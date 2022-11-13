News
San Jose resident’s ballot found abandoned in Santa Cruz County along with dozens of others
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — As tens of thousands of ballots continued to be processed in Santa Clara County on Saturday, Lou Witkin’s ballot was missing.
Witkin, who lives in San Jose, was told his ballot was found, along with other ballots, in a pile of mail that was thrown down a ravine near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County. He also received a photo showing his ballot among the mail.
“There were definitely half a dozen ballots. And mine was very visible. And it was definitely my signature,” Witkin said.
“Along with the ballots were Christmas cards, packages, letters that I could see in the photos. So it looks like the ballots went missing while in the possession of the Postal Service,” said Shannon Bushey of the Santa Clara County Registrar of Electors.
Bushey has worked at the office of the Registrar of Electors for 27 years and says she has never encountered such a situation. She believes that up to two dozen ballots could be found.
“I am very concerned about this issue, and hope for a quick resolution and investigation by the Postal Service, so we can determine what happened,” she said.
In an email to ABC7 News, the United States Postal Service said: “This matter is being investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. They will release more information as the case progresses. appropriate.”
Bushey says that after the investigation, county officials will then have to decide whether the ballots can still be accepted.
“Once we can get the ballots into our possession, we are also working with our county council to determine in these unique circumstances, what we can do with those ballots,” Bushey said.
Witkin and his wife, whose ballot was also found, say they mailed in their ballot last Saturday. He does not suspect any foul play. So far, the candidates and proposals he has voted for are winners. So, he says, if his ballot isn’t counted, he won’t be upset. But he wants answers.
“Something unusual happened. And certainly I expect them to investigate, find out what caused it and take corrective action,” Witkin said.
Shooting in New York leaves one dead and two injured
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Manhattan on Saturday night, police said.
Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired outside 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th Avenues in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said.
At the scene, the police found three people with gunshot wounds.
A 42-year-old man had been shot several times over his body. He was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported by EMS to Bellevue, where she was in stable condition late Saturday.
A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs and was privately transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.
No arrests were made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Trump 2024 support remains consistent, DeSantis on the rise
Support for Donald Trump’s potential 2024 presidential bid has remained relatively stable over the past year and a half, according to data from a Morning Consult survey.
While the investigation affirms that Trump’s support has “dipped” in recent months is actually exactly the same as the May 2021 survey, which showed that 48% of potential GOP voters supported him.
It is true, however, that it peaked at 57% in August 2022, only to drop back down to 48% in November.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) has not openly indicated his intention to run for president in 2024, but his support has increased since May 2021, when he voted 8%. Now 26% have said they would support him in a Republican presidential primary in 2024.
According to the survey:
Despite the two men’s seemingly opposite fortunes, if they decide to run against each other, Trump and his would-be heir draw slightly different shares of the Republican primary electorate. For example, the potential Trump-supporting primary voter is slightly more likely to be female, person of color, or have no college education, while the average DeSantis backer is more likely to be originally from the suburbs, to live in a higher income neighborhood. household and have reached retirement age.
Notably, more than a quarter of potential 2024 voters, 26%, do not support any candidate in this scenario at this point.
The November poll was taken from “at least” 390 potential GOP primary voters with a margin of error ranging from +/-3% to +/-5%.
The survey follows former President Donald Trump’s announcement of a “very big announcement” on November 15, when many believe he will announce his 2024 candidacy.
“I’m going to make a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said at Monday’s rally in Ohio.
“Now, in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again,” Trump said. said. “Okay? Very, very, very likely. Very, very, very likely.
The former president took aim at DeSantis, whom he vote to, in recent days, give him the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious”. However, in an interview with Fox News Digital, he referred to DeSantis as a “good guy”.
“I don’t know if he runs. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself a lot. I really believe he could get seriously hurt,” Trump said of the Florida governor. “I think he would make a mistake, I think the base wouldn’t like it – I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
This interview, however, came before Trump’s Thursday night attack on the governor, expressing his frustration that DeSantis had avoided the question of whether he would run if Trump did.
“…And now Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games! The Fake News asks him if he’ll run if President Trump shows up, and he says, “I’m just focused on the governor’s race, not looking ahead.” Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer…” he said in a statement and an article on TruthSocial.
