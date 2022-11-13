News
The school divide that helps explain the midterms
Here is a representation of all the districts won so far in the 2022 election – 203 by Democrats, 211 by Republicans. Twenty-one districts remain uncalled as of November 12.
Let’s take these districts and sort them into four groups, dividing them by the percentage of residents who have a college degree.
Already, the trend is clear: Democrats have continued to outperform in precincts where more voters have a bachelor’s degree, while Republicans have won more precincts where fewer voters have a college education. .
And while not all votes were counted, these numbers largely continue a trend that was already strongly in effect in 2020. After the last election, the 15 districts with the highest share of college-educated adults were all represented by Democrats – and they will be again in 2023.
The lack of dramatic swings between major electoral blocs helps explain the GOP’s struggles to retake the House, which remains unconvened on Saturday.
Pereira upsets Adesanya and wins middleweight title at MSG – Orange County Register
By DAN GELSTON
NEW YORK — Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya’s number in any combat sport — make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival’s UFC middleweight championship.
Pereira fought back after a slow start and rocked Adesanya in the fifth round to claim the TKO victory and claim the 185-pound championship in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Pereira, 35, beat Adesanya twice – once by knockout – in his kickboxing days and it sped the challenger to a title shot after just three UFC bouts.
His rapid rise to the title sent the Garden crowd wild as Pereira tagged Adesanya with a vicious right that sent the champion into the cage. Adesanya, the Nigerian-born, New Zealand-raised fighter, collapsed against the cage and Pereira landed the knockout blows, but the referee stopped the fight at 2:01 into the fifth.
Hit at times for his methodical style, 31-year-old Adesanya (23-2), known as ‘The Last Stylebender’, had the MSG crowd on his side once he hit Pereira with a swinging right, then a quick left hand to the face that ended the first round and sent the challenger reeling.
Trying to shake off the knocks, Pereira stood up and motioned for the fans to make more noise as they waited for the bell to signal the second.
He again raised his arms to the crowd, only in victory.
Adesanya’s loss ended his 12-fight winning streak at middleweight, just one shy of Anderson Silva’s division record.
Zhang Weili won the 115 belt for the second time and the inaugural Chinese UFC champion made quick work of Carla Esparza with a rear naked choke submission at 1:05 of the second round.
Zhang (23-3) patted his championship belt after UFC President Dana White wrapped it around his waist inside the octagon. Zhang only successfully defended the championship once during his first championship reign. She beat Jéssica Andrade in 2019 and won a decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk before suffering back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas.
Back in the title picture, Zhang did not disappoint and capped the victory with a cartwheel.
Esparza (20-7) was a two-time champion.
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar lost the last fight of his MMA career when he was dropped by Chris Gutierrez at 2:01 of the first round of their fight. Edgar, 41, absorbed a flying knee to the head for a brutal knockout loss in his last time in the cage in a career that began in 2005. Gutierrez and Edgar hugged for a long time after the dramatic arrival in the 135 pounds. fight that calmed another packed crowd at MSG.
A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Edgar finished his career at 24-11-1 overall and 18-11-1 in the UFC.
Edgar entered the night with a UFC record 7 hours, 55 minutes and 9 seconds of total fight time. His 1,799 major strikes were second-best and 73 takedowns were fourth on the career list. He held the lightweight championship for almost two years from 2010 to 2012.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the last fight of his illustrious Hall of Fame career,” octagon announcer Bruce Buffer told a roaring crowd.
The intros to a star-studded backyard that included Sylvester Stallone, Halle Berry, Miles Teller and Mike Tyson were about as long as the fight.
“I have my family here,” said a crestfallen Edgar. “It’s all that matters.”
Dustin Poirier tapped out Michael Chandler in the third round of the bloody slugfest that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Poirier hit on the rear naked choke to stop a frantic match that had both fighters seemingly on the verge of victory – official scorecards had the fight even entering the third round – repeatedly. By round two, Chandler had blood pouring out of his nose like an open faucet as he rode Poirier. Poirier complained that blood was pouring into his eyes and he told the referee that Chandler put his fingers in his mouth and pulled his head back.
“He was a little more durable than I thought,” Poirier said. “I thought if I hurt him, I was going to put him out.”
A knockout couldn’t stop this one. Poirier took his record to 21-6 in the UFC with the submission finish while Chandler fell to 2-3 since the former Bellator lightweight champion left for the UFC in 2020. Poirier became the sixth fighter in UFC history to win at least 21 fights,
The card fell on the 29th anniversary of the first Ultimate Fighting Championship event held in Denver and six years to the day of the first UFC card at Madison Square Garden. New York became the latest state to legalize mixed martial arts cards and it opened the door to some of the richest cards in UFC history at MSG and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie won three fights that night in Denver in a no-rules tournament that was just the start of a business that now bills itself as the world leader in mma.
“3 fights in one night, no time limit, no weight division, no gloves, no rules,” Gracie posted on Instagram.
A fan favorite, Edgar has seen the evolution of the UFC as much as any fighter since his 2007 debut in the company. The UFC has a year left on a five-year, $1.5 billion deal with ESPN that seemed as inconceivable in 2007 as it did in 1993.
