US Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold is accused of sexually abusing his teammate
Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold has been accused of raping and sexually abusing a young teammate.
A civil lawsuit filed in Colorado on Friday alleged that Griswold “maliciously targeted,” groomed, and sexually abused a younger, intellectually disabled teammate, Parker Egbert.
Egbert, now 19, is a Paralympic swimmer, who was born with autism and suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability all his life, which would have made him “much more vulnerable to abuse”.
He competed for the United States at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo and was “violently and repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed by teammate, defendant Robert Griswold”, the lawsuit alleges.
The alleged cases of abuse allegedly took place during the Tokyo Paralympic Games and at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center (OPTC) located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied the odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life completely shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a member of the team that was a violent sexual predator,” the lawsuit said.
Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold was charged with raping and sexually abusing a young teammate in a civil lawsuit filed Friday in Colorado
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the US Center for SafeSport — a Denver-based nonprofit created in 2017 to protect athletes from sexual assault and abuse — are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also claims that Egbert “suffered severe physical injury, pain and suffering, and extreme mental and emotional distress, most of which will likely last for the rest of his life” as a result of Griswold’s alleged actions. and the failures of the USOPC and SafeSport in their duties.
He alleges that the USOPC and SafeSport failed in their obligations because they failed to “warn, supervise and/or protect the plaintiff”.
“The allegations raised in the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously,” said Jon Mason, a USOPC spokesperson.
“We have made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also halted the work of several contractors with US Paralympics Swimming. We are also continuing to investigate the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action.
Griswold, who was born with cerebral palsy, won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020. He was Egbert’s teammate and traveled with him to the event in Japan, which took place in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the lawsuit, during the June 2021 Paralympic Trials, Griswold “made a concerted effort to ‘befriend each other’ [Egbert]constantly referring to [Egbert] like her ‘boyfriend’.’
During the Games, Griswold ensured that Egbert always “sat next to him on plane and bus journeys and gave him extended unsupervised access” since they shared a room in the Olympic Village, and “the grooming escalated,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also alleges that Griswold was assigned to be Egbert’s supervisor during the competition, rather than a certified adult supervisor.
DailyMail.com has contacted Griswold for comment.
Griswold (centre), born with cerebral palsy, won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020
“Remarkably, Defendant USOPC and Defendant US Center for SafeSport allowed Griswold to supervise and share a room with Plaintiff without any supervision, despite the fact that USOPC and SafeSport had received information that Griswold was sexually assaulting other teammates,” the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit also alleges that the USOPC observed the behavior but allowed it to continue.
Another unidentified athlete witnessed the abuse, according to the lawsuit, and got so angry in one instance that he punched the wall of the room the trio were staying in.
The lawsuit alleges that Egbert was repeatedly assaulted and raped throughout the competition in 2021, so much so that he required surgery for the damage caused by Griswold.
Additionally, Griswold told Egbert he would “get in trouble” and “the police would come” if he told anyone about the alleged assaults.
Griswold of the United States competes in the men’s SM8 200m individual medley qualification on day six of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in June
“Remarkably, Defendant USOPC and Defendant US Center for SafeSport allowed Griswold to supervise and share a room with Plaintiff without any supervision, despite the fact that USOPC and SafeSport had received information that Griswold was sexually assaulting other teammates,” the lawsuit reads.
In December 2021, Egbert won three gold medals at the USA National Paralympic Swimming Championships and as a result was invited to live and train at the OPTC in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
However, the abuse was allowed to continue and escalate at the OPTC as Egbert once again became roommates with Griswold.
The lawsuit says tats Egbert “refused to take showers where Griswold would rape and sexually abuse.”
He adds that he would use story writing as a means of escape. One particular story, titled “Spookley and the Hurricane”, was about a group of friends who were “brave” in beating “a mighty hurricane called Hurricane Robert”, which Egbert called a “monster”.
When his parents pressed him about the story, Egbert revealed Griswold’s abuse to them.
They reportedly voiced their concerns to the USOPC, but the USOPC “refused to answer the question,” according to the lawsuit.
Due to the “acts and omissions” of Griswold, USOPC and SafeSport, Egbert was forced to “make the difficult decision to leave his lifelong dream behind,” the lawsuit adds.
Griswold (centre) won the gold medal in the men’s 200m individual medley SM8 final at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships
He also claims that “Griswold used his status in the Olympic and Paralympic swimming community to carry out a systematic pattern of abuse, whereby he sought out and groomed vulnerable athletes, particularly underage and disabled Paralympic athletes living and training at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center located in Colorado.’
It goes on to allege that the USOPC and SafeSport knew of “credible allegations” of abuse against Griswold, according to the lawsuit, “but conspired to cover up such allegations” due to his success as a Paralympic swimmer.
