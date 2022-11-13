News
Seattle cops: Woman escapes from vicious pimp
SEATTLE– A young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp – including jumping out of a third-story window – before being rescued by a ride-hailing driver who engaged in a shootout with the man, have said Seattle prosecutors.
Winston Burt, 30, who uses the street name “Dice Capone”, was arrested shortly after as he left a rental house accompanied by other women he had trafficked, authorities said.
The 20-year-old woman who escaped had been taken from California to Seattle to perform sex acts for money, prosecutors said in charging documents in King County Superior Court. She first tried to escape Burt by nearly naked jumping out the high window, they said. She finally succeeded after fleeing her car and sitting topless on a highway until the rideshare driver helped her.
The woman, identified only by her initials, HA, was taken to hospital with injuries including black eyes, broken ribs, a broken leg and spinal injuries.
Burt was being held on $750,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned Thursday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Details of the case were first reported by the Seattle Times.
His street name was tattooed on the faces of at least two of the women he trafficked as some sort of mark, authorities said.
“Defendant runs a sex trafficking business that has operated in at least three U.S. states involving multiple victims, who have been exploited, injured and maimed by the defendant’s violent and coercive actions,” Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Gauen wrote. in indictment documents.
Investigators say Burt, HA and two other young women arrived in Seattle about a month ago. They stayed in a $1.4 million six-bedroom home near Seward Park in south Seattle, rented through Airbnb.
Burt would drive the women to a stretch of Aurora Avenue in North Seattle where prostitution is common, and make sure they have rooms in a motel for their “dates”, according to the documents. charge. Each woman had to earn at least $2,000 a day; they handed over all the money, and he provided food, clothing and housing and controlled them completely, according to the charging documents.
HA told police she had been “working” for Burt for about four months in California and Arizona, as well as Seattle, according to documents. It was only in recent weeks, after she and another woman said they wanted to quit prostitution and go home, that he started beating her, she said.
He attacked the other woman, identified as ST, in the rental house, kicking and punching her until her eyes closed, prosecutors said, and he also forced the other women to participate in the attack.
On November 2, he also beat and whipped HA after she said she wanted to leave, prosecutors said. Her lip opened so much it seemed to hang from her face, she told police.
For three days after that, she was stuck in the rental house, prosecutors said, with no phone, money or anywhere to go. Her face was swollen and she suffered from extreme pain in her ribs.
On Saturday night, Burt started hitting her again and ordered her to take off the clothes he had given her, Gauen wrote.
Wearing only her underwear, she tried to escape through the front door, but Burt picked her up and tackled her to the ground, he wrote. Fearing that she would be killed, she ran upstairs with Burt in pursuit, then jumped from the third story window.
She landed on the ground, hobbled down the street, and waved at a car with two women inside. As she spoke to them, the other young women came out, saying that HA had “not taken her meds, was having an episode and would be fine,” wrote Tammie Case, a police detective from Seattle, in an incident report.
The others forced HA into Burt’s white Mercedes, telling the women who had stopped to help him that they were taking him to the hospital. Instead, Burt drove them to the Emerald Motel on Aurora Avenue, where they had previously been trafficked, according to the charging documents. Burt sent the others into the motel while HA, still wearing only his underwear, stayed in the vehicle with him.
He told her he would let her go, but that he would knock her teeth out first, the prosecutor wrote. She escaped from the car and ran across a six-lane highway, trying to get help. Several motorists called 911, but no one stopped. To avoid being forced back into Burt’s car, she sat down on the highway.
“HA felt safer in the middle of a busy highway, virtually naked, at night than being within arm’s reach of the defendant,” Gauen wrote. “Surveillance video from a nearby business corroborated HA’s account of what happened.”
The carpool driver pulled over and told HA to get in his van. Burt chased them, shooting at the van, Gauen wrote. The rideshare driver was also armed and fought back several blocks until he was able to access Interstate 5 and meet police at a gas station. No one appears to have been hit by the bullets, but the van’s windshield was riddled with holes.
