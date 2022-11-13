News
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.
Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the state’s new voting law. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner.
The Nevada race took on added importance after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was declared the winner of his reelection campaign in Arizona on Friday night, giving his party 49 seats in the chamber. Republicans also have 49.
If Cortez Masto wins, Democrats would maintain their control of the Senate given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Laxalt wins, the Georgia Senate runoff next month would determine which party has the single-vote Senate edge.
Cortez Masto was only a few hundred votes behind Laxalt, with most of the remaining uncounted ballots in heavily Democratic Clark County, which includes Las Vegas. Democrats were confident those ballots would vault their candidate into the lead.
Laxalt has said he expects to maintain his advantage and be declared the victor. But on Saturday he acknowledged in a tweet that the calculus has changed because Cortez Masto had performed better than Republicans expected in Clark County ballots counted over the past few days.
“This has narrowed our victory window,” he tweeted, acknowledging the race comes down to the final Clark ballots.
“If they are GOP precincts or slightly DEM leaning then we can still win,” Laxalt tweeted. “If they continue to trend heavy DEM then she will overtake us.”
If the race remains too close to call after Saturday, a few thousand more ballots could be added to the totals early next week. Mail ballots with clerical errors can be “cured” by voters until the end of the day Monday, and then added to the totals. And a few thousand provisional ballots also remain, votes that election officials must double-check are legally countable by Tuesday before they can be tallied.
“We know that this is a serious count. There are people nationwide who are looking to these results,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, said at a press conference Saturday. “We know that people need to see that count. We’re not going to delay it any further.”
Gloria said all 22,000-plus remaining ballots would be tabulated by Saturday evening. There are also 7,100 ballots being “cured” and 5,555 provisional ballots. Clark County accounts for three-quarters of Nevada’s population.
Gloria noted that it takes a couple of cycles to adjust ballot-counting to the all-mail system that Nevada switched to during the 2020 pandemic. He also noted that state law requires him to accept ballots until Saturday. “We couldn’t be done any earlier, even if we wanted to,” Gloria said.
In another key race, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak lost his reelection bid to his Republican challenger, sheriff Joe Lombardo, on Friday night.
Nevada, a closely divided swing state, is one of the most racially diverse in the nation, a working class state whose residents have been especially hard hit by inflation and other economic turmoil.
Roughly three-fourths of Nevada voters said the country is headed in the wrong direction, and about 5 in 10 called the economy the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of 2,100 of the state’s voters.
Voters viewed the economy negatively, with VoteCast finding nearly 8 in 10 saying economic conditions are either not so good or poor. Only about 2 in 10 called the economy excellent or good. And about a third of voters said their families are falling behind financially.
But that didn’t necessarily translate into anger at President Joe Biden or his party. About half considered inflation the most important issue facing the U.S., but they were evenly split over whether they think higher prices are due to Biden’s policies or factors outside his control.
According to VoteCast, 7 in 10 voters in Nevada wanted abortion kept legal in all or most cases, and Cortez Masto and other Democrats made preserving the right a centerpiece of their campaigns.
Republicans, however, relentlessly hammered the economic argument, contending it was time for a leadership change. They also sought to capitalize on lingering frustrations about pandemic shutdowns that devastated Las Vegas’ tourist-centric economy in 2020.
On Thursday morning, The Associated Press declared Republican Stavros Anthony the winner in the lieutenant governor race, while Republican Andy Mathews was elected state controller.
The state’s lone Republican congressman, Mark Amodei, easily won reelection in his mostly rural district in northern Nevada. The state’s three Las Vegas-area Democratic members of the House were also reelected.
___
Associated Press writer Scott Sonner in Las Vegas contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.
News
New York man steals a subway passenger’s bag and slits the face of the victim who confronted him
The New York Police Department is looking for a man accused of committing a robbery Friday at the Union Square subway station.
Authorities said a 27-year-old man was driving a southbound “N” train around 3:47 p.m. ET.
When the subway train doors opened at the 14th Street station, a stranger grabbed his bag and started walking down the platform heading south.
