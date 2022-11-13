News
Sasse should resign from the Senate, turning all eyes on Ricketts
Sasse said he and his wife had been “pursued by wonderful institutions for the past two years, but we resisted being finalists. This time it’s different because the University of Florida is different: I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now.
Sasse’s second term made a name for himself as a constant critic of Donald Trump in Congress as well as a reliable voting conservative. Despite his interest in academia, his resignation will come as a bit of a surprise after his bid for re-election in 2020 and the possibility that he could one day take on higher roles.
Sasse was one of seven GOP senators to vote to convict the former president in Trump’s second impeachment trial, following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. His resignation will create a safe GOP seat in a red state; in addition to Ricketts, Nebraska GOP Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood may also be in the mix for the date.
Ricketts said Sasse “has one of the most conservative voting records in the Senate, and we need more conservative voices at our universities. Senator Sasse is also incredibly smart and has the experience and a demonstrated passion for the ‘Higher Education.
Regarding a possible self-nomination, Ricketts spokesman Alex Reuss said, “We’re not going to speculate at this point. Currently, Senator Sasse is a serving United States senator, and there are no appointments to be made.
Sasse has been interested in college work for some time, according to Republicans familiar with his future plans. Prior to his 2020 run, there was speculation that he would seek a vacancy to lead the University of Nebraska; before running for the Senate, he was president of the University of Midland.
In a February 2021 interview as his state party prepared to censure him for his impeachment vote (he was eventually reprimanded), Sasse spoke at length about his views on education — and how he thought Democrats coronavirus aid package missed the mark.
“I can’t use the word progressive I guess, but I care deeply about poverty and the fact that lower middle class people are not well served by the educational establishment, whether at the kindergarten or higher. grade level,” Sasse said. “And so you look at this package. Is it really to help poor children? Surely not.”
In recent years, he has maintained a relatively low profile in the Senate, while expressing his frustration with the chamber and politics in general. Sasse has sometimes tried to engage his colleagues in debate in the Senate and said serving on the Senate Intelligence Committee is the best part of his job.
He and his family wondered if he should even run for office in 2020 after his first full term in the Senate, and “everyone was between 51% and 75% that we thought it was our calling. So no one was below 50-50. And yet, no one was like 95 percent.
“This institution should be much more efficient than it is. And the only part of every day that’s really effective is Intel’s work,” he said in the 2021 interview.
In one of Sasse’s most publicized moments this year, he got into a fight with Sen. Chris Murphy on the floor in March over the Connecticut Democrat’s tweet attacking Republicans for criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine, while voting against a government spending bill that included aid to Kyiv .
Sasse’s sherpa throughout the college search process was Governor Ron DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, who was connected with Sasse several months ago after he had quietly expressed an interest in becoming chairman of the UF. Florida’s flagship university serves more than 55,000 students.
“He was sending smoke signals, we’ve known for a while that the interest was there,” said a Florida Republican agent familiar with the process. “I don’t know who put him in touch with James, but once it happened he took it from there.”
Uthmeier declined to comment.
DeSantis has no direct role in the process, but is responsible for appointing the panel that will now review Sasse’s hiring. Sasse was selected as the sole finalist after a nationwide search and more than 700 applicants.
Florida’s GOP-led Legislature in the 2022 session approved a bill that allows universities in the state to conduct searches for college presidents outside of Florida’s public records and statutes. on open meetings.
In addition to his work on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sasse worked this year with a bipartisan group of senators to reform the Voter Count Act of 1887, a response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is one of the original GOP co-sponsors of the bill.
“Ben is a good, intelligent, principled person,” the senator said. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “I can hardly think of an issue that we have agreed on, but he is someone I respect for always standing up for the courage of his belief in always being thoughtful and standing up for the rule of law. .”
A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sasse recently attended the inauguration of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, despite voting against his nomination.
In a statement shortly after, Sasse said he would not attack the tribunal’s credibility and wished “more of my colleagues took a similar approach.”
“America doesn’t work when partisans try to burn down our institutions,” he said.
Some details about Sasse’s future were first reported by a former aide, Ian Swanson, who has his own show on 1110 KFAB.
Matt Dixon contributed to this story.
News
Emma Thompson says she was ‘completely blindsided’ to ex-husband Kenneth Branagh’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter
Emma Thompson has reflected on the humiliation she felt after learning that her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh was unfaithful.
