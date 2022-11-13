ROME — Pope Francis denounced the “sirens of populism” on Sunday, calling for a renewed commitment to help the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy’s latest migration debate.
Pope slams ‘populism sirens’ as he marks Poor People’s Day
“Let us not be enchanted by the sirens of populism, which exploit people’s real needs with easy and hasty solutions,” François said.
This year’s commemoration comes as Italy is once again at the center of a European migration debate, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government clashing with France over the fate of those rescued in Mediterranean. Italy kept four lifeboats at sea for days until three of them landed last week and forced France to take in the fourth. The impasse sparked a diplomatic row that led France to suspend its participation in a European redistribution program and to strengthen its border crossings with Italy.
Francis lamented that the war in Ukraine only worsens the plight of the poor, who are still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as natural disasters and climate change.
“Today too, much more than yesterday, many of our brothers and sisters, sorely tried and discouraged, migrate in search of hope, and many people experience precariousness due to lack of employment or working conditions. unjust and unworthy,” he said. .
To show concrete acts of solidarity, the Vatican invited some 1,300 people to lunch in the Vatican Audience Hall after Mass.
Additionally, free medical checks that had been paused due to COVID-19 resumed this week in St. Peter’s Square, providing health checks, vaccinations, blood tests, electrocardiograms as well as tests for hepatitis C, tuberculosis and HIV. Parishes in the area were distributing some 5,000 boxes of basic foodstuffs donated by a supermarket, including about 10 tons of pasta and 5 tons of rice, according to a statement from the Vatican’s evangelization office.
Outdoors: Wisconsin firearms deer season forecast is same as last year
BRULE, Wis. — Deer hunters in northwestern Wisconsin this season should find a slowly growing deer herd and hunting opportunities about the same as the past few years.
Whether more of the same is good or bad news may depend on exactly where you hunt when the state’s nine-day firearms deer season starts Saturday, Nov. 19.
Areas near agriculture land will probably see more deer and definitely have more antlerless permits to use. But deeply forested areas with less food available for deer will see another year of lower deer numbers.
“Our deer population can vary dramatically within 10 or 20 miles. That’s why hunters who are able to be mobile will stand the best chances,” said Greg Kessler, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist for Douglas County.
Douglas County is especially prone to widely fluctuating deer populations because of its topography. In the north, in areas of clay soils where most of the county’s farmland is located, deer numbers continue to be fairly high, and extra antlerless permits were available this year, especially on private property.
The farmland mixed with woods in the north offers better nutrition compared to the county’s areas of sandy soils dominated by scrub oak and pine.
Overall, antlerless or doe permits are up 40% in the county — on recommendation of the County Deer Advisory Committee — from 1,200 in 2021 to 1,675 this season. Of those, 1,000 are for use on private property with 675 for public land.
Kessler said some hunters this year pushed for even more antlerless permits, namely those who hunt on or near farmland and who have been seeing more deer. Meanwhile, hunters in more forested public lands, especially along the more swampy western edge of the county, have generally been unhappy with lower deer numbers.
Douglas County saw deer harvests as high as 11,241 as recently as 2007. But a string of harsh winters since then and an accompanying decline in antlerless permits have combined to push the harvest down, as low as 2,396 in 2014. The harvest has rebounded some to 3,897 in 2020 and 3,491 last season.
Kessler said that an unprecedented string of warm winters and good habitat led to the record-high deer populations of the early 2000s and unprecedented deer harvests. It’s unlikely deer numbers, or hunter numbers, will ever be as high again.
Short of that, the DNR tries to keep a balance between too many deer and not enough, using antlerless permits as the primary management tool and hoping Mother Nature cooperates.
“Especially statewide, those numbers were just not sustainable from a biological point of view,” Kessler said.
That’s when deer were causing major problems munching on farmland and damaging forests with over-browsing, as well as causing record deer-vehicle collisions on roads.
The DNR issued more antlerless permits in an effort to bring the deer herd down, and it worked — maybe too well in some areas.
“The numbers still haven’t bounced back in parts of the county as much as some hunters would like,” Kessler noted, adding that the official goal for Douglas County is to increase deer numbers.
The Douglas County Deer Advisory Committee, with Kesller’s support, has been fighting to have the county divided into two deer management units to reflect the dramatic difference in deer habitat and populations. So far, the state’s Natural Resources Board has not approved that split.
Farther east, in Bayfield County, the official goal is to hold deer numbers steady. But this year, the Natural Resources Board decided to override the County Deer Advisory Committee and local DNR recommendations and drastically cut antlerless permits. The board cut the recommended antlerless quota for public land from 2,750 to just 500, an 82% reduction.
“Apparently, the board heard from some constituents who thought there weren’t enough deer on public land to warrant that many antlerless permits,” said Eddie Shea, DNR wildlife biologist for Bayfield and Ashland counties.
