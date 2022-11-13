Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov out for Predators clash with stomach problem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The streak of bad luck for Vitali Kravtsov continued on Saturday.

Kravtsov, who has played just three full games of Rangers’ first 16 this season due to myriad injuries, was ruled out against the Predators on Saturday – this time with a stomach problem, according to the team. The 22-year-old winger played his best game of the season against the Red Wings on Thursday, registering his first point in the form of an assist and hitting his first two shots on net.

“He struggled,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said after morning training at Bridgestone Arena. “He has the flu today, so I know he’s not feeling too well right now.”

Gallant didn’t know if Kravtsov would be available for the Rangers’ second straight night, Sunday against the Coyotes at the Garden. Kravtsov has been limited to just 52 minutes in total this season, but after his performance on Thursday, it would be beneficial for him to get back into the lineup as soon as possible so he can continue to build on this game.

Vitali Kravtsov has only played three full games in Rangers’ first 16. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Read an expert’s take on blue shirts Sign up for Larry Brooks’ Inside the Rangers, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I just heard he was sick. I’m sure he will come here and the coach will watch him and see how he feels.

After hitting his head on the boards three quarters in Rangers’ season opener against the Lightning and then missing the next four games, Kravtsov suffered an upper-body injury against the Avalanche. on October 25, the very next match after his initial return. to programming. He then missed the season opener with the Islanders on October 26.

In the next game, against the Stars on October 29, Kravtsov put himself in a bad position on a run for the puck against Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and suffered the consequences. He was sidelined for four more games before returning to the lineup against the Islanders earlier this week.

Ryan Reaves has retired from the Rangers line-up after being a solid takedown in the previous three games. The veteran winger found himself in his usual fourth row spot.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak got the go-ahead to start against the Predators, marking his fifth appearance of the season, in which he was 0-3-1 going into Saturday. The 37-year-old Slovak went 15-4-6 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .927 save percentage during his career against Nashville.

Following the consecutive streak, Igor Shesterkin will likely be in goal on Sunday.