The 63-year-old actress, who was married to Branagh, 61, from 1989 to 1995, told The New Yorker she was completely unaware he was having an affair with her ‘Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein’ co-star Helena Bonham Carter.
“I was completely, completely blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” Thompson said in a recent interview.
She continued, “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to be wrong.”
EMMA THOMPSON WATCHES DOING ‘UNBALANCED’ SEX SCENES IN FILMS
The “Cruella” star told the outlet that her emotional state was like broken dishes. “I was half alive,” she explained. “Any sense of being a kind or worthy person was completely gone.”
In addition to being married, the former couple worked on film projects together, with Branagh casting Thompson in films he was directing. They starred together in several films including Henry V (1989), Dead Again (1991), Peter’s Friends (1992) and Much Ado About Nothing (1993).
Branagh’s affair with Bonham Carter began in 1994 when he directed and starred alongside the “Dark Shadows” actress in “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.”
In 1995, Branagh and Thompson’s marriage was falling apart but they had yet to announce their intention to separate.
At the time, Thompson was filming the period piece “Sense and Sensibility,” based on Jane Austen’s 1811 novel of the same name. She told The New Yorker it was her “Sense and Sensibility” co-star. ” Greg Wise, “who picked up the pieces and put them back together”.
Thompson and Wise have now been together for 27 years and married for 19. “I learned more from my second marriage just by being married,” she said. “As my mother says, ‘the first twenty years are the hardest.’ “
The two are parents to daughter Gaia, 22, and son Tindyebwa, 34. In 1993, Thompson met Tindyebwa, a Rwandan refugee and former child soldier. The actress and Wise welcomed the 16-year-old into their family and officially adopted him in 2004.
Carter, 56, and Branagh dated for five years before splitting in 1999.
Thompson, Branagh, and Bonham Carter all later starred in the Harry Potter franchise. Thompson played Professor Sybil Trelawney and Branagh portrayed Gilderoy Lockhart in the second film, 2002’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”.
Thompson then reprized her role in the fifth and eighth episodes and Bonham Carter played Bellatrix Lestrange in the final four films.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
The two starred in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II.”
In a 2013 interview with Britain’s Sunday Times, Thompson said she had “made peace” with Bonham Carter. She added that the case was “all blood under the bridge”.
“You can’t hang on to something like that,” she told the outlet. “It’s useless. I don’t have the energy for this. Helena and I made peace years and years ago.”
She also joked about why Branagh might have been attracted to both her and Bonham Carter. “Being a little crazy and a little fashionable. Maybe that’s why Ken loved us both. She’s a wonderful woman, Helena.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
News
Woman punches 10-year-old girl and her mother on NYC subway
The New York Police Department is looking for a woman who punched a ten-year-old girl and her mother in the face on the subway in an unprovoked attack.
The assault happened around 4.30pm on October 18, when the girl and mother, 36, were on the number five northbound train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station in the Bronx.
As they stood, a woman approached the two and began punching them in the face and mouth with a clenched fist, police said. It is unclear what the motivation for the attack was. The attacker then got off the train at the Simpson subway station and drove off to an unknown location.
Both mother and daughter were taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, but both noted that they had pain in their face and mouth.
On Thursday, police released an image of the suspect, described as a black female, around 40, of medium build, about 5’8″, 215 pounds, with short black hair, and was last seen both wearing a black jacket and black sunglasses.
New York’s subway system has recently been riddled with violent crime, including fatal stabbings, shoving onto tracks, and numerous other violent crimes. Rising crime in the subway prompted city officials to increase the number of officers patrolling the system.
Transit crime is up 40.2% in the Big Apple since last year. Overall, major crimes increased by 29.1%, felony assaults by 13.3% and robberies by 31.5%.
In the recent New York gubernatorial election, Governor Kathy Hochul (D) was forced to admit that rising crime was a ‘problem’ after Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin (R -NY), criticized the outgoing governor for her soft-on-crime policy. , as no cash deposit. However, Hochul defeated Zeldin in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
News
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents on same day by armed suspects outside Palace of Fine Arts
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Two photographers, taking pictures outside the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, came under brazen armed attack.
