SANTIAGO, Chile — Irina Karamanos could have taken the car to work. But it was spring in Santiago and the anthropologist and political organizer wanted walk.
News
Quarterback Josh Allen officially active for Bills against Vikings
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was listed as questionable with an elbow injury, was officially active for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Highmark Stadium.
It remains to be seen if Allen, who was hurt Nov.. 6 at the New York Jets, will start. Buffalo’s other active quarterback is former Minnesota stalwart Case Keenum.
Inactive for the Vikings were defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) and Esezi Otomewo, offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe and outside linebackers Luiji Vilain and Benton Whitley. Tomlinson, injured Oct. 30 against Arizona, will miss his second straight game.
News
Finding Purpose in Our Lives Part 2 – Orange County Register
Last week, we discussed a virtual reunion of two groups: the Life Transition Men’s Group and the Renewal Women’s Group. Members of both are mostly career retirees navigating their post-career lives. At this 11th Annual Gathering, we discussed what it means to live a purposeful life. Here’s some of what we learned from the 16 people who shared their knowledge, thoughts, feelings and aspirations.
One woman described her goal, quoting Chip Conley, founder of the Academy of Modern Elders and author of “Wisdom @ Work: The Making of a Modern Elder” (Currency, 2018). “The first part of your life purpose is to discover your gifts. The work of your life is to develop this gift. And the meaning of your life is to give your gift.
“The goal means to be a better partner for my wife,” was another comment. Another said he realized he had a purpose and was unaware of it. Its purpose was “to be”. “I want to be my best self by being fully present for someone else, being available to share my knowledge and ideas and being their advocate. When I do that, I am my best self” , did he declare.
One woman said she feels like an immigrant in a new country from the “old” and no longer seeks relevance as a goal but rather pleasure; this is her post-ambition goal, valuing time spent with her husband and having flexibility with opportunities to learn.
Having one’s purpose to please others was noted by another. In his youth, this meant pleasing his parents, friends and others. Today, rather than pleasing, her goal is to be helpful to others, incorporating three behaviors: don’t lie, don’t be late, and keep your promise. »
The narrowed tracks sounded the alarm for another. As time passes, he sees that part of his goal is to stay healthy and exercise. As a former rocket scientist, he’s now the CFO of his family’s talent management company, an added focus.
A woman who is a full-time academic sees relationships as the core of her goal which includes several behaviors. It’s appreciating beauty, being grateful, kind and being present.
“Being free and not having to continue what I’ve done before” was another woman’s approach. She values her economic security which allows her to be “free to sue no matter what”. Spontaneity is important to her.
A former advertising executive found the concept of purpose amorphous and too narrowly defined by work. He discovered that purpose is whatever makes you happy. One woman found that her focus, which was to provide mental health services to older people, had changed. Having recently attended three memorial services in one month, part of her current focus is to be available for those who have suffered loss while also being present for her grandchildren, adult children and other significant people in his life.
A former president and general manager of a TV station commented, “I never felt like I was working a day in my life. His job was his goal. He then took on an important leadership role in a local non-profit organization, fulfilling his new purpose. A former corporate advertising manager succinctly summed up his goal: to have meaning in his life, to be relevant, present, to have a sense of accomplishment and to give back.
The question was asked whether having a goal depended on one’s economic situation. The group responded with an overwhelming no. At Stanford University and Encore.org Research study agreed. For the study, purpose was defined as “a sustained commitment to goals that are meaningful to oneself and also contribute in some way to the common good, to something greater or beyond oneself” . The study concluded that living a purposeful life is a quest for equal opportunity that does not vary significantly by age, income, health status, or geography. The study also acknowledged a growing body of evidence that purpose is associated with “school achievement, career success, energy, resilience, and lifelong psychological and physical health. It can be found in family, work, faith, and other important life missions.
Obviously, the meaning of living a purposeful life is different for everyone, affected by our experiences and aspirations. However, all agree on one aspect: this purpose is not overestimated; it is rather essential and can be a path or a destination.
So, dear readers, consider your goal, the one that is beyond you. In today’s environment, anything we can do for the good of others and society can translate into a much-needed national goal. Stay well and know that kindness is everything.
Helen Dennis is a nationally recognized leader on aging and new retirement issues with academic, corporate, and nonprofit experience. Contact Helen with your questions and comments at [email protected]. Visit Helen at HelenMdennis.com and follow her at facebook.com/SuccessfulAgingCommunity
California Daily Newspapers
News
Chile’s first lady Irina Karamanos doesn’t want the job
The first lady who no longer wanted to be first lady.
