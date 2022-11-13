Shooting outside Orlando high school football game leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A shooting outside a football game at an Orlando-area high school left one dead and two injured Saturday night.

Orlando police say officers were working additionally at the Jones High School Athletic Complex for the football game between Jones High and Wekiva High when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot around 8:22 p.m.

When officers arrived at the field north of the soccer field, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Google Earth image shows the facade of Jones High School in Orlando, Florida.
(Google Earth)

Hours later, around 10:30 p.m., police were notified of a third gunshot victim.

This person reportedly went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith Provides An Update On The Shooting Near Jones High School Saturday Night.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and those affected attended the football game, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Orlando police said four minors were arrested and one was carrying a gun. A potential suspect is also believed to be in custody.

It is not known if any of those detained are affiliated with either high school.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

