Two Cuny Bigwigs Get Big $90,000 Raises As Enrollment Dips

The City University of New York handed out big raises to top administrators, with two big bosses getting an extra $90,000 a year.

Hector Batista, chief operating officer of the public university system, saw his salary rise from $330,000 to $420,000 — a 27% increase — after the board approved the raises last month.

Batista, a former nonprofit executive who has worked for CUNY since July 2019, also gets a car and is driven around by various college peace officers, an insider said.

Derek Davis, the senior vice attorney and general counsel who came to CUNY in 2019 from Harvard Law School, got a 30% raise from $300,000 to $390,000.

The board also approved double-digit increases for other trustees, including 15% increases for vice-chancellors Doriane Gloria and Maria Junco Galletti.

COO Hector Batista saw his salary rise from $330,000 to $420,000.

The increases for the four executives were retroactive to Dec. 31, 2021, according to academic documents.

The salary increases come as CUNY enrollment has declined, falling to 243,000 in the fall of 2021 from 271,000 two years earlier.

The state budget approved by Governor Hochul in April included an additional $1.2 billion for CUNY over the previous year, which the university said would be used to hire more faculty, help tuition and other programs. But The Post reported that the university’s security department could not attract enough officers due to poor pay.

“They’d rather take care of themselves than worry about the safety of students and staff,” an insider complained of the executive’s reminders.

Attorney Derek Davis got a 30% pay raise. Vice-Chancellor Doriane Gloria also got a 15% pay rise.

Another employee noted that “enrollments are down throughout the university and they are lining their pockets.”

CUNY assistants, who teach many of the university’s courses, have also long advocated for better pay.

“If the CUNY Board of Trustees feels that management deserves such large increases, then our underpaid full-time faculty and staff, as well as our adjunct faculty who often struggle to afford even the living expenses of base in New York, deserve a substantial raise in the next contract,” said Penny Lewis, secretary of the Professional Staff Congress, the teachers’ union.

A CUNY spokesperson said, “The university’s executive compensation plan is periodically reviewed to ensure our senior executives’ earnings are on par with other public higher education institutions locally. and national”.

“We are in a challenging job market and CUNY recognizes that it must remain competitive in order to recruit and retain talented leaders, particularly as we work to drive pandemic-related enrollment declines and secure new- Yorkers the help they need to get back to college,” the spokesperson said.