The Scandals The Crown Ignored In Season 5
Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat Khan
Episode seven chronicles Diana’s first encounter with the heart surgeon – during a visit with a friend to a London hospital – and offers a brief insight into their relationship. But it was not a chance adventure. The couple dated privately for two years, ending their romance just weeks before Diana died in August 1997.
In The Chronicles of Dianaauthor Tina Brown said Diana referred to Khan as “the one”, although the notoriously private doctor never spoke publicly about their relationship until 2008. He revealed that the couple had discussed marriage and that Diana had traveled with him to the Pakistan to meet his family in 1996.
“She really enjoyed her time when she came here,” Khan told the Mail on Sunday. “She also enjoyed the afternoon tea she had with my family. And I think she really liked the quirky Asian family culture.”
But the media attention on Diana proved too much for Khan to handle, the surgeon revealed in a 2008 inquest into her death.
“I knew I wouldn’t be able to lead a normal life,” Khan said in a statement at the time. “My main concern about our marriage was that my life would be hell because of who she was.”
According to Diana’s former butler Paul BurellDiana considered Khan her “soul mate”.
“He was the man she loved more than any other and it was a very deep spiritual relationship,” Burrell said during the inquest. “I witnessed it first hand and they were very much in love.”
Real World Economics: Structural or cyclical in budget debates
The election is over. Little has changed in terms of the correlation of political power in our nation and in Minnesota. The 2024 campaigns are next, but in the meantime, there are basic economic problems that need addressing. And this goes deeper than inflation.
We would be better off if more elected officials — and citizens — understood key ideas from introductory econ. These are not esoteric theories or complex calculations, just terms that embody important issues influencing collective decision making.
One is central to the biggest issue that will face the new Minnesota Legislature: the very large state budget surplus, forecasted at some $9 billion back in February, and which will have accumulated more before we face the next biennium. What should we do with it?
Alternatives are pretty clear. We can cut taxes, give a one-time taxpayer rebate, or spend it on short- or long-term initiatives. In theory, we could just salt all or much of it away against future exigencies.
The problem is an old one. Due to the way we Minnesotans have structured our sales and income taxes, revenues vary highly with the tides of the general economy. Ditto for our extensive social safety net. On both taxing and spending, Minnesota policies amplify swings in the national and state economies. So we yoyo between feast and famine, wrangling over surpluses in some years and deficits in others.
What is missing is an understanding of what part of these deficits and surpluses are “structural,” and which are “cyclical.” These are economic terms that are used in several contexts. Cyclical events are temporary ones tied to the general business cycle of economic boom and bust that has played out for centuries. They may be acute and painful on the downside and perhaps government action can alleviate them, but both the downsides and the upsides always even out over time.
Structural issues are caused by some generally irreversible change in the underlying structure of the economy apart from the tides of expansion and recession. These might stem from the natural, physical world such as a natural disaster or war or pandemic, technological change like the development of the internet, or changes in social mores such as the role of women in the workforce.
Minnesota miners laid off in a post-World War I recession because little steel could be sold represented a cyclical problem. Ones laid off in the 1960s in the shift to processed taconite ore and larger machines were structural. Sharecroppers starving in the 1930s was a cyclical problem. Ones heading north to Chicago in the 1950s because mechanical cotton pickers erased the need for sharecroppers was structural. Ditto for U.S. auto workers laid off as Toyotas and Datsuns streamed in from Japan in the 1970s, versus those put out of work in a 1959 recession.
The question for the new Legislature is whether the state’s large projected surplus is due to several years of artificial pandemic-related stimulus of the economy by the Federal Reserve and federal spending. If so, the deficit is cyclical — so don’t make major tax cuts permanent or start long-term spending programs with this money. Instead, give a one-shot rebate to everyone as in 1999 or do a one-time cleanup of deferred renovation of worn out roads and state college building roofs.
If we have a proverbial “boatload” of money, as we did 25 years ago, and it is because the long-term, underlying Minnesota economy has changed, then, yes, cut permanent tax rates or add new social or educational spending.
But if we don’t have the faintest idea where “structural balance” is — the point between long-term structural deficits or surpluses — then debates in the Minnesota House and Senate are based on quicksand.
