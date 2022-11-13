News
Woman punches 10-year-old girl and her mother on NYC subway
The New York Police Department is looking for a woman who punched a ten-year-old girl and her mother in the face on the subway in an unprovoked attack.
The assault happened around 4.30pm on October 18, when the girl and mother, 36, were on the number five northbound train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station in the Bronx.
As they stood, a woman approached the two and began punching them in the face and mouth with a clenched fist, police said. It is unclear what the motivation for the attack was. The attacker then got off the train at the Simpson subway station and drove off to an unknown location.
Both mother and daughter were taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, but both noted that they had pain in their face and mouth.
On Thursday, police released an image of the suspect, described as a black female, around 40, of medium build, about 5’8″, 215 pounds, with short black hair, and was last seen both wearing a black jacket and black sunglasses.
New York’s subway system has recently been riddled with violent crime, including fatal stabbings, shoving onto tracks, and numerous other violent crimes. Rising crime in the subway prompted city officials to increase the number of officers patrolling the system.
Transit crime is up 40.2% in the Big Apple since last year. Overall, major crimes increased by 29.1%, felony assaults by 13.3% and robberies by 31.5%.
In the recent New York gubernatorial election, Governor Kathy Hochul (D) was forced to admit that rising crime was a ‘problem’ after Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin (R -NY), criticized the outgoing governor for her soft-on-crime policy. , as no cash deposit. However, Hochul defeated Zeldin in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.
Breitbart News
News
News
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents on same day by armed suspects outside Palace of Fine Arts
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Two photographers, taking pictures outside the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, came under brazen armed attack.
A Dallas photographer, who requested anonymity for his safety, says he traveled to San Francisco for the day to take engagement photos for a couple on the afternoon of Nov. 9.
A witness took a video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer, who is a new father not thinking of the potential consequences, managed to snatch the camera bag from the hands of the suspects. He spoke exclusively to ABC7 News and described the harrowing experience over the phone and later added that he had also been whipped at the time of the incident.
MORE: Teenagers arrested for armed robbery at beloved SJ bakery; SJPD Credits Automated License Plate Cameras
“I was just freaked out. I tried to protect the client’s memories. The bride was crying the whole time,” he said.
He says he will never shoot at the Palace of Fine Arts again and encourages couples not to hold photo shoots there anymore.
Earlier in the day, a photographer in the Bay Area witnessed another photographer being robbed at gunpoint outside the Palace of Fine Arts. In the video he recorded, you can see a suspect running off with a bag of gear.
Both incidents have been reported to the SFPD, but our request for further details has not yet been addressed.
ABC7
News
Rep. Julia Brownley defeats Matt Jacobs to retain Ventura County seat
Rep. Julia Brownley clung to her Ventura County-based congressional seat in a majority Democratic district that, at the last minute, was seen as competitive.
The veteran lawmaker beat Matt Jacobs, a former federal prosecutor, who was seen as an affable but long-running candidate in a district that backed Joe Biden by 20 percentage points. The Associated Press announced the race on Saturday, but official results will take longer.
Brownley, a Democrat, said in a statement that the contest was about values and she criticized “right-wing extremists” for their views on abortion. She said that while Republicans had focused “only on inflation, with no plan to address it, they failed to understand that protecting women’s right to choose is not just a moral issue, but economic. For politicians to dictate what a woman can and cannot do with her own body is deeply wrong.
She thanked voters for their participation in democracy, adding, “I believe voters have resoundingly affirmed that we succeed as a nation when our democracy is strongest. Our economy, our security and our future are closely linked to the rule of law, free and fair elections and the ideal of equality for all.
The Jacobs campaign did not respond to requests for comment.
The incumbent’s re-election had been seen as secure, but in the weeks leading up to the election, Democrats – notably the congresswoman – sounded the alarm that she was in danger.
In the 26th congressional district, which includes part of Los Angeles County, Democrats had a 14.8 percentage point advantage in voter registration over Republicans, even after the city of Ventura was redistricted and the added a more conservative Simi Valley.
Republicans represented the area for 70 years until Brownley won his congressional seat in 2012. Residents of the area are considered less strictly partisan than in other parts of the state; approximately 20% of registered voters in the district have no party preference.
This dynamic is one of the reasons both candidates have emphasized their moderate stances and bipartisan appeal in the campaign. Brownley spoke about his work with Republicans on veterans issues, and Jacobs said he would join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus if elected.
But both are also aligned on their party bases. Jacobs said he voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, and Brownley has made abortion rights — following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade — a centerpiece of his his campaign.
Jacobs said he approved of the High Court’s decision on Roe; he added that he would not support a federal ban on abortion. The Republican said he was in favor access to abortion in cases of rape, incest and risks to the health of the pregnant woman, but he did not say whether he supported broader abortion rights.
