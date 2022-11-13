TEL AVIV — Benjamin Netanyahu received a mandate on Sunday to launch his political comeback and begin assembling what is expected to be the most right-wing government in Israel’s history and one that is already raising concerns in Washington.
The right must get rid of Trump or keep losing
Can Donald Trump supporters be honest with themselves?
Trump could be the china shop bull they’ve always wanted. He could speak truths for large swaths of the Republican base. But every election since the 2018 midterms has proven that Trump’s continued influence is counterproductive to the government’s limited, conservative goals.
In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president with Republican control of both houses of Congress. Trump had the best opportunity then to establish who he was as a leader and president.
We saw how it happened.
In 2018, a “blue wave” led to the loss of Republican control of the House of Representatives.
In 2020, not only did Trump lose the presidency, but through his post-election meltdown, the Democrats managed to flip two Republican Senate seats in Georgia, ceding full control of federal politics to the Democrats.
We have all seen and experienced the results of such governance. Republican losses in the Trump era have enabled unprecedented Democratic spending, with predictable and inflationary results.
The last election was to be a “red wave” for the Republican Party. In an era of runaway inflation, economic instability and a plummeting stock market, the advantages were there for the GOP to take over both the House and the Senate in a landslide fashion.
But that didn’t happen. While the GOP will (probably, at the time of this writing) take control of the House, its majority will not be as large as it should be.
In Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Mehmet Oz, an old “Oprah” quack who had no place in the Senate, lost a Republican seat to a very leftist who also couldn’t. chain a sentence for a large part of the year.
And you know the American conservative movement is in trouble when a man with multiple personality disorder who allegedly paid for multiple abortions is the GOP’s best hope for control or at least a 50-50 split in the Senate. Yet he, too, was Trump’s choice.
Trump remains committed to keeping the Republican Party as Trump’s party. Following the loss of Trump-backed New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, who once peddled Trump’s cheating stories in 2020 until he changed his mind and said the election of 2020 was fair, Trump said Bolduc’s problem was that he wasn’t loyal enough to Trump.
“Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary victory, his longstanding stance on voter fraud in the 2020 presidential primary… If he had stayed strong and faithful, he would have won, easily,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Yes, in Trump’s delusional mind, the path to success in American politics is to believe and doggedly peddle the idea that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Trump’s narcissism was also on display just before midterms, when he began attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with the very shoddy nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious”, one of the country’s only Republican leaders. who has not only amassed an impressive record in power, but actually garnered political support over the past four years.
After narrowly winning the governorship of Florida by just 30,000 out of 8 million votes in 2018, DeSantis was reelected Tuesday by more than 1.5 million votes.
Unlike Trump or Trump-backed congressional candidates, DeSantis was able to do this because he was, in fact, a capable leader who delivered tangible results for Florida residents (while moonlighting as a culture next door).
Republicans need to get rid of their own form of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which has led the GOP to center Trump’s ego above all other considerations and blinded them to the simple fact that Trump has been a consistent loser for their party.
President Joe Biden’s hysterical chatter about endangering democracy has only worked to the extent that it has because Trump continues to pretend to have won the 2020 presidential election and regurgitate this belief by his henchmen candidates.
As long as Trump remains on the national political stage and as long as the Republican base remains attached to the absurd myth of a stolen election, Republicans will underperform even under optimal conditions.
I say all of this not because I’m a Republican (I’m not) but because it’s obvious that the Republican Party today is reduced to a silly cult of personality. In a two-party system (especially in an ostensibly advanced superpower like the United States), it is best if both parties have some level of basic common sense (regardless of the correctness of their specific political ideas). As long as Republicans remain afflicted by Trumpism, that is simply not possible.
There are signs Republicans are waking up to this, especially in light of DeSantis’ performance on Tuesday compared to Republicans’ disappointing performance nationally. Here’s hoping more Republicans start coming to terms with reality.
Sal Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected]
California Daily Newspapers
Netanyahu, who campaigned with far-right, to form new government
“Our many challenges require consideration and national unity,” Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Herzog at the president’s residence in Jerusalem.
Analysts say Netanyahu, who campaigned on a promise to return to a “full-right” government with backing from the far-right religious Zionism bloc, will have to strike a balance to maintain Israel’s international standing. Support from Israel’s allies, especially the United States, will be essential as the country increasingly faces Iran, its main regional foe, which has a foothold in both Ukraine and Syria.
“Netanyahu must minimize the far-right’s impact on his politics and maintain an effective relationship with Joe Biden, his friend of many years,” said Eran Lerman, who served as deputy national security adviser under Netanyahu from 2015. to 2019. He is fully aware that he has to operate in the international environment, which could become more complicated with the Iranian presence.