Thus the issue of what would constitute structural balance for Minnesota state taxing and spending is the most important financial issue facing legislators, but in 40 years, I have only heard the word used once. It was so singular that I remember I was just putting the key in the ignition of our car in front of Menards on Prior Avenue when the radio came on and I heard a female DFL legislator say, very correctly, “this surplus is not a structural one.” I almost cried with happiness! At least one person understood the core issue! But we need all lawmakers to be willing to set aside their enthusiasm for an immediate tax cut or new social program to examine this question first.
Of course, identifying the sets of tax rates and spending levels that would result in a balanced budget over the long run is not easy. And not all economists, much less politicians, would agree on it. Nor would such knowledge resolve differences in priorities placed on lower taxes versus higher services. But simple agreement by all parties to the debate that there are cyclical factors versus structural, and understanding the distinction, would be a step forward.
A surplus, by itself, is not prima facie evidence of over taxation, as some Republicans would assert. Nor is it proof of vast wealth available to solve all of society’s ills, as some Democrats would like to believe. Nor is a deficit, by itself, proof that taxes need to be raised nor that an ax needs to be taken to education or social spending.
Identifying the point of structural budget balance isn’t easy. It is shooting at a moving target. Things change. The population is aging. The first baby boomer was eligible for Social Security in 2008 and the last will be in 2026 — not that far away from now. Farming has changed drastically and the entire nature of what constitutes “employment” is in flux, as are other factors.
Yet our state has been fortunate to have had a series of sharp state economists over the years. The incumbent, Dr. Laura Kalambokidis, is very capable and has a good revenue forecasting staff. Pose the question two ways: “What level of spending will current tax rates sustain that would yield a balanced budget over an entire business cycle?” Or, ”What level of tax rates is needed to sustain current spending programs and have budgetary balance over the business cycle?” The state economist and her staff will give good ballpark responses to both even though these vary over time.
The mindset of all legislators is more important. Rather than focusing narrowly on what they can bring back to their supporters before the next election, they need to think about what can be stable and sustainable over long-run economic cycles and not just over two-year electoral cycles. That is the ideal; but don’t hold your breath.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
T20 World Cup: England clinch dramatic victory in final against Pakistan
England won the T20 World Cup final in sensational style, beating Pakistan by five wickets in front of more than 80,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Played under the threat of rain, drizzle punctuated England’s innings but the skies remained clear as England talisman Ben Stokes guided his side to victory with an unbeaten 52 from 49 balls.
As he did three years ago when England won the One Day World Cup, Stokes scored the winning points and with those points England became the first ever men’s side to host the one-day World Cup and the T20 at the same time.
“I think in the Finals when you carry on you forget about the hard work that came before. I think the way we bowled, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, that’s what won us the game,” Stokes said afterwards, according to the BBC.
“It was a tricky wicket, you never felt like you were in it, so to narrow them down bowlers have to take a lot of credit for that.”
It was a nervous game, with England bowlers limiting Pakistan to 137-8 and their Pakistani counterparts responding in kind to limit England’s chase.
Pakistan struck first, after England won the toss and opted to bowl, but struggled to set a high total under an accurate bowling barrage.
Adil Rashid and Sam Curran, who was later named Player of the Tournament, starred in England’s attack, with Rashid taking the key wicket from Babar Azam for just 32 in the 12th.
Curran, meanwhile, conceded just 12 runs in his four over spells and took three wickets to record astonishing numbers in the final, for which he was named player of the match.
Chasing a relatively low tally, England nonetheless faltered when Pakistan’s star fast bowler Shaheen Afridi beat Alex Hales in the first round.
When England’s other opener, Phil Salt, drilled through the middle of the wicket in the fourth, Stokes headed for the crease and grounded nearly all of his side’s innings.
Pakistan, however, continued to play beautifully, with Haris Rauf taking Jos Buttler’s key wicket to keep the game virtually level and set up a tense final.
But England attacked the last four overs and took the win with six balls to spare.
Lorraine Hamilton’s Amazin’ career behind the scenes with the Mets earns her spot in NY Baseball Hall of Fame
When looking back at the biggest events and celebrations in Mets history, it’s the details that stand out.
The members of the 1986 Mets coming through the stands at Shea Stadium during their 20th anniversary celebration. The reenactment of the fan parachuting onto the field. Tom Seaver throwing out the first pitch to Mike Piazza before the opening of Citi Field. The family of Seaver sitting in the front row as his statue was unveiled.
