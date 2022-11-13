News
Voters didn’t like Democrats, but preferred ‘out of touch’ party to party that was crazy’
On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour” program, New York Times Columnist David Brooks said voters in the 2022 midterm election said “we don’t like Democrats,” but ultimately the best summary is that voters “preferred a party that was somehow disconnected from a party that was crazy to them.
Host Judy Woodruff asked, “David, were you surprised in the end?”
Brooks replied, “I think I was. Well, what had happened was that two weeks before the race, or three weeks, the wildcard ballot really worked in favor of the Republicans. And there was a moment when it looked like, if this was going to keep moving, then Republicans are going to have a good night. But then, over the last two weeks, it sort of – like Jonathan said, it just stabilized. And so the Republicans haven’t continued to make gains on this thing. And I think that was the voters saying, we don’t like Democrats, but we — there was a good summary. They preferred a party that was somehow disconnected to a party that was completely crazy to them.
Magic’s Gary Harris feels ‘close’ to making season debut after knee surgery
Orlando Magic veteran guard Gary Harris feels like he’s “getting close” to making his season debut after being sidelined for the first 13 games while recovering from an arthroscopic meniscectomy he had Aug. 31 on his left knee after tearing his meniscus.
How close remains unknown.
“I can’t really say one day or the other because some days are better than others right now, but it’s feeling good right now,” Harris told the Orlando Sentinel ahead of Friday’s home win over the Phoenix Suns. “Just trying to keep it that way.”
Harris, who was also sidelined for training camp, told the Sentinel he’s pain-free.
He added that he’s been getting “up and down fullcourt” with coaches playing 4-on-4 and 5-on-5, confirming what coach Jamahl Mosley recently told reporters.
Mosley said going up against coaches is what Harris did during Saturday’s practice.
Harris has been getting up shots pregame this past week at Amway Center, typically an encouraging sign for a players’ return-to-play progress.
“I’m moving around a little bit right now.,” Harris said. “I’m really trying to get my timing back. Get back in basketball shape. I’m testing stuff out each day. I get more comfortable around the court.”
The Magic have gone 3-2 so far in their season-long seven-game homestand, which ends with matchups vs. the Charlotte Hornets Monday and Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.
When asked if he could return before the homestretch ends, Harris responded “man, I just got to take it one day at a time.”
“[Friday] was a good day,” he said. “Hopefully we have another good day [Saturday] and keep it moving and see how it goes.”
He added he didn’t have “certain expectations or days” when asked if he thought he’d be back on the floor by now.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract for 2021-22 that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1.
He has a $13 million, fully-guaranteed salary for the 2022-23 season and a $13 million non-guaranteed salary for 2023-24. His 2023-24 salary becomes fully guaranteed after June 30, 2023.
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
He’s coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was the highest it has been since then, too.
Harris has suffered various minor injuries throughout his career but the meniscectomy was his first surgery, he said, providing different challenges during the rehab process.
“It’s just different,” Harris said. “Different movements. It’s something I have to get back comfortable and familiar with after my first one. Just seeing how my body responds.”
Harris was one of six players who was sidelined Friday, along with Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
Mosley said Banchero practiced Saturday, adding “he went through all the drills we put forth for him”, that his status remains day to day and he’ll be a game-time decision for Monday.
“[Isaac and Harris are] still doing the things they were doing the past couple of days, going up against coaches,” Mosley said. “Markelle is still doing his individual work, not necessarily going against coaches but [an] individual non-contact deal. Moe Wagner, similar, no-contact, going through his own routine and getting that foot stable.”
News
Austin Jones says USC running backs ‘have to step in’ for injured Travis Dye
LOS ANGELES — After Austin Jones catapulted himself into the end zone, bouncing off a defender as he traveled through the air, the USC running back raised two fingers and then moved to six before point to the sky.
As the Trojans put the finishing touches to a 55-17 win over Colorado, it was impossible for Jones to shake the thought of fellow running back Travis Dye. The senior transfer who had enjoyed himself throughout the USC locker room, Dye left the field on a cart in the second quarter on Friday, his left leg in a cast after collapsing under him during a carry.
Before the cart could leave, however, the entire USC sideline crowded around the deceased main boss. Closest to him were quarterback Caleb Williams and the entire back room at USC.
“I know it’s his last year. I had to throw up the 2-6 for him,” Jones said. “He was always cheering me on, I was always cheering him on. We stayed together. Seeing him go out like this hurts me.
Prior to what is expected to be a season-ending injury, Dye had become an irreplaceable part of the USC locker room since transferring from Oregon in January.