The bag contained construction tools and a pair of boots, and the approximate total value of its contents was $420.
NYC POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT AFTER SUBWAY GUARD IS ATTACKED WITH METAL PIPE
The victim followed the man in an attempt to recover the property.
However, following a verbal argument, the man who had stolen her property slashed the left side of her face with a knife.
He quickly fled.
NYC MAN KILLED AFTER SHOOTING POLICE OFFICERS
Emergency medical services responded to the scene and treated the man for a minor laceration.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips on the Stoppers website at crime or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
All calls to the NYPD are strictly confidential.
Fox
News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Colts’ Jim Irsay makes mockery of NFL coaching profession with Jeff Saturday hiring
It’s hard to believe that Twitter’s new blue check policy resulted in several fake breaking news items in professional sports the past week, and Jeff Saturday’s hiring as Indianapolis Colts head coach wasn’t one of them.
Owner Jim Irsay’s tabbing of Saturday to replace the fired Frank Reich was a slap in the face to the entire coaching profession, to assistants grinding day and night for a chance that Irsay handed to the inexperienced, paid team consultant already in his ear.
More discouragingly, while Irsay promised to follow the Rooney Rule and interview minority candidates for the full-time position at season’s end, Irsay saying Saturday’s hiring was “for eight games, hopefully more” spit in the face of the rule’s spirit.
It said the quiet part out loud: that Brian Flores’ pending lawsuit didn’t manifest out of thin air. That many times, Black or minority candidates are interviewed only to fulfill the rule’s requirements, while ownership already has its candidate in mind.
How did this happen?
Well, future Hall of Fame lineman Joe Thomas’ scathing description of Saturday as Irsay’s “drinking buddy” on NFL Network might not have been far off.
League sources believe celebrations surrounding the Colts’ Oct. 30 Ring of Honor induction of former tackle Tarik Glenn — the week of quarterback Matt Ryan’s benching — afforded an opportunity for Irsay, Saturday and others to rub elbows and commiserate.
Two days later, the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who wasn’t even calling the plays. The following Sunday, Irsay reportedly called Saturday in the middle of a beatdown by the Patriots to ask the former All-Pro Colts center what was wrong with Indy’s pass protection.
By Monday, Reich was out as head coach and Saturday was in.
At a circus news conference introducing Saturday, Irsay claimed GM Chris Ballard’s job is safe. Multiple league sources have told the Daily News they do not believe that is true.
And Ballard pushed back strongly against any suggestion that the Colts are tanking for a high draft pick, but the fact is a tank comes down to the owners’ actions, even as the coaches and players try to win.
When Irsay’s franchise has succeeded, it’s been because the Colts found their way to No. 1 overall picks to take Peyton Manning (1998) and Andrew Luck (2012).
Now they are starting sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger at quarterback behind a sieve offensive line with a first-time head coach taking over midseason.
Actions speak louder than words.
Saturday, for his part, was working as an ESPN analyst while also being paid as a Colts consultant before taking the coaching gig. Good work if you can get it.
He is the first person with no college or pro coaching experience to become an NFL head coach since 1961, when Norm Van Brocklin took over as the Minnesota Vikings’ expansion head coach.
Van Brocklin won the MVP award for the champion Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, joined the Vikings as head coach the following year, and posted a 29-51-4 record in six seasons with no playoff appearances.
Saturday by all accounts is a respected professional in the business. But he is the central figure in one of the most ridiculous developments in NFL history.
And it’s going to take a lot of work to make lemonade in Indy, beginning with Sunday’s visit to the Raiders (2-6) in Las Vegas.
SHAME, SHAME, SHAME
The office of Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell accusing them of colluding to deceive and mislead customers about their investigation of the team’s workplace for financial gain.
“For years, the team and its owner have caused very real and very serious harm and then lied about it to dodge accountability and to continue to rake in profits,” Racine said at a news conference. “So far, they seem to have gotten away with it. But that stops today.”
The lawsuit seeks financial penalties. Racine’s office said it also will seek a court order to force the NFL to release the findings of a previous investigation of the team’s workplace conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson — which curiously never produced a written report of her findings at the enabling of the league.
