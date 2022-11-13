News
‘Too slow to act’: Ofgem ‘failures’ cost energy consumers billions, say MPs | Ofgem
MPs questioned whether energy regulator Ofgem was fit to control the industry after it was accused of costing British households billions of pounds as suppliers went bankrupt.
Politicians on the powerful Public Accounts Committee said Ofgem had failed to govern the sector “at considerable cost to bill payers” in a damning report on the regulation of energy suppliers.
The regulator has been accused of failing to prevent the collapse of 29 energy suppliers since July 2021, affecting around 4 million homes. The failures are costing consumers around £2.7bn, or an additional £94 each, through charges on their bills to recoup the cost of handling customer transfers to a new provider.
This figure does not include the billions the government spent bailing out Bulb Energy, which was by far the largest supplier to collapse, with 1.5 million customers. Bulb was taken over by rival Octopus Energy late last month after nearly a year in government-run administration.
A wave of suppliers collapsed during the energy crisis due to soaring wholesale gas prices last year, which was then exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The MPs’ report accused Ofgem of being ‘too slow to act’ to ensure suppliers were financially resilient even before the crisis.
The regulator had tried to increase competition by opening the energy market to new suppliers. However, the introduction of a cap on energy bills under Theresa May’s government, combined with a spike in wholesale petrol prices, has exposed the weakness of many companies’ balance sheets.
MP Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: ‘It is true that global factors have caused the unprecedented gas and electricity prices which have caused so many energy supplier failures over the past year, at such terrible cost to households. But the fact remains that we have regulators to set the framework that will allow us to protect ourselves from bad times. »
She added: “The problems in the energy supply market were apparent in 2018, years before the unprecedented price spike that triggered the current crisis, and Ofgem has been too slow to act. Households will pay dearly, with the cost of bailouts adding to record and rising bills. The committee wants to see a plan, within six months, of how the government and Ofgem will put customer interests at the heart of a reformed energy market, driving the transition to net zero.
The committee said it was “unconvinced that Ofgem still has the skills and capacity it needs to play a more proactive role in regulating the energy supplier market”. The report showed that Ofgem, led by chief executive Jonathan Brearley, increased the size of its workforce from 816 staff in 2018 to 1,400 now and asked the Treasury for more resources.
The committee made a series of recommendations, including a review of the “supplier of last resort” process, which ensures continuity of supply in the event of supplier failure.
He also wants Ofgem to show how it has increased its ability to assess the financial risk of suppliers and has called for a review of its price cap.
The cap was waived by the Energy Price Guarantee, a policy introduced by Liz Truss to limit the average household bill to £2,500 for six months. However, Ofgem’s price cap will come back into effect for those who no longer receive support from April.
Ofgem said: “The scale and pace of this once-in-a-generation global energy price shock has led to supplier defaults around the world. However, the supplier of last resort scheme acted as a vital safety net for UK consumers, ensuring they continued to receive power when their supplier went bankrupt and retained their credit balances. This safety net has inevitably generated costs.
“Looking ahead to this winter, prices remain volatile, but the market is now in a much more resilient position, thanks in part to the robust measures we have taken to reduce the risk of future supplier defaults and to raise the bar against entry of new suppliers. . And our proactive compliance reviews have dug deep into the practices of all energy providers, enabling us to demand improvements where they have proven insufficient.
theguardian
Biden wants to extend COVID emergency until spring
Joe Biden’s administration will extend COVID-19 status as a health emergency past January and possibly well into the spring, according to a new report Friday, although the president has previously declared the pandemic over.
The extension comes amid fears of a resurgence in cases this winter when people spend more time indoors. In fact, some experts are worried about a “triple epidemic” of COVID, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services last month renewed the order through Jan. 11 and told states they would receive 60 days notice before the public health emergency was lifted.
The lack of notice to states means the public health emergency may drag into the spring, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“The Covid-19 public health emergency remains in effect and as HHS committed to earlier, we will provide 60 days notice to states prior to any potential termination or expiration,” said Sarah Lovenheim, Assistant Secretary for HHS Public Affairs. newspaper.