Few fanbases revel in nostalgia like Mets fans, hanging on to every milestone, good, bad, controversial or comical. The person behind all of those events, longtime Mets executive Lorraine Hamilton, has never wanted any credit, preferring to let the legends on the field be the center of attention, but she’ll finally be recognized Sunday night when she’s inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame, along with the late Tommie Agee and Bobby Ojeda.
It’s a recognition of 34 years of service with the Mets and acknowledgment of the lasting legacy she leaves as she retires.
“There’s really something special about Lorraine, just as a human,” Sarah Seaver Zaske told the Daily News. “I’m sure you’ve been told time and time again how great she is at her job. But honestly, she is so much more than that.”
Hamilton, the executive director of broadcasting and special events, has been an unsung hero of sorts since the 1980s. She’s been behind the scenes coordinating some of the most memorable moments in team history and she was a trailblazer as one of few women to hold an executive role with a Major League Baseball team early in her career.
The list of hats she has worn and roles she has played is endless: Hamilton coordinated live broadcasts, handling everything from the production trucks, to the broadcast booth space, to the camera positions. She scheduled national broadcasts. She told the SNY team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling what to promote on air and when.
“We all have people that we come across in business that are a little bit understated, but their presence is so strongly felt because they take care of so many things without a lot of fanfare,” said Gregg Picker, the senior coordinating producer of Mets’ broadcasts on SNY. “Lorraine has always been one of those people. taking care of stuff for our announcers, for our producers, for our crew. You can rely on her to get things done.”
The professionalism has endeared her to some of the more outsized personalities that exist in the Mets’ realm. She has had to navigate fractured relationships between the club and their former players and deftly manage the politics that naturally exist in professional sports.
“She has no ego,” Picker said. Because of her experience, she’s able to work with people of all different personalities. Whether they’re loud and bombastic or reserved and shy she finds a way to make everybody feel comfortable.”
When looking at the body of work, it becomes apparent that Hamilton has been influential in bridging past generations of Mets greats to the current generation of fans.
She has been influential in bridging past generations of Mets greats to the current generation of fans. She has had to navigate fractured relationships between the Mets and their former players.
“There’s just nobody better,” Piazza told The News through his agent, Alan Nero. “It’s going to be an unbelievable loss, not just to the Mets but to all those who had the pleasure and the luxury of dealing with her. It was a privilege.”
Hamilton grew up in Oceanside on Long Island and was hired by the Mets in 1980 as a public relations assistant to Jay Horwitz, another longtime figure with the club. She left in 1984 to do PR and events in Manhattan, but she returned to the Mets in 1994 with a desire to raise her son in Flushing. Like so many women, Hamilton wanted a balance between motherhood and career and the Mets offered that for her.
That balance can be difficult to find. The double standards that exist for women in high-level positions were challenging for Hamilton to navigate. If you’re friendly, no one takes you seriously. Too forceful? Then, well, you’re just too angry and emotional.
“There was a fine line,” Hamilton said. “You couldn’t be too fun. You had to make it very clear that you were representing the club. And that what you were saying was not a suggestion, but was what needed to happen.”
Never was this more true than with her first conversation with Seaver. She was assigned to act as a handler of sorts for the Hall of Famer and found his larger-than-life persona to be intimidating. But Hamilton had to get the message across that they would be working together closely and he would have to follow the guidelines laid out for him.
“I kind of handed him a schedule and told him what I was expecting,” Hamilton said. “And he just kind of looked at me like I had three heads.”
What she didn’t know at the time was that he was joking. Seaver was testing her to see how she could handle his humor. The two became close friends as Hamilton accompanied Seaver to various alumni and charity events. Along the way, Hamilton became part of the Seaver family and remains close to his widow, Nancy, and his daughters Sarah and Anne.
It’s no secret that Seaver and the Mets had a fraught relationship at times. This was true of many players who took issue with the way the organization treated its former players. Hamilton was able to help Seaver and his family repair those tensions.
“I can’t speak for all of the other players and instances, but dad definitely had a rocky relationship at different points with the Mets. And through that all, I really think that Lorraine was monumental in getting him sort of back into the fold,” Seaver Zaske said. “He trusted Lorraine implicitly and he would always be up and willing to do whatever she asked him to do.”
