The Lion King sign language interpreter on Broadway says he was fired because he was white
Sign language interpreter sues The Lion King on Broadway after director tells him it’s ‘no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters’
A sign language interpreter who worked on the Broadway production of The Lion King says he was fired because he was white
Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company which employs performers for the Great White Way
The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after more than a decade working elsewhere on Broadway. The concert also pays $1,000 per show
Wann is suing the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit's Director of Accessibility Programs
The band said it was "no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters for Broadway shows in ASL (American Sign Language)".
The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage
A sign language interpreter who worked on the Broadway production of The Lion King has said he was fired because he was white and “shouldn’t be representing the show”.
Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company which employs performers for the Great White Way, the non-profit Theater Development Fund.
The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after a decade-long career on Broadway. The gig also paid $1,000 per show.
Wann is now taking legal action against the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s director of accessibility programs.
The band said it was “no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters for Broadway shows in ASL (American Sign Language)”.
Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company that employs performers for the Great White Way, the non-profit Theater Development Fund.
Carling said the decision was on behalf of the show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy, who told Carling to get rid of all non-black performers.
The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after more than a decade working elsewhere on Broadway. The gig also paid $1,000 per show
The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been running on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage.
In emails obtained by the New York Post, Carling told Wann and another performer to “step down” from the show so they could be replaced by black ASL performers.
Wann, who says he has performed for black actors before, including as Donkey in Shrek: The Musical, called it “discrimination” and said “it shouldn’t matter if I’m white or black”.
He added: “It’s egregious and I just hope other people who have also been through this will come forward.”
Days after being cast, Carling emailed him and citing the “current social climate,” wrote, “With much embarrassment and apology, I ask you both not to interpret the show for us on Sunday April 24th.
I don’t see any other way out of this. This seems to be the best solution.
Carling said the decision was made on behalf of the show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy, who told Carling to get rid of all non-black performers.
In an email included in the lawsuit, Guy writes, “The majority of the characters in The Lion King are black actors and the content is set in Africa.”
“Keith Wann, although an incredible ASL performer, is not a black person and therefore should not portray The Lion King.”
Wann claims he “lost sleep” over the ruling and said “wrong is wrong”.
The Lion King celebrates its 25th anniversary on Broadway with an invitation-only performance Sunday night, according to ABC7.
The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage
Wann, who says he has performed for black actors before, including as the donkey in Shrek: The Musical, called it “discrimination” and said it shouldn’t “matter if I’m white or black”.
Wann is suing the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s Director of Accessibility Programs
Democrats keep control of Senate, ABC News projects
Democrats will retain their majority in the Senate, ABC News predicted.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada on Saturday snagged the House of Democrats, giving them the 50 seats needed regardless of the outcome of next month’s runoff election in Georgia.
The victory is a major boost for President Joe Biden in the second half of his term, both for his legislative agenda and his ability to appoint judges and other officials.
Despite the narrowest possible Senate majority — 50 caucus members and Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote — Democrats in Biden’s first two years were able to embrace some of their top priorities.
They won enough bipartisan support to pass a sweeping infrastructure investment bill, the first major gun legislation in decades, and legislation boosting domestic production of computer chips.
The party has also ticked off priority items in Reconciliation Bills – legislation that only requires a simple majority for approval. That’s how Democrats passed the US bailout, which provided funds for COVID-19, and the Cut Inflation Act, which invested in climate change and health care.
House scrutiny was still up in the air on Saturday as vote counting continued in more than a dozen races. What Biden can accomplish will also depend on whether Republicans or Democrats control the lower house. Republicans have already laid the groundwork for investigations into the Biden administration and even members of the president’s family.
Still, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., took a moment late Saturday to celebrate the Senate victory.
“This election is a victory – a victory and a vindication for the Democrats, our program, and for America and for the American people,” Schumer said at a press conference in his Manhattan office.
“The American people have rejected – firmly rejected – the undemocratic, authoritarian, wicked and divisive direction that MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country into,” he added.
The fate of the Senate came down to a handful of battleground states, including Arizona and Pennsylvania. The party’s political heavyweights, including Biden and former President Barack Obama, have hit the campaign trail hard in recent weeks in an attempt to drum up excitement.
Republicans have gained ground with voters in those races down the campaign trail, according to polls, but Democrats have emerged victorious.