Members of the Biden administration, in an unprecedented move, have signaled that they will not engage with one of Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben Gvir, according to reports in the Israeli media.
“The whole world is worried,” Herzog said over a hot microphone during a meeting with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party last week, referring to Ben Gvir’s inclusion in the government.
Since winning a decisive victory, Netanyahu’s plans to quickly usher in a new government have been thwarted by the demands of Religious Zionism, the far-right bloc that has surged to power and is now the world’s second largest. of the expected coalition and the third largest in the Knesset.
Ben Gvir, a once fringe politician who has advocated for the expulsion of “disloyal” citizens and spent decades defending Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians, has asked to lead the Public Security Ministry. The office would give him control of police, prisons and law enforcement in and around the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a decades-long flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Clashes at the site were among the catalysts for a May 2021 war between Israel and Hamas, the ruling Islamist group in Gaza.
Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of Religious Zionism who was arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack and is now championing Israeli annexation of the West Bank – the land the Palestinians see as part of their state – wants the Ministry of Defense. The appointment would spell “major disaster”, Amos Gilad, a former senior Defense Ministry official, told a press conference in Beersheba on Saturday.
The coalition talks coincided with Israel’s commemoration of the 1995 assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, the Israeli Prime Minister who was shot dead by a far-right Israeli settler who accused him of “treason” for sought peace with the Palestinians.
The pivotal event, which has since frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, is still widely contested in Israel. Many far-right settlers, including Smotrich as recently as last week, promoted conspiracy theories that the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, was in fact responsible for the killing.
In 1995, Ben Gvir appeared on Israeli television and threatened Rabin, three weeks before his assassination. Last week, he attended a memorial service for Rabbi Meir Kahane, an American-Israeli politician whose Kach party was disqualified from Israeli politics and designated by the United States as a terrorist organization for being anti-Arab and undemocratic.
“Celebrating the legacy of a terrorist organization is abhorrent,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press conference on Thursday, adding that he would not comment on the Israeli government until after. its formation.
“We remain concerned about the legacy of Kahane Chai and the continued use of rhetoric among violent right-wing extremists,” Price said, using Kahane’s political party name after his own assassination in 1990.
Assaf Sharon, a philosophy professor at Tel Aviv University and a former West Bank settler, said Netanyahu, who was Israel’s longest-serving politician and is now tasked with curbing his far-right partners, will likely allow symbolic victories, such as the legitimization of Israeli outposts in the West Bank, while blocking larger political changes, such as annexation of this area.
“Or maybe,” Sharon said, “Netanyahu has lost his mind and the pressure will be too much.
washingtonpost
AAP announces constituency of its candidate for Chief Minister of Gujarat
New Delhi:
Putting an end to all speculation over where he will stand in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal today announced that his party’s chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, would run in Jamkhambhaliya constituency.
“Isudan Gadhvi who has been raising his voice for years for farmers, unemployed youths, women, businessmen will be competing from Jamkhambhaliya! Gujarat will have a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna “, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
किसान, बेरोज़गार युवाओं, महिलाओं, व्यापारी के लिए सालों तक आवाज़ वाले इसुदान गढ़वी जाम खम्भालिया से चुनाव! भगवान कृष्ण की पावन भूमि गुजरात को एक नया और अच्छा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 13, 2022
The AAP had on Saturday declared three more candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, but did not declare the constituency of Isudan Gadhvi.
With the 15th list, which was released on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi party has so far announced the names of 176 candidates for the 182-member Assembly elections.
The AAP had on November 4 declared the 40-year-old former journalist, Mr. Gadhvi, its candidate for the post of chief minister on the basis of a poll.
He recently vowed to act against “high-profile people, not just some security officers” over the October 30 Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people.
“I went to the hospital there and saw the body of a 12-year-old girl. I was shaken. There were eight bodies of members of one family,” he said. he told NDTV just after being declared the face of the party for the December elections. .
He also promised tougher action in the event of a fire at a coaching institute in Surat two years ago and the death of more than 70 people after drinking hooch in what is otherwise a dry state.
Gujarat votes in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will resume on December 8.
England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to claim 2nd T20 World Cup title
ndtv
St. Paul police investigating Saturday night homicide
The St. Paul police department said on Twitter Sunday morning that it is investigating a homicide that happened overnight in the 200 block of West 9th Street. More information will be released this morning, the tweet said.
I was fired by email – do I have the right to know why?