The Commanders of course made a bad situation worse when they heard Racine was going to hold a news conference. Their attorneys released a tone-deaf statement that tried to use running back Brian Robinson Jr.’s recent shooting to their benefit in their fight against the impending lawsuit.
The statement read: “Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight. Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC” and went on to complain about the AG’s behavior surrounding the investigation.
Another pitiful display of unprofessionalism from a sideshow organization. Snyder can’t sell soon enough.
The NFL called Racine’s allegations “legally unsound and factually baseless” and said the league would “vigorously defend against those claims.”
AROUND THE LEAGUE
There are no indications that Raiders first-year head coach Josh McDaniels is on the hot seat, but it’s fair to say there would be no excuse for a loss to Saturday’s Colts on Sunday. … Rams receiver Cooper Kupp cost his team the game in last week’s loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by sliding inbounds short of the first-down marker. The Rams’ focus was running the clock down as far as they could to start their final fourth quarter drive, but it’s on the player to make a judgment call to end the game. And Kupp made the wrong decision. … NFLPA president JC Tretter called this weekend for the league to immediately replace and ban all ‘Slit Film Turf’ playing surfaces, including the controversial turf at MetLife Stadium that the Giants and Jets call home. The league released a chart this week that showed turf and grass ‘non-direct contact injuries’ occurred at a nearly identical rate in 2021, compared to a clear disparity and higher injury rate on synthetic surfaces in previous seasons. This issue is not going away.
HOW ‘BOUT THEM GIANTS?
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson counsels numerous current NFL head coaches, and Giants coach Brian Daboll is one of them.
Johnson told The Athletic’s Dan Pompei for a recent feature that Daboll called him for advice in his first season as an NFL coach and they spent “about an hour” on the phone.
“[Daboll] asked me about the biggest jump from being a coordinator to being a head coach,” Johnson said. “I told him when you are a coordinator and you walk down the hall, nobody really gives a s—t. But now you walk down that hall and every head will turn — every secretary, every administrative assistant, every coach.
“If you are going to get the most out of this organization, you have to have interaction,” Johnson continued. “No one likes to be ignored, but especially nobody likes to be ignored by the leader. He said, ‘I’m taking pizza down to the equipment people.’ If everybody in an organization is on the same page, it creates the culture that you want.”
THEY SAID IT
“We’re the fourth winningest franchise in the league since 2007. That means in the upper quartile of winners, we’re in the top quartile of that upper quartile.” — Colts owner Jim Irsay, speaking a language only he can understand
()
News
Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the United States
For the third year in a row, Atherton, California is the most expensive ZIP code in the United States to own a home.
Homes in the exclusive Bay Area town sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, up 0.56% from 2021, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The top spot ranking dates back three years, when annual rankings were first tracked.
Close to Stanford University and home to tech executives and venture capitalists, Atherton has resisted the development of multi-family properties, which has allowed homes to remain large and exclusive.
In second place is Sagaponack, New York, an enclave of a few hundred residents in the Hamptons, followed by the upscale Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. Third place is perhaps the most famous zip code in the United States: 90210 – namesake of the 90s teen melodrama “Beverly Hills, 90210”.
Below are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale price:
1. Atherton, CA (94027)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $9,000,000
2.Sagaponack, New York (11962)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,972,500
3. Beverly Hills, CA (90210)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,699,500
4.Boston (02199)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,200,000
5. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $6,100,000
6. Watermill, New York (11976)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $5,500,000
7. Montecito, CA (93108)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,995,000
8. Ross, CA (94957)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,699,500
9. Newport Beach, CA (92662)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,674,750
10. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)
Median sale price of a house in 2022: $4,395,000
New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are among the wealthiest cities in the world, so it’s no surprise that ZIP codes in or near these cities dominate the rankings.
The median home price for the 100 most expensive ZIP codes was $2,749,500 in 2022, an increase of 11.03% from last year, according to the study.