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters in Arizona. The Pennsylvania race was called on election night for Democrat John Fetterman, who beat celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and overthrew the seat vacated by retired Republican Senator Pat Toomey Blue.
The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, but Warnock led Walker 49-48%.
Earlier this year, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tempered expectations of a red wave by questioning the “quality of nominees.” Although he did not name any candidates, some of the most controversial Republican candidates this cycle included Herschel Walker in Georgia or Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
“I think the House is probably more likely to flip than the Senate. Senate races are just different,” the GOP leader said. “The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”
Still, McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund has spent at least $230 million this cycle trying to regain control of the chamber, according to OpenSecrets.
The majority Senate PAC, a Schumer-aligned group, spent at least $155 million, according to OpenSecrets.
Zach Parise goal helps Islanders beat Blue Jackets in overtime
The Islanders have yet to figure out how to get games off to a good start. But when it comes to finishing them, they got their mojo back on Saturday.
After a listless 25-minute opener, the Islanders fought back for a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Zach Parise’s overtime winner. The Islanders will now embark on a four-game road trip with a 10-6-0 record and momentum behind them.
The score was tied 2-2 in the third period when the Blue Jackets took the lead at 9:38 on a slapshot from Marcus Bjork, who was making his NHL debut. The goal came just 12 seconds after a successful penalty kill by the Islanders.
The feel-good story for Columbus, however, didn’t last.
Scott Mayfield fired up the UBS Arena crowd by flipping the puck past Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game 3-3 at 12:51 of the third, putting him one goal short of his career high just 16 games into the season.
This gave the Islanders the second winner of the season in overtime. So, despite struggling during parts of the night, they had another comeback to celebrate.
After a slow and listless first period for both sides, Columbus center Cole Sillinger opened the scoring with a power-play goal 3:09 into the second, hitting Yegor Chinakhov’s rebound. Brock Nelson tied the game for the Islanders just four minutes later, redirecting Mayfield’s pass to the front door.
Nelson scored another tying goal at 19:15 of the period, putting Sebastian Aho’s rebound home exactly nine minutes after Emil Bemstrom gave Columbus a 2-1 lead on a backhand shot from a breakaway.
This game featured both sides of the Islanders, with the team’s best Angels eventually winning.
For long stretches of play, however, especially early in the game, the Islanders looked a lot like the team that was shut out by the Coyotes on Thursday, playing deliberate, structured hockey that didn’t give offensive chances or give a chance to assert themselves. .
It’s no coincidence that the Islanders have allowed the first goal in five of their last six games. They’ve more often than not played well enough to escape this predicament, but they played with fire again on Saturday, this time against a battered team that currently holds the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
But two points is two points, and those are two points the Islanders didn’t have to let slip through their fingers. They got the job done, but there is an element of inconsistency that still holds them back.
That cognitive dissonance — a team that beat Colorado while being shut out by Arizona — was a driving factor on Saturday. If the Islanders can find a way to completely overcome it, they can do something about this season.
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto retains U.S. Senate seat from Nevada
Democrats will retain control of the Senate due to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-NV) narrow election victory over Republican Adam Laxalt, The Associated Press reported Saturday night.
The race results come after several days of delayed counting of mail-in ballots – Cortez Masto won with just under 5,000 votes by the time the Associated Press called the race, with 48.7% for Cortez Masto and 48.2% for former Nevada Attorney General Adam. Laxalt.
The Democrats retain control of the US Senate with a victory for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.
A runoff victory on December 6 in Georgia would give the party a majority of 51 votes to 49. pic.twitter.com/kXORE6HgV2
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 13, 2022
With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona, Democrats now hold a 50-49 majority in the Senate.
“The party will retain control of the chamber no matter how Georgia’s runoff goes next month, by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ decisive vote,” AP reported.
Cortez Masto celebrated her win by tweeting a photo of herself with the simple caption, “Thank you, Nevada!”
Thank you Nevada! pic.twitter.com/NORNR52wp8
— Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) November 13, 2022
The race has been close for months, often throwing either winning candidate within a margin of error. Closer to Election Day, some polls showed Laxalt taking a slim lead, and by Election Day, RealClearPolitics on average on Laxalt’s advantage at 3.4 points.