What about those tech companies that are firing everyone remotely? I received my pink slip from the Meta email with instructions on how to return my gear, badge, collect severance, unemployment, etc., and didn’t speak to any human beings. My exit interview also took place via an automated system. I don’t even know why I was fired. Don’t I have the right to know?
Hello. Welcome to the GoToGreg robot. I can answer most questions you have in our automated system. . . I don’t take the loss of your job lightly, I simply amplify the effect of the lack of human contact you describe. Many companies grew too quickly, betting that their financial performance would support rising hiring, salaries and lavish benefits. And with such scale and dispersion across the globe, it’s difficult and time-consuming to have human interaction, because there are thousands of people they want to get off the payroll ASAP to start saving money as quickly as possible. It doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t feel great, and the impact on culture and employer brand will be felt by surviving employees and potential new hires for years.
I Work at home. I love my job, but it’s stressful, and I need my Marlboro psychics to get through the day. If I smoke a cigarette at home during the workday, is it a violation of company policy? What if I smoke on a Zoom call?
I would question your choice of activity to relieve your stress. Carcinogenic sticks aren’t just bad for looks, but bad for your overall health – read the package. That said, whatever you do in your own home off-camera is your business. Once the camera is on, however, it’s show time, baby – you’re “at work” and your employer has the right to regulate how you present and engage wherever you are. So all the things you wouldn’t do in a regular meeting you shouldn’t do in a Zoom meeting, and that includes smoking, napping, drinking, or chewing gum – my personal pet peeve because chewing on camera is magnified so much that it should be accompanied by moo music.
Gregory Giangrande has over 25 years of experience as a human resources manager. Listen to Greg Weds. at 9:35 a.m. on iHeartRadio 710 WOR with Len Berman and Michael Riedel. Email: [email protected] Follow: GoToGreg.com and on
Twitter: @GregGiangrande
New York Post
War in Ukraine is ‘not in the interest of European countries’
The ongoing war in Ukraine is “not in the interests” of Europe, a French general has said, saying the continent has aligned itself too much with US interests on the issue.
General Pierre de Villiers, former chief of staff of the French armed forces, argued on Wednesday that European nations should push for a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, saying that a continuation of the conflict is not in the game. European interest.
During an interview with French television channel BFMTV, de Villiers criticized Europe’s collective failure to seek an end to the conflict that does not “disgrace” Ukraine, which he describes as “fighting bravely “after being attacked by Russia.
“The war in Ukraine is not in the interest of European countries, certainly not of France, perhaps of the Americans,” the general told the television channel.
Pierre de Villiers: “The war in Ukraine is not in the interest of European countries, certainly not of France, perhaps of the Americans” pic.twitter.com/0KRmE8LxZ5
— BFMTV (@BFMTV) November 9, 2022
Stating that the war in Ukraine “is not ours”, the official went on to describe how he hoped Europe would rein in its systematic alignment with US military interests and instead seek “a diplomatic solution from above”.
“The challenge from my perspective is to stop the escalation,” he argued. “Since February 24, we have been in a permanent escalation.”
“It is time to find a solution that does not dishonor the Ukrainians who are fighting bravely and who have been attacked,” he continued.
De Villiers also criticized French military spending, arguing that the funding allocated to defense in the country – despite a recent increase of 3 billion euros (~$3 billion) – was not enough.
Ukraine wants $2 billion of European taxpayers’ money in aid every month
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 26, 2022
“Between 2008 and 2015, we reduced military personnel by 20%. It was a mistake compared to what we know today,” he said. “We’ve been talking for 20 years about increasing the capabilities of our reserve forces – we have 40,000 reservists – we haven’t done it.”
Ultimately, the general sees the country as totally unprepared to wage a high-intensity war with another foreign power, a worrying prospect given the current climate of rising tensions around the world.
“[W]When there is a pandemic, we allocate hundreds of billions [to relief]inflation of tens of billions,” he said.
“When you build a model army to protect the French, you have to determine the threat, then determine that model in physics – the equipment, etc. – and then we determine the budget envelope,” he continued. , arguing that it was now necessary for the country to “step up a gear”.
European governments that neglected defense spending face arms shortages after supplying Ukraine
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 23, 2022
Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
Breitbart News
Sunday Bulletin Board: No, you are not experiencing déjà vu! There was no vu to déjà!
Dept. of Corrections
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: Owing to a number of production errors, last Sunday’s Bulletin Board included several posts without the pictures they featured (i.e., needed) and cut short one item without its ending — thereby also deleting the Band Name of the Day! Oh, well.
Without further ado . . .