Ethiopian and Tigrayan military leaders agree on roadmap for peace : NPR
NAIROBI, Kenya – Senior military commanders in Ethiopia and its beleaguered Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week’s truce.
The commanders, who have been meeting since Monday in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, signed an agreement on Saturday which they say calls for disengagement from all forms of military activity.
The two sides agreed to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region of more than 5 million people, according to a copy of the agreement seen by The Associated Press.
The agreement stipulates that the disarmament will be “carried out at the same time as the withdrawal of foreign and non-(Ethiopian military) forces” from Tigray.
Chief negotiator for Ethiopia Redwan Hussein told the AP that Saturday’s signing event created a conducive environment for ongoing peace efforts, noting that the next meeting of military leaders will be held “very probably” in Tigray in mid-December before a final meeting. in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, in January.
In a separate statement on Saturday evening, the Ethiopian federal authorities said that “efforts are being made to provide humanitarian assistance to most of the Tigray region which is under (Ethiopian military) command”.
The statement noted that representatives of the Ethiopian and Tigrayan armies meeting in Kenya had discussed “detailed plans for the disarmament” of the Tigrayan forces, including an agreement on the entry of Ethiopian forces into the Tigrayan capital of Mekele.
The African Union-led talks in Nairobi followed the cessation of hostilities agreement signed by Ethiopian and Tigrayan leaders in South Africa last week.
Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is helping to facilitate the talks, said on Saturday that “humanitarian aid should have resumed like yesterday”. Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, also involved in the talks, thanked the commanders for their commitment to peace.
The Tigray conflict began in November 2020, less than a year after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea, which borders the Tigray region and whose fighters are fighting alongside Ethiopian federal troops in Tigray.
Eritrea is not explicitly mentioned in the peace documents, and a diplomat who attended the talks in Nairobi said the Eritrea issue was a sticking point this week.
The brutal fighting in Tigray, which spilled over into the Amhara and Afar regions as Tigrayan forces tried to break through the military blockade of their region, resumed in August after months of lull that allowed thousands of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to reach Tigray.
The war in Africa’s second most populous country, which marked two years on November 4, has seen documented abuses on both sides, with millions displaced and many near starvation.
Phone and internet connections in Tigray are still cut, and foreign journalists and human rights researchers remain banned, complicating efforts to verify reports of ongoing violence in the region.
Pakistan v England: T20 World Cup Final – Live | T20 World Cup 2022
Key events
Meet the new captainsubtly different from the old captain
England will wear black armbands today in tribute to David English, who passed away yesterday at the age of 76. English was a cricket enthusiast whose Bunbury Schools Festival gave many English big names their first significant exposure.
Pakistan has some dangerous men, no superior to Shaheen Shah Afridi. He is the best in the world, perhaps the best ever, to take a wicket in the first innings of a T20.
Team News
Simon Burnton, our man at the MCG, says Mark Wood scored his momentum – but so did Chris Jordan, so who knows. Looks like Dawid Malan failed.
I imagine that Pakistan will remain unchanged; we haven’t heard anything to the contrary.
Preamble
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the T20 World Final between England and Pakistan in Melbourne. It’s the best batting team in the world against the best offense in bowling – or, to put it another way, the irresistible force against the irresistible force.
It’s also – imagine the reaction you got when you presented this little beauty in March 2015 – England’s third World Cup final in six years, and a chance to cement their legacy as one of greatest white ball teams of all time. No men’s team was ODI and T20 world champions at the time, not even the great West Indian side of the late 1970s.
There’s just one catch: they’re playing Pakistan. Pakistan, whose cornered Tigers ravaged England with such euphoria in the 50 final on this ground in 1992; Pakistan, which makes to logic like – get your contemporary references here – David Brent does to faxes from the head office; Pakistan, who lost their first two games and were 50/1 to win the World Cup eight days ago; Pakistan, whose every victory at the ICC tournament – 1992, 2009, 2017 – has given them the best view of the precipice all along; Pakistan, who in their time leave even the strongest opposition wondering what haha hit them.
It’s the image we have of Pakistan – even if, at the risk of being the pedant of the orgy, it’s a little more nuanced than that. In their own wonderful way, they have been the most consistent T20 team of them all since the inaugural World Cup in 2007. No one has reached so many semi-finals; no one has played more finals.
