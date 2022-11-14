11-Year-Old Beats Einstein’s IQ Scores, Stephen Hawking

The family had decided that Yusuf Shah would study for the Mensa test alongside his preparations for high school. The ingredients for both are almost the same Image Courtesy AFP

Leeds (UK): Yusuf Shah, an 11-year-old boy, surpassed scientists like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in terms of IQ. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, this boy scored 162 on the IQ test, while Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking’s IQ was estimated at around 160.

This boy studies in sixth form at Wigton Moore Primary School in Leeds.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: ‘Everyone at school thinks I’m very smart and I always wanted to know if I was in the top 2 people with IQ test results.

The outlet further states that the family had decided that Yusuf Shah would study for the Mensa test alongside his preparations for high school. The ingredients for both are almost the same.

“It’s a very difficult test. We did what we did earlier. We didn’t do anything special for the IQ test,” Yusuf’s father Irfan said.

He also said it was important for his son to keep working hard.

“I always tell him that your father is always smarter than you. We all take it lightly. Even if you are capable, you have to work hard,” Irfan said.

It is also reported that during part of this test, Yusuf had to answer 15 questions in three minutes. But he misheard that he has to give that answer in 13 minutes. Accordingly, he took the time to answer questions. But the child still did very well and ranked in the top 1% of this score.