It had been three weeks since Karamanos, the partner of Chilean President Gabriel Boric, announced that she would step down from this post – a job she was not seeking; a job that she says shouldn’t exist.
She had held out for the title from the time Boric, then 35, was elected president last December. Sworn in in March, he was Latin America’s youngest leader, a of several leftists now taking power in the region. She was the feminist activist who helped him win. She initially reluctantly agreed to serve as first lady, in hopes that she could turn the role around. But the decision angered many supporters.
Colombia, the largest cocaine supplier to the United States, plans to decriminalize
In the months that followed, she had worked quietly to recast the role. She planned to shift responsibilities – primarily, running six foundations, overseeing programs such as a network of childcare centers, a science museum and a women’s development organization. — to departments that she believes could lead them better and ultimately close the office. In doing so, she hoped to reshape what it would mean to be a president’s partner, not just in Chile but around the world.
However, she first had to convince people across government that her plan wasn’t so drastic – that it was possible to change generations of tradition and bureaucracy. And she wanted to do it in a way that would ensure that the changes would outlive her.
That is why, during her Thursday morning walk, she made phone calls to ministers and members of the six foundations that the first lady is supposed to lead.
“No one answers,” she said told her publicist, so she started sending voice memos instead.
My friend was killed deep in the Amazon rainforest. I went to investigate.
One approached a member of a foundation where some had resisted the idea. The children’s orchestra did not want to lose the prestige that flowed from the presence of a first lady.
The role has nothing to do with Karamanos’ skills, experience or degrees, she thought. All that matters is the title.
And she knew she was so much more than that.
Dismantling of an institution
This was not how Karamanos and Boric expected to spend their 30s. The couple had been dating for about two years when it became clear that student activist-turned-congressman Boric was their party’s best option to run for president. Karamanos took the initiative to collect the more than 30,000 signatures he needed to qualify for the ballot.
Karamanos, 33, didn’t consider himself the kind of person who would put his plans on hold for a man. The daughter of immigrants – a Uruguayan mother of German origin and a Greek father who died at the age of 8 – she speaks four languages fluently, has studied two others and holds degrees in education sciences and anthropology from the German University of Heidelberg. If she agreed to serve as first lady, it would be a demanding, full-time job without pay.
“From now on everything I do will come second,” she said. “The first thing everyone will know about me is that I was the president’s partner.”
Chile is drafting a woke constitution. Are the Chileans ready?
The concept of first lady is American, dating back to Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth president, who helped furnish the White House and organized social affairs for politicians of both parties. Eleanor Roosevelt and Jacqueline Kennedy advanced the role in the public imagination, fostering the expectation that first ladies would accompany the president and champion non-controversial causes—expectations also embraced in parts of Latin America.
Karamanos is not the first reluctant first lady – see, for example, Melania Trump. In Ecuador, Anne Malherbe Gosselin, the Belgian-born wife of former president Rafael Correa, was mostly absent from the role, which she described as a classist. In Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, the wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, continued her work as a university professor.
“I didn’t see why I had to quit my job to accompany my husband who changed jobs,” Müller told The Washington Post. But she continues to represent the Mexican government at diplomatic events.
Colombia wants to put the boy up for adoption. His family in Venezuela want him back.
Historians say Jill Biden, who long taught English composition at Northern Virginia Community College, is the first American first lady to hold a paid job outside the White House while her husband was president.
But none of these women have reshuffled the role during his tenure, as Karamanos tempts him, said Carolina Guerrero, a Chilean political scientist. In the United States, the historian of the University of Ohio Katherine Jellison says such an effort would be “political dynamite”.
Perhaps it makes sense for Chile to lead the way. It is a country previously ruled by a woman, Michelle Bachelet, who delegated the responsibilities of first lady to two female politicians during her first term and to her son during her second. Chileans have seen what the presidential palace looks like without a first lady.
But Karamanos wants to make it the norm – not the exception.
The War Next Door: Conflict in Mexico Displaces Thousands
In early October, after eight months of avoiding press interviews, she appeared publicly to announce that she had kept her promise.
“The institutional role of the first lady as we know it now,” she told reporters, “will end.”
Convince a nation to change
During one of his last weeks at the presidential palace, Karamanos dug into his backpack and pulled out a curling iron and an iPad with a cracked screen and stickers. She always felt a little out of place in the office, with its chandelier and golden velvet curtains, where the former first lady spent more than $2,000 a month on flower arrangements and Karamanos kept a single artificial bouquet near the window.
Inside the long and arduous quest to recapture Mexican drug lord Caro Quintero
Later that week, Irina sat at the head of an oval table leading a board of a dozen people voting on her plan to untie their foundation, a science museum, from office of the first lady. She explained to them, most of them much older than her, that it would be more appropriate for it to be directed by a person designated by the Minister of Culture.
