Sitting at 5-4, can the Patriots reach their projected win total and qualify for the playoffs?

After a 1-3 start to the season, the Patriots have rebounded in recent weeks to enter their bye week at 5-4 as the NFL season reaches the halfway point.
Although their play rocked in the extreme for most of the first nine games, the Patriots’ record actually reflects slightly better than the projected rating bettors gave them at the start of the season. The majority of sportsbooks listed the Patriots’ win total at 8.5 at the start of the year, down from the 10-7 record they had in 2021.
However, the toughest part of the New England season awaits them, especially after two of its scheduled opponents had better-than-expected starts. The Patriots host the Jets 6-3, who are also bye bye this week, in Week 11 before facing the Vikings 7-1 on Thanksgiving night.
The Patriots schedule remains tough the rest of the way. They face the Bills twice and host the defending AFC champion Bengals and Dolphins 6-3. Even the road matchups against the disappointing Cardinals and Raiders could be tough, with those games taking place back-to-back weeks, likely keeping New England in the Vegas area for the week leading up to Game 2.
All of those factors put together and the Patriots have one of the toughest, if not the toughest, schedules remaining. In terms of winning percentage, the Patriots’ remaining opponents have the second-best in the league (.603 combined).
The Athletic’s Austin Mock calculated how tough the rest of the schedule is for each team using several different variables, making the Patriots’ remaining schedule the toughest in the league. Mock found the Patriots’ remaining opponents would win 54.3% of their games against an average league opponent.
Now the Patriots could get injury breaks along the way. For their part, it looks like center David Andrews will return for the Week 11 game against the Jets after missing the previous two games with a concussion. He trained in New England’s only session during the bye week. Running back Damien Harris missed the Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Colts with illness while wide receiver DeVante Parker and defensive tackle Christian Barmore’s knee injuries are believed to be short-term injuries, this which would also allow them to return right after the goodbye.
However, a few of the Patriots’ next opponents are injured as well. The Jets lost offensive line Alijah Vera-Tucker and running back Breece Hall for the week season before facing the Patriots in Week 8. Their absences weighed heavily as the Patriots defense constantly pressured Zach Wilson, who threw three interceptions in that game.
The Raiders placed a pair of notable offensive players on injured reserve this week in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Typically, both players will be forced to miss the next four games, but this comes close to their matchup with the Patriots in Week 15.
Then there’s Josh Allen. The Bills’ superstar quarterback injured his right elbow at the end of their Week 9 loss to the Jets when his arm was placed in an awkward motion as he attempted to throw the ball. He is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after missing a pair of practices, but the injury is believed to be one he will likely have to deal with in the coming weeks. The Patriots host the Bills in Week 13.
With all of that considered, can the Patriots make the playoffs? Well, they will probably have to play better than they have in recent weeks as they are ready to face tougher opponents, especially in attack. New England has scored just two offensive touchdowns in its last two games, one of them after a blocked punt put the unit at the 2-yard line.
Mac Jones’ second slump was the storyline for the Patriots’ offensive woes. He threw for 1,140 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions, giving him a league-worst 76 passer rating. The upcoming schedule presents Jones with a mix of opportunities. While they have four games against teams that rank in the top 10 in DVOA in pass defense (Bills 5th; Jets 7th; Bengals 8th), the Patriots also face the two worst teams in DVOA in pass defense. (31st Dolphins; 32nd Raiders).
It’s a similar story for the Patriots defense. New England’s play on this side of the ball has been exceptional over the past two weeks, but they will face tougher opponents along the way. The Patriots defense, which ranks fifth overall in the DVOA, will also play four games against teams that are in the top 10 in the overall DVOA offensive rankings (Dolphins 2nd; Bills 6th; Bengals 9th).
Going into Week 10, the Patriots hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC, leaving them just one spot outside of the playoffs. Of the nine AFC teams with winning records, the Patriots will face four and have five more games against them.
Luckily for New England, two of its top challengers for wildcard spots right now in the Bengals and Chargers have the second and third toughest schedules, respectively, according to The Athletic.
But since they hold +145 chances of making the playoffs (according to DraftKings Sportsbook), there’s no denying the Patriots have a tough hill to climb and need to play better to qualify for the playoffs.
Boston
Coach Jamahl Mosley’s mantra has been simple when the Orlando Magic have dealt with injury-related absences: Next man up.
It’s the cliché response nearly every coach gives but has been especially true for the Magic (4-9), who’ve had 5-7 players sidelined because of injuries for each game with this.
