ISTANBUL – Turkish media reported on Sunday that an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue injured a number of people.
Twitter erupts after UFC 281 double knockdown – RT Sport News
Across a stacked card that boasted plenty of epic upset fights, a rare double knockdown of two featherweights in the UFC 281 prelims got Twitter going.
Seungwoo Choi and Michael Trizano squared off hours before Alex Pereira’s stunning TKO victory over former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at Madison Square Garden.
Just 20 seconds into their fight, Choi and Trizano knocked each other down at the exact same time in what proved a crazy precursor to a wild first round of three scheduled.
Fighting for his UFC career in the final fight of his contract, Trizano, who had also lost weight, landed a brutal knockout over Choi with seconds to spare in the first round.
Regarding the “super rare” double knockdown, however, which has received much more attention.
“I can’t believe this just happened” said an MMA reporter on Twitter.
“Imagine if it was a double knockout” another concluded.
“Finally, a prediction of Tony Ferguson has come true”, a combat enthusiast with a vivid memory pointed elsewhere.
“How is it possible that we’re not even two minutes away from Seung Woo Choi vs. Mike Trizano? So much has happened! said another MMA reporter, between the two main incidents of the fight.
Speaking after his victory as he improved to 11-3, Trizano, who was 1-3 in his last four fights before this one, told commentator Joe Rogan: “I wasn’t going to be turned down.”
“I was going to come out on my shield, or swept out of here, I don’t care,” he claimed.
Choi dropped to 10-6 with his loss and could also be dropped from the elite MMA promotion after now dropping his last three fights.
If this is the end of the road for him, at least Choi left his mark on UFC history with a freak event that should be remembered for good.
Leonard Greene: Nets making Kyrie Irving jump through too many hoops
Good news: Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic.
So say two leading authorities on the subject, the commissioner of the NBA and the owner of the Brooklyn Nets.
Bad News: Kyrie Irving is still a pain in the neck.
The suspended point guard met separately late last week with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, weeks after tweeting a link to a controversial documentary laced with anti-Semitic themes.
Silver and Tsai, as it turns out, reached the same conclusion as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who posted an hourlong rant on the issue — that Irving is not a purveyor of hate toward Jews.
“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an anti-Semitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group,” Silver, who is Jewish, told The New York Times.
“Whether or not he is anti-Semitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.”
Tsai, whose wife and co-owner Clara Wu Tsai sat in on the meeting, agreed.
“Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday,” Tsai tweeted Friday. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group. The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness.”
Tsai is the one who signed off on an emasculating list of conditions under which Irving can return to the team:
1. Issue an apology for posting the movie, condemn its content and make clear he has no anti-Jewish beliefs.
2. Complete the anti-hate programs that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon, plus donate $500,000 to causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.
3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.
4. Complete anti-Semitic/anti-hate training created by the Nets.
5. Meet with representatives of the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn.
6. Meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai and other franchise officials to prove he understands how harmful his actions were, while also assuring he won’t repeat this kind of behavior.
But why stop there? Why not have Irving rake the leaves outside Tsai’s Central Park penthouse in the order they fell from the trees, or sink a shot from half court blindfolded?
Irving’s actions were inexcusable, and he deserved to be reprimanded and punished.
But for a guy who excels at hoops, the Nets have placed way too many for him to jump through.
Instead of using this as a teaching moment, the team has seemed more intent on publicly humiliating Irving than helping him learn from his mistakes.
It is possible that Irving will never wear a Nets uniform again, and that could be what the team prefers.
And if that’s the case, they should just cut him or trade him. Why the song and dance?
The chances of him completing the checklist, to the team’s satisfaction, are about as good as his chances of getting a COVID booster.
If team executives were so outraged by Irving’s actions, they would not have waited so long to condemn them.
Then they compounded the image imbroglio by publicly lusting after suspended scandal-scarred coach Ime Udoka, who was sidelined by the Boston Celtics six weeks ago for reportedly having an improper intimate relationship with a female subordinate within the organization.
The Nets backed off, naming interim coach Jacque Vaughn as the permanent replacement for fired coach Steve Nash.
One controversy at a time is enough.
Irving has served his time. The Nets need to let him play. Anybody who can put Silver and Tsai on the same page with Farrakhan deserves another chance.
Explosion on the pedestrian avenue of Istanbul; several injured
Video posted online showed erupting flames and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and fled.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was unclear. Social media users said shops had been closed and the avenue had been closed.
Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined with shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. (1:30 p.m. GMT).
Giants look like a playoff team, but must keep pace without Xavier McKinney against Texans
The Giants will make the playoffs this season unless the bottom falls out.