To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at prices for all home types in every zip code nationwide, between January 1, 2022 and October 19, 2022. Listings with invalid zip codes, including building zip codes single, were excluded.
cnbc
News
Heat’s Gabe Vincent ready to toe the line at moments of truth, with no outside concerns
Bam Adebayo shuddered when the subject regarding Miami Heat teammate Gabe Vincent was broached.
“Now why would you jinx my man like that?” Adebayo responded incredulously to the question.
Vincent, by contrast, did not take umbrage, but only after he offered mock indignation by his locker.
“I got confidence in myself,” he said with a smile, “so I think I’ll be alright.”
In a statistic the Heat themselves have tracked for months, Vincent went into Saturday night’s game against the visiting Charlotte Hornets having not missed a free throw in the fourth quarter or overtime dating to last season, 28 of 28 entering Saturday over that span.
Vincent said preparing for such moments leaves him ready for such moments.
“For sure,” he said. “I think that’s just the reason for routines. I think that’s why everyone has their own free-throw routine, is to kind of just get back to zero, get back to your baseline and focus on your shot at hand.
“It’s the only time you’ll be unguarded like that.”
Vincent said the streak is particularly meaningful because it often comes during a quarter when his shot is not where he wants it to be from the field.
“So if I have an opportunity to score, get an easy one at the free throw line, I’m definitely seeking it out,” he said.
For as loud as the Heat’s late-arriving crowd can get during those game-deciding fourth-quarter moments, an adjustment is required when a home player then goes to the foul line, the crowd often at an eerie hush.
“I just see myself and the rim, to be honest with you,” he said of blocking all else out.
In fact, rather than talk of streaks perhaps being a jinx, Vincent said such distractions are more likely to be provided by opponents.
For example, between a pair of crucial closing free throws during Thursday’s victory over Charlotte, Hornets guard Terry Rozier playfully attempted to slap Vincent’s hand after he made the first.
“Terry tried to touch my hand. I said, ‘Get outta here,’ ” Vincent said with a smile. “He tried to jinx it, I said, ‘Get outta here.’ “
The mere fact that Vincent has gone from undrafted out of UC-Santa Barbara in 2018 to crunch-time closer for the Heat says plenty about even being at the foul line in such situations.
“I’ll tell you this, I definitely don’t take it for granted,” the 26-year-old fourth-year veteran said. “As far as that respect and trust, it’s earned every day, I feel like. I never want to let my teammates down and take it for granted when I have those opportunities.”
Just as teammates do not take him for granted.
“Gabe is not scared. Gabe is built for this,” teammate Jimmy Butler said. “He’s had an incredible journey and path to get to where he is today, so it’s been way more difficult than two free throws at the end of the game.
“I love Gabe. He plays so hard. He plays the right way. He tries to do right by everybody. To me, even sometimes that’s wrong, because he’s very, very unselfish, as well. And I’m so glad that he’s on my team, because he saves my tail on a lot of possessions both offensively and defensively.”
Aside from his concerns about jinxes, Adebayo said Vincent at the line is a reassuring moment.
“Muscle memory,” he said. “I’d count on Gabe to make a free throw.”
Hardaway honored
As the Heat have done when players with retired numbers have their banners amended to include Hall of Fame induction, Tim Hardaway was brought to the team’s arena Saturday for such a commemoration.
Hardaway’s No. 10 was retired Oct. 28, 2009 by the Heat, with the former All-Star guard enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
()
News
From the Chicago Botanical Garden to the Brookfield Zoo, here’s where to catch a dazzling light show this holiday season – NBC Chicago
With colder temperatures, early nights, and snowfall potentially on the way, the holiday season is right around the corner.
Several dazzling light shows across the Chicago area help ring in the season, turning many of the area’s best-known attractions into winter wonderlands.
With Christmas still over a month away, some light shows have already begun, with Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe kicking off yesterday.
From ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo to the Chicago Christmas Tree at Millennium Park, here are twinkling light shows that will brighten up the season in the area.
Bright scenery at the Chicago Botanical Garden
The Chicago Botanical Garden takes visitors past pine trees draped in fairy lights, candle-lined walkways, and a variety of other holiday light formations.
