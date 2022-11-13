Varsity teams score wins at Hoosier Pool

Last week, we discussed a virtual reunion of two groups: the Life Transition Men’s Group and the Renewal Women’s Group. Members of both are mostly career retirees navigating their post-career lives. At this 11th Annual Gathering, we discussed what it means to live a purposeful life. Here’s some of what we learned from the 16 people who shared their knowledge, thoughts, feelings and aspirations.

One woman described her goal, quoting Chip Conley, founder of the Academy of Modern Elders and author of “Wisdom @ Work: The Making of a Modern Elder” (Currency, 2018). “The first part of your life purpose is to discover your gifts. The work of your life is to develop this gift. And the meaning of your life is to give your gift.

“The goal means to be a better partner for my wife,” was another comment. Another said he realized he had a purpose and was unaware of it. Its purpose was “to be”. “I want to be my best self by being fully present for someone else, being available to share my knowledge and ideas and being their advocate. When I do that, I am my best self” , did he declare.

One woman said she feels like an immigrant in a new country from the “old” and no longer seeks relevance as a goal but rather pleasure; this is her post-ambition goal, valuing time spent with her husband and having flexibility with opportunities to learn.

Having one’s purpose to please others was noted by another. In his youth, this meant pleasing his parents, friends and others. Today, rather than pleasing, her goal is to be helpful to others, incorporating three behaviors: don’t lie, don’t be late, and keep your promise. »

The narrowed tracks sounded the alarm for another. As time passes, he sees that part of his goal is to stay healthy and exercise. As a former rocket scientist, he’s now the CFO of his family’s talent management company, an added focus.

A woman who is a full-time academic sees relationships as the core of her goal which includes several behaviors. It’s appreciating beauty, being grateful, kind and being present.

“Being free and not having to continue what I’ve done before” was another woman’s approach. She values ​​her economic security which allows her to be “free to sue no matter what”. Spontaneity is important to her.

A former advertising executive found the concept of purpose amorphous and too narrowly defined by work. He discovered that purpose is whatever makes you happy. One woman found that her focus, which was to provide mental health services to older people, had changed. Having recently attended three memorial services in one month, part of her current focus is to be available for those who have suffered loss while also being present for her grandchildren, adult children and other significant people in his life.

A former president and general manager of a TV station commented, “I never felt like I was working a day in my life. His job was his goal. He then took on an important leadership role in a local non-profit organization, fulfilling his new purpose. A former corporate advertising manager succinctly summed up his goal: to have meaning in his life, to be relevant, present, to have a sense of accomplishment and to give back.

The question was asked whether having a goal depended on one’s economic situation. The group responded with an overwhelming no. At Stanford University and Encore.org Research study agreed. For the study, purpose was defined as “a sustained commitment to goals that are meaningful to oneself and also contribute in some way to the common good, to something greater or beyond oneself” . The study concluded that living a purposeful life is a quest for equal opportunity that does not vary significantly by age, income, health status, or geography. The study also acknowledged a growing body of evidence that purpose is associated with “school achievement, career success, energy, resilience, and lifelong psychological and physical health. It can be found in family, work, faith, and other important life missions.

Obviously, the meaning of living a purposeful life is different for everyone, affected by our experiences and aspirations. However, all agree on one aspect: this purpose is not overestimated; it is rather essential and can be a path or a destination.

So, dear readers, consider your goal, the one that is beyond you. In today’s environment, anything we can do for the good of others and society can translate into a much-needed national goal. Stay well and know that kindness is everything.

