game against the Ducks.
Said Richardson of the dads: “They’re a pretty fun group and they seem to get along. It’s almost like our team does. A lot of respect for all their families and how they’re raised. You can see it.
“But I’ve met Raddysh’s dad a couple times because he lives in my building,” Richardson laughed. “So I ran into him before the trip.”
Some dads, such as Kane’s father, are old hats at this trip.
“He’s kind of spoiled, he gets fathers trips all the time,” Kane said. “He likes going on the road and seeing some different arenas.”
Kane said he appreciates having his father there.
“It’s fun because I know how much he loves hockey and obviously enjoys it,” Kane said. “Always like spending time with my dad, too. It’s been a little bit difficult the last couple of years … so it’s always nice to get together with him and spend some time with him, especially when it’s just you and him, one-on-one time.”
Of course, not every player could have his father there.
Caleb and Seth Jones’ father, Ronald “Popeye” Jones, is an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, who were playing the Celtics in Boston.
Popeye and Caleb will both be in Chicago on Sunday when the Bulls play host to the Nuggets, but game-day demands make it difficult to connect in person during the overlapping NHL and NBA seasons.
“We’ll text every once in a while or he’ll see if one of us had a good game,” Caleb Jones said. “Or if he watches the game he’ll send a text and let us know how he’s doing and we’ll respond to him.
“But it’s kind of tough with the identical schedules, and maybe one day one of these father’s trips will line up (where) he’s playing on the road somewhere the same time like last year a few times. … But we’ve kind of gotten used to it.”
Still, Jones still gets something out of the trip.
“Actually it’s been fun,” he said. “I’ve gotten to talk to some guys’ dads and get to know some people, so I’ve enjoyed it. But it obviously would be nice to have him here.”
Dolphins sign safety Verone McKinley to active roster, elevate lineman for Browns game
The Miami Dolphins signed undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Saturday.
McKinley, the former college teammate of fellow safety Jevon Holland at Oregon, has recently become a vital piece to the Dolphins defense with strong safety Brandon Jones out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee.
Two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions, McKinley earned his first NFL start and played 80 percent of defensive snaps, mostly at free safety off the ball while the versatile Holland switched to Jones’ former role of playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
The Dolphins had already used the three practice-squad elevations allotted to McKinley, calling him up against the Lions, the week before against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the opener against the New England Patriots. McKinley also saw snaps late in the win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 when Jones initially was injured.
The Dolphins did not have to make a corresponding move Saturday as they began the day with 52 players on their active roster.
With McKinley now signed to the 53-man roster, should the team later want to send him back to the practice squad, it would have to release him first, making him eligible to be claimed by other clubs. Earlier this season, the Dolphins signed wide receiver River Cracraft to the roster after using his three practice-squad elevations. He has remained with the team since.
Miami opted against signing McKinley to the 53-man roster for last week’s game against the Chicago Bears because Eric Rowe was the safety primarily being used opposite Holland. Bringing McKinley up this week could be an indication that the defensive game plan against Cleveland involves more packages for him. Rowe was a healthy inactive on Oct. 30 in Detroit when McKinley started.
McKinley has two tackles on the season. His one against the Lions prevented tight end T.J. Hockenson from scoring a long touchdown.
The Dolphins use their third elevation on Smith. He was also elevated for the Week 6 loss to the Vikings and last week’s win against the Bears.
Smith provides depth on an offensive line that may remain without Austin Jackson, who is questionable for Sunday’s game with ankle and calf injuries.
Republican-controlled Texas and Florida branded ‘laboratories of autocracy’ by worried MSNBC panel
On MSNBC Saturday morning, host Ali Velshi and his guests, NYU history professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat and author Joanne Freeman, expressed relief that Democrats weren’t crushed midterm. , but claimed that Republicans continued to grow in authoritarianism.
During the segment, Ben-Ghiat claimed that Republican success in Texas and Florida proved those states were “laboratories of autocracy” and mentioned her fear of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., whom she has called a “softer extremist” than former President Donald Trump, someone she called a “vindictive authoritarian.”
Freeman used his historical knowledge of Civil War-era American politics to note that threats to democracy occur when people who feel entitled to win elections lose.
MEDIA DEFENDING SLOW VOTES COUNT IN NEVADA, ARIZONA ARE INCREASINGLY FRUSTRATED WITH STAKED COUNT IN IOWA CAUCUS IN 2020
Velshi started the segment by mentioning his relief that the midterm elections weren’t a red wave for Republicans, though he asked Professor Ben-Ghiat if America was okay with threats to democracy supposedly posed by the GOP.
He said: “I feel a slightly lower level of anxiety than I felt on Monday. But Ruth, one of the things you warned me about, because you talk about so many stories about the autocracy and the anti-democracy stuff that, I don’t know, is that just a dot on your radar? Should we think we’re out of the woods?”
