Twitter manager vomited after Elon Musk told him to fire employees: report

Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold has been accused of raping and sexually abusing a young teammate.

A civil lawsuit filed in Colorado on Friday alleged that Griswold “maliciously targeted,” groomed, and sexually abused a younger, intellectually disabled teammate, Parker Egbert.

Egbert, now 19, is a Paralympic swimmer, who was born with autism and suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability all his life, which would have made him “much more vulnerable to abuse”.

He competed for the United States at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo and was “violently and repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed by teammate, defendant Robert Griswold”, the lawsuit alleges.

The alleged cases of abuse allegedly took place during the Tokyo Paralympic Games and at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center (OPTC) located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied the odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life completely shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a member of the team that was a violent sexual predator,” the lawsuit said.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the US Center for SafeSport — a Denver-based nonprofit created in 2017 to protect athletes from sexual assault and abuse — are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims that Egbert “suffered severe physical injury, pain and suffering, and extreme mental and emotional distress, most of which will likely last for the rest of his life” as a result of Griswold’s alleged actions. and the failures of the USOPC and SafeSport in their duties.

He alleges that the USOPC and SafeSport failed in their obligations because they failed to “warn, supervise and/or protect the plaintiff”.

“The allegations raised in the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously,” said Jon Mason, a USOPC spokesperson.

“We have made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also halted the work of several contractors with US Paralympics Swimming. We are also continuing to investigate the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action.

Griswold, who was born with cerebral palsy, won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020. He was Egbert’s teammate and traveled with him to the event in Japan, which took place in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, during the June 2021 Paralympic Trials, Griswold “made a concerted effort to ‘befriend each other’ [Egbert]constantly referring to [Egbert] like her ‘boyfriend’.’

During the Games, Griswold ensured that Egbert always “sat next to him on plane and bus journeys and gave him extended unsupervised access” since they shared a room in the Olympic Village, and “the grooming escalated,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges that Griswold was assigned to be Egbert’s supervisor during the competition, rather than a certified adult supervisor.

DailyMail.com has contacted Griswold for comment.

“Remarkably, Defendant USOPC and Defendant US Center for SafeSport allowed Griswold to supervise and share a room with Plaintiff without any supervision, despite the fact that USOPC and SafeSport had received information that Griswold was sexually assaulting other teammates,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also alleges that the USOPC observed the behavior but allowed it to continue.

Another unidentified athlete witnessed the abuse, according to the lawsuit, and got so angry in one instance that he punched the wall of the room the trio were staying in.

The lawsuit alleges that Egbert was repeatedly assaulted and raped throughout the competition in 2021, so much so that he required surgery for the damage caused by Griswold.

Additionally, Griswold told Egbert he would “get in trouble” and “the police would come” if he told anyone about the alleged assaults.

In December 2021, Egbert won three gold medals at the USA National Paralympic Swimming Championships and as a result was invited to live and train at the OPTC in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

However, the abuse was allowed to continue and escalate at the OPTC as Egbert once again became roommates with Griswold.

The lawsuit says tats Egbert “refused to take showers where Griswold would rape and sexually abuse.”

He adds that he would use story writing as a means of escape. One particular story, titled “Spookley and the Hurricane”, was about a group of friends who were “brave” in beating “a mighty hurricane called Hurricane Robert”, which Egbert called a “monster”.

When his parents pressed him about the story, Egbert revealed Griswold’s abuse to them.

They reportedly voiced their concerns to the USOPC, but the USOPC “refused to answer the question,” according to the lawsuit.

Due to the “acts and omissions” of Griswold, USOPC and SafeSport, Egbert was forced to “make the difficult decision to leave his lifelong dream behind,” the lawsuit adds.

He also claims that “Griswold used his status in the Olympic and Paralympic swimming community to carry out a systematic pattern of abuse, whereby he sought out and groomed vulnerable athletes, particularly underage and disabled Paralympic athletes living and training at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center located in Colorado.’

It goes on to allege that the USOPC and SafeSport knew of “credible allegations” of abuse against Griswold, according to the lawsuit, “but conspired to cover up such allegations” due to his success as a Paralympic swimmer.

“Parker Egbert filed a lawsuit today in federal court in Colorado against Robert Griswold, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the US Center for SafeSport. The lawsuit sets out serious allegations of sexual abuse by Mr. Griswold and claims the committees were responsible and complicit in allowing these heinous acts to occur,’ Frank Salzano of Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson and Elizabeth Kramer of Erickson Kramer Osborne said in a report.

“The facts and circumstances are set out in detail in the court filing and for this reason the Egbert family will not make any statement in this regard at this time. As you can imagine, this ordeal has been extremely difficult for the Egbert family, as well as other victims and families who have been affected, so we ask that their privacy be respected.

As part of the lawsuit, Egbert and his family seek a lawsuit for damages caused by Griswold’s alleged ongoing assaults on Egbert, and the USOPC for allegedly covering up the attacker’s conduct.