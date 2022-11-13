Republican-controlled Texas and Florida branded ‘laboratories of autocracy’ by worried MSNBC panel

On MSNBC Saturday morning, host Ali Velshi and his guests, NYU history professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat and author Joanne Freeman, expressed relief that Democrats weren’t crushed midterm. , but claimed that Republicans continued to grow in authoritarianism.

During the segment, Ben-Ghiat claimed that Republican success in Texas and Florida proved those states were “laboratories of autocracy” and mentioned her fear of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., whom she has called a “softer extremist” than former President Donald Trump, someone she called a “vindictive authoritarian.”

Freeman used his historical knowledge of Civil War-era American politics to note that threats to democracy occur when people who feel entitled to win elections lose.

Velshi started the segment by mentioning his relief that the midterm elections weren’t a red wave for Republicans, though he asked Professor Ben-Ghiat if America was okay with threats to democracy supposedly posed by the GOP.

He said: “I feel a slightly lower level of anxiety than I felt on Monday. But Ruth, one of the things you warned me about, because you talk about so many stories about the autocracy and the anti-democracy stuff that, I don’t know, is that just a dot on your radar? Should we think we’re out of the woods?”

The professor denied that democracy is entirely off the hook, due to Republican gains in red states. She replied, “No, and of course the victory of, you know Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, and the Texas GOP, these places are going to redouble their efforts and become even more laboratories of autocracy to be developed.”

Although she provided a silver liner, saying, “One of my mantras, I don’t usually say it on the show because we talk about, you know, the threats that lie ahead, is to never underestimate. esteem the American people. Because one of the big takeaways is that we can have confidence in our electoral system and have confidence in our own ability to organize and bring about change.”

Ben-Ghiat hailed the Democratic victories in the elections which she said came “in very difficult circumstances”. She added, “It’s something to honor and celebrate.”

Velshi asked Freeman what she thought of the election, to which she said, “On the one hand it’s a relief, it could have been much worse, it was a victory in some ways for the democratic process. On the other hand, it is also true that it was a very close election and that counts.”

She added that the closeness was “alarming” and a sign that “now is not the time to let our guard down”. Freeman referred to the “difficult elections” in American history and the behavior of those who felt “entitled” to win. “What do people do who expected to win, who felt entitled to win? What do they do when they don’t get what they feel entitled to, and they’re already prone to not necessarily be comfortable with the democratic system?

She added: ‘So personally, as a historian looking back at the 1800 election or the 1860 election, I look to the future and have my eyes opened.’

Pivoting on this point, Velshi brought up “candidates who deny elections, candidates who, like Kari Lake in Arizona, who already calls everyone a cheat and a loser”, and asked Ben-Ghiat to talk about it. .

Ben-Ghiat remarked, “There is nothing more dangerous than vindictive authoritarians. And we saw it with Trump who couldn’t stand losing and so, you know, staged a violent coup attempt, which half the country seems to forget about right now. .”

She then layed on DeSantis saying, “Also, the anointing of Ron DeSantis worries me a lot because he’s a softer, more disciplined extremist.”