Us Plans To Buy 100,000 Artillery Rounds From South Korea For Ukraine

The United States intends to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korean arms manufacturers to supply to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to to find weapons available for the high intensity battles taking place in Ukraine.

As part of the deal, the United States will purchase 100,000 155mm howitzer rounds, which will then be transferred to Ukraine via the United States.

The arrangement allows South Korea to honor its public promise not to send lethal aid to Ukraine. In a statement released on Friday morning, South Korea’s defense ministry said it had not changed its stance on shipping weapons to Ukraine and believed “the end user” ammunition was the United States.

“Negotiations are ongoing between US and Korean companies to export ammunition, to fill the shortage of 155mm ammunition stocks in the United States,” the ministry said. The Pentagon said in a statement that it was “in discussions” about “potential sales” of munitions by the United States from South Korea.

But statements from South Korea and the United States make it clear that the deal, which has been in the works for months, has yet to be finalized. The purchase of such a quantity of artillery ammunition is very sensitive for South Korea, especially given the recent missile launches and weapons tests conducted by North Korea.

South Korea participated in the meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the multinational group set up by the United States to identify the stockpiles of weapons available and ship them to Ukraine. But Seoul has so far publicly refused to send lethal aid to Ukraine, providing only non-lethal and humanitarian aid, such as medical supplies and body armor.

The news of the transfer, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as the United States warned that North Korea was secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells for the war in Ukraine. The planned transfers from Pyongyang and Seoul highlight the strain the war has placed on the defense industrial bases of the United States and Russia.

“There is no doubt that this puts a strain on our own stocks,” said Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, speaking to reporters during a virtual meeting of the project for the media and the National Security from George Washington University. “It puts pressure on our own industrial base. This is the case with our allies.

Since the first months of the war, artillery has been one of the main weapons supplied to Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces. The Ukrainian military previously relied on Soviet-era 152mm artillery pieces, but as that supply of ammunition dried up, the United States and Western nations switched them to 155mm howitzers. mm to NATO standards. To date, the United States has sent 142 of these artillery pieces.

The challenge has been ammunition supplies as the war nears its 9 month mark.

“[The war] revealed that we have work to do to make our defense industrial base more agile, more responsive, more resilient,” Kahl said.

The United States has sent nearly one million rounds of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine in recent months. Last week, a defense official said Ukraine was firing 4,000 to 7,000 rounds of artillery a day, while Russia fired around 20,000 rounds.

Although the focus is now on air defense systems to protect Ukraine against Russian drones and missiles, artillery remains essential in ground combat.

The officials stressed that the agreement between the United States and South Korea would not affect the readiness of either country.

In a statement, the Pentagon said South Korea had a “world-class defense industry that regularly sells to allies and partners, including the United States.”

The United States “has had discussions about potential sales of ammunition to the United States by South Korea’s non-governmental industrial defense base,” Lt. Col. Martin Meiners said. The Pentagon would not comment on details of the talks, including specific numbers or timelines.

In August, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he wanted to make the country one of the world’s top arms suppliers. Yoon’s goal is to make Seoul the world’s fourth largest supplier, behind the United States, Russia and France. Although South Korea has been willing to supply arms to Europe – in July it signed its biggest arms deal to supply Poland with tanks, artillery and fighter jets – it has so far refused to sell or deliver arms directly to Ukraine.