Leaving COVID-19 a public health emergency offers some benefits, including the suspension of eligibility renewals for people on Medicaid — making it easier to maintain the federal program — and the prescription of controlled substances via telehealth.
Biden administration to extend COVID-19 status as health emergency past January and possibly into spring
The United States recorded a weekly average of 289,000 new COVID cases as of November 9, compared to a weekly average of about 265,000 for the week ending October 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Biden administration also continues to push Congress for more funding for COVID mitigation measures. In August, the administration stopped sending free tests, citing lack of federal funding.
The White House is asking for about $22.4 billion to develop longer-lasting vaccines, buy tests and other items.
The Republicans, who are preparing to take control of the House, however refuse to disburse the money.
Many of them cite Biden’s previous statement that the pandemic is over.
In September, Biden told the CBS 60 Minutes that the pandemic was over.
“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We are still working on it a lot. … But the pandemic is over,” he said.
The president received his third COVID reminder in late October as part of the administration’s campaign to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated before the holidays.
“The truth is that not enough people are getting” their reminder, the president said at the time. ‘Get the shot.’
He warned that with cases rising in Europe as the cold weather arrives, the death rate could climb in the United States.
‘Let me be as clear as possible. We still have hundreds of people dying every day from covid in this country. Hundreds. This number is expected to increase this winter. But this year is different from the past. This year almost all deaths are preventable,” he said.
“New variants are emerging here in the United States and around the world,” he noted, adding that it was important to get updated shots because “the weather is getting colder; people will spend more time indoors.
Amid fears of a spike in COVID cases this winter, the administration has launched a public service campaign to urge Americans to get the latest protection from Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
There is a slew of new national and local television, radio and print ads aimed at reaching black and Latino audiences, which are communities that have historically been underserved.
Additionally, Medicare sends email reminders to the 16 million people on its mailing list; and the president also called on employers and school leaders to spread the word about vaccination.
Despite calls for everyone to be vaccinated by Halloween, barely 20 million people – just 8.5% of those eligible more than a month into the campaign – had secured the job.
Health chiefs recommend updated boosters for all under-5s who are already fully immunized.
Many European countries are seeing an increase in cases. But there is no evidence that these new variants are more likely to cause serious illness or death than other versions of Omicron.
President Joe Biden received his third COVID booster shot
Biden received his updated reminder about three months after testing positive for the virus in July – matching the time frame by which health chiefs should be left after an infection.
His last shot came on March 30 this year, when he got his second booster shot to boost immunity for the summer.
Biden’s first inoculations were on December 21, 2020 and January 11, 2021. He also received his first booster on September 20 last year.
Despite getting all the shots, however, Biden tested positive for the disease in July last year.
He initially had a mild illness and was put on the antiviral drug Paxlovid which saw his infection virtually clear up in five days.
But four days later he tested positive again in what is known as a ‘rebound infection’.
He was again cleared of the virus on August 7 this year.
Jill Biden tested positive for covid a few weeks later, on August 16, as the family wrapped up their vacation in South Carolina.
dailymail us
Sembcorp Industries to Acquire Vector Green for Rs 2,780 Crore
New Delhi:
Sembcorp Industries will acquire Vector Green Energy for Rs 2,780 crore to expand its renewable energy footprint in India to 3 gigawatts (GW), the company announced on Sunday.
The completion of the acquisition will bring the Singapore-based group’s gross renewable energy capacity to 8.5 GW, closer to its 2025 target of 10 GW of gross installed renewable energy capacity.
“Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra Limited, has signed an agreement with India Infrastructure Fund II, a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India Pvt Ltd, to acquire a 100% stake in Vector Green Energy Private Limited (Vector Green) for a base capital consideration of approximately Rs 2,780 crore,” it said in a statement.
Vector Green is an independent power producer with renewable energy generation assets in 13 Indian states. The portfolio includes 495 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity and 24 MW of wind capacity in operation, with 64 MW of solar projects under development.
“Including Vector Green, Sembcorp’s gross renewable energy portfolio installed and under development in India will total 3 GW, comprising 1 GW of solar assets and 2 GW of wind assets,” he said.