Police arrested Burt as he left the rental house with the other women, the documents show. He faces charges of human trafficking, promoting prostitution, assault and drive-by shooting, but given the ‘extent of the accused’s egregious conduct’, additional charges are likely, Gauen wrote.
Prosecutors are also concerned about tampering with records; a woman who continues to work for Burt has already contacted HA in an attempt to find out her whereabouts and persuade her to return, Gauen wrote.
———
This story has been corrected to show that the motel is called the Emerald Motel and not the Emerald Hotel.
ABC News
News
As Kherson assesses damage, Russia bans maritime traffic in major waterways
Two days after the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson, Ukrainian authorities warned that some enemy soldiers could still be locked up in the now liberated southern city, even as citizens continued to celebrate the end of the months-long occupation in the streets.
But amid the joyous celebrations, an official said conditions in the city were “a humanitarian catastrophe”, with citizens left without necessities such as water, medicine and food.
Ukraine’s military took “stabilization measures” near the town on Saturday, assessing the damage in the Black Sea port as residents tore down pro-Kremlin billboards and other symbols placed there from the fall of the city on March 2.
Ukrainian officials were suspicious, however, still concerned that some Russian soldiers were hiding in Kherson, and they warned that the liberated city is likely still hiding atrocities.
“Every time we liberate a piece of our territory, when we enter a city liberated from the Russian army, we find torture rooms and mass graves with civilians tortured and murdered by the Russian army during the war. occupation of these territories,” said the Ukrainian. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Cambodia, where he was attending a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Following Russia’s withdrawal, Ukrainian national television and radio broadcasts resumed in the city, while supplies and humanitarian aid began to arrive from the neighboring Mykolaiv region, according to Roman Holovnya, adviser to the mayor of Kherson.
Holovnya called the situation in Kherson a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
“The occupiers and collaborators did everything to ensure that the people who remained in the city suffered as much as possible during these days, weeks, months of waiting” for the arrival of Ukrainian forces, Holovnya said. “The water supply is practically non-existent.”
Meanwhile, Russian authorities on Saturday banned ships loaded outside Russia and Russian-occupied territories from crossing the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.
The Kremlin’s latest decision to block the Kerch Strait to incoming foreign ships further clouds the future of grain exports from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of agricultural products, including sunflower cake, oil and seeds, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
Russia remains undecided on an extension of a deal due to expire next week that allows Ukrainian grain exports, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters on Friday after talks with the United Nations United in Geneva on Friday.
The ban comes a month after the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, was bombed in an attack that led to the arrest of five Russians and three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens.
With pole wires
New York Post
News
“I don’t call people by names”
Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin responded to former President Donald Trump’s political attack, saying he “works hard to bring people together.”
“I haven’t seen it… You all know me. I don’t call people names. I work really hard to bring people together, and that’s what we’re working on here,” Youngkin said of the former president’s social media post: “Young Kin (that’s an interesting take. That sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) Virginia couldn’t have won without me.
After Republicans underperformed midterm, Trump appears to be targeting potential 2024 presidential rivals, including Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
After receiving a pushback from a reporter saying Trump was calling governors, Youngkin added, “And that’s what I’m saying. It’s not my way of riding and it’s not my way of behaving. … This is a time for us to come together…”
Look:
Youngkin on Trump bashing him: “I haven’t seen him… Y’all know me. I don’t call people names. I work really hard to bring people together… It’s not my way of riding and it’s not my way of behaving…[T]it’s a time to find yourself” (📹 @Jackie8News) pic.twitter.com/ICIPySCMFL
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2022
Trump’s comment came after a discussion on Fox News touched on the Virginia governor’s political future and that he “could run” in 2024. The former president also touted his endorsement of Youngkin in 2021, saying, “I endorsed him, did a really big Trump Rally for him over the phone, asked MAGA to vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.
As noted by Breitbart News, Trump was referring to a short speech he gave to promote Youngkin in 2021, saying he was a “fantastic guy” and had a “great” relationship with the current governor.