The professor denied that democracy is entirely off the hook, due to Republican gains in red states. She replied, “No, and of course the victory of, you know Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, and the Texas GOP, these places are going to redouble their efforts and become even more laboratories of autocracy to be developed.”
Although she provided a silver liner, saying, “One of my mantras, I don’t usually say it on the show because we talk about, you know, the threats that lie ahead, is to never underestimate. esteem the American people. Because one of the big takeaways is that we can have confidence in our electoral system and have confidence in our own ability to organize and bring about change.”
Ben-Ghiat hailed the Democratic victories in the elections which she said came “in very difficult circumstances”. She added, “It’s something to honor and celebrate.”
Velshi asked Freeman what she thought of the election, to which she said, “On the one hand it’s a relief, it could have been much worse, it was a victory in some ways for the democratic process. On the other hand, it is also true that it was a very close election and that counts.”
KARI LAKE SLAMS ARIZONA’S CHAOTIC ELECTORAL TAB AS SHE CLOSES GAP ON HOBBS
She added that the closeness was “alarming” and a sign that “now is not the time to let our guard down”. Freeman referred to the “difficult elections” in American history and the behavior of those who felt “entitled” to win. “What do people do who expected to win, who felt entitled to win? What do they do when they don’t get what they feel entitled to, and they’re already prone to not necessarily be comfortable with the democratic system?
She added: ‘So personally, as a historian looking back at the 1800 election or the 1860 election, I look to the future and have my eyes opened.’
Pivoting on this point, Velshi brought up “candidates who deny elections, candidates who, like Kari Lake in Arizona, who already calls everyone a cheat and a loser”, and asked Ben-Ghiat to talk about it. .
Ben-Ghiat remarked, “There is nothing more dangerous than vindictive authoritarians. And we saw it with Trump who couldn’t stand losing and so, you know, staged a violent coup attempt, which half the country seems to forget about right now. .”
She then layed on DeSantis saying, “Also, the anointing of Ron DeSantis worries me a lot because he’s a softer, more disciplined extremist.”
Tom Brady, Bucs hoping to carry Rams victory into rest of season
With 13 seconds remaining and Tampa Bay trying to steal away a victory from the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, the fire could be seen lighting up in Tom Brady’s eyes.
“It’s important for us,” said Brady, who would lead the Bucs down the field in 44 seconds to defeated the Rams 16-13. “We just had not played the way were were capable and some things had kinda not really gone our way.”
That fire had been missing.
The Bucs were losing, Brady was in the middle of a not-so-private divorce with his supermodel wife and the Tampa Bay season was bobbing in the wake.
The last time we saw Brady, he was sitting at his locker in Raymond James Stadium after having lost a Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. His elbows were on his knees, head in his hands and he looked to be in desparate need of consoling. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert took care of that, coming to his friend’s aid and sitting with him the rest of the time the locker room was open to the media.
He needed Gabbert that night. On Sunday he needed Bucs fans. They had started to turn as the Bucs once again fell behind, this time to the Rams, and it appeared Brady and the Bucs were headed toward their fourth straight loss.
Fans shouted:
“You shoulda stayed retired, Brady.”
“Go back to New England.”
And even, “Put in Kyle Trask, a reference to the Bucs backup quarterback and former Florida Gator.”
Brady likely couldn’t hear the noise from the hecklers, nor did he listen. Brady had a job to do trailing 13-9 — drive the ball 60 yards in 44 seconds to win this game.
Not only was the end zone 60 yards away, but so too, it seemed, was the rest of the Bucs’ season. A loss to the Rams would have dropped them to 3-6 and a last-place tie in the NFC South, not a good spot to be in with the playoffs in mind.
Two years ago they were Super Bowl champs. Now they were floundering in mediocrity.
During the game, Brady surpassed the 100,000-yard mark for passing. He didn’t care about that.
Just wins, baby.
No. 12 went into Tom Brady mode. We had seen it so many times in the past and suddenly it was back. Three straight complete passes inside 28 seconds remaining had the Bucs in the red zone and a penalty flag on the next play stoked that Brady fire.
End zone pass interference on the Rams’ Derion Kendrick.
Brady spun quickly toward the sideline and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and signaled the play. Leftwich agreed. Then Brady hit tight end Cade Otton, just like he used to connect with Rob Gronkowski — for the 1-yard, game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left.
“By and I have a great relationship so we talk about it a lot.” Brady said of Leftwich. “I thought I liked that play and I went over and told By, and he was like, ‘Yes, go for it.’ “
He went for it. Celebration ensued. Season saved. For now.
“[Expletive] awesome … that was awesome,” Brady said in the postgame interview room. “We needed it, we got it, we fought to the end.”
That’s what could be expected of the Bucs the rest of the season, to fight until the end.
“That’s why we play,” Brady said, “to get out there and win and give it all we got.”
Backup nose tackle Deadrin Senat summed it up quite succinctly.