A new exhibit called Starscape features a 130-foot-long tunnel adorned with a series of more than 700 hand-made twinkling acrylic stars.
Lightscape opened for the season on November 11 and will run until January 8. Ticket prices range from $14 to $30.
ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo
ZooLights, one of Chicago’s most colorful holiday staples, is about to return to center stage at Lincoln Park Zoo.
The long-standing tradition will mark its 28th edition on November 18, with a slate of attractions in store for visitors. A Ferris wheel, expansive light tunnel and redesigned light shows are some of the highlights of the event, according to the zoo.
ZooLights will run from 4:30-10 p.m. November 18-23, December 25-30, December 2-14, January 16-23, 26-31, and January 1. Among the dates, tickets for the show will be free on December 21 and 28, as well as on December 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Tickets are available here and cost $5 Tuesday through Sunday.
The Chicago Christmas Tree at Millennium Park
A 55-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce will be the centerpiece of the town this winter.
The tree, which has graced the lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the town’s “official” Christmas tree for 2022.
The tree will be lit on November 18 and will remain lit throughout January 8.
The tree matches a long-standing Chicago tradition, as this year will become the city’s 109th. Each year, the tree can be seen twinkling near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.
Brilliant light show
Shine Light Show will allow visitors to experience synchronized holiday presentations from the comfort of their car. The show will feature a twinkling tunnel of over a million LED lights coupled with holiday music.
The event will take place on November 18 and end on January 1 at two locations: Northbrook and Schaumburg. Tickets are $32.99 for weekdays and $42.99 for weekends, holidays, and some weekdays. One ticket will be required per vehicle.
The Magnificent Mile Festival of Lights
Traditionally, about 200 trees along North Michigan Avenue have been lit to signal the start of the holiday season in Chicago.
The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will ring in the holiday season with a parade and free, family-friendly celebrations along Michigan Avenue on November 19. The event will be crowned by a fireworks display.
Illumination: tree lights at Morton Arboretum
From November 19 to January 7, the Morton Arboretum will highlight the holiday festivities with its annual Illumination light show. Over 50 acres of arboretum trees will be adorned with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.
Along the one-mile arboretum trail, guests can listen to seasonal music, sit by a fire, roast marshmallows, and grab a take-out snack or drink. The show will also include six new exhibitions, including a “reinvented” finale that will take place in the new Grand Jardin of the arboretum.
The light show will be open every evening from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with last entry at 8:30 p.m. Due to holidays, the exhibition will be closed on Nov. 21, 24, and 28. Nov. 5, 12, 24, and 25.
Tickets are available for purchase.
Light up the lake at Navy Pier
Considered the largest indoor lighting experience in the Chicago area, Light Up the Lake will take place November 25 through January 7 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall.
Guests can interact with light shows, go ice skating, visit Santa and more. Tickets for the event, which range in price from $17 to $27, also include a ride on Navy Pier’s 200-foot Centennial Wheel.
Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo
Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo will return for its 41st year on November 25, with over two million immersive LED lights and holiday events planned for visitors.
Tickets will be required for admission. Times and dates will vary throughout the season and the event will end on December 31.
NBC Chicago
News
Gophers will start quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis against Northwestern
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will start his second career collegiate game against Northwestern on Saturday, a source told he Pioneer Press.
Kaliakmanis stepped in for Tanner Morgan and led Minnesota to a 20-13 comeback win over Nebraska last weekend.
Morgan, who was deemed to have an upper-body injury, was knocked out of two games over a four-week span, including on a big hit as the U trailed Nebraska 10-0 at the half last week.
In Lincoln, Neb., Kaliakmanis stepped in to lead a stretch of 20 answered points in the comeback 20-13 win. The redshirt freshman completed 6 of 12 passes for 137 yards, including long passes of 45 and 38 yards, and had three rushes for 27 yards.
Morgan suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 26-14 loss to Illinois, with Kaliakmanis finishing the game. He missed the next game.
Kaliakmanis made his first career start against Penn State in the White Out game in Happy Valley on Oct. 22.