Bayfield County has 8,250 antlerless permits on private land this season.
Much like Douglas County, and indeed the entire North American range of whitetail deer, Shea said deer in Bayfield County thrive more on farmland than deep woods.
“Agricultural lands have more food, more calories available for deer, and that tends to support higher deer populations,” Shea said.
Bayfield County saw a high of 11,390 deer harvested in 2007, but that dropped to 2,253 in 2014 after harsh winters and reduced antlerless permits. The number rebounded to 4,541 last season, about the same as 2020.
Jeff Pritzl, the DNR’s deer management program supervisor, said he expects the statewide Wisconsin deer season to play out “pretty much the way it has the last couple of years,” with continued high deer numbers in the state’s agricultural areas. While antlerless permits are gobbled up in a matter of minutes when they become available over summer for Douglas County, for example, there are still antlerless permits available for southern counties.
Pritzl noted that while the state may have more than 1.5 million deer combined, the population can vary dramatically, even within regions.
“Deer are unevenly distributed across the landscape,” he said, noting why some hunters see more deer and some far fewer.
Former Chief Justice v Justice Minister over judicial appointments
New Delhi:
The Supreme Court panel is a “perfectly correct and balanced” way of appointing judges, former UU Chief Justice Lalit told NDTV on Sunday, after Union Law Minister Kiren called the “opaque” system.
“It’s (‘opaque, inexplicable’) his personal opinions… It’s a perfectly, correct and balanced way of doing things. It’s a system where every point of view is taken into account,” he said. he declared in an exclusive interview, a few days after his retirement. earlier this week.
Judicial appointments are only approved by the college after several levels of review, including by the government, Justice Lalit said. He also mentioned the pace of these appointments, essential to reduce the huge backlog of cases before the various courts of the country.
“The whole process [of appointments] must have a dialogue between the government and the college. The sooner the better because today we are 27 in the sanctioned strength of 34. The delay in appointment can put off a person, and then he could say that he does not want to be part of it, “he said. he declares.
The comments come two days after the Supreme Court expressed its dissatisfaction with the Center’s delay in approving names recommended for the appointment of judges in the upper bench, including those reiterated by the college, and said that keeping them pending is “not acceptable”.
Speaking to India Today news channel last week, Mr Rijiju said: “I am not criticizing the judiciary or the judges, but I am stating a fact which reflects the thinking of the people of India. The system college is opaque and not accountable.Judges and lawyers believe it too.
Previously, the Minister of Justice had said that “the people of the country are not happy” with the collegiate system and according to the spirit of the constitution, it is up to the government to appoint the judges.
Headed by the Chief Justice of India and made up of the court’s four most senior judges, the college recommends names for the appointment and transfer of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. The system has evolved through Supreme Court judgments.
Chief Justice UU Lalit (retired) also told NDTV how he managed to settle 10,000 cases during his 74-day tenure, dividing the cases with a “T-20” approach, between two, three and five benches of judges.
He answered questions about Union Home Secretary Amit Shah’s appearance as a lawyer in the past, saying it was ‘inconsequential’ as he was not the lead lawyer, and said it was not “proper” for judges to accept the roles of Rajya Sabha or governor after retirement.
Lancashire Police serving officer charged with attempted murder
An on-duty Lancashire Police officer is charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at Manchester hotel
- James Riley, 27, has been charged with the crime which happened earlier this week
- Police were called to report a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel
- The incident on Brook Street, Manchester happened at 11.30pm on November 10
An on-duty Lancashire police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a hotel in Manchester.
James Riley, 27, has been charged with the crime which happened earlier this week.
Police were called to a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel in Brook Street, Manchester at around 11.30pm on Thursday November 10.
Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital, where police said she was in stable condition.
An on-duty Lancashire police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Manchester hotel
Riley has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday November 14, 2022.
Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with information to contact police or call 101 quoting log number 3661 as of 10/11/22.
This is breaking news. More soon.
Other voices: Poison pills
Many a pundit predicted that in the first elections since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer, crime and inflation would overshadow abortion rights in turning people out to the polls. Tuesday night, Americans around the country proved them wrong.
Five states had abortion-related measures on the ballot, and in an all five, the pro-choice contingent won out. In exit polls, Democratic voters reported being driven primarily by concerns over abortion. It turns out that access to choice is and will likely remain a powerful motivator for many voters, a reality predicted by none other than Donald Trump, who in a classic bit of double-talk earlier this year said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision — one made possible enabled by his own nomination of three hardline conservatives to the court — would be “bad for Republicans.”
While the former president was right about that, he was very wrong about voters’ affinity for him and his brand of politician. In high-profile race after high-profile race, both statewide contests and swing congressional districts, Trump’s motley crew of handpicked candidates underperformed. His star power notwithstanding, Dr. Oz fell to John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Doug Mastriano, who participated in the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, lost his gubernatorial bid in that same state. Herschel Walker is headed to a Senate runoff in Georgia.