Hamilton pushed for years for the Mets to honor Seaver. She finally saw those efforts come to life with the street renaming ceremony. She later worked with the family and William Behrends, the sculptor who created his statue, even traveling with Seaver Zaske to North Carolina to meet with Behrends to see his studio and the progress of the bronze depiction.
“It gave us a really wonderful chance to kind of talk about that and process that a little bit and kind of mourn him, which we weren’t able to do during COVID,” Seaver Zaske said. “She’s just full of amazing stories and interactions with dad and all the players that she was so close to, or is so close to still.”
Hamilton’s legacy with former players will be the personal elements she was able to capture and implement. She’s so well-known and so well-liked in broadcast circles that mention of her name elicits admiration and respect.
But now the respect comes from Hamilton to the other women in the industry carrying on yet another one of her legacies. The industry has transformed over the past two decades and there are women at several levels of sports and media. They’re on the sidelines, in the TV trucks and front offices. The industry is in a better place than when she entered.
“I would say it’s been very gradual. I do think that women do gravitate to the event side, more so than other areas of the sport,” Hamilton said. “But when I started, there were not literally none. I would say probably around 2000 is when it started to get a little more of an even playing field. But it’s been very gradual. It’s been a slow evolution.”
Hamilton credits women like Bernadette McDonald, MLB’s senior vice president of broadcasting and the woman she calls her “north star,” and Marla Miller, the league’s senior vice president of special events for helping her forge a path in baseball.
When Hamilton is inducted Sunday night in Ballston Lake, she’ll join former Mets media relations official Shannon Forde, who was inducted posthumously in 2021 and became the first-ever woman to be selected. Forde passed away in 2016 at the age of 44 after a battle with breast cancer.
“She was really a tremendous role model,” Hamilton said. “I feel very proud to be following in her footsteps going into the New York State Hall of Fame. She was a tremendous employee and person.”
As for what’s next, Hamilton is unsure. For someone who has spent nearly three decades programming baseball presentations, she isn’t quite sure how to program the next phase of her life just yet. Her son Timothy is now 35 and she’s planning on spending more time with him. After years of missing holidays and family gatherings, she’s looking forward to finally being present for them.
But for now, she’s going to enjoy her Hall of Fame honor. Hamilton, who memorialized so many historic Mets moments, will now become a part of Mets history herself.
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia – POLITICO
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday accused Western leaders of seeking to militarize Southeast Asia to contain Moscow and Beijing’s interests in the region.
“The United States and its NATO allies are trying to master this space,” Lavrov told reporters in Cambodia.
He was speaking at a press conference at the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh and ahead of the G20 summit in Bali later this week.
Lavrov is representing Moscow at the G20 meeting in Indonesia after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend.
Lavrov said the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy, which President Joe Biden was championing at the ASEAN summit, ignores “inclusive structures” of regional cooperation and will lead to “the militarization of this region with an obvious emphasis on controlling China and controlling Russian interests”. in Asia-Pacific,” Reuters reported.
On Saturday, Biden pledged at the ASEAN summit to help fight China’s growing dominance in the region, saying, “We will build an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure. “
Russia has been seeking closer ties to Asia since Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Hyde5: Ride big plays, watch Chubb and Garrett – five ways the Dolphins win against Cleveland
Every week there’s a path to winning for the Dolphins. Here’s this week’s way:
1. Ride the big play. This game’s strength for the Dolphins plays directly into Cleveland’s weakness. The Dolphins’ big-play passing game with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has been dynamic the last couple of games against troubled Detroit and Chicago defenses. Cleveland is a similar defense. It ranks 28th in giving up 11.1 yards per completion. Tagovailoa ranks first among quarterbacks in 9.2 yards per completion. Waddle ranks fifth among receivers at 17.3 yards per catch and Hill is 16th at 14.6 yards per catch. Throw in the fact the Browns’ defense gives up 24.9 points a game (same as the Dolphins) to rank 25th and this should be a game people walk away from again marveling at the Dolphins’ deep passing game.