The acquisition will be financed with internal cash and external borrowings.
Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected by the first quarter of 2023.
Wong Kim Yin, Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sembcorp Industries, said, “Sembcorp remains committed to growing its renewable energy portfolio in India, one of the fastest growing renewable energy markets. fast in the world. With the completion of this acquisition, Sembcorp’s gross renewable energy capacity will increase to 8.5 GW, bringing us closer to our 2025 target of 10 GW.”
Vipul Tuli, CEO South Asia, Sembcorp Industries, added: “This acquisition brings significant utility-scale solar capacity to our India business, which will complement our existing wind portfolio. It also broadens and deepens our renewable energy capabilities and presence in all states. in India, and positions us well to pursue green growth in the country.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
India set to become world’s third largest economy by 2030: report
ndtv
Republicans rally around Walker’s imperiled candidacy
But the GOP has no choice but to double down on its support for Walker — a flawed candidate party operatives say remains one of their last hopes of overthrowing control of the tightly-divided Senate chamber this year in middle of a shrinking map.
“When Democrats lose, as they are right now, they lie, cheat and smear their opponents,” the senator said. Rick Scott, the chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee said on Tuesday, echoing in his statement similar comments from other Republicans who dared to publicly weigh in on the allegations, although most incumbents remained silent on the issue at home for Senate recess. The claims were reported by the Daily Beast on Monday; POLITICO has not independently verified the Daily Beast’s reporting.
Walker denied the charges.
“That’s what’s happening right now,” Scott continued. “They know they’re about to lose the Senate, and they know Herschel Walker is winning, so they started the smear machine.”
Scott, putting on a brave face — similar to Republicans’ Senate chairman super PAC — said the Senate committee remained fully engaged in the race in Georgia, where the NRSC announced last week that it was sharing a new ad buy from $8.5 million with the Walker campaign. Scott compared the situation to the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, and suggested he believed Walker’s denial of the claim that he paid the abortion of the woman 13 years ago.
While admitting that the latest allegation presented a public relations problem, in interviews with more than a dozen Republican strategists, officers downplayed its likely effect. They suggested a wait-and-see approach and largely avoided admitting that Georgia’s first upset in October ended Walker’s chances.
A top Republican strategist working on the Senate races said it remains to be seen how much the new revelation will matter, noting extensive media coverage of Walker’s alleged domestic abuse and TV ads that have already attacked him. On the question.
“The reality is that Democrats have been running ads for two months saying Herschel tried to murder his ex-wife,” the strategist said of Cindy Grossman’s claims that Walker was pointing a gun at her head. “I don’t know if that moves the needle.”
Through a spokesperson, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who has repeatedly expressed concern about the GOP’s “quality of nominees” this year — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A recent poll shows that Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock constantly swapping leads in a race with room for error. Walker was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who defended his ally in a statement: “They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just like he had athletic greatness in his past. It is very important to our country and the great state of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this election.
To date this cycle, Republicans have spent $67 million on ads in Georgia, according to ad-tracking firm AdImpact, a state they’ve seen as one of their best opportunities to flip a Senate seat. . The GOP still has $34 million in ads reserved during the election, putting Democrats on track to spend them more than $20 million.
Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the conservative evangelical Faith & Freedom coalition, which in recent months has defended Walker and his commitment to his Christian faith, continued to do so on Tuesday, saying that “a 13-year-old anonymous allegation is little likely”. to resonate with Georgian voters.
“Voters are much more likely to vote based on inflation, the economy, high gas prices and the failure of Biden’s policies, which Raphael Warnock has backed 96% of the time,” he said. said Reed, naming Walker’s Democratic opponent. He added that “Warnock is linked to Biden.”
“That will matter more than the personal attacks on Herschel, which haven’t materially changed the dynamics of this campaign.”
Kevin Bell, a volunteer with several local GOP groups in Georgia, said he doesn’t think voter sentiment will change as a result of this week’s development.
“It will only fuel the fire for those who didn’t want to vote for him in the first place,” said Bell, who plans to continue his door-to-door canvassing for Walker. “That’s it. And those on the fence, they might have to think about it a little more. But at the end of the day, those strong supporters will always vote for Herschel Walker. I guarantee.”