Besides being the race leader and a reliable pass blocker, Dye was the Trojans’ voice of reason. The former Norco High star challenged them to work harder in training and strive to improve even amid an unbeaten start.
When head coach Lincoln Riley said USC wouldn’t be sitting there, 9-1 and ranked eighth nationally, without Dye, Williams and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu nodded firmly at the statement. .
Beyond that, Dye and Jones had developed a close relationship, both transferring to USC together from Pac-12 rivals.
“We always laugh with each other, we always joke with each other every day,” said Jones, a transfer from Stanford. “Even before games, we still go to each other’s hotel rooms, sit, chat and stuff.”
Dye will always be in the squad, as evidenced by his jovial demeanor on the sidelines while on crutches on Friday. But if he can continue to be a leader and a voice in the locker room, USC will have to replace his production on the court.
Jones got the lion’s share of the work after Dye’s injury, rushing 11 times for 74 yards while leading USC with four receptions. Freshman Raleek Brown had plenty of chances – seven carries for 52 yards – while Darwin Barlow came in late and rushed for a touchdown.
“I know what they’re capable of, so it doesn’t surprise me,” Jones said.
But if anyone is ready to fill the workaholic role that Dye filled at the end of the season, it’s Jones.
In his final two seasons at Stanford, Jones completed more than 100 runs each year. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he averaged 21 carries per game.
Early in this campaign, USC initially split running back duties between Dye and Jones, waiting to see who ran away with the job. In Fresno State’s Week 3 win, Dye and Jones each exceeded 100 rushing yards. But Jones’ opportunities dwindled, hitting five carries over the next five games.
Now USC will need him, Brown and Barlow to elevate their games in Dye’s absence.
“We have to step up for him. We have to take what he does so well and keep improving,” Jones said. “We just have to keep working.”
News
Chicago Bulls are struggling to finish games as they come up short in close losses: ‘We’ve got to sharpen up some things’
Barely a month into the season, the Chicago Bulls are setting a high bar for late-game adrenaline.
Almost every game has felt as if it has gone down to the wire — and that’s for a good reason. Besides getting blown out by 32 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their third game, the Bulls are dropping losses by a margin of only 8.7 points — 4.8 minus without the the Cavs loss.
“Those are just toss-it-up-in-the-air games,” second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu said.
The Bulls have recorded a 1.6-point scoring margin against opponents through 13 games, a promising sign for the team’s ability to keep games close. Yet they are 6-7.
So what’s keeping the Bulls out of the win column? The key to flipping the team’s record appears to lie in the final minutes of the game, but it often starts much earlier as slow starts have plagued them.
“All those games are coming down to the wire, but a lot of it is where we’re trying to come from behind,” coach Billy Donovan said. “It hasn’t been necessarily the last possession. A lot of it’s been us trying to come from behind where we’ve been down by seven, eight points and there’s been less than five minutes to go and we’re trying to fight our way back in.”
The Bulls often feel as if they hold the ultimate weapon in the fourth quarter: late-game wizard DeMar DeRozan, who earned his nickname “King in the Fourth” years ago with his ability to clinch close games.
But DeRozan’s magic has been confined this season, especially under the pressure of double teams and traps angled to prevent him from taking shots in the fourth.
“You can’t always ask DeMar to shoot the ball all the time,” Donovan said.
When the Bulls enter close-game situations in the fourth quarter, Donovan wants them to buck the impulse to immediately look to DeRozan. In recent games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors, Alex Caruso, Dosunmu and Nikola Vučević took the attempts at tying and go-ahead shots in the fourth quarter.
Donovan emphasized the Bulls won’t escape close games if they only rely on All-Stars DeRozan and LaVine. Even when those early/-season attempts weren’t successful, he feels they will build a pattern for future success as the Bulls learn to balance their late-game approach.
“Our guys need to be in those situations,” Donovan said, “because you get later in the season, you get against better teams and they’re going to say, ‘Listen, we’re just not gonna allow this guy to shoot.’ So the other guys have got to be in these situations where they’re asked to step up.”
Still, the Bulls need to improve their performance in clutch situations to avoid slipping further down the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games behind the Milwaukee Bucks entering Saturday as they sit seventh in the East.
With improved execution in the fourth quarter, the Bulls could be a one- or two-loss team. As they navigate the next month of the regular season, flipping the script in the final quarter will be the key to moving back up the ladder in the East.
“We’re getting the shots that we want,” Dosunmu said. “We’re getting the ball in the hands of the players who we feel give us the best chance to win games. We’ve got to sharpen up some things, but I think that us being in that situation is going to continue to help us.”