Cortez Masto, the first Latina to be elected to the Senate, was widely seen as one of the nation’s most vulnerable incumbents and struggled to dodge the fact that her voting record aligned with President Joe Biden nearly 100 % time. . His re-election campaign has focused heavily on abortion, which has already been codified up to 24 weeks in the Silver State. She often claims Laxalt would support a federal ban on abortion, even though he has explicitly stated that he thinks abortion law should be decided by the states.
Laxalt made sure to focus on Cortez Masto’s Biden-friendly record during his own campaign, and focused heavily on the economy, inflation, crime and the border. He has also received a boost from some big conservative names, including former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (right) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Spending in the Senate race is expected to reach nearly $109 million on Election Day, CNN reported. According at OpenSecrets, Cortez Masto spent almost four times what Laxalt spent trying to keep its seat, from $46.6 million to $12.4 million as of October 19.
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race : NPR
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Nevada incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto survived a challenge, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt and helping Democrats retain the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press race call.
Nevada was a top Republican target as they tried to break the Senate’s 50-50 split, and Cortez Masto’s re-election was a blow in the run-up to the election. She was running neck and neck with Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Cortez Masto served two terms as Nevada Attorney General before becoming the first Latina ever elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. She campaigned on women’s reproductive rights, criticizing Laxalt for calling the Roe vs. Wade decision “a joke”, reported the Nevada Independent, and categorizing a vote for his opponent as an “automatic vote for a federal ban on abortion”.
Laxalt tried to lure voters by promising to fight inflation, which he blamed on poor decision-making by Cortez Masto and President Biden. He also promised to help secure America’s southern border, including taking over Trump’s border wall project.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Republican candidate was also a supporter of the former president’s claims that the 2020 election results were a sham and referred to Trump as the current president in a phone call earlier this summer, NPR previously reported.
Less than a month before the election, 14 members of Laxalt’s family wrote a three-page letter supporting his opponent, the Nevada Independent reported. The letter praises Cortez Masto and his stances on women’s issues and the preservation of public lands, his record as Attorney General and more.
“We believe Catherine possesses a set of qualities that clearly speak to what we like to call ‘Nevada Courage,’” the letter reads. “No further comment will be made, as we believe this letter speaks for itself.”
Laxalt responded to the letter on Twittersaying he was not surprised that some Democratic members of his family supported another Democrat, despite living out of state.
This wasn’t the first time Laxalt’s family had spoken out about his role in politics. Twelve parents wrote a letter opposing his candidacy when he ran for governor in 2018.
Heat finally find their easy button, rout Hornets 132-115 as Strus gets loose
This was the reminder that Miami Heat games can be more than hair-raising thrill rides decided in the final nerve-racking seconds.
Saturday night’s 132-115 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets actually was — dare we say it? — fun.
While the record remains south of .500, at 6-7, Saturday night offered 25 Heat points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, an 11-of-11 shooting start to the second half and enough of a cushion that Kyle Lowry didn’t have to push to the finish for a triple-double.
But that also also wasn’t the lone cushion on a night of frivolity against the worst team in the Eastern Conference, one now on an eight-game losing streak.
There also was the pink cushion at the feet of DJ Khaled as he sat next to the Heat bench on the north sideline, showing off his new signature limited-edition Jordan Brand sneakers.
And the celebration began even before the final buzzer, with the Heat honoring point guard Tim Hardaway at halftime for his September Basketball Hall of Fame induction with a warm and passionate ceremony.
Heck, even Jamal Cain got to make his NBA debut, and score his first NBA points. And Nikola Jovic played, too.
“It was one step to getting us to .500.” center Adebayo said.
As for the game, the Heat made their statement when they emerged from the intermission to outscored the Hornets 45-25 in the third quarter.
“Things were definitely working in our favor in that second half,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I still think we have a couple of other levels to get to.”
Guard Max Strus led the Heat with 31 points, shooting 8 of 14 on 3-pointers. Adebayo provided the power play, with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
As for filling out the boxscore, Jimmy Butler closed with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Heat, with Lowry with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
“It was great,” Butler said, “I got to take my shoes off and put them on my pillow like D.J. Khaled.”
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 34-33 at the end of the first quarter, trailed 59-57 at halftime and then led 102-84 going into the fourth.
Even then, there was a degree of trepidation for a team that had already blown a pair of 15-point leads earlier in the week, on Monday in a loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, then doing the same Thursday against the visiting Hornets before recovering for an overtime victory.