With rookie forward Paolo Banchero, the team’s leading scorer, sitting the last two games because of a sprained left ankle, that’s meant more playing time — and a starting role — for third-year forward Chuma Okeke.
He’s capitalized on the opportunities, especially defensively, and was a key reason the Magic slowed down star wings Luka Dončić and Devin Booker in Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks and Friday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.
“You talk about a young man who’s willing to step in and be as versatile and guard any position — he’s done that,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s taken on the challenge. He’s done a great job of stepping into his role.”
It isn’t a coincidence Dončić and Booker had their worst shooting performances against the Magic with Okeke as their primary defender.
His defensive versatility helped him remain a positive contributor last even when his offensive production waned.
“With him having long arms, very mobile, really good moving his feet, I think that’s what gives him that advantage,” Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. said of Okeke. “He’s big enough to guard guys who like to post up but quick enough to guard some of the guards. He has a really good defensive IQ. He knows guys’ tendencies and makes them do things they don’t want to do.”
The Magic’s gameplan against Dončić was simple even if the execution isn’t easy.
“Pressure him,” Okeke said, “and make nothing easy.”
The mission was accomplished, with Okeke being a significant reason why.
Okeke spent 25.9 partial possessions guarding Dončić, according to the league’s official matchup data, which was the most on the team.
Although Okeke’s individually credited with holding Dončić to 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting, the stats don’t fully capture his impact.
Okeke guarded Dončić fullcourt and picked up the 1-on-1 pressure once they crossed halfcourt, forcing Dončić to work and use energy to get to his spots, which also took time off the shot clock.
At 6-foot-7 and 229 pounds with a wingspan of 7 feet, Okeke has the physical tools to match Dončić’s physicality. That helped Okeke not give up an inch of space in the post or on the perimeter without being blown by on drives.
Okeke does well with shadowing players’ movements and being active with his hands, poking the ball loose, cutting off potential passing lanes and making ball handlers uncomfortable.
This was evident when Okeke knocked the ball out of Dončić’s hands on a dribbling sequence in the fourth quarter with five seconds remaining on the shot clock and 4:19 remaining on the game clock with the Magic leading 89-83.
Off the ball, Okeke navigated through screens well so Dončić wasn’t comfortable on the initial catch, forcing him to work more to create an advantage.
The result was Dončić, who averages 33.6 points, scoring 24 points on 9-of-29 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists against the Magic to end his streak of consecutive games scoring at least 30 points to start the season at nine.
“He has a great knack for getting after the basketball,” Mosley said, “so he keeps guys a little bit off balance and guessing.”
The Magic’s gameplan for Okeke was similar against Booker: Provide fullcourt pressure, stay attached on screens and don’t let him get comfortable.
It worked again, with Booker, who averages 26.7 points, being held to 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting Friday.
“Chuma has the size, he moves well, he’s strong — the combination of those things help make him a really good defender,” Terrence Ross said. “Makes him very versatile. His activity and energy slowed everybody down. He played great on Booker. He made it a point to get him uncomfortable and he did it. That was big time.
Even when Dončić or Booker got the best of Okeke — which all great players will no matter the defender — they had to work for their shots and maneuver around the defensive pressure Okeke brought.
“It’s so important — wearing guys down, picking them up fullcourt, getting into their bodies early [and] applying a ton of pressure,” Mosley said. “Chuma’s done a great job of that.”
Although he was the primary defender, Okeke wasn’t the only reason for the Magic’s success against Dončić and Booker.
They switched most on-ball screens they were involved in, often resulting in Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton or Bol Bol finishing possessions on Dončić or Booker — and doing a good job doing so — after Okeke contained them early.
Individual defensive stats don’t show the full significance of the early 1-on-1 pressure Okeke brought Dončić and Booker this past week, but his impact was reflected in their scoring numbers and efficiency.
“You’re not necessarily playing one-on-one,” Mosley said. “Guy’s got to feel 1-on-5 and that’s a lot of what the switching provides.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_pri
()
The principal of a Brooklyn college has ruined his once-proud reputation and should step down, parents and staff told The Post.
Teachers at JHS 278 in the Marine Park have taken two votes of no-confidence against Kerri Moser since her arrival in 2019 and have filed numerous complaints with Department of Education superiors without success, insiders said.
“She is always there terrorizing the community. The community is done with it,” said William Mauras, who led the 2019 Parents Association last spring and whose two eldest children attended the school.
Mauras said he would send his youngest child elsewhere.
The number of Marine Park students who met or exceeded state standards in math rose from 46% in 2019 to 33% in 2022, while English scores rose from 58% in 2019 to 62% in 2022, according to DOE data.