The district was rated a “strong Democrat” by Cook’s nonpartisan Political Report until just before the race, when it was deemed more competitive and renamed a “skinny Democrat.” The move was prompted by a poll that reportedly showed a statistical stalemate between the candidates and last-minute cash flowing in the race from House campaign committees and leadership PACs.
California Daily Newspapers
News
The Lion King sign language interpreter on Broadway says he was fired because he was white
Sign language interpreter sues The Lion King on Broadway after director tells him it’s ‘no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters’
- A sign language interpreter who worked on the Broadway production of The Lion King says he was fired because he was white
- Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company which employs performers for the Great White Way
- The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after more than a decade working elsewhere on Broadway. The concert also pays $1,000 per show
- Wann is suing the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s Director of Accessibility Programs
- The band said it was “no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters for Broadway shows in ASL (American Sign Language)”.
- The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage
A sign language interpreter who worked on the Broadway production of The Lion King has said he was fired because he was white and “shouldn’t be representing the show”.
Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company which employs performers for the Great White Way, the non-profit Theater Development Fund.
The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after a decade-long career on Broadway. The gig also paid $1,000 per show.
Wann is now taking legal action against the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s director of accessibility programs.
The band said it was “no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters for Broadway shows in ASL (American Sign Language)”.
Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company that employs performers for the Great White Way, the non-profit Theater Development Fund.
Carling said the decision was on behalf of the show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy, who told Carling to get rid of all non-black performers.
The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after more than a decade working elsewhere on Broadway. The gig also paid $1,000 per show
The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been running on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage.
In emails obtained by the New York Post, Carling told Wann and another performer to “step down” from the show so they could be replaced by black ASL performers.
Wann, who says he has performed for black actors before, including as Donkey in Shrek: The Musical, called it “discrimination” and said “it shouldn’t matter if I’m white or black”.
He added: “It’s egregious and I just hope other people who have also been through this will come forward.”
Days after being cast, Carling emailed him and citing the “current social climate,” wrote, “With much embarrassment and apology, I ask you both not to interpret the show for us on Sunday April 24th.
I don’t see any other way out of this. This seems to be the best solution.
Carling said the decision was made on behalf of the show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy, who told Carling to get rid of all non-black performers.
In an email included in the lawsuit, Guy writes, “The majority of the characters in The Lion King are black actors and the content is set in Africa.”
“Keith Wann, although an incredible ASL performer, is not a black person and therefore should not portray The Lion King.”
Wann claims he “lost sleep” over the ruling and said “wrong is wrong”.
The Lion King celebrates its 25th anniversary on Broadway with an invitation-only performance Sunday night, according to ABC7.
The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage
Wann, who says he has performed for black actors before, including as the donkey in Shrek: The Musical, called it “discrimination” and said it shouldn’t “matter if I’m white or black”.
Wann is suing the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s Director of Accessibility Programs
dailymail us
News
Democrats keep control of Senate, ABC News projects
Democrats will retain their majority in the Senate, ABC News predicted.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada on Saturday snagged the House of Democrats, giving them the 50 seats needed regardless of the outcome of next month’s runoff election in Georgia.
The victory is a major boost for President Joe Biden in the second half of his term, both for his legislative agenda and his ability to appoint judges and other officials.
Despite the narrowest possible Senate majority — 50 caucus members and Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote — Democrats in Biden’s first two years were able to embrace some of their top priorities.
They won enough bipartisan support to pass a sweeping infrastructure investment bill, the first major gun legislation in decades, and legislation boosting domestic production of computer chips.
The party has also ticked off priority items in Reconciliation Bills – legislation that only requires a simple majority for approval. That’s how Democrats passed the US bailout, which provided funds for COVID-19, and the Cut Inflation Act, which invested in climate change and health care.
House scrutiny was still up in the air on Saturday as vote counting continued in more than a dozen races. What Biden can accomplish will also depend on whether Republicans or Democrats control the lower house. Republicans have already laid the groundwork for investigations into the Biden administration and even members of the president’s family.
Still, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., took a moment late Saturday to celebrate the Senate victory.
“This election is a victory – a victory and a vindication for the Democrats, our program, and for America and for the American people,” Schumer said at a press conference in his Manhattan office.
“The American people have rejected – firmly rejected – the undemocratic, authoritarian, wicked and divisive direction that MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country into,” he added.
The fate of the Senate came down to a handful of battleground states, including Arizona and Pennsylvania. The party’s political heavyweights, including Biden and former President Barack Obama, have hit the campaign trail hard in recent weeks in an attempt to drum up excitement.
Republicans have gained ground with voters in those races down the campaign trail, according to polls, but Democrats have emerged victorious.
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters in Arizona. The Pennsylvania race was called on election night for Democrat John Fetterman, who beat celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and overthrew the seat vacated by retired Republican Senator Pat Toomey Blue.
The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, but Warnock led Walker 49-48%.