Now look, Zhang is hugely popular and a key figure in the growing importance of MMA in China, Hollywood stars impersonating the cameras at the biggest events and the company’s attempt to skyrocket in a billion dollar business was a smash hit.
Leader of the AAP, denial of a civic poll in Delhi, climbing the tower and going online
New Delhi:
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader climbed to the top of a telephone tower on Sunday and went live on Facebook after he was unsuccessful in the upcoming civic body elections in Delhi.
Haseeb-ul Hasan, a former east Delhi councilor, was seen hanging from the tower as he alleged that AAP leaders Atishi and Durgesh Pathak were not returning his documents.
AAP management has yet to respond to the allegations.
Turning his camera to the ground to show how high he climbed, Mr Hasan blamed the AAP and the two leaders if he falls and dies.
“Durgesh Pathak and Atishi from AAP will be responsible if anything happens to me today, or if I die. They have my original documents including my bankbook. Tomorrow is the last day to submit applications but they don’t give me my documents,” he said in the video.
He said he didn’t care whether the party would run him in the municipal elections, but he wanted his documents back.
Mr Hasan had made headlines earlier this year with a dramatic act of cleaning up sewage. In March, he jumped into an overflowing sewer in Shastri Park to clean it up. Standing chest-deep in the drain in a shiny white kurta, Mr Hasan was seen trying to remove floating debris with a rake.
Literary calendar for week of Nov. 13
WILL ALEXANDER: California poet celebrates publication of his latest book “Divine Blue Light (for John Coltrane),” which travels a path between surrealism and afro-futurism, in virtual conversation with poet and critic D.S. Marriott. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, presented by Rain Taxi Review. Registration required at crowdcast.io/e/will-alexander.
SHERRI/PEGGY BRENDEN: Sisters discuss Sherri’s book “Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX,” in which she traces her sister’s involvement in the court case that led to legislation forbidding discrimination in education. The book marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Stillwater Public Library, 224 3rd St. N., Stillwater.
LAN SAMANTHA CHANG: Introduces her new novel “The Family Chao” in University of Minnesota Edelstein-Keller Visiting Writer Series. Free. 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pillsbury Hall, 310 Pillsbury Dr. S.E., Mpls.
PETER GEYE: Minnesotan discusses his new novel, “The Ski Jumpers.” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.
MAGGIE GINSBERG: Discusses “Still True: A Novel” in conversation with Frank Bures. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
PENN JILLETTE: Magician, actor, musician, inventor, author, and half the team of Penn and Teller, discuses his new novel, “Random,” about a Las Vegas native who inherits his father’s gambling debts, pays them off, and realizes a new way of living. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Granada Theater, 3022 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., presented by Magers & Quinn. Ticketed event. Go to magersandquinn.com.
NICK HORNBY: One of the most influential people in British culture and bestselling author (“About a Boy”) virtually discusses his latest book, “Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius,” about connections between the British writer and the Minnesota rock star. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, presented by Club book. Go to thefriends.org.
WILLIAM KAUFMANN: Presents “The 2nd Coming of Orlando Rock, featuring music by John Seymour. 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
MAREN ELLINGBOE KING: Signs copies of “Fresh Midwest: Modern Recipes From the Heartland.” 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
MINNESOTA MYSTERY NIGHT: Presents Matt Goldman, Emmy Award-winning comedy writer (“Seinfeld” and “Ellen”), and bestselling author, in conversation with Pioneer Press books editor Mary Ann Grossmann. 5 p.m. dinner, program at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Axel’s Restaurant, 1318 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota. Reservations at 651-686-4840.
MATT RASMUSSEN: Minnesota poet is featured speaker at Concordia University’s 2022 Heginbotham Literary Lecture. His poetry collection “Black Aperture” won the Walt Whitman Award from the Academy of American Poets and the Minnesota Book Award for poetry. He is co-founder of the independent poetry press Birds, LLC and teaches at Gustavus Adolphus College. Free. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Buetow Music Center, 1282 Concordia Ave., St. Paul.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Featuring Sagirah Shahid, Black American Muslim poet; Janna Knittel, poet; Richard Terrill, essayist, writer and jazz saxophonist, and poet Mary Easter Moore. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
Biden huddling with Asian allies over North Korea and China threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek feedback on the management of China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of its scheduled face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders are then due to sit together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.
The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as allies put in place guard against an imminent risk that the isolated country will carry out its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden intended to use the meetings to bolster the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“What we would really like to see is enhanced trilateral security cooperation where the three countries come together,” he said. “This is particularly true with regard to the DPRK because of the common threat and challenge we all face, but it is also true, more broadly, with regard to our ability to work together to build peace. and overall stability in the region”.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have skyrocketed in recent months as the North continues its weapons demonstrations and the United States and South Korea have launched intensified joint defense drills. Earlier this month, the South Korean military said two B-1B bombers trained with four US F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the final day of drills. air force spouses “Vigilant Storm”. It was the first time since December 2017 that the bombers had been deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involved a total of around 240 combat aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.