Our theater of seasons
GRANDMA PAULA: “Subject: Fall colors.
“I went on a short drive around Osceola, Wisconsin, on October 3. The colors were stunning.”
Keeping your eyes open
Mounds View Swede: “During a random drive down a street in Mounds View I had never driven on before, I came across the most elaborate Halloween displays I have ever seen.
“I was amazed at the creativity that went into making such a scene and all the things that must be saved and stored if used from year to year.
“The play on words was fun!
“This scene is more my speed as I age.”
Dept. of Neat Stuff … St. Paul Tchotchkes Division
Dept. of Neat Stuff specialist GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “I’m not a big fan of knickknacks, doodads, gewgaws, baubles and other similar items that serve no useful purpose. They just sit around on shelves and collect dust. However, I do make an exception for such items that are somehow related to St. Paul and fit into my totally random definition of Neat Stuff. I call them tchotchkes, which is just another name for the same sort of items, because I like the sound of the word.
“This particular tchotchke appears to be Atlas, or maybe some other random strong guy, carrying the world on his back. It looks impressive in photos, but looks are deceiving. It is actually only 3 inches tall and weighs 1.5 ounces, so it wouldn’t even make a decent paperweight. As usual, I found it on eBay, where it proved to be slightly less than priceless, costing me only $6.50 after waiting seven days for the end of an auction where there were no other bidders. As is often true for the treasures I purchase online, shipping cost more than the item itself.
“Of course what makes it Neat Stuff is that printed on the globe are the words ‘St. Paul Book & Stationery Co., St. Paul, Minn,’ a company which had a long history in St. Paul dating back to 1851. I assume this was a promotional item, because the globe was probably never a good educational tool even when it was current. The base of the tchotchke is made of metal, and the thin metal globe is glued onto the poor guy’s back. It was made in Germany. That’s all I know about it.
“However, I can take a guess at when it was made by looking at the globe and noting some of the countries it includes, such as: the British Dominion of Canada, the Turkish Empire, Persia, Arabia, Siberia and the separate Russian Empire. My guess is that it was manufactured prior to World War I, when America was still doing business with Germany.
“Here is a bonus J of J: I have a postal scale that I bought decades ago. When I got it out to weigh this tchotchke, I noticed the box had a price sticker from, you guessed it, St. Paul Book & Stationery. Not surprisingly, the scale cost more than the tchotchke being weighed.”
It happens every Fall!
RUSTY of St. Paul reports: “Every year in November, I need to run the gas out of my lawn mower for winter storage. And every year, I subscribe to Murphy’s Law for how long it will take for the machine to shut off. I’m thinking ‘A short time,’ and Murphy just chuckles.
“This year, and I’m sure most past years in October when cutting the grass, I gassed up the mower with a minimal amount of fuel, so in November I wouldn’t have so much gas to burn off for winter storage.
“Today is November 4th. I wish to winterize the mower, and I need to cut my grass to the low winter length to ward off snow mold — plus, I want to mulch some leaves still falling from my maple to amend the lawn. I lower the blade to the B setting. I look into the tank to see how much October gas is left. I can see the bottom of the tank through a thin layer of gas, so it appears to be just enough for one pass of the lawn before the machine craps out.
“I push the mower and run, hurry, run to get the lawn cut, but once I’m done . . . the mower is still going. And going. And going. Just like the last 30 end-of-seasons. I tie a piece of twine to the baler to keep the machine running while I excuse myself and engage early in my end-of-work-cycle martini.
“I alert the wife that I will need her help to spot the mower, once the tank is dry, when I tip it to drain the oil.
“She is watching the ‘News Hour’ and periodically asks: ‘Are you ready?’ I am not. And not. And not.
“It’s like the Loaves and Fishes gas.”
The Permanent Sisterly Record . . . Including: Live and learn (responsorial)
DRAGONSLAYER of Oakdale: “Subject: BB-inspired memories.
“ZOO LOU’s story of squirt guns and St. Pascal’s grade school [Sunday BB, 10/30/2022] brought back memories.
‘I, too, attended St. Pascal’s grade school, starting in 1950. I entered the fifth grade, in the newly opened grade school.
“The fifth and sixth grades shared the same nun, Sister Alice Gertrude. I was fortunate to have her as my teacher for the four years I attended, until my graduation from eighth grade. Sister Alice Gertrude was one of the most influential people in my life. She seemed to like the boys, as they could get away with more than the girls could.
“Raasch’s store played a role in my time at St. Pascal’s. I think of the Yo-Yo salesman demonstrating Yo-Yos outside the store. A youthful fad at the time. I do not remember how it was accomplished, but I got one; being the good boy I was, it was acquired honestly. Later in life, my woodworking hobby brought me to making Yo-Yos for my grandkids.