Educators are fleeing the school — which serves about 1,200 students in grades six through eight — rather than deal with Moser, who recently assigned non-Spanish speaking teachers to teach Spanish classes, officials said. initiates.
“You have gym teachers and social studies teachers who teach Spanish,” one educator said.
They also argue that she downplayed the school’s arts program, which included an award-winning band.
Moser stays in her office watching hallway cameras on a giant television she bought rather than walking the halls to restore order, and fighting has escalated, insiders claim.
In another head-scratching move, Moser spent about $400,000 replacing relatively new furniture with new chairs whose wheels wouldn’t lock, insiders said.
“What did the children do? They turned the chairs into bumper cars,” said a union official familiar with the school.
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition over the past two years to remove Moser.
“What she was able to do as principal was to unite the staff in hatred towards her,” said an educator.
Moser and the DOE did not immediately return requests for comment.
Additional reporting by Susan Edelman
New York Post
Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell knew his dad, Jim, who was his youth hockey coach growing up, would appreciate getting to peek behind the curtain to see what really goes on in the day-to-day life of the NHL.
“He says there’s a lot of food involved,” Blackwell told the Tribune after Friday’s practice at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
“It’s been a lot of fun, certainly a lot of food,” Jim said later.
The Hawks invited players’ fathers to the team’s road swing through Los Angeles and Anaheim, Calif. The annual “Father and Son Road Trip,” or “Dads Trip” for short, had been postponed a couple of seasons because of the pandemic.
But the roster has turned over quite a bit recently, so a lot of dads — including Juhjar Khaira’s father, Sukhjinder, and Taylor Raddysh’s father, Darren — are newcomers.
“It’s really just (attending) meetings and (seeing) how detail-oriented a lot of them are from other teams’ systems,” Blackwell said. “He’s a pretty knowledgeable hockey guy, but (he didn’t know) some of the modern-day lingo, something that he might not have said or done when he was coaching me growing up.
“So just being part of those meetings, from penalty kill and how some of those systems are set up to try to shut down the other team’s best players … There’s a lot of cool things that I think, as a little bit of a hockey nerd, he loves that.”
Jim Blackwell concurred.
“That’s the best part of it,” he said. “Having been a part of his life early on, coaching, this is where I feel the most comfortable: underneath the rink, not up in the stands, just in the locker room, looking at the equipment, just being a part of everything that is their daily life.”
Colin Blackwell, who’s in his first season with the Hawks, said Jim attended dads trips in the minors, but “we weren’t doing charters and stuff along those lines like this, so it’s a little bit different hospitality, and they treated us really well.”
And walking alongside some more recognizable dads — namely Patrick Kane Sr. and Bryan Toews — brings attention too.
“Last night was a blast to be up in the suites with all the dads wearing our jerseys,” Jim said of the game against the Los Angeles Kings. “And even walking around there’s 50 of us or so, we were embraced by other Chicago fans that were in the stands last night. There were quite a few other red jerseys. I was thrilled to see that.
“I’m more behind-the-scenes fun. But it was fun to be treated like a celebrity to come in on the bus to go underneath, to take the elevator up to the suite.”
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson didn’t say it outright but he likely wants to make sure all the fathers see their sons on the ice between the two games.
“We’d like to get everybody a chance to play on a special trip like this,” he said. “I know it’s professional hockey and it’s business, but everybody’s been deserving.”
Khaira and defenseman Filip Roos were back in for Saturday’s game against the Ducks.
Said Richardson of the dads: “They’re a pretty fun group and they seem to get along. It’s almost like our team does. A lot of respect for all their families and how they’re raised. You can see it.
“But I’ve met Raddysh’s dad a couple times because he lives in my building,” Richardson laughed. “So I ran into him before the trip.”
Some dads, such as Kane’s father, are old hats at this trip.
“He’s kind of spoiled, he gets fathers trips all the time,” Kane said. “He likes going on the road and seeing some different arenas.”
Kane said he appreciates having his father there.
“It’s fun because I know how much he loves hockey and obviously enjoys it,” Kane said. “Always like spending time with my dad, too. It’s been a little bit difficult the last couple of years … so it’s always nice to get together with him and spend some time with him, especially when it’s just you and him, one-on-one time.”
Of course, not every player could have his father there.
Caleb and Seth Jones’ father, Ronald “Popeye” Jones, is an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, who were playing the Celtics in Boston.