North Korea responded with its own show of force, flying large numbers of warplanes inside its territory.
The Biden administration said it sent repeated requests to negotiate with North Korea without preconditions on curbing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but Kim Jong Un’s government did not respond.
Biden said he plans to pressure Xi to use China’s unique influence over North Korea to limit its aggressive behavior, in what is expected to be a high-profile bilateral meeting in margins of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.
China “has an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies,” Sullivan said on Saturday. “Whether they choose to do so or not is of course up to them.”
Biden told reporters on Sunday that he had “always had direct discussions” with Xi, and that had prevented either of them from “miscalculating” their intentions. Their meeting comes weeks after Xi strengthened his grip on China’s political system with the conclusion of the Community Party Congress in Beijing that earned him a groundbreaking third term as leader.
“His situation has changed, to state the obvious, back home,” Biden said of Xi. Biden argued his own did too, saying that after Democrats retained control of the Senate in the midterm elections, “I know I’m getting stronger.”
Monday’s meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Biden was elected to the White House. In the past, US officials have expressed frustration that lower-level Chinese officials have proven unable or unwilling to speak on Xi’s behalf, and hope the face-to-face summit will lead to progress on areas of interest. commonality – and, more importantly, a shared understanding of each other’s limitations.
“I know him well, he knows me,” Biden said. “We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us, over the next two years.”
As president, Biden has repeatedly blamed China for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, business practices coercive measures, military provocations against autonomous Taiwan and differences over Russia’s pursuit of its war against Ukraine.
Xi’s government has criticized the Biden administration’s stance on Taiwan – which Beijing seeks to unify with the communist mainland – as undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese president also hinted that Washington wants to stifle Beijing’s growing influence as it tries to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy.
Biden also held a side meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who requested his own meeting with Xi this week in a bid to ease Chinese sanctions against his country.
Sullivan said Biden would also ask the leaders of Japan and South Korea what issues they wanted him to discuss with Xi, although that was not the main discussion at their trilateral meeting.
“One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is to preview what he intends to do,” Sullivan said, “and also ask the leaders (of South Korea) and from Japan, ‘What do you want me to lift? What do you want me to go with?’”
A lot of things DeSantis does that hate left are normal, education bill was about ‘doing things in schools like we did five years ago’
On Friday’s show of HBO’s ‘Real Time’, host Bill Maher said he thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been politically effective because he can do things that the conservatives like, but that’s pretty normal legislation, like parental rights in education. law, which he says could be called the “Let’s Do Things in Schools Like We Did Five Years Ago” law. And the abortion legislation DeSantis signed is “similar” to abortion laws in Europe.
While discussing the abortion, Maher said, “I think Florida – I think one of the reasons he did well in Florida, [is] because he didn’t have a 15 week period? Which is similar to what they have in Europe.
He later added, “The reason I think DeSantis is so strong is because he can do both things. He can do the performance art that seems to have you [panelist Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)] so exercised at the base, most of which I don’t really know if it’s that damaging. He fights with Disney, does it really affect anyone? I mean, I read the don’t say gay law — which isn’t the name of the law — they called it the don’t say gay law. It could have been called the Let’s Do Things in Schools Act like we did five years ago. It really could have. So what I’m saying is he can do both, but he – yeah, he knows how to piss off the base, I agree. He’s a politician. But he can also be a normal Governor. In other words, after the storm, he can stand with President Biden like a normal governor does and work with him, and then send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Maher also said he disagreed with DeSantis’ handling of Disney’s criticism of the Education Act.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Countdown to Christmas one chocolate treat at a time | Chocolate
Imagine how difficult it is to pre-test Advent calendars, forcing yourself to open each window, well before the actual date. It’s wrong, triggering long-buried superstitious genes. But that was before I collided Gabrielle Cugno£55 Advent Calendar which made the whole process… easy. Regular readers might remember her Easter Eggs to end all Easter Eggs and her bars in general, which sell out when they’re generally released. Readers end up hating me for it and it will be no different. I am sorry. But! I forced Cugno to withhold half the post until this column appeared, so if you’re quick you can still get one.
This year is Cugno’s first foray into Advent calendars and his is pretty simple to look at and made entirely out of paper. But behind each window (and there are 24 of them) hides a little bit of perfection: a chocolate like you would find in a box of chocolates or like a delicious chocolate thing at the end of a good meal. There are two of each flavor so you can track down your favorites or if you want – gasp – you can share, but really this is all about you and me. It’s not for those with nut allergies. Flavors include specially selected pistachio rock, black sesame praline, Earl Gray and shortbread. I loved all but one (cassis, you can have that one); there’s a lot of caramel and a lot of praline and if you only have one chocolate advent calendar, get this one.
Others worth mentioning are Luisa’s Vegan Craft Advent Calendar, £26. fifth dimension The £45 box of Advent chocolates, as the name suggests, has no window to open, but every day you can find out more about the global inspiration behind each chocolate in a fun way to plan a vacation for 2023.
Follow Annalisa on Twitter @AnnalisaB