“Sister Alice Gertrude’s influence spanned a wide array of memories. Occasionally she’d have to leave the room. On her way out, her comment to us, to ensure decorum while she was gone, was: ‘Empty cans make the most noise.’ She would regale us with stories of her family — namely her sister, who once told Sister Alice Gertrude: ‘My vocabulary is too copious for your diminutive comprehension.’ She also had music-appreciation time in class, fostering my interest in classical music — namely chamber music and Baroque music.
“Funny how memories are triggered by casual encounters. I sometimes have things come out of my mouth that haven’t seen use in decades. As for Yo-Yos: I still have one, but it has been relegated to a dusty shelf.”
Maroon and Gold(en) Domers?
JOHN IN HIGHLAND: “Subject: Gophers Versus the Irish? Not bloody likely!
“I chuckle each year as football prognosticators come up with likely participants in bowl games. Apparently Sporting News and Bleacher Report have our Gophers picked to face Notre Dame in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. This might be a good way to get these two teams together after having not played each other for 84 years. Some say the absence is the result of a long-standing grudge.
“My dad, Ed, always had ties to Notre Dame. He was on the freshman football team, Class of 1933. He quickly decided that he could not play football and also tend to his studies. One of the friends he made was future Athletic Director ‘Moose’ Kraus, who saw to it that Ed could always buy football tickets. We would go down to South Bend for the weekend,and Ed would lead a tour of the campus. One day we were going through one of the old administration buildings, and Ed pointed out a small office that was not much bigger than a broom closet. ‘That was Rockne’s office,’ he said.
“In the 1930s, Minnesota and Notre Dame would schedule each other on a ‘home-and-home’ basis. In 1937, Notre Dame beat Minnesota 7-6 in a hard-fought game at Memorial Stadium. Ed was in the stadium the next year when Notre Dame beat the Gophers 19-0 in South Bend. According to Notre Dame faithful, Bernie Bierman was so mad that he ran his team off the field and snubbed coach Elmer Layden, not shaking his hand.
“I give credit to P.J. Fleck, who has said: ‘I always shake the other coach’s hand!’”
Where we live
THE HAPPY MEDIUM: “Subject: Only in Fly-Over Country.
“A few weeks ago, I stopped at the Tin Shed restaurant in Frederic, Wisconsin, to have lunch with my college roommate. The tables were all occupied except for one long table next to a window. I took a place at the end of it and waited for my friend to arrive.
“I always have a book with me, so I took it out and began to read. When I looked up, two gentlemen sat down at the end of my table. One said: ‘Is it OK if we join you?’ I smiled and said: ‘Of course. The chairs were saved especially for you.’ (I think my white hair told them I would do them no harm, so they felt safe.) One fellow did say that there were five others who would be joining them. I assured them that by then I could find another table. They said I didn’t have to move. So I stayed and continued reading.
“Then came the other five. One fellow came and sat right next to me, and we began a fun, friendly conversation as if we had known each other for years. I learned these seven were from Texas, Oklahoma and Minnesota, and each year they came to the Frederic area to go fishing for an entire week.
“We were laughing and visiting when my friend walked in. I introduced her to these new friends. Long story short: The waitress took our orders, and when our food came we all continued visiting. There was much laughter and good fish stories told, as well as stories of travel, health and family.
“Time came for them to continue their day’s adventure. They were heading to the Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Alpha, Wisconsin, to buy the best cheese in the U.S.A. Then they asked about a good place for supper. I mentioned the Cozy in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, a restaurant noted for its broiled chicken. They thanked me for that information and went to pay their tabs.
“As they were leaving, my friend asked me who these fellows were. From the way we were laughing and talking when she came into the restaurant, she thought they were long-lost friends. I laughed and told her that I had just met them a few minutes before she arrived.
“She and I visited a while longer, when the waitress came and told us that the fellow at the end of the table had paid our bill because I had let them stay at the table. I was stunned. She said those seven fishermen had sat at that table each day for the entire week. So I was the interloper, not those seven vacationing fishermen.
“After enjoying time with these fellows, I realized I had no idea about their political or religious affiliations. I only knew we enjoyed our brief time together and appreciated what the day had to offer.
“Dear reader: I’m going to refer to my calendar and find the weekend when I met those fellows, and I will visit the Tin Shed a year later, hoping to see them and start over from where we left off.
“Only in Fly-Over Country.”
Band Name of the Day: The Random Strong Guys