“It means everything for us,” said the former FSU star. “We hadn’t won in a couple of weeks. … I’m just happy for the way the D-line played and this is stack one. We stack one win at a time each week and we can continue to move on. The guys did their thing on all levels.
“And Tom Brady is a great leader. One of the best leaders I have ever had and I feel like he does his thing day in and day out. I’m very, very grateful to be part of this team with him and experience this with him. I’m just happy to start winning and see him perform with it.”
The Bucs (4-5) have eight games left starting with a game in Germany against Seattle on Sunday. There is plenty of time left for Tampa to turn this thing around.
Immigration, solution to the “demographic winter of Europe” according to Borrell – RT in French
For the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, extra-European immigration is a solution to the declining birth rate on the Old Continent.
“Love it or hate it, rejoice it or regret it, Europe’s demographic winter – to some extent – is being met by inflows from the rest of the world,” Josep said. Borrel.
During a river interview of nearly two hours, conducted on November 11 by Darius Rochebin for LCI, the head of European diplomacy was asked about immigration. More specifically on demography, a subject that would be, according to Rochebin, dear to the Spanish-Argentine politician. “You are very concerned about demography,” the journalist told him.
"Europe's demographic winter is filled by contributions from the rest of the world." The head of European diplomacy @JosepBorrellF guest of @LCI believes that migration compensates for the European birth rate "Whether we like it or not, it's a fact."
— Darius Rochebin (@DariusRochebin) November 11, 2022
“We represent 5% of the world’s population, 5% is not a lot,” said the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, commenting on the disparities in population between the European continent and countries such as than China and India. “You have to be aware of this and you have to know that our neighbors are much younger than us,” continued the diplomat, referring to the African continent.
Immigration “already compensates” for the birth deficit
“Should we have the frankness to say – whether we deplore it, whether we rejoice at it or simply say that it is inevitable – that migration will compensate for this birth rate deficit? “, then pushed the presenter. “She is already compensating,” Josep Borrell replied on the fly.
The latter then brandishes the case of his native country, of which he was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Spain. “We receive 400,000 Latin American immigrants every year,” he stressed, before continuing: “without that, I assure you, many social services could not function.”
The interview comes against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions between member states on the migration issue. Paris and Rome thus oppose on the reception of the Ocean Viking and its 234 illegal immigrants. The Italian refusal to accept this building, chartered by the association SOS Méditerranée, provoked the ire of the French government. The latter claimed to go so far as to take retaliatory measures against its Alpine neighbour. Rome, for its part, opposed the French government’s accusations of inhumanity that Italy has already received more than 88,000 migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean this year.
In 2020, almost 2 million individuals immigrated to the European Union, where 23 million non-EU nationals live.
Heat arena could be in for another name change amid collapse of FTX
Amid the liquidity issues of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and possible takeover by Binance, the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s arena have come into question 17 months after the facility formally changed to FTX Arena from AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Heat on Wednesday said, “It is far too premature for us to comment,” even as it is possible FTX soon will cease to exist.
Miami-Dade County in March 2021 agreed to a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX for naming rights to the facility alongside Biscayne Bay, with the official renaming coming three months later.
Last month, the FTX logo was formally placed on the arena’s roof, replacing the airplane logo of American Airlines.
South Florida has had an uneven history of naming rights with its sporting venues.
It wasn’t until March 2021 that Marlins Park became LoanDepot Park. Hard Rock Stadium previously went without a title sponsor as Dolphins Stadium from 2005 to 2009. And the Florida Panthers currently are without a title sponsor for their Sunrise Arena, which is currently being called FLA Live Arena.
FTX made a significant splash with its entry into the sports realm. Beyond the Heat’s arena, the company has a sponsorship-patch agreement with Major League Baseball for umpire uniforms, a Formula 1 sponsorship with Mercedes, the naming rights for Cal-Berkley’s football field, and marketing agreements with Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Sohei Otani, among others.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem is featured in a commercial for FTX that plays inside the arena and on the team’s broadcasts.
Upon review
As seemingly has become the norm for the Heat and their opponents this season, the latest set of NBA last-two-minute officiating reports shows another moment that got away.
In the lone officiating error cited by the NBA over the final two minutes of the Heat’s 110-107 Monday night loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, the league said the Heat should have been awarded a free throw for a defensive-three-seconds violation by Portland’s Justise Winslow with 55.7 seconds to play with the score tied 102-102 at the time.
The Heat lost that game on a Jason Hart 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Shorthanded opponent
The Charlotte Hornets, who are scheduled to visit Thursday, again listed LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward as out for their Wednesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Also, Cody Martin, twin brother of Heat forward Caleb Martin, has been dealing with a quadriceps issue.
“We haven’t played one game with everybody healthy,” Hornets forward PJ Washington told the Charlotte Observer. “So for everybody out there that’s thinking we are just losing or whatever, I mean we haven’t had our main guys at the end of the day. So once they get back, everything is going to change.”
()