The relationship between England and Pakistan has changed – there’s a lot more respect, and nobody’s mother-in-law will be mentioned tonight. The teams are also much closer in style and mood than they were before. But they will never have everything in common.
Take the opening partnerships. Both are world class, both have beaten India by 10 wickets in a World T20 in the last 13 months, but they have different catskin methodologies. It’s England’s cold-hearted sluggers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales (74 average partnership, 158 strike rate) against Pakistan’s cautious pats Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (50 average, with a sample size much larger; strike rate 132). Babar and Rizwan’s centenary position in New Zealand’s semi-final hammering was their eighth for the first wicket in T20Is. That’s twice as much as anyone else.
England fly-half go stronger because the teams meet at No 11. Pakistan’s tail starts at No 8, and they’ll display it with pride – because the No 8-11 are in the team to take wickets, and they can all go over 90 mph. Buttler and Babar know – as captains and openers, for rich and poor – that every bowling attack has an enviable variety: legpinners, offspinners, right-armers, left-armers. Whoever the hitter is, there’s a match-up for that.
It’s all incredibly exciting. Or it would be if we hadn’t spent the last 72 hours watching weather apps. A World Cup that has been defined by bad weather can still be decided by him. When I went to bed last night I thought there was no chance of playing today and that I would be home in time for Dawson’s Creek, but things are looking more promising now. Cold November rain is nowhere to be seen – Melbourne was surprisingly dry today, although forecasts still call for heavy showers tonight and throughout the stock day tomorrow.
We need at least 10 overs per team for the game to be over. If they don’t make it by tomorrow night, England and Pakistan will be joint world champions, and supposedly responsible adults will start using that disgusting phrase about kissing your sister.
The match starts, weather permitting, at 8 a.m. in London, 1 p.m. in Karachi and 7 p.m. in Melbourne
Republican Party ‘died’ after big midterm election losses in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Nevada: Hawley
Republicans must rebrand and ‘build something new’ after failing to regain a majority in the US Senate or meet general expectations for the 2022 midterm elections, one of the youngest members of the left.
On Saturday, shortly after Democrats won a key victory in Nevada, where Democratic incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, Republican Senator Josh Hawley took to Twitter to say the Republican Party “is dead”.
“The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new,” Hawley wrote.
The 42-year-old Missouri Republican is among a younger group of Senate Republicans who have expressed reservations or direct opposition to current Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 82.
Hawley sharply criticized the Republican Party after failing to win in Pennsylvania, where Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz failed to defeat Senator-elect John Fetterman, and in Arizona, where Senator Mark Kelly defeated Republican hopeful Blake Masters.
“You can’t expect Independent voters to vote Republican unless you give them an agenda they care about,” Hawley added in a tweet on Friday.
The day before, Hawley said the Republican machine had “lost big” halfway through and said his legislative priorities were not supported by the American people.
“Washington Republicanism lost big on Tuesday night. When your ‘agenda’ gives in to Big Pharma on insulin, gives in to Schumer on gun control and the Green New Deal (“infrastructure”), and teases changes to Social Security and Medicare, you lose,” he wrote.
He also suggested that Republicans did not present their own ideas and initiatives to voters and only highlighted the failures of the Democratic Party.
“Not enough to say the other side is no good. Need to come up with a real agenda,” he wrote.
Hawley was also part of a group of Republicans, joined by the Senses. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott and Cynthia Lummis, who urged the Senate to postpone its leadership election until after Georgia’s runoff election with Republican Hershall Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock.
“The GOP leadership vote in the Senate next week should be postponed,” Rubio tweeted.
He added, “We must first make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities and values of working Americans (of all backgrounds) that have given us great victories in states like Florida.”
Hawley agreed.
“Exactly correct. I don’t know why the Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is over. We have a runoff in the #GASenate – they say it doesn’t matter Don’t take away your right to vote,” he added. he wrote.
Several other Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, expressed frustration with McConnell after Tuesday’s election results.
“He’s the WORST!” Trump wrote on social media.
Despite calls for a postponement, a Senate GOP aide confirmed to Fox News Digital that the leadership election will go ahead as scheduled.
Disneyland adds wheelchair dolls to ‘It’s a Small World’ ride
Anaheim, Calif. (CNN) — For the first time in Disneyland’s 67-year history, wheelchair-bound characters are now featured on an attraction.