The former president also targeted DeSantis, who is another potential 2024 presidential rival, on Thursday, calling him an “average Republican” who would have lost his first gubernatorial election without his endorsement, in addition to accusing him of to be disloyal for not publicly denying a run for president in 2024.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
82-foot Christmas tree arrives at Rockefeller Center in New York: NPR
Craig Ruttle/AP
NEW YORK – An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be adorned with thousands of lights and topped with a star embedded with millions of crystals.
The Christmas tree will be officially lit on November 30.
The roughly 90-year-old tree was cut down on Thursday and then transported on a flatbed truck for its 200-mile journey between Queensbury, New York, and New York.
“We gave it away in the hope that everyone would benefit from it,” said Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated the tree.
Craig Ruttle/AP
“To me, it was just a beautiful tree,” Lebowitz said, as quoted by the New York Post. “Now it’s a special tree. Everyone in the world can enjoy it.”
The tree, whose lower branches span 50 feet in diameter, will be illuminated with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star covered in 3 million crystals.
After the holidays, the tree will be turned into lumber to be donated to Habitat for Humanity, officials said.
NPR News
News
Online sports betting apps face customer complaints over delays in withdrawing funds
The Better Business Bureau has collected thousands of player complaints in recent years, with some citing long waiting times for withdrawals.
wsj
News
Timberwolves have a decision to make with D’Angelo Russell
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch finally his hit breaking point Friday in Memphis.
The Timberwolves were on defense and trailing the Grizzlies by 11 points with five minutes to play. D’Angelo Russell was defending Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, a general non-factor on offense, who was standing in the corner. Russell was sagging far off Aldama, potentially thinking he would be in better help position.
But as the possession ensued, Russell entirely lost sight of his man. Aldama cut behind him and was hit for an easy alley-oop to grow Memphis’ lead to 13. Finch, who watched Aldama’s cut take place right in front of him, threw his arms to the sky and immediately pointed to Jordan McLaughlin to enter the game for the first time in the second half.
Watch this play…
And then watch what Chris Finch does… pic.twitter.com/hccAnKn1R1
— Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) November 12, 2022
“Just was looking for defense, somebody who could get into the paint, just trying things at this point in time,” Finch said after the game.
The defense is the major sticking point. Memphis was obviously targeting Russell at various points in Friday’s game. When Russell was guarding sharpshooter Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies ran Bane off a number of screens that inevitably led to open looks. Russell was eventually moved onto Dillon Brooks, and Brooks subsequently waltzed to the rim for a layup.
Minnesota has a number of issues at the moment that extend far beyond Russell’s play, but the point guard is certainly a part of the problem. Through 13 games, Russell is shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep. Those struggles make it hard to justify playing time for the guard, given his defensive deficiencies and the fact Russell is currently 18th worst in the NBA in turnover percentage (18.4 percent).
Russell also was the guy who failed to realize which player he was checking in for Wednesday against Phoenix, leading to Minnesota playing a possession 5 on 4, with the Suns burying a three-pointer as Russell remained at the scorer’s table.
This is an all-timer! Russell not realizing he’s supposed to be on the court, Suns play a possession 5-on-4, make a 3-pointer. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/3hrT51FGKO
— Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 10, 2022
Throughout the rough stretch, Finch has continued to say Russell needs to maintain confidence in his game. Russell himself has said he’s in a shooting “slump.” That can be used to write off the first 13 games of this season, but it becomes more difficult to stomach when considering Russell’s poor play over the final two months of last season.
There was a reason Russell was benched at the end of Game 6 of last year’s first-round playoff series loss to Memphis.
Evidence is mounting that perhaps a change needs to be made. Kyle Anderson played a fair amount of point guard Friday. Finch said he hasn’t mapped out the number of minutes he would like to have Anderson running the offense but added it’s “something we’ve been trying and wanting to do more of.”
“Thought he looked pretty good out there,” Finch said of Anderson.
