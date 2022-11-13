‘The Crown’ actor James Murray says he had ‘great fun’ playing the disgraced Prince Andrew

James Murray, the actor who plays the disgraced Prince Andrew in season 5 of The crowncommented on what it was like to play the role in the Netflix series.

Among the many controversies that gripped the British royal family during the 1990s was one that came to light nearly two decades later, when Prince Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell (who was convicted of sex trafficking last December) was finally exposed in the press.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, sued Prince Andrew in civil court for sexual assault, destroying his public reputation. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his many patronages and military titles before her death and, although he denied any wrongdoing and eventually settled down with Giuffre, Andrew is still effectively banished from life. public.

Despite Prince Andrew’s public fallout, Murray says there was no fear in stepping into the shoes of the disgraced royal. “My thoughts were, ‘Awesome, fantastic,’” he told Variety. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“The hardware is brilliant,” Murray added. “And the apprehension of what is happening with Andrew in the press? Not really, because the first thing I had to do was separate myself from it all and treat it like white noise and crack up with the material that was put in front of me. I am very honored and privileged to have been offered the role. And it was very fun to play there.

Murray says that when he received an email from his agent asking him to audition for the role, he replied, “I think you sent it to the wrong person.” After being persuaded that he was indeed the right recipient, Murray filmed his audition tape.

“The tape still exists,” laughs Murray. “It’s actually very funny. We did it and I showed it to Robson and the first thing he said was, ‘You rang the bell there, mate.’ You will be asked to go to London by the end of the week. And he was right.

Season 5 of The crown remains entirely aloof from Andrew’s misadventures, except for a conversation he has with Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) discussing his failed marriage to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. He warns his mother that the press has photos of Sarah having her toes sucked by her “financial adviser”.

If Peter Morgan had decided to dramatize Andrew’s controversies, Murray said he would be up for the challenge. “I mean, don’t judge me on that, but I do like playing difficult or polarizing roles, or certainly scenes that might divide an audience, because I think it’s fun,” he says. “And I think, from an actor’s perspective, in my career, when I’ve been given scenes that have been shocking or divisive or will cause controversy or backlash, those are the fun scenes. But I know it’s not for all actors.

“So if I had been given those scenes, or even if those scenes show up in Season 6, I’d appreciate them. I’m going to savor them,” he adds. It’s not a documentary, so from an actor’s point of view, it’s a joy to play.