Popeye and Caleb will both be in Chicago on Sunday when the Bulls play host to the Nuggets, but game-day demands make it difficult to connect in person during the overlapping NHL and NBA seasons.
“We’ll text every once in a while or he’ll see if one of us had a good game,” Caleb Jones said. “Or if he watches the game he’ll send a text and let us know how he’s doing and we’ll respond to him.
“But it’s kind of tough with the identical schedules, and maybe one day one of these father’s trips will line up (where) he’s playing on the road somewhere the same time like last year a few times. … But we’ve kind of gotten used to it.”
Still, Jones still gets something out of the trip.
“Actually it’s been fun,” he said. “I’ve gotten to talk to some guys’ dads and get to know some people, so I’ve enjoyed it. But it obviously would be nice to have him here.”
()
The Miami Dolphins signed undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Saturday.
McKinley, the former college teammate of fellow safety Jevon Holland at Oregon, has recently become a vital piece to the Dolphins defense with strong safety Brandon Jones out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee.
Two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions, McKinley earned his first NFL start and played 80 percent of defensive snaps, mostly at free safety off the ball while the versatile Holland switched to Jones’ former role of playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
The Dolphins had already used the three practice-squad elevations allotted to McKinley, calling him up against the Lions, the week before against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the opener against the New England Patriots. McKinley also saw snaps late in the win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 when Jones initially was injured.
The Dolphins did not have to make a corresponding move Saturday as they began the day with 52 players on their active roster.
With McKinley now signed to the 53-man roster, should the team later want to send him back to the practice squad, it would have to release him first, making him eligible to be claimed by other clubs. Earlier this season, the Dolphins signed wide receiver River Cracraft to the roster after using his three practice-squad elevations. He has remained with the team since.
Miami opted against signing McKinley to the 53-man roster for last week’s game against the Chicago Bears because Eric Rowe was the safety primarily being used opposite Holland. Bringing McKinley up this week could be an indication that the defensive game plan against Cleveland involves more packages for him. Rowe was a healthy inactive on Oct. 30 in Detroit when McKinley started.
McKinley has two tackles on the season. His one against the Lions prevented tight end T.J. Hockenson from scoring a long touchdown.
The Dolphins use their third elevation on Smith. He was also elevated for the Week 6 loss to the Vikings and last week’s win against the Bears.
Smith provides depth on an offensive line that may remain without Austin Jackson, who is questionable for Sunday’s game with ankle and calf injuries.
()
On MSNBC Saturday morning, host Ali Velshi and his guests, NYU history professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat and author Joanne Freeman, expressed relief that Democrats weren’t crushed midterm. , but claimed that Republicans continued to grow in authoritarianism.
During the segment, Ben-Ghiat claimed that Republican success in Texas and Florida proved those states were “laboratories of autocracy” and mentioned her fear of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., whom she has called a “softer extremist” than former President Donald Trump, someone she called a “vindictive authoritarian.”
Freeman used his historical knowledge of Civil War-era American politics to note that threats to democracy occur when people who feel entitled to win elections lose.
MEDIA DEFENDING SLOW VOTES COUNT IN NEVADA, ARIZONA ARE INCREASINGLY FRUSTRATED WITH STAKED COUNT IN IOWA CAUCUS IN 2020
Velshi started the segment by mentioning his relief that the midterm elections weren’t a red wave for Republicans, though he asked Professor Ben-Ghiat if America was okay with threats to democracy supposedly posed by the GOP.
He said: “I feel a slightly lower level of anxiety than I felt on Monday. But Ruth, one of the things you warned me about, because you talk about so many stories about the autocracy and the anti-democracy stuff that, I don’t know, is that just a dot on your radar? Should we think we’re out of the woods?”
The professor denied that democracy is entirely off the hook, due to Republican gains in red states. She replied, “No, and of course the victory of, you know Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, and the Texas GOP, these places are going to redouble their efforts and become even more laboratories of autocracy to be developed.”
Although she provided a silver liner, saying, “One of my mantras, I don’t usually say it on the show because we talk about, you know, the threats that lie ahead, is to never underestimate. esteem the American people. Because one of the big takeaways is that we can have confidence in our electoral system and have confidence in our own ability to organize and bring about change.”
Ben-Ghiat hailed the Democratic victories in the elections which she said came “in very difficult circumstances”. She added, “It’s something to honor and celebrate.”
Velshi asked Freeman what she thought of the election, to which she said, “On the one hand it’s a relief, it could have been much worse, it was a victory in some ways for the democratic process. On the other hand, it is also true that it was a very close election and that counts.”