Earlier this year, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tempered expectations of a red wave by questioning the “quality of nominees.” Although he did not name any candidates, some of the most controversial Republican candidates this cycle included Herschel Walker in Georgia or Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
“I think the House is probably more likely to flip than the Senate. Senate races are just different,” the GOP leader said. “The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”
Still, McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund has spent at least $230 million this cycle trying to regain control of the chamber, according to OpenSecrets.
The majority Senate PAC, a Schumer-aligned group, spent at least $155 million, according to OpenSecrets.
ABC News
News
Zach Parise goal helps Islanders beat Blue Jackets in overtime
The Islanders have yet to figure out how to get games off to a good start. But when it comes to finishing them, they got their mojo back on Saturday.
After a listless 25-minute opener, the Islanders fought back for a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Zach Parise’s overtime winner. The Islanders will now embark on a four-game road trip with a 10-6-0 record and momentum behind them.
The score was tied 2-2 in the third period when the Blue Jackets took the lead at 9:38 on a slapshot from Marcus Bjork, who was making his NHL debut. The goal came just 12 seconds after a successful penalty kill by the Islanders.
The feel-good story for Columbus, however, didn’t last.
Scott Mayfield fired up the UBS Arena crowd by flipping the puck past Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game 3-3 at 12:51 of the third, putting him one goal short of his career high just 16 games into the season.
This gave the Islanders the second winner of the season in overtime. So, despite struggling during parts of the night, they had another comeback to celebrate.
After a slow and listless first period for both sides, Columbus center Cole Sillinger opened the scoring with a power-play goal 3:09 into the second, hitting Yegor Chinakhov’s rebound. Brock Nelson tied the game for the Islanders just four minutes later, redirecting Mayfield’s pass to the front door.
Nelson scored another tying goal at 19:15 of the period, putting Sebastian Aho’s rebound home exactly nine minutes after Emil Bemstrom gave Columbus a 2-1 lead on a backhand shot from a breakaway.
This game featured both sides of the Islanders, with the team’s best Angels eventually winning.
For long stretches of play, however, especially early in the game, the Islanders looked a lot like the team that was shut out by the Coyotes on Thursday, playing deliberate, structured hockey that didn’t give offensive chances or give a chance to assert themselves. .
It’s no coincidence that the Islanders have allowed the first goal in five of their last six games. They’ve more often than not played well enough to escape this predicament, but they played with fire again on Saturday, this time against a battered team that currently holds the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
But two points is two points, and those are two points the Islanders didn’t have to let slip through their fingers. They got the job done, but there is an element of inconsistency that still holds them back.
That cognitive dissonance — a team that beat Colorado while being shut out by Arizona — was a driving factor on Saturday. If the Islanders can find a way to completely overcome it, they can do something about this season.
New York Post
News
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto retains U.S. Senate seat from Nevada
Democrats will retain control of the Senate due to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-NV) narrow election victory over Republican Adam Laxalt, The Associated Press reported Saturday night.
The race results come after several days of delayed counting of mail-in ballots – Cortez Masto won with just under 5,000 votes by the time the Associated Press called the race, with 48.7% for Cortez Masto and 48.2% for former Nevada Attorney General Adam. Laxalt.
The Democrats retain control of the US Senate with a victory for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.
A runoff victory on December 6 in Georgia would give the party a majority of 51 votes to 49. pic.twitter.com/kXORE6HgV2
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 13, 2022
With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona, Democrats now hold a 50-49 majority in the Senate.
“The party will retain control of the chamber no matter how Georgia’s runoff goes next month, by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ decisive vote,” AP reported.
Cortez Masto celebrated her win by tweeting a photo of herself with the simple caption, “Thank you, Nevada!”
Thank you Nevada! pic.twitter.com/NORNR52wp8
— Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) November 13, 2022
The race has been close for months, often throwing either winning candidate within a margin of error. Closer to Election Day, some polls showed Laxalt taking a slim lead, and by Election Day, RealClearPolitics on average on Laxalt’s advantage at 3.4 points.
Cortez Masto, the first Latina to be elected to the Senate, was widely seen as one of the nation’s most vulnerable incumbents and struggled to dodge the fact that her voting record aligned with President Joe Biden nearly 100 % time. . His re-election campaign has focused heavily on abortion, which has already been codified up to 24 weeks in the Silver State. She often claims Laxalt would support a federal ban on abortion, even though he has explicitly stated that he thinks abortion law should be decided by the states.
Laxalt made sure to focus on Cortez Masto’s Biden-friendly record during his own campaign, and focused heavily on the economy, inflation, crime and the border. He has also received a boost from some big conservative names, including former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (right) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Spending in the Senate race is expected to reach nearly $109 million on Election Day, CNN reported. According at OpenSecrets, Cortez Masto spent almost four times what Laxalt spent trying to keep its seat, from $46.6 million to $12.4 million as of October 19.
Breitbart News
