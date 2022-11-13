Pelosi says Republicans’ ‘red wave’ has turned into a ‘little, tiny trickle’

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, speaks to the media during the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 11, 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

As states across the country continue to tally the votes in a close battle for control of the House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats “have not given up.”

“Whatever the outcome, we’re on the right track to bring our country to a better place than the other side has been dragged down,” she told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

NBC estimates that Republicans could win 219 House seats once all uncalled races are settled – barely more than the 218 needed to secure a majority – while Democrats could win 216. The projection includes a margin of error of plus or minus four seats.

Democrats held their U.S. Senate majority, NBC News screened on Saturday, fending off an all-out effort by Republicans to leverage economic volatility and public discontent to take control of the upper house of Congress.

Republicans had hoped, and many had openly anticipated, that a “red wave” would drive Democrats out of their majorities in both branches of the legislature.

“Who would have thought two months ago that this ‘red wave’ would turn into a tiny, tiny trickle, if at all,” said Pelosi, a Democrat who is second in line for the presidency. on CNN’s “State of the Union”. ” Sunday.

Pelosi said she was also told midterm voters were swayed by the Republican Party’s response to the violent attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, last month.

A California man, David DePape, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, wielded a hammer and was ready to kidnap and smash Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps, federal prosecutors have revealed in a criminal complaint.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, DC, at the time of the break-in, but her husband Paul, 82, suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

While many members of Congress were quick to express their support and well wishes for the couple, several Republicans shared misinformation and conspiracy theories about the attack. In a since-deleted tweet, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, suggested the attacker was a “nudist hippie male prostitute.”

Pelosi told ABC that her husband was “getting better” and having “one good day after another,” but she told CNN the trauma of the attack was “intensified” by the “ridiculous attitude and disrespectful” of Republicans.

“It wasn’t just the attack, it was the Republican reaction, which was shameful,” she told CNN.

DePape, 42, has been charged with the federal crimes of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official. He pleaded not guilty.