Seattle cops: Woman escapes from vicious pimp

SEATTLE– A young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp – including jumping out of a third-story window – before being rescued by a ride-hailing driver who engaged in a shootout with the man, have said Seattle prosecutors.

Winston Burt, 30, who uses the street name “Dice Capone”, was arrested shortly after as he left a rental house accompanied by other women he had trafficked, authorities said.

The 20-year-old woman who escaped had been taken from California to Seattle to perform sex acts for money, prosecutors said in charging documents in King County Superior Court. She first tried to escape Burt by nearly naked jumping out the high window, they said. She finally succeeded after fleeing her car and sitting topless on a highway until the rideshare driver helped her.

The woman, identified only by her initials, HA, was taken to hospital with injuries including black eyes, broken ribs, a broken leg and spinal injuries.

Burt was being held on $750,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned Thursday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Details of the case were first reported by the Seattle Times.

His street name was tattooed on the faces of at least two of the women he trafficked as some sort of mark, authorities said.

“Defendant runs a sex trafficking business that has operated in at least three U.S. states involving multiple victims, who have been exploited, injured and maimed by the defendant’s violent and coercive actions,” Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Gauen wrote. in indictment documents.

Investigators say Burt, HA and two other young women arrived in Seattle about a month ago. They stayed in a $1.4 million six-bedroom home near Seward Park in south Seattle, rented through Airbnb.

Burt would drive the women to a stretch of Aurora Avenue in North Seattle where prostitution is common, and make sure they have rooms in a motel for their “dates”, according to the documents. charge. Each woman had to earn at least $2,000 a day; they handed over all the money, and he provided food, clothing and housing and controlled them completely, according to the charging documents.

HA told police she had been “working” for Burt for about four months in California and Arizona, as well as Seattle, according to documents. It was only in recent weeks, after she and another woman said they wanted to quit prostitution and go home, that he started beating her, she said.

He attacked the other woman, identified as ST, in the rental house, kicking and punching her until her eyes closed, prosecutors said, and he also forced the other women to participate in the attack.

On November 2, he also beat and whipped HA after she said she wanted to leave, prosecutors said. Her lip opened so much it seemed to hang from her face, she told police.

For three days after that, she was stuck in the rental house, prosecutors said, with no phone, money or anywhere to go. Her face was swollen and she suffered from extreme pain in her ribs.

On Saturday night, Burt started hitting her again and ordered her to take off the clothes he had given her, Gauen wrote.

Wearing only her underwear, she tried to escape through the front door, but Burt picked her up and tackled her to the ground, he wrote. Fearing that she would be killed, she ran upstairs with Burt in pursuit, then jumped from the third story window.

She landed on the ground, hobbled down the street, and waved at a car with two women inside. As she spoke to them, the other young women came out, saying that HA had “not taken her meds, was having an episode and would be fine,” wrote Tammie Case, a police detective from Seattle, in an incident report.

The others forced HA into Burt’s white Mercedes, telling the women who had stopped to help him that they were taking him to the hospital. Instead, Burt drove them to the Emerald Motel on Aurora Avenue, where they had previously been trafficked, according to the charging documents. Burt sent the others into the motel while HA, still wearing only his underwear, stayed in the vehicle with him.

He told her he would let her go, but that he would knock her teeth out first, the prosecutor wrote. She escaped from the car and ran across a six-lane highway, trying to get help. Several motorists called 911, but no one stopped. To avoid being forced back into Burt’s car, she sat down on the highway.

“HA felt safer in the middle of a busy highway, virtually naked, at night than being within arm’s reach of the defendant,” Gauen wrote. “Surveillance video from a nearby business corroborated HA’s account of what happened.”

The carpool driver pulled over and told HA to get in his van. Burt chased them, shooting at the van, Gauen wrote. The rideshare driver was also armed and fought back several blocks until he was able to access Interstate 5 and meet police at a gas station. No one appears to have been hit by the bullets, but the van’s windshield was riddled with holes.

Police arrested Burt as he left the rental house with the other women, the documents show. He faces charges of human trafficking, promoting prostitution, assault and drive-by shooting, but given the ‘extent of the accused’s egregious conduct’, additional charges are likely, Gauen wrote.

Prosecutors are also concerned about tampering with records; a woman who continues to work for Burt has already contacted HA in an attempt to find out her whereabouts and persuade her to return, Gauen wrote.

———

This story has been corrected to show that the motel is called the Emerald Motel and not the Emerald Hotel.