A Dallas photographer, who requested anonymity for his safety, says he traveled to San Francisco for the day to take engagement photos for a couple on the afternoon of Nov. 9.
A witness took a video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer, who is a new father not thinking of the potential consequences, managed to snatch the camera bag from the hands of the suspects. He spoke exclusively to ABC7 News and described the harrowing experience over the phone and later added that he had also been whipped at the time of the incident.
MORE: Teenagers arrested for armed robbery at beloved SJ bakery; SJPD Credits Automated License Plate Cameras
“I was just freaked out. I tried to protect the client’s memories. The bride was crying the whole time,” he said.
He says he will never shoot at the Palace of Fine Arts again and encourages couples not to hold photo shoots there anymore.
Earlier in the day, a photographer in the Bay Area witnessed another photographer being robbed at gunpoint outside the Palace of Fine Arts. In the video he recorded, you can see a suspect running off with a bag of gear.
Both incidents have been reported to the SFPD, but our request for further details has not yet been addressed.
News
Rep. Julia Brownley defeats Matt Jacobs to retain Ventura County seat
Rep. Julia Brownley clung to her Ventura County-based congressional seat in a majority Democratic district that, at the last minute, was seen as competitive.
The veteran lawmaker beat Matt Jacobs, a former federal prosecutor, who was seen as an affable but long-running candidate in a district that backed Joe Biden by 20 percentage points. The Associated Press announced the race on Saturday, but official results will take longer.
Brownley, a Democrat, said in a statement that the contest was about values and she criticized “right-wing extremists” for their views on abortion. She said that while Republicans had focused “only on inflation, with no plan to address it, they failed to understand that protecting women’s right to choose is not just a moral issue, but economic. For politicians to dictate what a woman can and cannot do with her own body is deeply wrong.
She thanked voters for their participation in democracy, adding, “I believe voters have resoundingly affirmed that we succeed as a nation when our democracy is strongest. Our economy, our security and our future are closely linked to the rule of law, free and fair elections and the ideal of equality for all.
The Jacobs campaign did not respond to requests for comment.
The incumbent’s re-election had been seen as secure, but in the weeks leading up to the election, Democrats – notably the congresswoman – sounded the alarm that she was in danger.
In the 26th congressional district, which includes part of Los Angeles County, Democrats had a 14.8 percentage point advantage in voter registration over Republicans, even after the city of Ventura was redistricted and the added a more conservative Simi Valley.
Republicans represented the area for 70 years until Brownley won his congressional seat in 2012. Residents of the area are considered less strictly partisan than in other parts of the state; approximately 20% of registered voters in the district have no party preference.
This dynamic is one of the reasons both candidates have emphasized their moderate stances and bipartisan appeal in the campaign. Brownley spoke about his work with Republicans on veterans issues, and Jacobs said he would join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus if elected.
But both are also aligned on their party bases. Jacobs said he voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, and Brownley has made abortion rights — following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade — a centerpiece of his his campaign.
Jacobs said he approved of the High Court’s decision on Roe; he added that he would not support a federal ban on abortion. The Republican said he was in favor access to abortion in cases of rape, incest and risks to the health of the pregnant woman, but he did not say whether he supported broader abortion rights.
The district was rated a “strong Democrat” by Cook’s nonpartisan Political Report until just before the race, when it was deemed more competitive and renamed a “skinny Democrat.” The move was prompted by a poll that reportedly showed a statistical stalemate between the candidates and last-minute cash flowing in the race from House campaign committees and leadership PACs.
News
The Lion King sign language interpreter on Broadway says he was fired because he was white
Sign language interpreter sues The Lion King on Broadway after director tells him it’s ‘no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters’
- A sign language interpreter who worked on the Broadway production of The Lion King says he was fired because he was white
- Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company which employs performers for the Great White Way
- The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after more than a decade working elsewhere on Broadway. The concert also pays $1,000 per show
- Wann is suing the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s Director of Accessibility Programs
- The band said it was “no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters for Broadway shows in ASL (American Sign Language)”.
- The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage
A sign language interpreter who worked on the Broadway production of The Lion King has said he was fired because he was white and “shouldn’t be representing the show”.
Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company which employs performers for the Great White Way, the non-profit Theater Development Fund.
The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after a decade-long career on Broadway. The gig also paid $1,000 per show.