They’re frequently irrelevant by Thanksgiving. But this year, they’re on track for their first postseason appearance since 2016.
Their 6-2 start behind first-year coach Brian Daboll places them in the NFC’s sixth seed at the moment, with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) in the seventh and final spot.
The stat website FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an 80% chance to make the playoffs.
Any threat to knock the Giants out would have to come from the likes of Washington (4-5), Atlanta (4-6) or Tampa (4-5), if the Bucs somehow don’t win the NFC South.
The Rams (3-5) and Packers (3-6) look unsalvageable, even with half a season to play.
So the only real threat to the Giants’ playoff hopes is themselves.
Daboll said that’s why he hasn’t addressed the topic with his players yet.
“We just live in the moment,” Daboll said. “At the end of the year, wherever you’re at, you’re at. I think if you lose focus on what’s important … If you get too far ahead of yourself, it brings you back to reality real quick.”
So the threat only becomes real if the Giants collapse and start losing to the likes of the lowly Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The threat only becomes real if they lose one or two in their two upcoming head-to-head games against Washington on Dec. 4 and 18, as well.
Even with games remaining against the Cowboys, Vikings and Eagles (twice), there are plenty of beatable opponents in the Texans, Lions, Colts and Washington (twice) to maintain the Giants’ first-half pace into a postseason berth.
That’s what makes Sunday’s game against Houston intriguing, even if it isn’t a sexy matchup: These are the games that will solidify the Giants as a playoff team if they win.
Unfortunately, the week began ominously already for Daboll’s Giants.
Starting safety Xavier McKinney reported back from the bye week without the use of his left hand. His injuries required surgery following an off-roading accident in Cabo, Mexico.
The full extent of McKinney’s injuries still are not known. He claimed he only broke a couple fingers, but he couldn’t say if he’ll be able to play again this season.
That likely means coordinator Wink Martindale will be starting three rookies on his 11-man defense Sunday: first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge, fifth-round pick Micah McFadden at weak side linebacker and fourth-round pick Dane Belton at safety.
Martindale admitted McKinney’s injury will have an impact. But he said it’s up to the Giants to not let that setback dictate their fate.
“I think there will be an effect,” Martindale said. “It could be a good effect or a bad effect. We’re going to find that out. I always talk to the defensive guys about [how] we control the narrative of every situation. … I think we’ve done a good job of that so far, for the most part. It’s just another injury that we’re going to have to deal with.”
McKinney’s loss could be felt immediately in part because Houston is more competitive than its 1-6-1 record shows.
Quarterback Davis Mills is a capable passer despite only leading the Texans to 16.6 points per game.
He’s thrown for 240 yards or more four times this season, including 302 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. And he’s thrown two TD passes in four of his eight games.
Daboll’s Giants are not talented or superior enough to strut into a stadium any week and just win, regardless of their opponent’s record. They know that.
They know Lovie Smith’s Houston team is coming off a mini-bye themselves, having played on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
And they know the Texans trailed the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in that game by only four points heading to the fourth quarter before losing, 29-17.
Daniel Jones insisted the Giants won’t overlook Houston. Daboll knows he has Saquon Barkley — third in the NFL with 779 rushing yards — going up against the NFL’s worst rushing defense in Houston (180.6 yards allowed per game).
Look for a lot more ‘Power’ runs from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, like that final drive in Jacksonville, with starting O-linemen Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson still out.
“I think they’re a good team,” Jones said. “They do a lot of good things on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve got a lot of good players, good sound scheme. Everyone in this league is good. We’ll need to play our best game.”
The Giants’ best will beat Houston. Anything less risks disaster.
Biggest catch of a day from customs at Mumbai airport
Mumbai:
Customs officers seized 61kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore in separate operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, making it the highest seizure by the department at the airport in a single day, an official said Sunday.
At least seven travellers, five men and two women, were arrested in the seizures made on Friday, the official said.
It is the largest single-day seizure in the history of customs at Mumbai airport, he claimed.
In the first operation, four Indians returning from Tanzania were found carrying 1kg gold bars, which were concealed in specially designed belts with multiple pockets, the official said.
Officials recovered 53kg of UAE-made gold bars worth Rs 28.17 crore from the belts the passengers had been wearing around their torsos, he said.
The belts were handed over to travelers by a Sudanese national at Doha airport during transit time, the official said.
The four travelers were arrested and remanded to 14 days in police custody by a court, he said.
Similarly, customs officers seized 8kg of gold worth Rs 3.88 crore from three passengers who arrived from Dubai, he said.
The trio, including two women, were carrying gold dust in the form of wax, he said.
The gold was ingeniously concealed in the waistline of the jeans the travelers had worn, the official said.