“Parker Egbert filed a lawsuit today in federal court in Colorado against Robert Griswold, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the US Center for SafeSport. The lawsuit sets out serious allegations of sexual abuse by Mr. Griswold and claims the committees were responsible and complicit in allowing these heinous acts to occur,’ Frank Salzano of Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson and Elizabeth Kramer of Erickson Kramer Osborne said in a report.
“The facts and circumstances are set out in detail in the court filing and for this reason the Egbert family will not make any statement in this regard at this time. As you can imagine, this ordeal has been extremely difficult for the Egbert family, as well as other victims and families who have been affected, so we ask that their privacy be respected.
As part of the lawsuit, Egbert and his family seek a lawsuit for damages caused by Griswold’s alleged ongoing assaults on Egbert, and the USOPC for allegedly covering up the attacker’s conduct.
Man who lived at Paris airport for 18 years dies there – NBC Chicago
An Iranian who lived for 18 years at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and whose saga loosely inspired Steven Spielberg’s film ‘The Terminal’ died on Saturday at the airport he long called home, it has been announced officials.
Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of a heart attack in the airport’s terminal 2F around noon, according to a Paris airport official. Police and a medical team treated him but could not save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.
Nasseri lived in Terminal 1 at the airport from 1988 to 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice.
Year after year, he slept on a red plastic bench, befriended airport workers, showered in staff facilities, wrote in his diary, read magazines and surveyed passing travelers.
The staff nicknamed him Lord Alfred and he became a mini-celebrity among the passengers.
“Eventually I will leave the airport,” he told The Associated Press in 1999, smoking a pipe on his bench, looking frail with long fine hair, sunken eyes and sunken cheeks. “But I’m still waiting for a passport or a transit visa.”
Nasseri was born in 1945 in Soleiman, a part of Iran then under British jurisdiction, to an Iranian father and a British mother. He left Iran to study in England in 1974. Upon his return, he said, he was imprisoned for protesting against the shah and deported without a passport.
He requested political asylum in several European countries. UNHCR in Belgium issued him a refugee certificate, but he said his briefcase containing the refugee certificate was stolen from a Paris train station.
The French police arrested him later, but could not deport him anywhere because he had no official documents. He found himself at Charles de Gaulle in August 1988 and stayed there.
Further bureaucratic blunders and increasingly strict European immigration laws kept him in a legal no-man’s land for years.
When he finally received the refugee papers, he described his surprise and insecurity about leaving the airport. He reportedly refused to sign them and ended up staying there for several more years until he was hospitalized in 2006, then lived in a Parisian refuge.
Those who befriended him at the airport said the years spent in that windowless space took a toll on his mental state. The 1990s airport doctor worried about his physical and mental health and described him as “fossilized here”. A ticket agent friend compares him to a prisoner unable to “live outside”.
In the weeks leading up to his death, Nasseri had again been living at Charles de Gaulle, the airport official said.
Nasseri’s mind-blowing tale loosely inspired 2004’s “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, as well as a French film, “Lost in Transit,” and an opera titled “Flight.”
In “The Terminal,” Hanks plays Viktor Navorski, a man who arrives at New York’s JFK airport from the fictional Eastern European country of Krakozhia and finds that an overnight political revolution has invalidated all his travel documents. Viktor is thrown into the airport’s international lounge and told he must stay there until his status is sorted out, which drags on as the unrest in Krakozhia continues.
No information was immediately available on the survivors.
San Jose resident’s ballot found abandoned in Santa Cruz County along with dozens of others
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — As tens of thousands of ballots continued to be processed in Santa Clara County on Saturday, Lou Witkin’s ballot was missing.
Witkin, who lives in San Jose, was told his ballot was found, along with other ballots, in a pile of mail that was thrown down a ravine near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County. He also received a photo showing his ballot among the mail.
“There were definitely half a dozen ballots. And mine was very visible. And it was definitely my signature,” Witkin said.
“Along with the ballots were Christmas cards, packages, letters that I could see in the photos. So it looks like the ballots went missing while in the possession of the Postal Service,” said Shannon Bushey of the Santa Clara County Registrar of Electors.
MORE: California 2022 midterm election results: Who won gubernatorial race, proposals
Bushey has worked at the office of the Registrar of Electors for 27 years and says she has never encountered such a situation. She believes that up to two dozen ballots could be found.
“I am very concerned about this issue, and hope for a quick resolution and investigation by the Postal Service, so we can determine what happened,” she said.
In an email to ABC7 News, the United States Postal Service said: “This matter is being investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. They will release more information as the case progresses. appropriate.”