Charlotte, in fact, got the deficit down to 102-91 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
But this time, no need to play until the final ticks, as the Heat pushed the lead to 19 with 7:20 to play, cruising from there.
“I mean it was definitely great to get that one without everybody having to be in there in the last seconds,” Adebayo said. “I feel like that’s how we’re supposed to play.”
2. Fresh outlook: The Heat came out of the intermission percolating, hitting their first 11 shots, including 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. The streak did not end until Lowry was off on a 3-point attempt with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
The Heat closed that third period 16 of 21 from the field, 6 of 9 on 3-pointers and 7 of 8 from the line, while outrebounding Charlotte 15-5 in the period.
The Hornets shot 1 of 8 on 3-pointers in the third.
Spoelstra said even before the third period that he sensed things were tending in the right way.
“For the most part, I thought it was a pretty good energy,” he said of the first half.
And, no, no fiery halftime speech to set the third-quarter tone.
“I didn’t really say anything at halftime, to be frank,” Spoelstra said.
3. Strus loose: For as much as 3-point shooting has been a struggle for the Heat, including their 6 of 21 in the first half, Strus helped make things right in the third, by converting all three of his 3-pointers in the period.
“Max was on fire,” Butler said.
He kept going from there, with his seventh 3-point attempt moving him past Antoine Walker for 24th on the Heat all-time list.
“I got it going early and teammates were looking for me,” Strus said. “It’s easy when it’s going like that.”
Strus finished one point and one 3-pointer off his career high.
“We made shots tonight,” Adebayo said. “That’s the deciding factor.”
4. Herro out again: Tyler Herro missed his third consecutive game with an ankle sprain suffered Nov. 9 against the Indiana Pacers.
“He’s done work at shootarounds and everything behind the scenes,” Spoelstra said. “Sometimes those things just take a little bit more time than what you want it to. And that’s where we are right now. But he’s doing everything he needs to do to give himself a chance.”
Strus again started in place of Herro, making it Strus’ sixth start in the Heat’s 13 games, at a time he was expected to shift into the sixth-man role Herro held last season.
5. Still FTX: While the goal remains to scrub the name of the arena’s former naming-rights holder, there still was ample FTX presence, including the logo of the failed cryptocurrency exchange prominently displayed on each side of the court.
While not a formal policy, the team has taken to calling the facility “The Heat’s House” when identification is necessary.
Democrats retain control of Senate after crucial victory in Nevada | 2022 US Midterm Elections
Democrats kept control of the Senate after the crucial Nevada race was announced in their favor, cementing a midterm election performance for the party that far exceeded expectations.
Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has now beaten Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported.
With Masto’s victory on the heels of Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s re-election in Arizona late Friday, the victory takes Democrats to the crucial 50 Senate seats, with Republicans to 49. The race in Georgia is set to go to a runoff in December, but even if Republicans win there, a 50-50 split means the Senate would effectively be controlled by Democrats because the tied vote goes to Vice President Kamala Harris.
For the Republicans, it was another blow after severely underperforming in many races. The party had touted hopes of a “red wave” that could sweep across the United States and deliver the upper house of Congress into their hands. Instead – with a few exceptions, such as Florida – the wave was more of a trickle.
The Democrats’ victory in the Senate is likely to spark further recriminations in Republican circles over who is to blame for the poor performance. Much attention has so far focused on Trump after he endorsed right-wing candidates or celebrities in several key races who lost, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
The victory is also another boost for President Joe Biden after his party defied immediate fears that its low approval ratings and an electorate battered by high inflation would mean punishment at the polls. Democrats have also defied historical precedent, as the party holding the White House often loses heavily in midterm elections.
The election performance is likely to calm speculation that Biden could pull out of the 2024 presidential race and leave office after just one term. He can now look to strong pieces of national legislation in his first years as president, as well as strong mid-term performance, to build his party’s internal support.
Biden said he was incredibly pleased with turnout in the US election and said the Republican Party should now decide “who they are.” Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia summit, Biden said his focus was on Georgia’s Senate race.
The loss of the Senate will sharply focus minds on Trump’s continued dominance of the Republican Party. Cracks have opened, with some high-profile Republican figures openly calling on Trump not to announce a race in 2024, as he is expected to do next week.
Trump himself has lashed out at popular Republican figures who could rival him, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was a rare Republican midterm success as he easily won re-election and flipped multiple districts. once strong Democrats, especially in Miami. .