Wann is now taking legal action against the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s director of accessibility programs.
The band said it was “no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters for Broadway shows in ASL (American Sign Language)”.
Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company that employs performers for the Great White Way, the non-profit Theater Development Fund.
Carling said the decision was on behalf of the show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy, who told Carling to get rid of all non-black performers.
The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after more than a decade working elsewhere on Broadway. The gig also paid $1,000 per show
The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been running on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage.
In emails obtained by the New York Post, Carling told Wann and another performer to “step down” from the show so they could be replaced by black ASL performers.
Wann, who says he has performed for black actors before, including as Donkey in Shrek: The Musical, called it “discrimination” and said “it shouldn’t matter if I’m white or black”.
He added: “It’s egregious and I just hope other people who have also been through this will come forward.”
Days after being cast, Carling emailed him and citing the “current social climate,” wrote, “With much embarrassment and apology, I ask you both not to interpret the show for us on Sunday April 24th.
I don’t see any other way out of this. This seems to be the best solution.
Carling said the decision was made on behalf of the show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy, who told Carling to get rid of all non-black performers.
In an email included in the lawsuit, Guy writes, “The majority of the characters in The Lion King are black actors and the content is set in Africa.”
“Keith Wann, although an incredible ASL performer, is not a black person and therefore should not portray The Lion King.”
Wann claims he “lost sleep” over the ruling and said “wrong is wrong”.
The Lion King celebrates its 25th anniversary on Broadway with an invitation-only performance Sunday night, according to ABC7.
The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage
Wann, who says he has performed for black actors before, including as the donkey in Shrek: The Musical, called it “discrimination” and said it shouldn’t “matter if I’m white or black”.
Wann is suing the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s Director of Accessibility Programs
News
Democrats keep control of Senate, ABC News projects
Democrats will retain their majority in the Senate, ABC News predicted.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada on Saturday snagged the House of Democrats, giving them the 50 seats needed regardless of the outcome of next month’s runoff election in Georgia.
The victory is a major boost for President Joe Biden in the second half of his term, both for his legislative agenda and his ability to appoint judges and other officials.
Despite the narrowest possible Senate majority — 50 caucus members and Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote — Democrats in Biden’s first two years were able to embrace some of their top priorities.
They won enough bipartisan support to pass a sweeping infrastructure investment bill, the first major gun legislation in decades, and legislation boosting domestic production of computer chips.
The party has also ticked off priority items in Reconciliation Bills – legislation that only requires a simple majority for approval. That’s how Democrats passed the US bailout, which provided funds for COVID-19, and the Cut Inflation Act, which invested in climate change and health care.
House scrutiny was still up in the air on Saturday as vote counting continued in more than a dozen races. What Biden can accomplish will also depend on whether Republicans or Democrats control the lower house. Republicans have already laid the groundwork for investigations into the Biden administration and even members of the president’s family.
Still, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., took a moment late Saturday to celebrate the Senate victory.
“This election is a victory – a victory and a vindication for the Democrats, our program, and for America and for the American people,” Schumer said at a press conference in his Manhattan office.
“The American people have rejected – firmly rejected – the undemocratic, authoritarian, wicked and divisive direction that MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country into,” he added.
The fate of the Senate came down to a handful of battleground states, including Arizona and Pennsylvania. The party’s political heavyweights, including Biden and former President Barack Obama, have hit the campaign trail hard in recent weeks in an attempt to drum up excitement.
Republicans have gained ground with voters in those races down the campaign trail, according to polls, but Democrats have emerged victorious.
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters in Arizona. The Pennsylvania race was called on election night for Democrat John Fetterman, who beat celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and overthrew the seat vacated by retired Republican Senator Pat Toomey Blue.
The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, but Warnock led Walker 49-48%.
Earlier this year, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tempered expectations of a red wave by questioning the “quality of nominees.” Although he did not name any candidates, some of the most controversial Republican candidates this cycle included Herschel Walker in Georgia or Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
“I think the House is probably more likely to flip than the Senate. Senate races are just different,” the GOP leader said. “The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”
Still, McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund has spent at least $230 million this cycle trying to regain control of the chamber, according to OpenSecrets.
The majority Senate PAC, a Schumer-aligned group, spent at least $155 million, according to OpenSecrets.