3. Nick Chubb vs. Dolphins rushing defense. Chubb averages 105.1 yards a game to rank only behind Derrick Henry’s 108.8. But he averages 5.6 yards a carry compared to Henry’s 4.8 so you can see the damage he can do. The Dolphins run defense has been middle-of-the-pack statistically – 14th in yards per game, (117.4), 19th in yards per attempt (4.6) and 13th in rushing first downs (13). It’s better than those numbers, though, because running quarterbacks are their problem. Lamar Jackson (119 yards rushing), Justin Fields (178) and Josh Allen (47) were the leading rushers in those games. The New York Jets’ Breece Hall ran for 97 yards on 18 carries to be the most effective running back against them. Dalvin Cook ran for 77 yards on 13 carries, but that included a 53-yarder in the final minutes with the Dolphins losing. Is this a good run defense? The nightmare of Tennessee last January still looms. Chubb will put it to the test.
3. Myles Garrett vs. the Dolphins tackles. Garrett can rush from either side, has 7.5 sacks and is essentially the Browns pass rush. He’s really their defense. The rest of the team has 8.5 sacks to tell you how much of a force he is. Left tackle Terron Armstead can handle Garrett about as well as anyone (with the weekly qualifier that Armstead plays with his bad toe). The question is if the Browns tend to place Garrett up against right tackle Brandon Shell (or Greg Little). Then it’ll be a team effort with keeping a tight end or running back to help out on Garrett. The Dolphins pass protection has been good of late in part because it’s improved and in part because they’ve faced teams that don’t have a pass rush. Cleveland isn’t a great pass-rushing team, ranking 14th in sack percentage. But Garrett is a force.
4. Home and the fourth quarter. If it’s close, it’s fine. The Browns defense ranks 32nd in surrendering fourth-quarter points (10.4 a game). That’s the kind of opponent you want to play in today’s NFL considering so many games come down to the fourth quarter. The Dolphins’ defense hasn’t exactly been good there, ranking 22nd. But the Dolphins defense at home is different than the Dolphins defense on the road. At home, they’ve given up 7 points to New England, 19 to Buffalo, 10 to Pittsburgh and 24 to Minnesota. That’s a good defense compared to the numbers on th road: 38 to Baltimore, 27 to Cincinnati, 40 to the Jets (with the offense’s help), 27 to Detroit and 32 to Chicago.
5. Don’t sleep on the Browns. They’re 3-5 and Jacoby Brissett is their starter (the Dolphins missed Deshaun Watson’s comeback by a week). But the Browns stack up statistically in some parts: ranking third in red-zone trips to the Dolphin’ 12th); fourth in first downs to the Dolphins’ 11th; 12th in incompletions to the Dolphins 14th. These are some of th numbers I look at and it says Cleveland can play better than their record suggests.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Browns 23.
2. Myles Garrett
Twitter erupts after UFC 281 double knockdown – RT Sport News
Across a stacked card that boasted plenty of epic upset fights, a rare double knockdown of two featherweights in the UFC 281 prelims got Twitter going.
Seungwoo Choi and Michael Trizano squared off hours before Alex Pereira’s stunning TKO victory over former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at Madison Square Garden.
Just 20 seconds into their fight, Choi and Trizano knocked each other down at the exact same time in what proved a crazy precursor to a wild first round of three scheduled.
Fighting for his UFC career in the final fight of his contract, Trizano, who had also lost weight, landed a brutal knockout over Choi with seconds to spare in the first round.
Regarding the “super rare” double knockdown, however, which has received much more attention.
“I can’t believe this just happened” said an MMA reporter on Twitter.
“Imagine if it was a double knockout” another concluded.
“Finally, a prediction of Tony Ferguson has come true”, a combat enthusiast with a vivid memory pointed elsewhere.
“How is it possible that we’re not even two minutes away from Seung Woo Choi vs. Mike Trizano? So much has happened! said another MMA reporter, between the two main incidents of the fight.
Speaking after his victory as he improved to 11-3, Trizano, who was 1-3 in his last four fights before this one, told commentator Joe Rogan: “I wasn’t going to be turned down.”
“I was going to come out on my shield, or swept out of here, I don’t care,” he claimed.
Choi dropped to 10-6 with his loss and could also be dropped from the elite MMA promotion after now dropping his last three fights.
If this is the end of the road for him, at least Choi left his mark on UFC history with a freak event that should be remembered for good.