On Friday morning, two wheelchair dolls were unveiled during the theme park’s “It’s a Small World” ride, a project that spanned more than six months and involved both Disney creatives and the team. accessibility of the park.
The change was part of an ongoing effort to watch the resort “through a magnifying glass” for opportunities for inclusion, said Kim Irvine, Walt Disney Imagineering’s executive creative director for Disneyland Resort.
Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN, a nonprofit that works on disability inclusion in business, called the new dolls “a fantastic addition”.
“Dolls participate inclusively alongside their non-disabled peers, which is something we want to see more of, rather than being portrayed as limited or incapacitated due to disability,” Houghton said in a statement to CNN.
She noted that the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, “but nothing in that act requires companies to increase their representation.
“Disney clearly sees the benefits of attracting a broader, inclusive audience for everyone. We need to see more of that in pop culture, theme parks and entertainment if we are to be truly representative of the largest minority group in the world. “, said Houghton. said.
The “It’s a Small World” attraction, designed by Disney artist Mary Blair, opened in 1966 in Anaheim, California, after being featured at the 1964-65 World’s Fair in New York.
The same ride has been added to other Disney Parks around the world, where guests board a boat and cruise through multiple countries, featuring more than 300 Audio-Animatronics characters representing children from around the world .
Irvine said the new additions are in keeping with the spirit of the original attraction.
“What a wonderful story that Walt and Mary Blair, and the original Imagineers, have set up about the children of the world and our unity in bright sunshine – and how we really should rejoice in it together.”
Dolls that are now in wheelchairs were originally standing. Irvine said the same characters with the same clothes were recreated while seated, in wheelchairs designed to match Mary Blair’s style.
One doll is located in the South American carousel scene and the other appears in the final scene where dolls from many countries sing together.
Add “significant things”
The Disneyland attraction reopened on Friday after a brief closure for the addition of these dolls and the installation of holiday decor for the ‘It’s a Small World Holiday’ edition of the ride which will run until early January .
While holiday decor is seasonal, dolls in wheelchairs are a permanent addition.
Dolls with wheelchairs are also set to be added to “It’s a Small World” at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris next year.
But since each station’s version of the ride has a different layout and sets, these new dolls and wheelchairs will be designed with the specific version of the ride in mind.
“I think it’s definitely something the original Imagineers would embrace and find wonderful that we were looking at things like this,” Irvine said.
“We’re always looking to improve our attractions with not only fun things, but also meaningful things. And staying up to date with what’s happening in the world, and most importantly, you know, doing new things.
“I know we never want our attractions to become so predictable that you can ride them with your eyes closed and know what’s going on. We constantly like to surprise you with new things and important things, especially relevant things. .”
The new dolls are the fruit of a collaboration of more than six months.
Erin Quintanilla, Disneyland Resort accessibility manager, said it was a historic moment.
“I feel seen. I feel represented. It’s a monumental moment to have my community in an attraction and represented,” said Quintanilla, who uses a wheelchair. “I cried when I saw them in the attraction.”
Quintanilla said her team had been approached by creatives at Disneyland who wanted to add these dolls. Her accessibility team made sure the look was authentic, right down to the angle of the dolls’ feet on the wheelchair footrests.
“We wanted to make sure it was a person in a wheelchair who moved around independently in life. So we didn’t want the wheelchair to look like a hospital-style wheelchair. You’ll notice in the design, it’s beautifully created to align with a Mary Blair style,” Quintanilla said.
“But there are details on the wheelchair, like having a driving rim so the doll can move through the story in a way that I go through the world. So it’s kind of special to have those exact details. “, said Quintanilla.
Other Disney Changes
New dolls have not been added to the Disneyland version of this ride since 2009.
Around this time, a “Spirit of America” room was added, featuring three Native American dolls and characters from the movie “Toy Story”.
More dolls of specific Disney characters have been added throughout the attraction.
As part of overall efforts to improve inclusion and diversity at its theme parks, Disney recently announced the change of the Splash Mountain attraction, based on characters from “Song of the South”, to a theme inspired by from “The Princess and the Frog”. featuring Disney’s first black princess.
Top image: Disneyland has added dolls that use wheelchairs to the “It’s a Small World” ride.
