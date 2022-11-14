Four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday were believed to be victims of homicide, school officials said.

The students, who have not been identified, lived in Moscow, Idaho, near the college campus, officials said.

“The Moscow Police Department is investigating and the families of these students have been notified,” university officials said in a post on Twitter.

Police said they responded to King Road for a report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they “discovered four people dead,” according to a news release.

Marilyn Heck of ABC News contributed to this report.