KARI LAKE SLAMS ARIZONA’S CHAOTIC ELECTORAL TAB AS SHE CLOSES GAP ON HOBBS
She added that the closeness was “alarming” and a sign that “now is not the time to let our guard down”. Freeman referred to the “difficult elections” in American history and the behavior of those who felt “entitled” to win. “What do people do who expected to win, who felt entitled to win? What do they do when they don’t get what they feel entitled to, and they’re already prone to not necessarily be comfortable with the democratic system?
She added: ‘So personally, as a historian looking back at the 1800 election or the 1860 election, I look to the future and have my eyes opened.’
Pivoting on this point, Velshi brought up “candidates who deny elections, candidates who, like Kari Lake in Arizona, who already calls everyone a cheat and a loser”, and asked Ben-Ghiat to talk about it. .
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Ben-Ghiat remarked, “There is nothing more dangerous than vindictive authoritarians. And we saw it with Trump who couldn’t stand losing and so, you know, staged a violent coup attempt, which half the country seems to forget about right now. .”
She then layed on DeSantis saying, “Also, the anointing of Ron DeSantis worries me a lot because he’s a softer, more disciplined extremist.”
Fox
With 13 seconds remaining and Tampa Bay trying to steal away a victory from the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, the fire could be seen lighting up in Tom Brady’s eyes.
“It’s important for us,” said Brady, who would lead the Bucs down the field in 44 seconds to defeated the Rams 16-13. “We just had not played the way were were capable and some things had kinda not really gone our way.”
That fire had been missing.
The Bucs were losing, Brady was in the middle of a not-so-private divorce with his supermodel wife and the Tampa Bay season was bobbing in the wake.
The last time we saw Brady, he was sitting at his locker in Raymond James Stadium after having lost a Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. His elbows were on his knees, head in his hands and he looked to be in desparate need of consoling. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert took care of that, coming to his friend’s aid and sitting with him the rest of the time the locker room was open to the media.
He needed Gabbert that night. On Sunday he needed Bucs fans. They had started to turn as the Bucs once again fell behind, this time to the Rams, and it appeared Brady and the Bucs were headed toward their fourth straight loss.
Fans shouted:
“You shoulda stayed retired, Brady.”
“Go back to New England.”
And even, “Put in Kyle Trask, a reference to the Bucs backup quarterback and former Florida Gator.”
Brady likely couldn’t hear the noise from the hecklers, nor did he listen. Brady had a job to do trailing 13-9 — drive the ball 60 yards in 44 seconds to win this game.
Not only was the end zone 60 yards away, but so too, it seemed, was the rest of the Bucs’ season. A loss to the Rams would have dropped them to 3-6 and a last-place tie in the NFC South, not a good spot to be in with the playoffs in mind.
Two years ago they were Super Bowl champs. Now they were floundering in mediocrity.
During the game, Brady surpassed the 100,000-yard mark for passing. He didn’t care about that.
Just wins, baby.
No. 12 went into Tom Brady mode. We had seen it so many times in the past and suddenly it was back. Three straight complete passes inside 28 seconds remaining had the Bucs in the red zone and a penalty flag on the next play stoked that Brady fire.
End zone pass interference on the Rams’ Derion Kendrick.
Brady spun quickly toward the sideline and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and signaled the play. Leftwich agreed. Then Brady hit tight end Cade Otton, just like he used to connect with Rob Gronkowski — for the 1-yard, game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left.
“By and I have a great relationship so we talk about it a lot.” Brady said of Leftwich. “I thought I liked that play and I went over and told By, and he was like, ‘Yes, go for it.’ “
He went for it. Celebration ensued. Season saved. For now.
“[Expletive] awesome … that was awesome,” Brady said in the postgame interview room. “We needed it, we got it, we fought to the end.”
That’s what could be expected of the Bucs the rest of the season, to fight until the end.
“That’s why we play,” Brady said, “to get out there and win and give it all we got.”
Backup nose tackle Deadrin Senat summed it up quite succinctly.
“It means everything for us,” said the former FSU star. “We hadn’t won in a couple of weeks. … I’m just happy for the way the D-line played and this is stack one. We stack one win at a time each week and we can continue to move on. The guys did their thing on all levels.
“And Tom Brady is a great leader. One of the best leaders I have ever had and I feel like he does his thing day in and day out. I’m very, very grateful to be part of this team with him and experience this with him. I’m just happy to start winning and see him perform with it.”
The Bucs (4-5) have eight games left starting with a game in Germany against Seattle on Sunday. There is plenty of time left for Tampa to turn this thing around.
()