One of the women was in her late 60s and was in a wheelchair, he said, adding that the trio had been arrested and taken into custody.
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 10 game at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears enter Week 10 hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats. As the 3-6 Bears welcome the 2-6 Detroit Lions to Soldier Field, here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
The Fields follow-up
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Read the full story here.
Changing of the vanguard?
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
Read the full story here.
The latest in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Read the full story here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Lions game — plus our Week 10 predictions
- 12 eye-catching numbers to know as the Bears prepare to face the Lions in Week 10
- After a whirlwind week, Chase Claypool has his feet on the ground and sights set on making a big impact for the Bears
- Bears Q&A: How would you evaluate GM Ryan Poles? What happens if OC Luke Getsy gets a head coaching job?
- Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields Fever reached new levels with an electric Week 9 outing. What will it mean for the offense going forward?
- Michael Vick reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’
- Arlington Heights OKs agreement to move forward with new Bears stadium
The right must get rid of Trump or keep losing
Can Donald Trump supporters be honest with themselves?
Trump could be the china shop bull they’ve always wanted. He could speak truths for large swaths of the Republican base. But every election since the 2018 midterms has proven that Trump’s continued influence is counterproductive to the government’s limited, conservative goals.
In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president with Republican control of both houses of Congress. Trump had the best opportunity then to establish who he was as a leader and president.
We saw how it happened.
In 2018, a “blue wave” led to the loss of Republican control of the House of Representatives.
In 2020, not only did Trump lose the presidency, but through his post-election meltdown, the Democrats managed to flip two Republican Senate seats in Georgia, ceding full control of federal politics to the Democrats.
We have all seen and experienced the results of such governance. Republican losses in the Trump era have enabled unprecedented Democratic spending, with predictable and inflationary results.
The last election was to be a “red wave” for the Republican Party. In an era of runaway inflation, economic instability and a plummeting stock market, the advantages were there for the GOP to take over both the House and the Senate in a landslide fashion.
But that didn’t happen. While the GOP will (probably, at the time of this writing) take control of the House, its majority will not be as large as it should be.
In Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Mehmet Oz, an old “Oprah” quack who had no place in the Senate, lost a Republican seat to a very leftist who also couldn’t. chain a sentence for a large part of the year.
And you know the American conservative movement is in trouble when a man with multiple personality disorder who allegedly paid for multiple abortions is the GOP’s best hope for control or at least a 50-50 split in the Senate. Yet he, too, was Trump’s choice.
Trump remains committed to keeping the Republican Party as Trump’s party. Following the loss of Trump-backed New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, who once peddled Trump’s cheating stories in 2020 until he changed his mind and said the election of 2020 was fair, Trump said Bolduc’s problem was that he wasn’t loyal enough to Trump.
“Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary victory, his longstanding stance on voter fraud in the 2020 presidential primary… If he had stayed strong and faithful, he would have won, easily,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Yes, in Trump’s delusional mind, the path to success in American politics is to believe and doggedly peddle the idea that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Trump’s narcissism was also on display just before midterms, when he began attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with the very shoddy nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious”, one of the country’s only Republican leaders. who has not only amassed an impressive record in power, but actually garnered political support over the past four years.
After narrowly winning the governorship of Florida by just 30,000 out of 8 million votes in 2018, DeSantis was reelected Tuesday by more than 1.5 million votes.
Unlike Trump or Trump-backed congressional candidates, DeSantis was able to do this because he was, in fact, a capable leader who delivered tangible results for Florida residents (while moonlighting as a culture next door).
Republicans need to get rid of their own form of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which has led the GOP to center Trump’s ego above all other considerations and blinded them to the simple fact that Trump has been a consistent loser for their party.
President Joe Biden’s hysterical chatter about endangering democracy has only worked to the extent that it has because Trump continues to pretend to have won the 2020 presidential election and regurgitate this belief by his henchmen candidates.
As long as Trump remains on the national political stage and as long as the Republican base remains attached to the absurd myth of a stolen election, Republicans will underperform even under optimal conditions.
I say all of this not because I’m a Republican (I’m not) but because it’s obvious that the Republican Party today is reduced to a silly cult of personality. In a two-party system (especially in an ostensibly advanced superpower like the United States), it is best if both parties have some level of basic common sense (regardless of the correctness of their specific political ideas). As long as Republicans remain afflicted by Trumpism, that is simply not possible.
There are signs Republicans are waking up to this, especially in light of DeSantis’ performance on Tuesday compared to Republicans’ disappointing performance nationally. Here’s hoping more Republicans start coming to terms with reality.
Sal Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected]
California Daily Newspapers