While expressing concerns about the lack of large-scale state-level operations to secure the vote, Republicans are encouraged by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s own voter mobilization efforts. Kemp, who is up for re-election and voting well ahead of Walker, was keen to target GOP voters who sat in 2020 and the state Senate runoff in January 2021 following Trump’s refuted claims. of a rigged election.
But Republicans expect Democrats to seize on Walker’s latest scandal in a fresh barrage of ads, including highlighting scathing criticism from Walker’s own 22-year-old son after the abortion news broke.
“What I would do if I was a Democrat is I would call it a fraud,” said a GOP consultant who has worked on Senate races. “Voters hate the lack of authenticity. He built his entire post-NFL life on being a Christian and being a good person.
GOP consultant Chris Mottola noted voter polarization in Georgia, a state that, unlike Nevada, Arizona and other major battlegrounds, does not have a large share of swing voters. and independents.
“Given the surprise nature of the October attack, voters will raise questions about the validity — think of it as Hunter Biden’s laptop in utero,” Mottola said.
A possible sign of the media attention given to the news, the Republican Party of Georgia’s website, which was functioning Tuesday morning, was no longer accessible as of 10:30 a.m., resulting in a “502 Bad Gateway” error. It included contact information for party and county presidents.
Danielle Repass, press secretary for the Republican Party of Georgia, said the site “just experiences a server error, it wasn’t taken down intentionally” and that the state GOP “hopes to have it restored by the end of the day.” end of the day”.
She added that the Republican Party of Georgia is “fully committed to having Herschel Walker defeat Raphael Warnock in November.”
Senate Leadership Fund Chairman Steven Law said Tuesday morning that the super PAC is moving “full speed in Georgia,” where it has earmarked $23 million in television and radio ads through Election Day.
The top Republican spending group, closely aligned with McConnell, has already spent $15.5 million on the race, according to AdImpact.
“This election is about the future of the country,” Law said in a statement. “Herschel Walker will make it better, Raphael Warnock makes it worse. Everything else is a distraction.
And leading anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, which backed Walker and went door-to-door on his behalf, also continues to support him.
Mallory Carroll, spokesperson for the group’s Women Speak Out super PAC, said Walker had “denied these allegations in the strongest terms possible.”
“To date, our Georgia field team has visited more than 310,000 homes across the state in support of pro-life candidates like Herschel and against extremism Senators Warnock and Stacey Abrams, and we will continue until Election Day,” Carroll said.
A Republican strategist, however, predicted the chances of a leak between Walker and Warnock were rising amid the latest scrutiny. Another noted that Democrats have thrown tens of millions “of punches and attacks at Herschel so far, and Warnock still can’t hit 50% in any poll.”
Sen. John Corny (R-Texas), a former NRSC chairman who also backs Walker, called the “personal attacks – all too common in political campaigns” a “deflecting threats to the economic, personal and national security of Georgians, which the Democratic majority got worse, not better.
Barring dramatic swings in the polls, which Republicans don’t expect, the party is likely to continue pumping resources into the state, rather than diverting money to other major battlegrounds.
“You have to play in Georgia,” said the Republican strategist who suggested Democrats should call Walker a fraud. “You have to do it to get to 51.”
Holly Otterbein and Brittany Gibson contributed to this report.
Politices
A man who lived at Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years dies at the airport | France
An Iranian who lived for 18 years at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and inspired Steven Spielberg’s 2004 film The Terminal died at the airport on Saturday, officials said.
Merhan Karimi Nasseri died of a heart attack in the airport’s terminal 2F around noon, according to a Paris airport official. Police and a medical team treated him but could not save him, the official said.
Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in Terminal 1 of the airport from 1988 to 2006, first in legal limbo for lack of residency papers, then by choice, according to French media.
He had been living at the airport again for the past few weeks, the airport official said.