“The President’s partner is chosen to be a partner,” she said, “and not to be a president of foundations.”
The council approved his project unanimously. But outside the palace walls, Karamanos knew it, many Chileans did not.
Boric’s approval ratings had sunk to new lows – just 27% in one poll. In September, he suffered his biggest setback yet, when voters rejected the new constitution he had helped propel.
Karamanos’ efforts rubbed the wrong way early on, when headlines reported that the name of the first lady’s office had been changed to “Irina Karamanos Cabinet.” For some, this reinforced the idea that Karamanos was changing. (She then called the name change an “administrative error”.)
The cannibal versus the satanist: toxic politics is poisoning Brazil
Marcela Solabarrieta, 52, calls Karamanos’ efforts ‘rude’. “If she didn’t want that, then she shouldn’t have chosen to be a presidential candidate’s partner,” she said.
Alejandra Morales, a 55-year-old visual artist, said Karamanos should modernize the work, not eliminate it.
“We didn’t elect you,” one man tweeted. “It was not in the program of the president. Why are you taking on your own agenda, leaving the first lady figure like that, a decorative figure, taking away her powers?
But the way Karamanos sees it, removing those powers could empower future presidential partners. It’s a question of autonomy, she says, both professionally and economically.
“What does Irina want? »
Karamanos thought of this year as a sort of anthropological experiment. So when a group of political scientists and gender studies experts asked her to speak with them about the effort, she jumped at the chance.
Sitting around a table at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, the women interrogated her with questions that have long fascinated — and gnawed at — Karamanos.
An American murder suspect has fled to Mexico. The Gringo Hunters were waiting.
Beyond the abolition of the post of first lady, how could Karamanos really change the way Chileans view the president’s partner? Is it possible, they asked, to remove gender roles from the presidency?
Karamanos told the women of the many times people on the streets asked her to “take care” of the president.
“Of course, I take care of him. What if I didn’t, you know? What would happen? Can’t this man be president, can’t he be self-sufficient?
She wanted to break the idea that a powerful man can only be trusted with a woman by his side, to soften and balance him. She always planned to accompany Boric to certain dinners and events – if only to be able to see him. But she will not participate in all international trips or all official ceremonies. She will not attend the annual First Ladies Summits.
But how, they asked, could she have a normal life? How could she find a job that wasn’t a conflict of interest?
In Venezuela, priests found guilty of abuse have taken over the ministry
Karamanos thought about the kind of work she would like – a return to research, perhaps focused on education. But she didn’t know what it would look like yet.
After leaving the university classroom, she reviewed her notes. One of the issues was highlighted: What does Irina want?
Soon, she hoped, she would be able to figure out the answer.
Paulina Villegas contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
News
Israeli president invites Netanyahu to form government
Jerusalem
CNN
—
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday asked Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, giving the former prime minister the country’s top job for a record sixth time and extending his record as leader the oldest in the country.
Netanyahu, who served as prime minister for 12 years before stepping down in 2021, was recommended by party leaders representing more than half of Israel’s 120 members of parliament or Knesset after the president reached a political consultation with them.
“Israeli citizens need a stable and functioning government,” he said in remarks after the closed-door meeting with Netanyahu. “A government that serves all the citizens of Israel, both those who supported and voted for it and those who opposed its establishment; a government that works on behalf of and for the benefit of all shades of the Israeli mosaic, of all communities, sectors, faiths, religions, ways of life, beliefs and values, and treats them all with sensitivity and responsibility.
“Please God, this will be a stable, successful and responsible government of all the people of Israel,” Netanyahu said, speaking alongside Herzog. “We are brothers and we will live together side by side.”
Israelis voted on November 1 for the fifth time in four years to break the political deadlock in the country.
Netanyahu’s Likud party has the most seats in the Knesset, and the former prime minister will have 28 days to form a coalition government, with the possibility of a two-week extension.
But Netanyahu is not on the right track: he is now likely to lead a still polarized country and perhaps one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history.
During the negotiations, he will have to distribute the ministries between his coalition partners and haggle over the policies.
This is where things get interesting. The five factions allied with Netanyahu’s Likud have a four-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, and failing to give any of them what they want could tempt them to bring down the coalition.
As for the ultra-Orthodox parties, their demands are uncontroversial when it comes to Netanyahu: bigger budgets for religious schools and the right not to teach their children secular subjects like math and science. English.