And then there’s McLaughlin, who has been effective for Minnesota, yet played just eight minutes Friday.
Finch said Thursday he wasn’t yet looking at a change to Minnesota’s starting lineup. It’s likely the coach didn’t want to push any buttons too early in the season. But Minnesota has now lost six of its last seven games, so change could be warranted, regardless of how it would look in terms of optics or how feelings would be affected.
Last season, it was a starting lineup swap — moving Patrick Beverley into the first five — that played a role in sparking the Timberwolves into the playoffs.
And if a change is to be made, Finch may have tipped his hand as to what it will be.
News
Wolves vs Arsenal: Premier League – live | premier league
Key events
2 minutes : Arsenal spend the first 90 seconds passing, passing, passing and feeling the ball. But the game stops as Xhaka doubles down. Looks like he’s feeling a little uncomfortable. The trainer arrives.
Arsenal opens the ball. It’s up versus down!
The teams are out! Wolves in old gold, Arsenal in red with white sleeves. Classic look. We’ll be leaving in a few minutes…one of them being dedicated to silent reflection in honor of the dead. The lights go out. The last post. A perfectly observed moment.
Julen Lopetegui doesn’t officially take charge of Wolves until Monday, but he received a sensational welcome after being introduced to the people of Molineux. Sky asks caretaker manager Steve Davis what the Spaniard’s contribution was coming into this game. “None really. He stayed away. I watched a bit of training yesterday. We had a meeting, we talked about the players and general things. He seems like a good guy and a good candidate for the club. The players have done their best, they are working as hard as they can, we just need to reverse our results.
Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta adds: “It’s a big night and we know how difficult it will be here. We have to perform well and deserve the right to win. We are only focused on ourselves.
Newcastle United have just beaten Chelsea 1-0 to reclaim third place from Spurs, who earlier overtook them with a 4-3 win over Leeds. On today’s Premier League results, there were two others which affected Wolves and Arsenal. Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace means Wolves are now bottom, although they will climb to 18th with a win tonight. Anything else, and they’ll be down by Christmas. Meanwhile, Brentford’s sensational 2-1 victory at Manchester City means that whatever happens here tonight, Arsenal are guaranteed to enter the World Cup break as leaders in the title race. But will they be two, three or five points ahead of the champions? Lots to play for tonight at both ends, yes sir!
Wolves make two changes to the side beaten 3-2 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. Toti and Adama Traoré are in the game; Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan are absent.
Arsenal are in If It Ain’t Broke mode. No change in the XI named for the 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend.
The teams
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Collins, Gomes, Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Goncalo Guedes.
Replacements: Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Sarkic, Mosquera, Ronan, Matheus Luiz, Hodge, Campbell, Lembikisa.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.
Replacements: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cédric, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Alencar, Turner.
Arbitrator: Stuart Atwell (Warwickshire).
Preamble
The club that owned the 1950s recaptures the dominant force of the 1930s. That’s one way of looking at it anyway. Either way, both clubs approach things from a different angle in the 2020s. Mikel Arteta’s rising mobile side are looking to reaffirm Arsenal as the best in the country. By contrast, Wolverhampton Wanderers, under new boss Julen Lopetegui, are simply hoping to retain their top-flight status. Contrasting objectives, same importance given to the seizure of the three points. The kick-off under the famous floodlights of Molineux is given at 7:45 p.m. GMT. It’s on!
theguardian
Seattle cops: Woman escapes from vicious pimp
As Kherson assesses damage, Russia bans maritime traffic in major waterways
“I don’t call people by names”
82-foot Christmas tree arrives at Rockefeller Center in New York: NPR
Online sports betting apps face customer complaints over delays in withdrawing funds
Timberwolves have a decision to make with D’Angelo Russell
Wolves vs Arsenal: Premier League – live | premier league
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
New York man steals a subway passenger’s bag and slits the face of the victim who confronted him
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Colts’ Jim Irsay makes mockery of NFL coaching profession with Jeff Saturday hiring
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?