MORE: CA Proposal Results: From Abortions to Electric Vehicles, Here’s What Should Pass or Fail
Bushey says that after the investigation, county officials will then have to decide whether the ballots can still be accepted.
“Once we can get the ballots into our possession, we are also working with our county council to determine in these unique circumstances, what we can do with those ballots,” Bushey said.
Witkin and his wife, whose ballot was also found, say they mailed in their ballot last Saturday. He does not suspect any foul play. So far, the candidates and proposals he has voted for are winners. So, he says, if his ballot isn’t counted, he won’t be upset. But he wants answers.
“Something unusual happened. And certainly I expect them to investigate, find out what caused it and take corrective action,” Witkin said.
Shooting in New York leaves one dead and two injured
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Manhattan on Saturday night, police said.
Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired outside 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th Avenues in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said.
At the scene, the police found three people with gunshot wounds.
A 42-year-old man had been shot several times over his body. He was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported by EMS to Bellevue, where she was in stable condition late Saturday.
A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs and was privately transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.
No arrests were made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Trump 2024 support remains consistent, DeSantis on the rise
Support for Donald Trump’s potential 2024 presidential bid has remained relatively stable over the past year and a half, according to data from a Morning Consult survey.
While the investigation affirms that Trump’s support has “dipped” in recent months is actually exactly the same as the May 2021 survey, which showed that 48% of potential GOP voters supported him.
It is true, however, that it peaked at 57% in August 2022, only to drop back down to 48% in November.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) has not openly indicated his intention to run for president in 2024, but his support has increased since May 2021, when he voted 8%. Now 26% have said they would support him in a Republican presidential primary in 2024.
According to the survey:
Despite the two men’s seemingly opposite fortunes, if they decide to run against each other, Trump and his would-be heir draw slightly different shares of the Republican primary electorate. For example, the potential Trump-supporting primary voter is slightly more likely to be female, person of color, or have no college education, while the average DeSantis backer is more likely to be originally from the suburbs, to live in a higher income neighborhood. household and have reached retirement age.
Notably, more than a quarter of potential 2024 voters, 26%, do not support any candidate in this scenario at this point.
The November poll was taken from “at least” 390 potential GOP primary voters with a margin of error ranging from +/-3% to +/-5%.
The survey follows former President Donald Trump’s announcement of a “very big announcement” on November 15, when many believe he will announce his 2024 candidacy.
“I’m going to make a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said at Monday’s rally in Ohio.
“Now, in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again,” Trump said. said. “Okay? Very, very, very likely. Very, very, very likely.
The former president took aim at DeSantis, whom he vote to, in recent days, give him the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious”. However, in an interview with Fox News Digital, he referred to DeSantis as a “good guy”.
“I don’t know if he runs. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself a lot. I really believe he could get seriously hurt,” Trump said of the Florida governor. “I think he would make a mistake, I think the base wouldn’t like it – I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
This interview, however, came before Trump’s Thursday night attack on the governor, expressing his frustration that DeSantis had avoided the question of whether he would run if Trump did.
“…And now Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games! The Fake News asks him if he’ll run if President Trump shows up, and he says, “I’m just focused on the governor’s race, not looking ahead.” Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer…” he said in a statement and an article on TruthSocial.
Ethiopian and Tigrayan military leaders agree on roadmap for peace : NPR
Brian Inganga/AP
NAIROBI, Kenya – Senior military commanders in Ethiopia and its beleaguered Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week’s truce.
The commanders, who have been meeting since Monday in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, signed an agreement on Saturday which they say calls for disengagement from all forms of military activity.
The two sides agreed to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region of more than 5 million people, according to a copy of the agreement seen by The Associated Press.
The agreement stipulates that the disarmament will be “carried out at the same time as the withdrawal of foreign and non-(Ethiopian military) forces” from Tigray.
Chief negotiator for Ethiopia Redwan Hussein told the AP that Saturday’s signing event created a conducive environment for ongoing peace efforts, noting that the next meeting of military leaders will be held “very probably” in Tigray in mid-December before a final meeting. in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, in January.
In a separate statement on Saturday evening, the Ethiopian federal authorities said that “efforts are being made to provide humanitarian assistance to most of the Tigray region which is under (Ethiopian military) command”.
The statement noted that representatives of the Ethiopian and Tigrayan armies meeting in Kenya had discussed “detailed plans for the disarmament” of the Tigrayan forces, including an agreement on the entry of Ethiopian forces into the Tigrayan capital of Mekele.
The African Union-led talks in Nairobi followed the cessation of hostilities agreement signed by Ethiopian and Tigrayan leaders in South Africa last week.
Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is helping to facilitate the talks, said on Saturday that “humanitarian aid should have resumed like yesterday”. Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, also involved in the talks, thanked the commanders for their commitment to peace.