His saga inspired The Terminal with Tom Hanks, and a French film.
theguardian
Bride surprises her new husband with a book of risque boudoir photos and her reaction is priceless
Watch This Groom’s ‘Priceless’ Reaction To His New Wife’s Risky Wedding Gift: ‘Close The Shades! »
- A new bride has gone viral after posting her husband’s reaction to her wedding gift
- Kassidy Canonie surprised her new hubby Tony with a boudoir photo book
- She asked her bridesmaid to film her troubled reaction and posted it on TikTok
- The video has garnered over 17.3 million views and thousands of comments
A new bride has shared her husband’s hilarious reaction to the risque wedding gift she gave him.
Kassidy Canonie from Michigan surprised her new hubby Tony with a booklet of racy boudoir photos and asked one of her bridesmaids to film her response.
The newlywed posted the clip on TikTok which went massively viral with over 17.3 million views and thousands of amused comments.
Kassidy Canonie (right) went viral after posting a video of her new husband Tony (left) reacting to her ‘spicy’ wedding gift
Kassidy surprised her groom with a booklet of racy boudoir photos and asked one of her bridesmaids to film her response
“Look at my hubby’s reaction to my spicy wedding gift,” Kassidy wrote in the video as she was seen handing Tony a paper-wrapped book.
The couple, who wed in mid-September, were alone on a balcony as their friends and the wedding party watched and filmed through the window.
Tony’s eyebrows rose as he realized what he had been given and he grew increasingly restless and excited as he flipped through his new wife’s naughty picture book.
‘Close the blinds!’ he exclaimed at one point, hoping to have some privacy with the laughing onlookers.
Tony’s eyebrows rose as she realized what he had been given and he grew more agitated and excited as he leafed through his new bride’s naughty picture book.
“His reaction was everything I hoped for,” Kassidy said in the clip’s comments.
She wasn’t the only one who liked Tony’s reaction, as viewers called her “sweet”, “cute” and “priceless”.
“He must have been sitting alone for five minutes I bet,” one user joked.
“It’s just precious,” said another while a third agreed: “It’s so adorable!” Look how cute it gets! To like!’
“Whenever he’s mad at you, get that book out,” laughed another.
“What a perfect intimate gift for your new husband!” He was visibly delighted. I loved his little thing that taps his foot! His reaction was priceless! someone else wrote.
dailymail us
King Charles’ ‘deepest regret’ revealed by biographer
A royal biographer has revealed King Charles III’s ‘deepest regret’. According to author Christopher Andersen, the monarch is haunted by the moment he asked his sons Prince William and Prince Harry to walk behind their mother’s coffin, Us Weekly reported.
“I think it haunts him because it haunts them, and they’ve talked about it,” Christopher Andersen told the outlet of his upcoming biography, “The King: The Life of Charles III.”
He added: “I wrote that I think it’s a form of PTSD.”
Mr Anderson also said Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex was having a nightmare flying to London. The author continues “[He said] it reminds him of that day when he had to walk behind the coffin, and they were more or less intimidated into doing so by the palace – by the men in gray who really run the palace, the people that Diana used to complain.”
Speaking to Us Weekly, the author also mentioned that Princess Diana’s brother also said he was tricked into doing it. “He said it was like walking through a tunnel of grief,” Mr Anderson continued.
Princess Diana died on August 30, 1997 in an accident in Paris at the age of 36. Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry was 12 at the time. In front of more than a million spectators who lined the route of the procession in London, the two young members of the royal family had to walk alongside their grandfather, the late Prince Philip, King Charles and Earl Spencer.
“I think William and Harry were like, ‘Who are these strangers who have never met her?’ So they were angry about what had happened and Charles I think understands that he was to some extent responsible for the fact that they had to suffer [that]“, the author told the outlet.
Read also : King Charles III unveils first statue of Queen Elizabeth after her death
Earlier, Prince Harry spoke about the same to royal biographer Ms Angela Levin for her book ‘Harry: Conversations with the Prince’. He told her: “My mother had just died and I had to walk for a long time behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions of others were doing it on television.
“I don’t think a child should be asked to do this under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today. No child should lose their mother at such a young age and then see their grief. watched by thousands of people,” he added.
Trinamool minister apologizes after commenting on BJP chairman protests
ndtv