News
Witold Pilecki’s son sues Polish government over father’s execution
Son of WWII Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki seeks millions of dollars in compensation from Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and execution in 1948 by communist authorities of the time.
The case opened in a Warsaw court on Thursday and the next session is scheduled for January. Andrzej Pilecki, 90, claims compensation of 26 million zlotys ($5.7 million) is owed to his father by Polish law that redresses communist-era wrongs.
His father, Cavalry Captain Witold Pilecki, a member of the Polish resistance, volunteered in 1940 to be captured by Nazi Germans and held in Auschwitz to organize the resistance there and collect evidence of German atrocities. . He escaped in 1943 and wrote a report which was the first direct account of Auschwitz made available to the Allies.
After the war, he was arrested, tortured and executed by Moscow-appointed authorities on charges of spying for the Polish government-in-exile in London. His remains have not been found.
In 1990, the Polish democratic government paid Pilecki’s widow and her two children compensation for the material support they had lost due to his execution.
News
Gophers win third straight, 31-3, over Northwestern, climb into better spot in Big Ten West
The Gophers football team cooked up its traditional meat-and-potatoes recipe on Saturday: the vital protein of Mohamed Ibrahim running the ball, with the fortifying starch of Minnesota’s no-nonsense defense.
Those stick-to-your-bones staples led to a 31-3 victory over struggling Northwestern at a cold, flurry-filled and sparsely attended Huntington Bank Stadium.
The upshot of spice came before kickoff with once-Big Ten West-leading Illinois losing 31-24 to Purdue. The Illini’s losses in the past two weeks creates a bigger opportunity for Minnesota, and others, to get back in the race for the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 3.
Minnesota (7-3) is now tied with the Illini and Boilermakers at 4-3 in conference play. Meanwhile, Northwestern (1-9, 1-6) lost its ninth straight game.
To keep up the protein metaphor, if Ibrahim were a protein this Thanksgiving season, he would would be a Turducken — a chicken stuffed into a duck stuffed into a turkey. He’s that savory.
Ibrahim rushed 36 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in just over three quarters of work and continued to move up Gopher and Big Ten record books in the process. The sixth-year senior also continues to make up for a lackluster passing attack.
With Tanner Morgan ruled out for a second game in a moth, Athan Kaliakmanis made his second career first home start. He wasn’t sharp, going 7 for 13 for 64 yards.
Minnesota defense was able to lock down Wildcats dynamic tailback Evan Hull, limiting the Maple Grove native to 12 carries fro 47 yards and three receptions for 13 yards until garbage time in the fourth quarter.
By the fourth quarter, Northwestern was down to its third-string quarterback. Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski were knocked out and Carl Richardson was thrust onto the field.
Northwestern wasn’t able to get anything going outside of the final drive of the first half. Sullivan hit top receiver Malik Washington for a 27-yard gain, but the quarterback left mid-drive. Hilinski then hit Washington on a 49-yard completion.
Despite the two explosive plays allowed, Minnesota held Northwestern to a 35-yard field goal. That’s all the Wildcats would get all game.
News
CM1 student saves choking classmate: ‘I’m glad she’s alive’
A fourth-grader in Racine, Wis., knew exactly what to do when a classmate got into serious trouble on Tuesday.
Essence Collier was having lunch at her elementary school when the situation got dangerous, but that didn’t phase her at all, WISN reported on Saturday.
“I just saw she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I could,” the 9-year-old recalled.
A teacher named Samantha Bradshaw saw Essence go into emergency mode when she ran across the room to help.
“I see her go to the other student and put her arms around her and perform the Heimlich maneuver on her,” Bradshaw commented, adding, “I’ve never seen a student react that way before.”
It only took a few seconds for the classmate’s airway to clear and she resumed her normal breathing.
Many people die each year from choking, which is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death, according to Healthline.
“However, there is a simple technique you can use to help expel a trapped object from another person’s airway. You can even use a version of this technique on yourself,” the site reads.
“Abdominal thrusts lift your diaphragm and force air out of your lungs. This causes the foreign body to be expelled from your airways,” he continued.
Essence learned the skill from a children’s video. When asked why she immediately took action to save her classmate, who was choking on a Cheeto, she replied, “I really didn’t think much of it. I’m just glad she’s alive.
This is Essence Collier, 9 years old. Tuesday, during lunch, she saw her classmate choking on a Cheeto. She rushed towards the…
Posted by TMJ4 News on Friday, November 11, 2022
Meanwhile, social media users praised the little girl for her brave efforts, with one person writing: ‘That’s awesome! Good work. One day she will have a caring profession: the sky is the limit, young lady! »
“HERO and a role model for all of us!” another person commented.