Brian Inganga/AP
The Tigray conflict began in November 2020, less than a year after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea, which borders the Tigray region and whose fighters are fighting alongside Ethiopian federal troops in Tigray.
Eritrea is not explicitly mentioned in the peace documents, and a diplomat who attended the talks in Nairobi said the Eritrea issue was a sticking point this week.
The brutal fighting in Tigray, which spilled over into the Amhara and Afar regions as Tigrayan forces tried to break through the military blockade of their region, resumed in August after months of lull that allowed thousands of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to reach Tigray.
The war in Africa’s second most populous country, which marked two years on November 4, has seen documented abuses on both sides, with millions displaced and many near starvation.
Phone and internet connections in Tigray are still cut, and foreign journalists and human rights researchers remain banned, complicating efforts to verify reports of ongoing violence in the region.
Pakistan v England: T20 World Cup Final – Live | T20 World Cup 2022
Key events
Meet the new captainsubtly different from the old captain
England will wear black armbands today in tribute to David English, who passed away yesterday at the age of 76. English was a cricket enthusiast whose Bunbury Schools Festival gave many English big names their first significant exposure.
Pakistan has some dangerous men, no superior to Shaheen Shah Afridi. He is the best in the world, perhaps the best ever, to take a wicket in the first innings of a T20.
Team News
Simon Burnton, our man at the MCG, says Mark Wood scored his momentum – but so did Chris Jordan, so who knows. Looks like Dawid Malan failed.
I imagine that Pakistan will remain unchanged; we haven’t heard anything to the contrary.
Preamble
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the T20 World Final between England and Pakistan in Melbourne. It’s the best batting team in the world against the best offense in bowling – or, to put it another way, the irresistible force against the irresistible force.
It’s also – imagine the reaction you got when you presented this little beauty in March 2015 – England’s third World Cup final in six years, and a chance to cement their legacy as one of greatest white ball teams of all time. No men’s team was ODI and T20 world champions at the time, not even the great West Indian side of the late 1970s.
There’s just one catch: they’re playing Pakistan. Pakistan, whose cornered Tigers ravaged England with such euphoria in the 50 final on this ground in 1992; Pakistan, which makes to logic like – get your contemporary references here – David Brent does to faxes from the head office; Pakistan, who lost their first two games and were 50/1 to win the World Cup eight days ago; Pakistan, whose every victory at the ICC tournament – 1992, 2009, 2017 – has given them the best view of the precipice all along; Pakistan, who in their time leave even the strongest opposition wondering what haha hit them.
It’s the image we have of Pakistan – even if, at the risk of being the pedant of the orgy, it’s a little more nuanced than that. In their own wonderful way, they have been the most consistent T20 team of them all since the inaugural World Cup in 2007. No one has reached so many semi-finals; no one has played more finals.
The relationship between England and Pakistan has changed – there’s a lot more respect, and nobody’s mother-in-law will be mentioned tonight. The teams are also much closer in style and mood than they were before. But they will never have everything in common.
Take the opening partnerships. Both are world class, both have beaten India by 10 wickets in a World T20 in the last 13 months, but they have different catskin methodologies. It’s England’s cold-hearted sluggers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales (74 average partnership, 158 strike rate) against Pakistan’s cautious pats Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (50 average, with a sample size much larger; strike rate 132). Babar and Rizwan’s centenary position in New Zealand’s semi-final hammering was their eighth for the first wicket in T20Is. That’s twice as much as anyone else.
England fly-half go stronger because the teams meet at No 11. Pakistan’s tail starts at No 8, and they’ll display it with pride – because the No 8-11 are in the team to take wickets, and they can all go over 90 mph. Buttler and Babar know – as captains and openers, for rich and poor – that every bowling attack has an enviable variety: legpinners, offspinners, right-armers, left-armers. Whoever the hitter is, there’s a match-up for that.
It’s all incredibly exciting. Or it would be if we hadn’t spent the last 72 hours watching weather apps. A World Cup that has been defined by bad weather can still be decided by him. When I went to bed last night I thought there was no chance of playing today and that I would be home in time for Dawson’s Creek, but things are looking more promising now. Cold November rain is nowhere to be seen – Melbourne was surprisingly dry today, although forecasts still call for heavy showers tonight and throughout the stock day tomorrow.
We need at least 10 overs per team for the game to be over. If they don’t make it by tomorrow night, England and Pakistan will be joint world champions, and supposedly responsible adults will start using that disgusting phrase about kissing your sister.
The match starts, weather permitting, at 8 a.m. in London, 1 p.m. in Karachi and 7 p.m. in Melbourne