In Maryland and Massachusetts, Republican primary voters nominated full-fledged Trumpers — and decisively surrendered governorships to Democrats. Other Trump acolytes were defeated or are trailing in still-uncalled races, like election denier Kari Lake in her bid for Arizona governor. (Trump and his minions did notch some victories, but the most notable GOP win may have been one that threatens the former president’s shot at remaining the Republican standard-bearer: the easy re-election of Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.)
We can’t help but think that one of the things that energized Democrats and many others exhausted by Trump’s brand of politics was the news late last week that he’s all but ready to leap into the 2024 race.
The conventional wisdom has long been that there’s nothing Trump can ever do to lose the support of his core base. The midterms are the clearest sign yet that his hold is weakening. Huzzah.
— The New York Daily News
US plans to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korea for Ukraine
The United States intends to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korean arms manufacturers to supply to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to to find weapons available for the high intensity battles taking place in Ukraine.
As part of the deal, the United States will purchase 100,000 155mm howitzer rounds, which will then be transferred to Ukraine via the United States.
The arrangement allows South Korea to honor its public promise not to send lethal aid to Ukraine. In a statement released on Friday morning, South Korea’s defense ministry said it had not changed its stance on shipping weapons to Ukraine and believed “the end user” ammunition was the United States.
“Negotiations are ongoing between US and Korean companies to export ammunition, to fill the shortage of 155mm ammunition stocks in the United States,” the ministry said. The Pentagon said in a statement that it was “in discussions” about “potential sales” of munitions by the United States from South Korea.
But statements from South Korea and the United States make it clear that the deal, which has been in the works for months, has yet to be finalized. The purchase of such a quantity of artillery ammunition is very sensitive for South Korea, especially given the recent missile launches and weapons tests conducted by North Korea.
South Korea participated in the meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the multinational group set up by the United States to identify the stockpiles of weapons available and ship them to Ukraine. But Seoul has so far publicly refused to send lethal aid to Ukraine, providing only non-lethal and humanitarian aid, such as medical supplies and body armor.
The news of the transfer, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as the United States warned that North Korea was secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells for the war in Ukraine. The planned transfers from Pyongyang and Seoul highlight the strain the war has placed on the defense industrial bases of the United States and Russia.
“There is no doubt that this puts a strain on our own stocks,” said Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, speaking to reporters during a virtual meeting of the project for the media and the National Security from George Washington University. “It puts pressure on our own industrial base. This is the case with our allies.
Since the first months of the war, artillery has been one of the main weapons supplied to Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces. The Ukrainian military previously relied on Soviet-era 152mm artillery pieces, but as that supply of ammunition dried up, the United States and Western nations switched them to 155mm howitzers. mm to NATO standards. To date, the United States has sent 142 of these artillery pieces.
The challenge has been ammunition supplies as the war nears its 9 month mark.
“[The war] revealed that we have work to do to make our defense industrial base more agile, more responsive, more resilient,” Kahl said.
The United States has sent nearly one million rounds of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine in recent months. Last week, a defense official said Ukraine was firing 4,000 to 7,000 rounds of artillery a day, while Russia fired around 20,000 rounds.
Although the focus is now on air defense systems to protect Ukraine against Russian drones and missiles, artillery remains essential in ground combat.
The officials stressed that the agreement between the United States and South Korea would not affect the readiness of either country.
In a statement, the Pentagon said South Korea had a “world-class defense industry that regularly sells to allies and partners, including the United States.”
The United States “has had discussions about potential sales of ammunition to the United States by South Korea’s non-governmental industrial defense base,” Lt. Col. Martin Meiners said. The Pentagon would not comment on details of the talks, including specific numbers or timelines.
In August, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he wanted to make the country one of the world’s top arms suppliers. Yoon’s goal is to make Seoul the world’s fourth largest supplier, behind the United States, Russia and France. Although South Korea has been willing to supply arms to Europe – in July it signed its biggest arms deal to supply Poland with tanks, artillery and fighter jets – it has so far refused to sell or deliver arms directly to Ukraine.
The school divide that helps explain the midterms
Here is a representation of all the districts won so far in the 2022 election – 203 by Democrats, 211 by Republicans. Twenty-one districts remain uncalled as of November 12.
Let’s take these districts and sort them into four groups, dividing them by the percentage of residents who have a college degree.
Already, the trend is clear: Democrats have continued to outperform in precincts where more voters have a bachelor’s degree, while Republicans have won more precincts where fewer voters have a college education. .
And while not all votes were counted, these numbers largely continue a trend that was already strongly in effect in 2020. After the last election, the 15 districts with the highest share of college-educated adults were all represented by Democrats – and they will be again in 2023.
The lack of dramatic swings between major electoral blocs helps explain the GOP’s struggles to retake the House, which remains unconvened on Saturday.