The real confrontations are likely to come with his new far-right allies. Netanyahu came to power thanks to a stunning performance by the Religious Zionism/Jewish Power slate, which with 14 seats is now the third-largest group in the Knesset. Its leader, Itamar Ben Gvir, convicted of incitement to anti-Arab racism and support for terrorism, has asked to be appointed Minister of Public Security, in charge of the Israeli police.
Ben Gvir’s partner is Bezalel Smotrich, who has described himself as a “proud homophobe”. He said Israel should be run according to Jewish law. He talked about reducing the power of the Supreme Court and striking out the crime of breach of trust – which just so happens to be part of the indictments against Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trials. Netanyahu has long denied all charges. If Smotrich wins the Justice Department he covets, he may be able to make these things happen, ending Netanyahu’s legal worries.
Yet that may be the least of his concerns. Having joined forces with those of the far right, Netanyahu’s sixth reign could end up further alienating the half of Israel that did not vote for the bloc of parties supporting him.
Assuming Netanyahu can reach a coalition agreement by the December 11 deadline, the Knesset speaker will call a confidence vote within seven days. If all goes as planned, his government will then take office.
Cnn
News
Saratoga Community Briefings for the week of November 18 – The Mercury News
YSI Programs
Good news for budding young environmental scientists in the South Bay: The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has strengthened its partnership with the nonprofit Youth Science Institute to lead educational programs in two local parks. Programs will continue for the next five years at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos and Sanborn County Park in Saratoga.
The renewed partnership went into effect last month, under which the county provides facilities and, instead of renting, YSI offers some of its programs free to children and families in both locations.
To learn more about YSI, visit
Opening of warming centers
As cold weather approaches, the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management is offering warming centers — often public buildings like libraries and community centers — for residents without reliable access to shelter and warmth during extreme weather conditions. During these times, the Valley Transportation Authority offers free bus rides to approved warming centers. For a complete list of these centers, visit or call 408-385-2400.
Water consumption decreases
After exceeding its water conservation goal in consecutive months, Santa Clara County fell just short of the 15 percent goal set by Valley Water in September. According to Valley Water, countywide water use is down 13% from the same time in 2019. As of September 2021, residents and businesses have saved only 7%.
As the rainy season continues, Valley Water reminds residents to turn off irrigation systems. Under new outdoor watering restrictions, residents and businesses are prohibited from watering landscapes during and 48 hours after rainfall. Repeat violations could result in fines.
Visit watersavings.org for conservation information.
California Daily Newspapers
News
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in downtown Istanbul blast
ISTANBUL — An explosion Sunday in one of the busiest shopping thoroughfares in this Turkish city killed at least four people and injured 38 others, officials said.
Ali Yerlikaya, the regional governor of Istanbul, shared the preliminary toll in a tweet. He previously said an explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time on Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district, causing “deaths and injuries”.
Unverified videos shared on social media showed people running after the sound of an explosion. Some footage appeared to show bodies lying on the ground.
Ambulances could be seen running from the scene shortly after the blast, through crowds of tourists. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu called for calm on social media and called on people to help authorities at the site.
Turkish authorities did not immediately release information about the cause of the explosion.
Istiklal Street, sometimes called Istanbul’s Champs-Elysées, was the scene of a suicide bombing in March 2016 that killed five people, including two US nationals, and injured dozens more.
Timsit reported from London.
washingtonpost
News
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in explosion on Istanbul’s famous Istiklal Avenue
The explosion rocked a busy street in Istanbul, Turkey on November 13, 2022. Twitter/@pushholder
New Delhi: At least four people were killed and 38 injured in an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, on Sunday, local officials were quoted by local media as saying.
Turkish media reported that the blast occurred on the city’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue.
Video posted online showed erupting flames and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and fled.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion is not yet clear. Social media users said shops had been closed and the avenue had been closed.
The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined with shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. local time, PA reported.
The area was evacuated AFP reported.
Footage shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated that it could be heard from afar and that there was also flames.
A large black crater is also visible in the images along with several nearby ground bodies.
Turkey was hit by a series of deadly attacks between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State and banned Kurdish groups.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
Quarterback Josh Allen officially active for Bills against Vikings
Finding Purpose in Our Lives Part 2 – Orange County Register
Chile’s first lady Irina Karamanos doesn’t want the job
Israeli president invites Netanyahu to form government
Saratoga Community Briefings for the week of November 18 – The Mercury News
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in downtown Istanbul blast
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in explosion on Istanbul’s famous Istiklal Avenue
BYJU’S expects 3X revenue growth in FY22
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction worker dies after ‘traffic incident’
Russians ‘destroyed all critical infrastructure’, left explosives across Kherson: Ukrainian official
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident